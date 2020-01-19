Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 19, 2020

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• CitiMortgage Inc., 1000 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO, to Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 8 Washington St., $32,100. Assessment $70,000.

• Beth A. Rabuano, 164 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Lisa Vitale and Anthony N. Daddabbo, 3759 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 164 S. Seward Ave., $90,000. Assessment $76,300.

• Rodney B. and Patricia J. Harris, 2627 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, to Johnny C. and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 23 Court St. and 23 Court St. South, $50,000. Assessments $105,700 and $1,100.

• Michael T. and Margaret J. Vasco, 419 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Michael T.. and Margaret J. Vasco, as co-trustees, property at 419 S. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $121,500.

• Michael O'Hara, 54 Maple St., Auburn, to Michael A. and Maria B. Bufano, 201 Wilmore Place #2, Syracuse, property at 54 Maple St., $124,020. Assessment $80,100.

• David Contiguglia, as referee, 100 Genesee St., Suite 6, Auburn, to Federal National Mortgage Association, 3900 N W Wisconsin Ave., Washington, DC, property at 195 Osborne St., $111,460. Assessment $100,600.