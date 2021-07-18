Cayuga County property transfers: July 18, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 14-20:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Michael T. Case, 8464 State St. Road, Port Byron, to David S. Galbato, 8455 Torchwood Lane, Cicero, property at 65 E. Genesee St., $70,000. Assessment $75,600.
• Philip A. Weed and Tina R. Weed, 6011 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to LKK Holdings LLC, 400 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 26 Sherman St., $68,000. Assessment $55,000.
• Roger Phillips and Amy Phillips, 20 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to Leighanne Lily Marie Gilfus, 55 Washington St., Auburn, property at 20 Chapman Ave., $85,000. Assessment $59,800.
• William A. Kustyn and Mariangela K. Capozzi, as trustees of the Anne R. Kustyn Irrevocable Trust, 108 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Natalie McNabb, 73A Arterial West, Auburn, property at 108 Fitch Ave., $96,501. Assessment $67,100.
• Michael D. Carroll and Paula L. Carroll, 4624 Makyes Road, Syracuse, to Ivy Silverberg, 4804 Norstar Boulevard Apt. 307, Liverpool, property at 457 N. Seward Ave., $151,410. Assessment $133,200.
• Junius LLC, P.O. Box 7305, Auburn, to George Murray, 194 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 194 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $197,000.
• David H. Driscoll, 20 Frances St., Auburn, to Pamela Thompson, 1049 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, and Tommy R. Thompson, 23 Columbus St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 20 Frances St., $118,151. Assessment $71,200.
• Travis M. Silcox and Samantha L. LaRose (nka Samantha L. Silcox), 57 Perrine St., Auburn, to Brandon Look, 4994 Hamilton Road, Elbridge, property at 57 Perrine St., $143,000. Assessment $92,000.
• Stann D. Nelson and Judith M. Nelson, 3241 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Grace Base Properties LLC (same address), property at 52-54 Orchard St., $0. Assessment $63,000.
• Stann D. Nelson, 3241 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Grace Base Properties LLC (same address), property at 242 Hardenbergh Ave., $0. Assessment $61,000.
• Gary Sturm and Gale Sturm, 59 Wegman St., Auburn, to SOS Rentals LLC, 677 Lake Road, King Ferry, property at 207 Genesee St., $220,000. Assessment $205,000.
• Pro Archs General Construction LLC, 34 Macdougall St., Auburn, to Maria Wilmeth, Surprise, AZ, property at 12 Wallace Ave., $111,800. Assessment $63,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Michelle Brown, 6216 Lake St., Cayuga, to Richard P. Aupperle III, P.O. Box 284, Marcellus, property at 6216 Lake St., $112,500. Assessment $53,400.
• Louboy LLC, 10 Forest Ave., Oakfield, to Alexandra France and Fallon France, 75 Chelmsford Road, Rochester, property at 5921 Lower Lake Road, $465,000. Assessment $230,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Luke Robert Hopkins and Jacqueline Joanne Hopkins, 3535 Stevens Road, Weedsport, to Jacqueline Joanne Hopkins (same address), property at 3535 Stevens Road, $0. Assessment $84,200.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Charles R. Foltz Jr. and Heather R. Foltz, 96 Fire Lane 14, Jordan, property at 11312 South St. and South Street, $172,000. Assessment $109,500.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Michael T. Fallat, 2737 Almond Dr., Auburn, to Todd M. Fredericksen and Amy L. Fredericksen, 2735 Almond Dr., Auburn, part of 2737 Almond Dr., $3,035. Assessment $441,900.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Nathan G. Binns, 989 South St., Genoa, to Nathan G. Binns and Amanda J. Binns (same address), property at 979 South St., $0. Assessment $75,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Anita Dungey, 4484 Gilling Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Bonita M. Gloskey Irrevocable Trust, to Sloane A. Bailey, Springfield, VA, property at 1887 Black Rock Road, $221,887. Assessment $140,000.
• Bonita M. Gloskey, 1887 Black Rock Road, King Ferry, to Sloane A. Bailey, Springfield, VA, property at 1887 Black Rock Road, $0. Assessment $140,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Mario J. Gutierrez, as referee, 11 Court St., Auburn, to Zachery Wilkinson and Joel Adams, 4733 E. Cayuga St., Locke, property at 963 Main St., $39,530. Assessment $110,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Joseph C. Hamel, 8544 South St., Port Byron, as trustee of the Hamel Living Trust, to Wendy D. Hamel, 24 South St., Port Byron, and Terry M. Petrosino, 160 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, as co-trustees of the Joseph C. Hamel Irrevocable Trust, property at 8544 South St., $0. Assessment $107,400.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Sara A. Fagan, P.O. Box 66, Auburn, to Justin Schafer, 43 Elmhurst Circle, Auburn, property at 7220 Baldwin Road, $17,000. Assessment $8,600.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Lynette Pittinger, Cross Hill, SC, to Bradford E. Grant, 24 Chestnut St., Auburn, property at 11 Keeler Ave., $161,000. Assessment $116,300.
• Gary E. Kratzer and Lisa M. Kratzer, 2292 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Gary E. Kratzer (same address), property at 2292 Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $230,700.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Angela M. Martino-Gregory, 3900 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Douglas H. Allis, 6494 Glen Cove Road, Moravia, property at Glen Cove Road, $15,000. Assessment $118,600.
• Donald L. Weed, 5965 Apple Tree Point Road, Moravia, to Dale Weed, 1704 Carley Dr., Port Byron, property at 6009B Glen Cove Road, $20,001. Assessment $8,000.
• William Buterbaugh, 103 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, to Evona Poplawski, Sarasota, FL, property at Fire Lane 21B, $195,000. Assessment $140,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Kyoung S. McNally, 5888 North Road, Auburn, to Laurie P. Logue, as trustee of the Laurie P. Logue Revocable Trust, 60 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 5888 North Road, $220,000. Assessment $94,800.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• William C. Tracy, 213 N. Main St., Moravia, to Timothy C. Pallokat and Melanie L. Pallokat, 3442 Benjamin Road, Union Springs, part of lot 27 Levanna Road, $500. Assessment $1,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Mark L. Ferris and Michele L. Ferris, 2630 State Route 41A, P.O. Box 1078, Moravia, to Colonial Lodge 41A Inc., 7191 Old Country Road, Canastota, property at 2630 State Route 41A, $250,000. Assessment $338,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Julie M. Hertlein, 3190 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Stephanie Murray, 421 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, and Jessica L. Komarisky, 7551 Parcell Road, Auburn, property at 3190 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $146,900.
• Barbara Daniel, 48 Wegman St., Auburn, to Kirsten Lesch, 30 Calemad Dr., Auburn, as trustee of the Barbara Daniel Irrevocable Trust, property at 48 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $210,700.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Kevin F. Hallock and Tina M. Hallock, 518 Warren Road, Ithaca, to William A. Keeler and Theresa A. Keeler, 5 Oakwood Dr., Apalachin, property at 54 Gorwydd Lane, $850,000. Assessment $667,400.
• Jason Guy, 35 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to Jason Van Orman, 1 Anthony St., Union Springs, property at 1 Anthony St., $85,000. Assessment $90,000.
• Steven J. Salls, 7 Homer St., Union Springs, to Jonathan M. Youngman (same address), property at 7 Homer St., $139,175. Assessment $110,300.
Town of Sterling
• Mary S. O’Dell, Naples, FL, to Cynthia O’Dell, Naples, FL, and Lisa O’Dell Yamin, Bloomfield Hills, MI, as trustees of the Mary S. O’Dell New York Revocable Trust, property at 501 Bay St., $0. Assessment $439,300.
• Ralpha D. Weisberg (aka Ralpha D. Weisburg), 210 Ridgecrest Road, DeWitt, to Michael D. Weisberg as trustee of the Commodores Harold and Ralpha Weisberg Trust, 2126 Primrose Lane, Niskayuna, property at 14820 S. Hadcock Dr., $0. Assessment $231,300.
• David Olivo, 144 Irving Road, Rochester, and Jennifer L. Olivo, 139 Roosevelt Road, Rochester, to Jennifer L. Olivo (same address), property at 14938 W. Bay Road, $0. Assessment $245,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Robert R. Becker, 11576 McNeeley Road, Cato, to Paul M. Wood Jr. and Linda E. Wood, 1579 Conquest Victory Townline Road, Cato, property at State Route 38, $50,000. Assessment $35,700.
• Richard W. Smith, 13055 Kells Road, Hannibal, to Miguel Crespo and Bonnie Jean Crespo, 1151 Bell Road, Red Creek, property at 1150 State Route 370, $27,000. Assessment $35,500.