Cayuga County property transfers: July 11, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 7-13:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Anna L. VanHoltz (aka Anna Lynn VanHoltz), 190 VanAnden St., Auburn, to Kayla M. Brady and Bryan A. Gonyou Jr. (same address) and Tammy Brady, 79 Duncan St., Clyde, property at 190 VanAnden St., $131,000. Assessment $72,000.
• Michael F. Van Riper, 4222 Barker Hill Road, Jamesville, to Scott J. Stapleton and Janet Barbera, 1 Dakota Dr., Gansevoort, property at 7 S. Hunter Ave., $175,000. Assessment $96,400.
• Auburn Ventures II LLC, 964 Chili Ave., Rochester, to Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC (same address), property at 67 Franklin St., $0. Assessment $52,000.
• Amy L. Hutchinson, 17 Garrow St., Auburn, to Nicole Marie Tomaszewski, 1679 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 17 Garrow St., $125,000. Assessment $87,000.
• Brian Bastian, 43 Wegman St., Auburn, to Zachary T. Thomas, 9 Beach Ave., Auburn, property at 9 Beach Ave., $90,000. Assessment $64,600.
• Derrick R. Fleischman, 147 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Joshua D. Amidon, 29 S. Hurd Circle, Auburn, property at 147 Dunning Ave., $113,000. Assessment $86,600.
• Lynne A. Collins, 24 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to DKL3 Properties LLC, 1552 208th St. No. 2, Bayside, property at 24-26 Wallace Ave., $70,000. Assessment $60,000.
• Deanne J. Bourne and Douglas W. Draper, Concord, CA, to Deanne J. Bourne and Douglas W. Draper, as trustees of the 2020 Monevy Revocable Living Trust, Concord, CA, property at 10 Easterly Ave., $0. Assessment $108,000.
• Barbara J. Barski, as executrix of the estate of Patricia Ann Kuzniar, 54 Dayton Ave., Auburn, to Daniel J. Barski and Barbara J. Barski (same address), property at 49 Dayton St., $0. Assessment $125,000.
• Elizabeth H. Warn, 21 Florence St., Auburn, to Kari N. Brown, B37 Brogan Manor, Auburn, property at 21 Florence St., $123,600. Assessment $92,500.
• Gregory Horbal and Beth Horbal, 19 Elm St., Auburn, to Jason Walter Horbal, 68 Prospect St., Auburn, and Justin Michael Horbal, 145 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 19 Elm St., $0. Assessment $99,200.
• Joseph Sergi Jr., 34 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Thad Machia, 132 Fourth Dr., Weedsport, property at 120 Van Anden St., $71,700. Assessment $52,000.
• David R. Moore, 110 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Rebecca A. Rollins, 7 Koenig Court, Auburn, to Rebecca A. Rollins, 7 Koenig Court, Auburn, property at 156 York St., $0. Assessment $21,000.
• William H. Sautter, Harleysville, PA, to Max Borst and Sarah Borst, 337 Fairview Dr., Syracuse, property at 150 S. Fulton St., $65,000. Assessment $54,200.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Edward C. Kustyn and Theresa Kustyn, 2150 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Michaela Marie Kustyn Edward C. Kustyn and Theresa Kustyn (same address), property at 2150 W. Genesee St. Road, $1. Assessment $111,900.
• Edward T. Spencer Jr., 1974 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Valerie Sue Spencer, to Edward T. Spencer Jr., property at 1974 W. Genesee St. Road, $1. Assessment $106,900.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Thomas J. Forbes and Debra S. Forbes, 2957 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Thomas Jay Forbes Jr., 8619 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 2957 E. Brutus St., $0. Assessment $165,543.
• Fred I. Schwarting and Deborah A. Schwarting, 8311 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Carl B. Schwarting, Novelty, OH, and Jared W. Schwarting, 2662 Highland Ave., Weedsport, property at 8311 Jericho Road, $1. Assessment $237,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Charles B. Klinger, 11351 Sunset Dr., Cato, to Laura H. Klinger (same address), property at 11351 Sunset Dr., $0. Assessment $161,500.
• Bruce D. Welles and Deborah J. Welles, 3601 Warners Road, Camillus, to David Wilson and Cassandra Wilson, 1099 Plank Road, Webster, property at 197 Firelane 12, $205,000. Assessment $180,000.
• John P. Kovach and Martha L. Kovach, 10817 State Route 34, Cato, to Mathew J. Kovach, as trustee of the Kovach Family Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 10817 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $137,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Kim Farrell, 12 Fernley Parkway, Fairport, as administrator of the estate of Daniel J. Farrell, to Michael P. Bourgeois and Dawn M. Bourgeois, 203 Slosson Lane, Geneva, property at 2955 Holland Dr., $32,000. Assessment $108,300.
• Stephen J. Farrell and Marilyn Muir, 2955 Holland Dr., Auburn, to Michael P. Bourgeois and Dawn M. Bourgeois, 203 Slosson Lane, Geneva, property at 2955 Holland Drive, $71,000. Assessment $108,300.
• William Thomas Hussey, 9 Adams St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Nancy Jean Farrell Hussey, to Michael P. Bourgeois and Dawn M. Bourgeois, 203 Slosson Lane, Geneva, property at 2955 Holland Dr., $32,000. Assessment $108,300.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Kayleigh Hranek (fka Kayleigh A. Bartlow), 124 W. Lansing Road, Groton, to John Oblinski, 162 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 162 State Route 34B, $88,000. Assessment $85,900.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Heather L. Loucks, 3669 Mill St., Marion, to JEMB Property LLC, P.O. Box 123, Cato, property at West Main Street, $2,000. Assessment $7,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, to Albert B. Craig III and Louise Craig, 7167 Canadice Hill Road, Springwater, property at 366 Main St., $600,000. Assessment $215,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• William H. Booth, 5119 Harris Hill Road, Locke, to Gary M. Mitchell, 12329 State Route 90, Locke, property at 5118 Harris Hill Road, $15,000. Assessment $15,100.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Richard McElwain and Margaret McElwain, 132 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 8473 King St. Road, $270,678. Assessment $108,300.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Thomas H. DeWitt and Beth A. DeWitt, 28 Glenside Dr., Moravia, to Gale L. Roberson, 3711 Twelve Corners Road, Moravia, property at 28 Glenside Dr., $286,440. Assessment $184,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Sean E. Callahan and Kristin M. Dadey, 4742 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Michael J. Rau and Kelly P. Rau, 23 Lawrence Place, Rockville Centre, property at 6 Alfred Lane, $785,000. Assessment $527,600.
• Christopher P. Hass and Christine R. Hass, 1696 Ridge Road, Lansing, to Timothy F. Crowe and Karen S. Crowe, 202 Antlers Dr., Rochester, property at 407 Firelane 26, $130,000. Assessment $113,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Susan M. Spagnola, 341 Firelane 12A, Auburn, to Maria Elizabeth Whipple and Joseph Whipple, Beverly, MA, property at 341 Fire Lane 12A, $0. Assessment $203,000.
• J. Patrick Doyle III and Kathleen A. Doyle, 35 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Christopher A. Mehl, 1 Morris St., Auburn, property at 4862 Rockefeller Road, $20,000. Assessment $11,828.
• Owasco Golf & Tennis Club LLC, 5047 State Route 34, Auburn, to Kless Myers Owasco LLC, 2814 W. Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus, property at 6750 E. Lake Road, $720,000. Assessment $733,200.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Rufus Bates LLC, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, to Thomas Hoppel, 1636 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, property at 2958 State Route 34B, $140,000. Assessment $103,400.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Patricia Isaacson, as the executor of the estate of Thelma Chapman (aka Thelma Slater-Chapman), 2990 White Road, Moravia, to Suzanne Rosekrans and Lewis H. Rosekrans, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 2990 White Road, $175,000. Assessment $183,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Lawrence E. Gray, as trustee of the Lawrence E. Gray Revocable Trust, 123 MacCollum Road, Elbridge, to Mark D. Kinney and William H. Kinney, 3509 Depot Road, Auburn, property at Baker Road, $121,900. Assessment $57,998.
• Robert J. Dello Stritto and Jill A. Dello Stritto, 6952 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, to Heather A. Christopher, 2705 Mechanics St., Weedsport, and Devon S. Roblee, 14 Van Patten St., as trustee under the declaration of trust known as the Robert J. Dello Stritto and Jill A. Dello Stritto Irrevocable Living Trust, property at 6952 Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $150,870.
• Fred I. Schwarting and Deborah A. Schwarting, 8311 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Kevin J. Schwarting and Samantha L. Schwarting, 7469 County House Road, Auburn, property at 7469 County House Road, $1. Assessment $83,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Russell P. Boehm, 2028 Edgemere Dr., Rochester, to Gisela Schneider, 1275 State Route 104A, Sterling, property at 1253 State Route 104A, $750. Assessment $67,100.
• Timothy R. McIntyre, 1161 Old State Road, Sterling, and David McIntyre, Bristol, ME, to Timothy R. McIntyre 1161 Old State Road, Sterling, and Gordon G. Carvey, 13100 Keysor Road, Martville, property at 104A State Route, $6,000. Assessment $8,700.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Brian E. McCracken and Amy E. McCracken, 5700 Brown Road, Truxton, to Scott Alan Hulik and Nicole Lynch Hulik, 17 Swift St., Auburn, property at 1238 Lake Como Road, $110,000. Assessment $84,999.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Adragna Wildlife Management LLC, Marco Island, FL, to Todd Scruton and Ashley Gillis, 12639 Upton Road, Red Creek, property at Upton Road, $45,000. Assessment $30,300.
• Todd Scruton and Ashley Gillis, 12639 Upton Road, Red Creek, to Dayna Lunkenheimer, 2324 Robinson Road, Martville, property at Upton Road, $45,000. Assessment $44,000.