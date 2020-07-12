Cayuga County property transfers: July 12, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded May 19-25.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Bridget E. Kennedy, 75 Cottage St., Auburn, to Upside Properties Inc., 2724 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, property at 75 Cottage St., $63,050. Assessment $74,000.
• Timothy A. Emmick, 308 Buck Road, Lansing, to RJC Development Inc., PO Box 337, Auburn, property at 43 Wallace Ave., $19,000. Assessment $60,000.
• U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, 15480 Laguna Canyon Road, Irvine, CA, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, c/o Information Systems and Network Corp., Shepherd Mall Office Complex, 2401 NW 23rd St., Suite 1D, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 108 Owasco St., $10. Assessment $108,900.
• Mario Jose Gutierrez, as referee, 11 Court St., Auburn, to JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH, property at 18 North Park, $500. Assessment $83,700.
• Matthew and Hannah Dillon, 1552 208th St., Floor 2, Bayside, to DKL Properties LLC, 1552 208th St., Bayside, property at 31 West St., $0. Assessment $46,000.
• Joseph DiMatteo, 3121 Doolittle Drive, Seneca Falls, to Frank DiMatteo Jr., 105 Hummocks Ave., Portsmouth, RI, property at 14 St. Anthony St., $1. Assessment $21,800.
• Frank DiMatteo Jr., 105 Hummocks Ave., Portsmouth, RI, to Thomas J. and Melody R. Johnson, 2701 Van Buren St., Weedsport, property at 14 St. Anthony St., $15,500. Assessment $21,800.
• Aileen Sherman, 6592 Beech Road, Auburn, and Kathleen Cutillo, 7 Meadow Lane, Auburn, as co-executors, to Delta Construction Painting and Design Inc., 7344 State Route 33, Granville, property at 20 Fitch Ave., $40,000. Assessment $66,000.
• Matteo and Rosalia Bartolotta, 7353 State St. Road, Auburn, to R & M Associates LLC, 7353 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 282 State St., $0. Assessment $173,000.
• Matteo Bartolotta, 7353 State St. Road, Auburn, to R & M Associates LLC, 7353 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 297 State St., $0. Assessment $1,500.
• Matteo and Rosalia Bartolotta, 7353 State St. Road, Auburn, to R & M Associates LLC, 7353 State St. Road, Auburn, properties at 26 Tuxill Square and 122 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $257,000.
• Daniel Anthony Testa, as referee, 39 William St., Auburn, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppel, TX, property at 52 Perry St., $74,096. Assessment $14,900.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Carolyn J. Nephew, 14104 Taylor Hollow Road, Gowanda, property at Water Street, $223. Assessment $0.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• KeyBank National Association, 127 Public Square, Cleveland, OH, to Robert J. Bradtke Jr., 2642 Hamilton St., Weedsport, and Jonathan M. Bradtke, 3346 Bibbens Road, Weedsport, property at Shepherd Road, $60,000. Assessment $47,000.
• Kenneth A. and Ann M. Ball, 2652 Lincoln St., Weedsport, to Kenneth A. and Ann M. Ball, and Elaine Ball, 2652 Lincoln St., Weedsport, property at 2652 Lincoln St., $0. Assessment $120,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 222 Fire Lane 12, Cato, $45,000. Assessment $36,700.
• PMV Vitale Realty LLC, 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Robert M. and Mandy L. Saloski, 8395 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville, property at Krystyna Lane, $5,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Jean Stoneburg, 807 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, and Keith Stoneburg, 2684 Allison Court, Denver, NC, to Gregory and Hannah Bartlett, 813 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 810 Spring Lake Road, $21,000. Assessment $15,000.
• Jean Stoneburg, 807 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, and Keith Stoneburg, 2684 Allison Court, Denver, NC, to Gregory and Hannah Bartlett, 813 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, property at Spring Lake Road, $0. Assessment $10,500.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• William W. and Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at Glanville Road, $0. Assessment $332,100.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 1603 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $259,900.
• William W. and Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, properties at 872 Sherwood Roand and Dublin Hill Road, $0. Assessments $567,300 and $124,200.
• Sharon E. and William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, properties at 1893 State Route 34B, $0. Assessments $259,600 and $200,000.
• Raydon H. Bergerstock, 1575 Kings Corner Road, Union Springs, to Ronald L. Bergerstock, 3473 Old Salt Road, Moravia, and Diana L. Massey, 1741 Davies Road, Port Byron, properties at 4093 Cork St. and 1575 Kings Corner Road, $0. Assessments $483,800 and $270,200.
• Big B Enterprises LLC, PO Box 56, Homer, to Mark Wilmot, 3452 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 3470 State Route 90, $80,000. Assessment $89,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Michael Aaron and Erica Renee Heim, 5326 Sayles Corner Road, Moravia, to James Alvord, 4780 Harris Hill Road, Locke, property at 62 Central St., $122,000. Assessment $100,482.
• Elaine Stayton, 5510 Globe Road, Moravia; Douglas A. Hulse, 84 Lansing St., Auburn; Florence L. Hulse, 2713 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia; to Jennifer A. Hares, 4364 Murray Road, Skaneateles, property at 2713 Buckley Hill Road, $80,000. Assessment $80,300.
• Neal P. Purdy, 4376 Long Hill Road, Moravia, to Shawn and Mandy McNabb, 112 Swift St., Auburn, property at Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $32,100.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Mark Ingalls, 5408 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, to Mark and Susan Ingalls, 5408 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, property at 5408 Dewitt Road, $0. Asssement $292,700.
• Pamela L. Shoemaker, 365 Main Road, Gill, MA, and Donald and Anna Dewitt, 5506 Split Rock Road, Skaneateles, property at Appletree Point Road, $252,000. Assessment $380,900.
• Brian Short, 5668 Globe Road, Moravia, and Elizabeth Short, 200 Lower Creek Road, Apt. 14, Ithaca, to Brian Short, 5668 Globe Road, Moravia, property at 5668 Globe Road, Moravia, $0. Assessment $107,300.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Brian C. Head, 1 Fourth Ave., Auburn, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 1 Fourth Ave., $94,000. Assessment $74,700.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Vansridge Dairy LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 3003 Cork St., $0. Assessment $615,500.
• William W. and Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, properties at 1948 Walter Road and Walters Road, $0. Assessments $811,700 and $16,300.
• Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2908 Cork St., $0. Assessment $99,200.
• Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2939 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $86,200.
• Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2389 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $95,500.
• Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2373 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $127,900.
• William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2587 Scipio-Venice Townline Road, $0. Assessment $120,200.
• William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property off Town Line Road, $0. Assessment $1,100.
• William W. and Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at Manchester Road, $0. Assessment $404,900.
• William W. and Sharon Van Nostrand, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2979 Black St., $0. Assessment $26,600.
• Sharon and William Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, properties at 2823 Cork St. and Sherwood Road, $0. Assessments $398,800 and $517,200.
• Sharon Eileen and William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at Scipio-Venice Townline Road, $57,700.
• Sharon Eileen and William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2831 Black St., $0. Assessment $189,900.
• Sharon Eileen and William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2826 Black St., $0. Assessment $2,557,500.
• Sharon E. and William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at Sherwood Road, $2,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• John Enos, 304 W. Broadway, Fulton, to William T. and Adina M. Neuman, 12 Ross St., Auburn, property at 16142 Ford Drive, $35,000. Assessment $39,800.
• Joseph and Danielle Britton, 1665 Marsh Road, Sterling, to Philip J. and Christine Bonvino, 11 Maple St., Auburn, property at 1665 Marsh Road, $156,500. Assessment $120,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• George Wood, 10 Washington St., Cortland, to Brandy L. Hinkey, 1146 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 1146 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $152,100.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Sharon E. and William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at Townline Road, $0. Assessment $31,100.
• Sharon Eileen and William W. Van Nostrand Jr., 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, properties at Scipio-Venice Townline Road, $0. Assessments $155,900 and $237,000.
