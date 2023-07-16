Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 1-4:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Roland J. Sofo II, 69 Washington St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Roland J. Sofo, 13385 Seneca St., Savannah, to Ryan Sofo, 92 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 90-92 Cottage St., $1. Assessment $126,600.

• Kristie L. Nichols, as administrator of the estate of Donald Jay Zieler (aka Donald Zieler), 791 Old Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, to Kenneth Studer and Terri Hunter Rafferty, 118 Pulsifer Dr., Auburn, property at 26 Florence St., $125,000. Assessmennt $112,700.

• Patsy A. Picciano, 80 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Rintaro Wada and Ritsuko Wada, 3275 W. Five Mile Road, Allegany, property at 80 E. Genesee St., $170,000. Assessment $119,700.

• Keith E. Fox and Doreen T. Fox, 111 Frances St., Auburn, to Thomas J. King and Charrene E. King, 73 Holley St., Auburn, property at 111 Frances St., $320,000. Assessment $330,100.

• Emily M. Mullen (fka Emily M. Gallaro), 202 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Michael L. Bogart and Judy L. Bogart, Wesley Chapel, FL, property at 202 N. Fulton St., $186,800. Assessment $124,300.

• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to James Berry and Lisa Berry, 17 Silver Ave., Auburn, property at 7-11 Havens Ave., $170,000. Assessment $159,100.

• JP Homes Inc., Naples, FL, to Jonathan Ollett, 2 Merrick Road, Shirley, property at 2 Orchard Ave., $47,700. Assessment $51,900.

• Jeffrey J. Post and Kristy M. Post, 59 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Jeffrey J. Post and Todd R. Post (same address), property at 59 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $99,800.

• Frank L. DeRosa, 3 Locust St., Auburn, to Michael L. DeRosa, as trustee of the Frank L. DeRosa Irrevocable Trust, 7 S. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 3 Locust St., $0. Assessment $198,100.

• Kelly Woodman, 3801 Swartout Road, Auburn, to Neal Falkenstein, 60 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 132 Osborne St., $2,000. Assessment $52,600.

• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Sandi Mettler, 6472 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at 13-15 Hamilton Ave., $150,000. Assessment $108,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Dale W. Ottosen, 545 Turnpike Road, Cayuga, to Mandy May Gonio and Matthew James Gonio, 56 Dayton St., Auburn, part of 545 Turnpike Road, $250,000. Assessment $363,000.

• Christopher G. Scouten, 1180 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Claude E. McNabb, to Christopher G. Souten (same address), property at 1162 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $86,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Tracy A. LaFave and Shelley J. Tafel, 37 Rosewood Circle, Weedsport, to Kyle L. Stoltz and Stephine Lynne Stoltz, property at 37 Rosewood Circle, $401,740. Assessment $216,400.

• John Gilbert and Donna M. Gilbert, 122 Freeman Ave., Syracuse, to Terry M. Gilbert and Heidi A. Veri-Gilbert, 114 Laura Dr., Syracuse, property at 9457 Hewitt Lane, $1. Assessment $47,400.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• C.N.Y. Towing and Repossession, LLC (aka C.N.Y. Towing and Repossession LLC), 14851 State Route 104, Martville, to Route 34 Holdings LLC, 466 E. Brighton Ave., Suite 100, Syracuse, property at 10277 State Route 34, $305,000. Assessment $180,000.

• Kyle L. Stolz and Stephanie Stolz, 3143 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, to Ciara R. Schaefer and Brian D. Perkins, property at 3143 Ditmar Road, $217,300. Assessment $93,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Craig A. Young, 976 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, to Robert S. Tucker and Amanda L. Tucker, Powell, TN, property at 1012 Spring Lake Road, $0. Assessment $79,800.

• A & J Baliva Properties LC, 7248 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Kali A. Nolte, Pine Street, Port Byron, property at 10326 Aldrich Road, $145,500. Assessment $101,100.

• Ellen Sitterly, 32 Frazee St., Auburn, to JR Real Estate Holdings LLC (aka JR Real Estate Holdings, LLC), 71 South St., Auburn, property at 10050 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $19,300.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Bangs Properties Inc. (fka Bangs Funeral Home Inc.), 5 Cinema Dr. Unit 14, Ithaca, to Kevin Bangs (same address), property at 1173 Honoco Road, $73,718. Assessment $269,600.

• Jack W. Burns, 553 Powers Road, King Ferry, to Casey W. Burns and Cody R. Burns, as co-trustees for the Jack and Michelle Burns Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 553 Powers Road, $0. Assessment $449,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Corien I. Davenport, 3738 Allen Road, Cato, to Corien I. Davenport, as trustee of the Corien L. Davenport Revocable Trust (same address), property at 3738 Allen Road, $0. Assessment $129,100.

• Albert E. Riedl, 22 Mayfield Dr. Unit 621, Potsdam, to Donald Rodriquez and Brittney Rodriquez, 3411 Baldwin Road, Cato, property at 3407 Baldwin Road, $150,000. Assessment $129,400.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Richard T. Baran and Bobbie J. Baran, 8051 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Heidi L. Doty, 2850 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at 8051 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $135,000.

• Richard T. Baran, 8051 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Heidi L. Doty, 2850 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at Pierce Road, $0. Assessment $65,300.

• Bobbie J. Baran, 8051 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Heidi L. Doty, 2850 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at Pierce Road, $0. Assessment $76,500.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Benjamin Merkley, P.O. Box 297, Port Byron, to Shane Hackett and Andrea Hackett, P.O. Box 261, Port Byron, property at 98 Main St., $2,000. Assessment $15,200.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Robert E. Zimmer and Kristie L. Zimmer, 8518 Denman Road, Port Byron, to Robert P. Dean and Dewanna D. Dean, Guyton, GA, property at 8518 Denman Road, $455,000. Assessment $245,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Craig G. Schafer and Susan L. Schafer (aka Susan A. Schafer), 5259 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Kevin A. Schafer, Kristen S. Pearce and Kelly A. Schafer (nka Kelly A. Fandrich), as trustees of the Craig G. Schafer and Susan L. Schafer Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 425 Fire Lane 31, $0. Assessment $170,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Marjorie M. Blanchard, as trustee of the Marjorie M. Blanchard New York Residence Trust, and Deborah K. Blanchard, as trustee of the Deborah K. Blanchard Trust, Escondido, CA, to Kenneth H. Blanchard and Marjore M. Blanchard, as trustees of the Delcaration of Trust of Kenneth H. Blanchard and Marjorie M. Blanchard (same address), part of 7 Fire Lane 13G, $0. Assessment $767,100.

• Kenneth H. Blanchard and Marjorie M. Blanchard, as trustees of the Declaration of Trust of Kenneth H. Blanchard and Marjorie M. Blanchard, Escondido, CA, to Deborah K. Blanchard, as trustee of the Deborah K. Blanchard Declaration of Trust (same address), property at 21 Fire Lane 13G, $800,000. Assessment $823,600.

• Marjorie M. Blanchard, as trustee of the Marjorie M. Blanchard New York Residence Trust, Escondido, CA, to Deborah K. Blanchard (same address), property at 7 Fire Lane 13G, $0. Assessment $767,100.

• Deborah K. Blanchard, Escondido, CA, to Kenneth H. Blanchard and Marjorie M. Blanchard, as trustees of the Declaration of Trust of Kenneth H. Blanchard and Marjorie M. Blanchard (same address), property at 7 Fire Lane 13G, $835,000. Assessment $767,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Amie Thompson, Greenwood, SC, as executrix of the last will and testament of Susan C. Clark, to Laurin Torres, 14 Fredrick St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 5190 State Route 38A and part of State Route 38A, $220,000. Assessment $108,600.

• Claire L. Rusin, 72 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, to Claire Pisano, as trustee of the Rusin Family Irrevocable Trust, Jersey City, NJ, property at 72 Hazelhurst Ave., $0. Assessment $87,400.

• Michael D. May, 7 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, to Lynn M. May (same address), as trustee of the Lynn M. May Revocable Trust, property at Hidden Brook Way, $1. Assessment $51,100.

• Michael D. May, 7 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, to Lynn M. May (same address), as trustee of the Lynn M. May Revocable Trust, property at 7 Brae Ridge, $1. Assessment $974,300.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Richard T. Baran and Bobbie J. Baran, 8051 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Heidi L. Doty, 2850 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at Chevalier Road, $0. Assessment $50,000.

• Salvatore LoMascolo and Natalie LoMascolo, 2626 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Salvatore LoMascolo (same address), property at 2626 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $237,500.

• Auburn Associates LLC, King of Prussia, PA, to Lakewood Enterprises LLC, 3841 Melrose Road, Auburn, part of 360 Grant Ave. Road, $325,000. Assessment $284,800.

• Peters Dairy Farm Inc., 4093 Miller Road, Auburn, to Dan O’Hara and Sonia O’Hara, 5449 Town Hall Road, Auburn, property at County Line Road, $1. Assessment $58,700.

• Peters Farms LLC, 4093 Miller Road, Auburn, to Dan O’Hara and Sonia O’Hara, 5549 Town Hall Road, Auburn, property at County Line Road, $1. Assessment $58,700.

• David P. Kreydatus and Kathleen A. Kreydatus, 3288 Walker Road, Auburn, to Mark A. Kreydatus (same address) and Brian S. Kreydatus, Williamsburg, VA, as trustees of the David P. Kreydatus and Kathleen A. Kreydatus Irrevocable Trust, property at 3288 Walker Road, $0. Assessment $235,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Shawn S. Smith, 6731 South St., Red Creek, to Courtney Smith and Bryce Phillips, 6975 Stoney Lonesome Road, Williamson, property at Ladue Road, $65,000. Assessment $14,100.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Peter M. Allis, 14490 State Route 90, Summerhill, to Carlton Smith, 1031 Old Stage Road, Cortland, Paul Daugherty, 4651 McDonald Road, Homer, Daniel Smith, 104 Victory Hill Road, Richford, and Marie Windover, 313 Doleson Ave., Endwell, property at 14490 State Route 90, $83,700. Assessment $90,100.

• Teton Timber Company LLC, Saint Louis, MO, to Matthew A. Duso, 146 Pleasant Valley Road, Grotom, property at 0 Off Lake Como Road, $120,000. Assessment $68,875.

• Robert Mott and Janet Mott, Kintnersville, PA, to Robert Wayne Mott and Janet Elaine Mott, as trustees of the Mott Living Trust (same address), property at Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $145,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Christopher Kocur, 2357 Reyer Road, Auburn, as administrator CTA of the estate of Marilyn Kocur, to Christopher Kocur (same address), property at Reyer Road, $216,500. Assessment $188,400.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Robert C. Head, Margate, FL, and Kenneth D. Head, 30127 Long Hill Road, Scipio Center, to Kenneth D. Head (same address) and Benjamin Head, 4407 Long Hill Road, Moravia, property off Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $48,500.