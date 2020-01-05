City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Thelma N. Onan, 40 Capitol St., Auburn, to Kelley P. Priano, 5007 61st St., Sacramento, CA, property at 40 Capitol St., $79,390. Assessment $69,000.
• Stardust Entrepreneurial Institute Inc., 2 State St., Auburn, to State/Dill Street LLC, 282 State St., Auburn, property at 9-15 State St., $100,000. Assessment $531,900.
• 1st Realty of PA LLC, 15 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA, to Justin R. Bedore, 904 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, property at 70 Orchard Ave., $26,500. Assessment $38,000.
• Christopher D. Lucchesi, 3283 Noble Road, Seneca Falls, to Joseph Betancourt, 7468 Robinson Road, Auburn, property at 35 Union St., $84,000. Assessment $78,000.
• Joseph A. and Paula A. Tardibone, as trustees, 24 Aldrich Ave., Auburn, to 339 State Street Auburn LLC, 339 State St., Auburn, property at 320 State St., $45,000. Assessment $55,000.
• Pidgeon Cos. LLC, 1659 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, to Tiagord Properties LLC, 7030 North Street Road, Auburn, property at 35 Aurelius Ave., $103,000. Assessment $73,000.
• Robert Hoadley, 15 Calloway Drive, Auburn, to RJC Development Inc., PO Box 337, Auburn, property at 14 S. Lewis St., $200,000. Assessment $192,999.
• Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency, 2 State St., Auburn, to Columbus Center Development Corp., 15 Garfield, Auburn, property at 66-68 Columbus St., $0. Assessment $17,000.
• U.S. Bank National Association, 9380 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins, MN, to Athavan Gunanathan and Tamara Benyashvili, 6497 County Line Road, Skaneateles, property at 66-68 West St., $1,000. Assessment $61,700.
• Erik Holm, 26 Westwood Drive, Auburn, to James E. and Denise M. Alberry, 151 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, property at 26 Westwood Drive, $131,000. Assessment $121,700.
• William J. and Mary E. Currier, 22 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to Gabrielle Racona, 25 Wilbur Ave., Auburn, property at 22 Hockeborne Ave., $148,000. Assessment $150,400.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 106 Garrow St., $42,000. Assessment $65,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Arthur J. and Mary Ann Seward, 434 Nichols Ave., Syracuse, to Richard S. Van Liew, 5786 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 1733 Clark St. Road, $60,000. Assessment $93,100.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Mark Kepple, 10029 Spook Woods Road, Port Byron, to Heather Lynn Rubeck, N83 Oak Creek Town Homes, Auburn, property at 2452 Emerson Road, $75,000. Assessment $58,000.
• Darin M. Fellows, 9920 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Darin M. and Sarah C. Fellows, 9920 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 10297 Smith Road, $0. Assessment $146,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• David S. Grasso, 7696 Foxtail Pines, Liverpool, and Daniel F. Gullotto, 7330 Deerfield Road, Liverpool, to Thomas Grant and Eric Groesbeck, 11076 Cooper St., Cato, property at Slayton Road, $75,000. Assessment 54,200.
• Steven W. and Nancy Harper, 1172 Clyde Hunts Corner Road, Clyde, to Bryce M. and Christine M. Ingham, 3961 Church Road, Williamson, property at 239 E. Lake Road, $139,000. Assessment $116,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Michael, Linda and Joseph E. Pettigrass, as trustees, 5590 Buck Point, Auburn, to Alan J. Lerner and Erica M. New, 14201 Larchmere Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH, property at 5590 Buck Point, $875,000. Assessment $725,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Zachary and Amanda Purington, 586 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, to Amanda Purington, 586 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, property at 586-592 Sharpsteen Road, $0. Assessment $182,689.
• A. Yvonne Broughton, 673 Creek Road, Genoa, to James D. Kenyon, 329 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 1150 State Route 90, $15,000. Assessment $31,100.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Roger S. and Debra Leyburn, individually and as trustees, 7243 Farnham Road, Memphis, to Sidney and Paula Townsend, 12124 State Route 176, Cato, property at 11814 State Route 176, $33,000. Assessment $38,300.
• Ronald L. Dennison, 11636 State Route 34, Cato, to Joseph D. and Heidi M. Dennison, 3663 State Route 370, Cato, properties at 11775 Southard Road and at Southard Road, $0. Assessments $31,100 and $32,100.
• Ronald L. Dennison, 11636 State Route 34, Cato, to David A. Dennison, 11825 Southard Road, Cato, properties at 11775 Southard Road and at Southard Road, $0. Assessments $31,100 and $32,100.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• William A. Reynolds, 49 Sherwood Road, Aurora, to Ann E. Reynolds, 49 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at 49 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $163,200.
Town of Locke
You have free articles remaining.
Equalization rate 96
• Phillip G. and Geraldine R. Hopkins, 5054 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Phillip G. and Geraldine R. Hopkins, as trustees, 5054 Erron Hill Road, Locke, property at Erron Hill Road, $0. Assessment $4,500.
• Phillip G. and Geraldine R. Hopkins, 5054 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Phillip G. and Geraldine R. Hopkins, as trustees, 5054 Erron Hill Road, Locke, property at 5054 Erron Hill Road, $0. Assessment $124,000.
• Mark Henline, PO Box 381, McGraw, to Roger and Lorna Prine, 5142 Erron Hill Road, Locke, property a 5142-5144 Erron Hill Road, $50,000. Assessment $50,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Emery L. House, 46 King St., Port Byron, to Robert J. and Alysson R. Cooper, 102 Washington St., Auburn, property at 46 King St., $104,957. Assessment $70,400.
• Steven H. Buschman, as referee, 11 Court St., Auburn, to Andrea Weston, 8784 Horton St., Weedsport, property at 16 Crystal Lane, $30,361. Assessment $160,000.
• Richard Wright, 1642 River Road, Port Byron, to Derek L., Tina M. and Ronald E. Palladino, 13202 E. Church St., Savannah, property at 64 Utica St., $150,000. Assessment $90,500.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• John F. Mattiace, 4592 Riley Road, Moravia to John F. and Isabel M. Mattiace, 4592 Riley Road, Moravia, property at 4592 Riley Road, $0. Assessment $103,400.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Janice M. Scully and Bartholemew M. Natoli, 105 Woodberry Lane, Fayetteville, to Mark S. and Krista R. Guarini, 1 Echo Drive, Darien, CT, property at 28 Cliffside View, $420,000. Assessment $382,700.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Jessica Charbonneau and Christopher Lepak, 38 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, to Alexandria J. Blackman and Eric T. Holm, 26 Westwood Drive, Auburn, property at 38 Van Duyne Ave., $140,000. Assessment $94,800.
• Marlene A. Tamburo, 113 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, to Frederick J. Vivenzio III, Christine R. Neabel and Robert J. Vivenzio, 6 Henry Drive, Auburn, property at 113 Eastwood Ave., $0. Assessment $76,533.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Lois A. Hughes, 3336 Hicks Road, Moravia, to Danny and Catherine Michelle Wallin, 10240 Barrington Court, Leesburg, FL, property at 3336 Hicks Road, $167,500. Assessment $178,000.
• Allen J. and Kristen J. Reeves, 4182 Cork St., Scipio Center, to Allen J. and Kristen J. Reeves, as trustees, 4182 Cork St., Scipio Center, property at 4182 Cork St., $0. Assessment $151,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Peter and Laurie S. Whiting, 6 Walnut St. Extension, to Peter and Laurie S. Whiting, as trustees, 6 Walnut St. Extension, property at 6 Walnut St. Extension, $0. Assessment $316,000.
• Lewis F. and Mary Elizabeth Caster, 7498 North St. Road, Auburn, to Elijha Tanner, 265 E. Main St. Apartment #2 West, Elbridge, property at 7498 North St. Road, $149,500. Assessment $110,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Daniel J. Mahaney, 78 Brown Road, Hannibal, to Daniel J. and Ann M. Mahaney, as trustees, 78 Brown Road, Hannibal, property at Eno Road, $0. Assessment $14,100.
• Paul Lucason, 6525 Marra Lane, Cicero, to Philip P. and Kathleen M. Lucason, 400 N. Hillsboro Road, Camden, property at 14670 Ingersoll Road, $90,000. Assessment $198,600.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Christopher L. Bartlett, 15427 McIntyre Road, Sterling, property at 15427 McIntyre Road, $51,304. Assessment $32,000.
• Wendy Noel, 1854 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Dean Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 1854 State Route 104A, $50,000. Assessment $109,900.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Cheryl A. Wright, 2546 High Bridge Road, Weedsport, to Cheryl A. Wright, as trustee, 2546 High Bridge Road, Weedsport, property at 2546 High Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $135,500.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Philip J. and Pamela S. Purdy, 2769 Putnam Parkway, Venice Center, to Christopher and Betty M. Keller, 6520 Iowa Road, Moravia, property at 2517 State Route 34, $129,200. Assessment $114,900.
• Marsha J. Costello, 3984 Long Hill Road, Moravia, to Mitchell and Meegan Dempsey, 153 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 3984 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $144,800.