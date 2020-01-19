Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 19, 2020

City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• CitiMortgage Inc., 1000 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO, to Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 8 Washington St., $32,100. Assessment $70,000.
• Beth A. Rabuano, 164 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Lisa Vitale and Anthony N. Daddabbo, 3759 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 164 S. Seward Ave., $90,000. Assessment $76,300.
• Rodney B. and Patricia J. Harris, 2627 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, to Johnny C. and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 23 Court St. and 23 Court St. South, $50,000. Assessments $105,700 and $1,100.
• Michael T. and Margaret J. Vasco, 419 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Michael T.. and Margaret J. Vasco, as co-trustees, property at 419 S. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $121,500.
• Michael O'Hara, 54 Maple St., Auburn, to Michael A. and Maria B. Bufano, 201 Wilmore Place #2, Syracuse, property at 54 Maple St., $124,020. Assessment $80,100.
• David Contiguglia, as referee, 100 Genesee St., Suite 6, Auburn, to Federal National Mortgage Association, 3900 N W Wisconsin Ave., Washington, DC, property at 195 Osborne St., $111,460. Assessment $100,600.
• T & K Lumber Co. Inc., 872 Firelane 8, King Ferry, to Tracy Myers, 12 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 274 Seymour St., $72,500. Assessment $84,000.
• Mary Gillette, 15 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Kathryn R. Roberts, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, properties at 15. N. Marvine Ave., 3 Webster Ave., 4 Webster Ave., $163,150. Assessments $153,000, $3,500 and $1,900.
• Harry McKinnon, 417 Churchill Ave., #1707, Syracuse, to Joseph Nowak Jr., 29 Olympia Ave., Auburn, properties at Washington St. and 2 Woodruff St., $2,000. Assessment $3,200.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 801 Vermont Ave. N.W., Washington, DC, to Iris C. Koester, 22 Paul St., Auburn, property at 27 Holley St., Auburn, $28,000. Assessment $64,700.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• CitiMortgage Inc., 1000 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO, to National Homebuyers LLC, 848 Dodge Ave., Suite 313, Evanston, IL, property at 6609 Beech Tree Road, $31,000. Assessment $109,100.
• John P. and Catherine H. Vail, 14 Larwood Drive, Rochester, to Jaclyn A. and Garrett J. Carberry, 119 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 6488 Cayuga Road, $130,000. Assessment $141,300.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Carlton J. Auer, 10195 Slab City Road, Jordan, to Christopher J. Woodward, 301 School St., Syracuse, property at 10195 Slab City Road, $74,362. Assessment $71,000.
• Marcie L. Deyo, 57 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Danielle Smith, 6618 Canoga Road, Auburn, property at 10049 Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $88,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Lester Wing, 10671 Egypt Road, Weedsport, to Rhode Wing, 10671 Egypt Road, Weedsport, property at 10671 Rhode Wing, $1. Assessment $64,500.
• William F. Hunter, 10973 State Route 34, Cato, to Nevin M. and Joyce W. Horst, 1516 Marvin Road, Port Byron, property at Schooley Road, $160,000. Assessment $94,300.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• David A. and Mary K. Turek, 461 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Michelle Turek Cobb, 2117 Lusters Gate Road, Blacksburg, VA, property at 461 Mahaney Road, $1. Assessment $155,000.
• Carol Curkendall, 410 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Laurie and James Michael Beck, 10818 San Nisuel Road, Apt. 1, Desert Hot Springs, CA, property at 410 Mahaney Road, $43,000. Assessment $97,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Lydie J. Haenlin, 261 Main St., Aurora, to Matthieu A. Haenlin, 13 Birch Lane, Florence, MA, and James W. Haenlin, 261 Main St., Aurora, property at 261 Main St., $0. Assessment $162,900.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Thomas M. and Linda D. Hutchings, 5625 Mack Road, Skaneateles, to Kristen E. Cominsky, as trustee, 5625 Mack Road, Skaneateles, property at 5626 Mack Road, $0. Assessment $240,800.
• Dominick V. Dauria, 20 Polhemus St., Tappan, to Scott A. Dewitt, 3243 State Route 41A, Moravia, property at State Route 41A, $175,000. Assessment $157,800.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Dennis Wasiewski, 5902 North Road, Auburn, to Carey Eidel, as trustee, 5907 Broadway Road, Auburn, property at 5902 North Road, $125,000. Assessment $115,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Jodi A. Wellington, 3884 Miller Road, Auburn, to Thomas E. Lambdin and Claudia S. Finley-Lambdin, 3881 Miller Road, Auburn, property at 3884 Miller Road, $104,277. Assessment $116,400.
• Joseph E. and Debby A. Farrelly, 33340 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Tonopah, AZ, to Christopher J. Kubarek, 7246 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 2615 Turnpike Road, $280,000. Assessment $236,999.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to James Replogle, 3 Sycamore Court, Rockland, MA, property at 3329 Franklin St. Road, $70,000. Assessment $85,200.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Jon S. and Nicole P. Tanner, 100 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Nicole P. Tanner, 100 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at 100 Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $79,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Joshua J. Rushlo, 726 Fintches Corner Road, Sterling, to Marc and Amanda Prudom, 12481 Kasson Way, Red Creek, property at 726 Fintches Corner Road, $95,000. Assessment $65,400.
• Paul and Sherrie Lewchanin, 1778 Sterling Station Road, to Sherrie Lewchanin, 1778 Sterling Station Road, property at 14501 State Route 38, $1. Assessment $1,700.
• Robert Guild and Nancy Fern Burlew, 14455 Richmond Ave., Sterling, to Dawna M. Carvey, as trustee, 13100 Keysor Road, Martville, property at 14455 Richmond Ave., $0. Assessment $112,200.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• William D. Hall, 482 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to The Regular Baptist Church of Summerhill, 525 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 525 Lake Como Road, $1. Assessment $299,300.
• James A. and Larraine A. Young, 4549 State Route 34B, Union Springs, to Hilda's Hideaway LLC, 4549 State Route 34B, property at Firelane J, $0. Assessment $206,900.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Joan Taber, as executrix, 5304 State Route 79, Trumansburgh, to Marcia C. and Donald A. Slocum, 3533 Sill Road, Locke, property at 1523 Shields Road, $0. Assessment $477,800.
• Joan Taber, as executrix, 5304 State Route 79, Trumansburgh, to Joan C. and Carl L. Taber, 5304 State Route 79, Trumansburgh, two parcels at Ledyard Road, $0. Assessments $319,300 and $541,200.
• Joan Taber, as executrix, 5304 State Route 79, Trumansburgh, to Marie C. and Mary Catherine Mock, 168 Dunsbach Ferry Road, Cohoes, 1510 Shield Road and property at Ledyard Road, $0. Assessments $8,900 and $541,200.