City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Taylre K. Giannettino, 24 Howard St., Auburn, to Nicholas P. Vitale, 75 Brookhollow Drive, Auburn, property at 24 Howard St., $108,000. Assessment $95,300.
• Jessica F. Murray, 8 Cornwall Ave., Auburn, to Timothy M. and Kimberlie A. Collier, 7 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, property at 8 Cornwall Ave., $80,090. Assessment $54,000.
• Nancy Carron, as executrix, 127 N. Division St., Auburn, to Karen V. Walter, 15 Case Ave., Auburn, part of property at 127 N. Division St., $8,500. Assessment $76,000.
• Duke Acquisitions LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, to Auburn Ventures LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 91 Wall St., $52,500. Assessment 77,000.
• Nancy Carron, as executrix, 127 N. Division St., Auburn, to Joshua R. Smith, 67 Holley St., Auburn, property at 127 N. Division St., $84,000. Assessment $76,000.
• Cathy S. Kinzie, as executrix, 755 Woodland Way, Owings, MD, to Florence M. Matty and Adam M. Quigley, 327 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 12 Sheridan St., $74,900. Assessment $92,300.
• James R. Giannone, 68 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, to Angela M. DeBenedetto, 392 Glenbrook Drive, Auburn, property at 68 Pulsifer Drive, $140,000. Assessment $89,800.
• Angela C. Winfield, 13 Morris St., Auburn, to AIP-1 LLC, 13 Morris St., Auburn, property at 58 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $80,900.
• E.P. Koenig LLC, 67 South St., Auburn, to Brian Wheat, 601 W. Second St., Baird, TX, property at 67 South St., $550,000. Assessment $601,000.
• Andrew J. Lashomb, as executor, 62 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Andrew J. Lashomb, 62 Cayuga St., property at 28 Mary St., $0. $93,600.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3025 State Route 370, Cato, to Jack Vern Benedict, 9804 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 43 Fitch Ave., $69,010. Assessment $48,300.
• David C. Ranauro, 7133 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Jessica Aguilar, 1598 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 8 Bradford St., $36,000. Assessment $50,500.
• Vasile and Maria M. Ilcu, 7275 Sherman Road, Auburn, to Christopher M. and Maryann L. Costello, 604 Auburn Heights, Auburn, property at 15 Shevchenko Ave., $155,000. Assessment $107,000.
• Cynthia Collar, 11508 Misty Meadow Drive, Cato, to Edward Lauckern III and Edward Lauckern IV, 2 Cambridge Circle, Auburn, property at 57 Barber St., $54,000. Assessment $56,900.
• Geri L. Marginski, 42 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Patricia A. Donnelly, 231 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 42 S. Hunter Ave., $270,000. Assessment $200,000.
• Brendan M. Grillo, 4 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to BMG Capital Inc., 4 E. Genesee St., Auburn, properties at 27-31 Lake Ave., 123-125 North St., 11 Jefferson St. and 12 Henry Drive, $0. Assessments $80,999, $150,400, $66,000 and $159,800.
• Eric Leader, 24 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Sandra Leader, 307 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 307 N. Marvine Ave., $109,058. Assessment $152,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Richard R. and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Stephen R. and Laura L. Talcott, 2129 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, properties at State Route 90 in Springport and Aurelius, $0. Assessments $113,200 and $164,000.
• Petro Rentals, 4 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to BMG Capital Inc., 4 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 6156 Lake St., $0. Assessment $89,900.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• 2763 Erie Drive LLC, PO Box 786, Seneca Falls, to Marshall Family Associates LLC, 2737 Erie Drive, PO Box 1226, Weedsport, properties at 2749 Erie Drive, 2763 Erie Drive and on Becker Road, $475,000. Assessment $455,400.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• James H. Orman, as administrator, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Shari L. VanHorn, 11026 Slayton Road, Cato, property at 11029 Slayton Road, $17,000. Assessment $33,400.
• Michele M. Chapman, 1591 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, to Jessica L. Nicolucci, 7955 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 1591 Bush Hill Road, $90,600. Assessment $78,300.
• Andrew R. Fish and Kimberly H. Fortin, 1603 River Road, Port Byron, to Kimberly H. Fortin, 1603 River Road, Port Byron, property at 1603 River Road, $0. Assessment $127,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Turek Farms Management Inc., 8558 State Route 90, King Ferry, to David A. and Mary K. Turek, 461 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, part of 478 Mahaney Road, $0. Assessment $18,800.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Beth Herron and Timothy Bell, 2191 Mott Road, Cato, to Beth Herron, 2191 Mott Road, Cato, property at 2191 Mott Road, $0. Assessment $78,700.
• CNY Crops Plainsville LLC, PO Box 284, Plainville, to Philip Keller III, 3929 Lysander Road, Baldwinsville, property at 3924 Lysander Road, $30,000. Assessment $30,000.
• Ruth Christine Gorman, as executrix, 3630 Vista Campana S #3, Oceanside, CA, to Jeffrey D. and Angel M. Harris, 1640 Onionville Road, Sterling, property at 13162 State Route 176, $220,000. Assessment $245,900.
• Steven L. Hoag, 12881 North Road, Cato, to Steven L. and April A. Hoag, 12881 North Road, Cato, property at 12773 North Road, $0. Assessment $285,600.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Thomas A. White, individually and as administrator, 240 Mulberry Drive, Farmington, Lauri A. Babcock, 3982 Arnold Road, Moravia, Teresa Green, PO Box 4, Locke, Kelly Hart, 4357 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Mark G. and Amy E. Starner, 23 Walnut St., Moravia, property at 1315 Bell View Heights, $139,900. Assessment $99,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Charles L. Walker, 50 Garrow St. Auburn, to Lenard Witowski, 28 Pine St., Port Byron and Charles L. Walker, 50 Garrow St., Auburn, property at 28 Pine St., $0. Assessment $61,700.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Cindy Parmley, successor co-trustee, PO Box 626, Killington, VT, to The Nature Conservancy, 125 New Karner Road, Suite 200, Albany, property at state Route 38, $0. Assessment $79,200.
• Mark G. and Amy E. Starner, 23 Walnut St., Moravia, to Heather L. MacDuffee, 18 Argyle Place, Cortland, property at 23 Walnut St., $110,000. Assessment $82,800.
• Jeffrey H. and Elizabeth A. Trescot, 497 Indian Cove, Moravia, to Joy E. Vivenzio, PO Box 1019, Moravia, property at 96 S. Main St., $0. Assessment $76,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Nancy Giannone, 1513 SE 3rd St., Pompano Beach, FL, to Constantine Sarafoglu,, 351 Poplar Beach, Auburn, property at 351 Poplar Beach, $0. Assessment $85,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Lee S. Hopkins, 6620 Hopkins Road, Moravia, to James E. Hopkins, 2062 Crumb Hill Road, DeRuyter, property at 2008 State Route 41A, $83,700. Assessment $104,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Barbara J. and Harvey M. Bell Jr., 4160 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Barbara J. and Harvey M. Bell Jr., as trustees, 4160 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 4150 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $209,100.
• Barbara J. and Harvey M. Bell Jr., 4160 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Barbara J. and Harvey M. Bell Jr., as trustees, 4160 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 4122 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $320,000.
• Annabelle Bryant, 3131 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Christopher D. and Renee L. Catalfano, 117 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 3131 Franklin St. Road, $163,000. Assessment $131,000.
• Charles A. and Laurie J. Guzewicz, 3262 Walker Road, Auburn, to Meghan M. and Lindsey A. Guzewicz, as trustees, 3262 Walker Road, Auburn, property at 3262 Walker Road, $0. Assessment $273,580.
• PBMM Enterprises LLC, 7665 North St. Road, Auburn, to Colleen and Samantha Rivers, 2705 Montross Lane, Auburn, property at 2705 Montross Lane, $133,500. Assessment $122,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• KeyBank National Association, as trustee for Harris McIntosh Revocable Intervivos Trust, 100 Public Square, Floor 9, Cleveland, OH, to KeyBank National Association, as trustee for Elizabeth K. McIntosh Revocable Intervivos Trust, 100 Public Square, Floor 9, Cleveland, OH, property at 664 Fire Lane 7, $1,420,000. Assessment $1,557,800.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Charles K. Bisbing, 104 Pebble Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA, to Charles K. Bisbing Sr. and Charlene A. Bisbing, 104 Pebble Lane, East Stroudsburgh, PA, property at 15933 Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $30,200.
• James J. and Marcia A. Gallagher, 16145 Ford Drive, Sterling to James J. and Marcia A. Gallagher, as trustees, 16145 Ford Drive, Stering, property at 16145 Ford Drive, $0. Assessment $56,800.
• David J. and Joan E. McIntyre, 963 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Delwin K. and Cassondra N. Guess, 13553 McGibbon Road, Martville, property at 963 State Route 104A, $178,000. Assessment $94,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Jane Ayers and James L. Clark, as trustees, to James Giannone, 68 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, property at 2286 Hume Lane, $201,000. Assessment $168,700.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Joan Ryan, 2811 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Ashland Farm LLC, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, property at State Route 34B, $133,200. Assessment $296,900.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• Nolan B. and Laudelina B. Moore, 2086 River Road, Port Byron, to Jason E. and Abby R. Bukowski, 12874 State Route 38, Martville, property at 11815 Hornberg Road, $17,500. Assessment $16,800.