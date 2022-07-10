Cayuga County property transfers: July 10, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 31-June 5:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Michael E. Murphy and Jodi L. Murphy, 148 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Thomas S. Lattimore and Dorothy L. Lengyel, Duvall, WA, property at 148 E. Genesee St., $139,900. Assessment $170,800.

• Lisa R. Seneca, 55 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Danielle C. Thomas, 2 Schwartz Drive, Auburn, property at 55 Throop Ave., $140,000. Assessment $92,900.

• Doreen M. Lupo (fka Doreen M. Hole), 132 Clymer St., Auburn, to Joshua E. Lupo (same address), property at 132 Clymer St., $155,000. Assessment $114,300.

• Caroline Blackman, 2267 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Lynda Bear, 39 Morris St., Auburn, to Laurann E. Marketos, 16 Second Ave., Auburn, property at 39 Morris St., $0. Assessment $91,400.

• Laurann E. Marketos, 16 Second Ave., Auburn, to Caroline Blackman and Jamie A. Blackman, 2267 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, property at 39 Morris St., $42,000. Assessment $91,400.

• Robert A. Pesek and Maureen M. Pesek, as trustees for the Pesek Living Trust, 10 Lakehurst Drive, Auburn, to Sarah M. Gauthier, 66 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 10 Lakehurst Drive, $0. Assessment $130,800.

• Donald L. Green and June F. Green, 33 Maple St., Auburn, to William N. Green (same address) and Sarah M. Nelson, 11 W. 4th St., Oswego, property at 33 Maple St., $1. Assessment $105,000.

• David R. Pierce, 89 N. Division St., Auburn, to Kayla M. Murray, 2 Lorraine Ave., Auburn, property at 10 Case Ave., $111,000. Assessment $74,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Christopher E. Ryan, 6069 Lake St., Cayuga, to Christopher P. Ryan (same address), property at 6047 Lake St. and State Route 90, $0. Assessment $86,100.

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Timothy P. Gell and Mary E. Gell, 6170 Lake St., Cayuga, property at Lake Street, $0. Assessment $15,000.

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Rajah Rodgers II, 6208 Lake St., Cayuga, property at 6208 Lake St., $0. Assessment $133,000.

• Eric B. Caster and Sandra L. Caster and Mary S. Caster, 1886 Whitehead Lane, Auburn, to Karysa N. Caster, 140 Park Place, Auburn, property at 6649 Canoga Road, $230,000. Assessment $122,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Joseph Kime and Katrina Kime, 2298 Mills Road, Weedsport, property at 2309 Mills Road, $0. Assessment $51,700.

• Bruce A. Wheeler, 8768 South St., Weedsport, to Brooke Ann Hopler and Sean Ryan, 705 State Route 31, Jordan, property at 8768 South St., $175,000. Assessment $125,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Cathy E. Peluso, 2382 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 11370 South St., $80,000. Assessment $55,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Gary D. Knapp and Mary M. Knapp, 9888 Hard Point Spur, Port Byron, to Mary M. Knapp (same address), property at 9888 Hard Point Spur, $0. Assessment $146,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Peter J. Petrosino and Jean M. Petrosino, 2699 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, to Lori L. Albert and Ann Marie Petrosino, as trustees of the Peter J. and Jean M. Petrosino Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 2699 Sand Beach Road, $0. Assessment $246,000.

• Anthony Thomas Krenn, 6181 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Louis R. Quill III, 525 Wayne St., Phelps, property at 5294 Bluefield Road, $217,000. Assessment $178,700.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Danny E. Addy, 113 Dryden Road, Ithaca, Mitchell D. Addy, 128 Crescent Place, Ithaca, Thomas W. Addy, 173 Van Ostrand Road, Newfield, and Douglas A. Addy, 206 E. Marshall, Ithaca, as trustees of the Charlotte L. Addy Irrevocable Trust, to Add-ease Cottage LLC, 128 Crescent Place, Ithaca, property at 1183 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $261,400.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Dale Wingood and Kathleen Wingood, 11820 State Route 34, Cato, to Cato Farms LLC, 11032 State Route 34, Cato, property at 11820 State Route 34, $142,000. Assessment $88,900.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Joseph L. Signs and Donna L. Signs, 3953 Waverly Road, Owego, to Anna Lindahl and Travis Lindahl, North East, PA, property at 2385 Sunset Beach Drive, $0. Assessment $108,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• L. Thane Benson, 457 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, to Ian J. Krywe, 5038 Erron Hill Road, Locke, property at 12562 State Route 90, $43,869. Assessment $330,900 and $8,500.

• Michael Haldeman, Louise Braren and Stephanie Wuchter, 1204 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, to Joshua Haldeman, Lehighton, PA, Courtney Haldeman, Nesquehoning, PA, Heather Chilcote, Slatington, PA, and Kenneth Braren Jr., Danielsville, PA, property at 1204 Tollgate Hill Road, $0. Assessment $267,900.

• Stephen W. Burnett and Judi L. Burnett, 243 State Route 38, Locke, trustees of the Burnett Living Trust, to Kelly E. Knickelbein and Callum G. Donnelly, 203 N. Lounsberry Road, Brooktondale, property at 243 State Route 38, $425,000. Assessment $200,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Gene Hickey, 68 Pine St., Port Byron, property at 66 Pine St., $0. Assessment $8,400.

• Our Lady of the Snow of Weedsport, N.Y., as successor-in-interest to Saint John’s Catholic Church (aka Saint John’s Catholic Church of Port Byron), 2667 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to Canal Society of New York State Inc., 7308 State Route 173, Manlius, property at 38 Rochester St. and Rochester Street, $116,000. Assessment $373,500.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Charles P. Cook, 8095 State Route 90 North, Montezuma, to Anthony P. Natale, 10 Flamingo Drive, Moravia, property at 8095 State Route 90 North, $115,900. Assessment $84,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Walter Dabulewicz and Joanne Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Enhance Properties LLC, 59 Aurora St., Box 1118, Moravia, property at 5 Aurora St., $70,000. Assessment $40,000.

• Walter Dabulewicz and Joanne Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Enhance Properties LLC, 59 Aurora St., Box 1118, Moravia, property at 99 S. Main St., $80,000. Assessment $65,000.

• Walter Dabulewicz and Joanne Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Enhance Properties LLC, 59 Aurora St., Box 1118, Moravia, property at 3 Aurora St., $20,000. Assessment $10,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Gretchen E. Goffe, Columbus, OH, and David M. Goffe, Chantilly, VA, to Gretchen E. Goffe, Columbus, OH, property at 172 Plunkie Point Road, $297,500. Assessment $422,400.

• Michael S. Sheppard, as trustee of William Sheppard Irrevocable Trust, 4144 Harter Road, Moravia, to Michael S. Sheppard, 4024 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 4144 Harter Road, $0. Assessment $166,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Barry Leader, 19 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Mark Rockwell Lefler III and Natasha Lefler, 1196 French Road, Rochester, property at 26 Havens Ave., $229,000. Assessment $97,800.

• Jennifer Lynn Testa, 17 VanDuyne Ave., Auburn, to Hunter Charles and Jessica Lyman, 40 McDougall St., Auburn, property at 17 VanDuyne Ave., $199,900. Assessment $89,600.

• Frank E. and Anita Buschbascher, Port Wentworth, GA, to Christopher P. Hale, 976 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, property at 4846 Twelve Corners Road, $124,200. Assessment $102,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Nicole Sedorus and Justin Sedorus, 3433 State Route 34B, Scipio Center, property at 3439 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $42,100.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• John P. DiMatteo and Allison M. DiMatteo, 10 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, to Brian Gabak and Jennifer Gabak, 17 VanDuyne Ave., Auburn, property at 10 Foxcroft Circle, $260,000. Assessment $147,600.

• Thomas Guido III, 261 Bullville Road, Montgomery, to Michael E. Murphy and Jodi L. Murphy, 148 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 6436 Parkwood Lane, $350,000. Assessment $225,000.

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Kevin Wise and Nancy Wise, 6930 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 6919 Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $82,400.

• Susan F. Ahner, 3902 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Randy Lee Bacon and Nancy Lee Bacon, 20 Hillside Lane, Weedsport, property at 3902 E. Genesee St. Road, $240,000. Assessment $154,700.

• Angela A. Bergan, 150 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, to Robert C. Schluter Jr. and Kristen Farrington, as trustees of the Schluter Irrevocable Trust, 3188 Barrington Way, Auburn, property at 3188 Barrington Way, $324,500. Assessment $200,000.

• Thomas E. Gray and Kathleen E. Gray, 10 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Gretchen E. Gray, 6033 Lake Ave. Extension, Auburn, and Jeffrey R. Gray, Olathe, KS, as trustees of the Gray Family 2022 Trust, property at 10 S. Hunter Ave., $0. Assessment $219,300.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• David Klaczko and Sara Klaczko, 19 Oak Drive, Union Springs, to Noah Morhiser (same address), property at 19 Oak Drive, $351,500. Assessment $213,100.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to John Daniel Horner II, 1424 State Route 41A, Cortland, property at 1438 and 1450 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $32,300.

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Shaun Sweeney, 181 Champlin Road, Groton, property at 220 Champlin Road, $0. Assessment $142,400.