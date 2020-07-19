Cayuga County property transfers: July 19, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded May 26-June 7.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Karen M. and Jamie Carr, 6930 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Simon J. and Danielle R. Fricano, 64 Steel St., Auburn, property at 151 State St., $95,000. Assessment $78,000.
• CMG Mortgage Inc., 425 Phillips Blvd., Ewing, NJ, to Cayuga Realty Holdings LLC, 39 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 72 N. Lewis St., $33,750. Assessment $72,400.
• Stanley L. Fritz and Daniel R. Cuddy, as trustees, 120 North St., Auburn, to Stanley F. Fritz, 120 North St., Auburn, property at 120 North St., $120,000. Assessment $160,700.
• Erik H. and Amalia A. Wilhelm, 248 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to John T. Locastro, 17 Garrow St., Auburn, property at 248 S. Hoopes Ave., $222,000. Assessment $158,900.
• Dawn M. Casbohm, 25 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to Nathan Kayn and Kelsey Helinski, 5 Beach Ave., Apartment A, Auburn, property at 25 Wallace Ave., $95,000. Assessment $85,000.
• Jared C. Cowell and William T. Treat, 7 Morningside Drive, Auburn, to JC & WT Properties LLC, 7 Morningside Drive, Auburn, property at 10 Beach Ave., $0. Assessment $92,400.
• Sotirios Gotsis, 26 Prospect St., Auburn, to Kristine L. Fallat, 5848 Southgate Drive, Auburn, property at 26 Prospect St., $190,000. Assessment $164,000.
• Barbara Sroka, 7 Sumner St., Auburn, to Vasile and Maria Ilcu, 7275 Sherman Road, Auburn, property at 34 Chase St., $52,000. Assessment $75,000.
• Anthony Saurini, 155 Murray St. Extension, Auburn, to Robert E. Saurini, 256 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 155 Murray St. Extension, $0. Assessment $106,000.
• Michael S. Webster, 24 Mattie St., Auburn, to Glenn E. Campbell, 33 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 24 Mattie St., $149,350. Assessment $110,800.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Richard M. Charles and Kaila M. Murphy, 2140 State Route 326, Auburn, to Richard M. and Kaila M. Charles, 2140 State Route 326, Auburn, property at 2140 State Route 326, $0. Assessment $126,500.
• Mary Ann Balloni, 6480 East Lake Road, Auburn, to Scott E. Murphy and Betty L. Hunter, 82 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 6551 Mullen Drive, Auburn, $185,000. Assessment $191,084.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Frederick Petrie, 2551 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Frederick Petrie and Versal Carnahan, 2551 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 2551 W. Brutus St., $0. Assessment $67,500.
• Jill M. Pacholyk, 9027 Putnam Road, Weedsport, to Stephanie D. Lovell, 2704 Bell St., Weedsport, and Jill M. Pacholyk, 9027 Putnam Road, Weedsport, property at 2704 Bell St., $0. Assessment $98,200.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Mary E. Carter, 11036 Slayton Road, Cato, to Thomas T. Brown, 10147 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, property at 11036 Slayton Road, $95,000. Assessment $88,700.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH, to Robert H. and Wendy L. Roberts, 11726 State Route 38, Cato, property at 2346 Robinson Road, $36,100. Assessment $108,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Ronald Warobick, 1475 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Ronald Warobick and Robert Durham, 1475 Honoco Road, Aurora, property at 1475 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $246,300.
• Michael W. Heary, PO Box 321, King Ferry, to Cynthia Patella, 3375 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 3380 State Route 90, $20,000. Assessment $19,231.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Desiree E. Smith, 528 State Route 38, Locke, to Cassidie A.K. Predmore, 17 Watts Road, Lisle, property at 528 State Route 38, $135,000. Assessment $95,000.
• Thomas R. Bishop, 130 Chipmans Corners Road, Locke, to Thomas R. and Kelly J. Bishop, 130 Chipmans Corners Road, Locke, property at 130 Chipmans Corners Road, $0. Assessment $265,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Muriel R. Kaye, 8286 E. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Richard L. and Grace Z. Snyder, 8463 Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 8286 E. Loop Road, $51,442. Assessment $86,200.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Robert L. Richards, 15 Keeler Ave., Moravia, to Thomas E. Swan, 3711 Twelve Corners Road, Moravia, property at 15 Keeler Ave., $165,000. Assessment $110,600.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Edward G. Epstein, 3421 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Edward G. Epstein and Lori Ann Zilli, 3421 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 3421 Rockefeller Road, $156,666. Assessment $248,800.
• Jane M. Greene, 4625 Slippery Rock, Manlius, to Padre E. Figlio LLC, 120 Madison St., Chittenango, property at 82 Lakewood Lane, $365,000. Assessment $380,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• George G. Cosentino, 47 Metcalf Drive, Owasco, to Jacob D. Wood and Brooke E. Whitman, 8 Harvard Ave., Auburn, property at 35 Van Duyne Ave., $145,000. Assessment $123,179.
• Laura Haines, 23 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, to Laura Haines and David Pilipczak, 23 Van Duyne Ave., property at 23 Van Duyne Ave., $0. Assessment $94,000.
• Michael B. Brady and Karen Simmonds-Brady, 363 Cottonwood Lane, Auburn, to Cottonwood Cottages LLC, 363 Cottonwood Lane, $0. Assessment $203,800.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Robert B. Butler 218 Genesee St., Auburn, to Justin Kasson and Kimberly L. Ecker, 7040 Potter Road, Auburn, property at 7040 Potter Road, $90,000. Assessment $87,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Petro Rentals Inc., PO Box 1557, Auburn, to Glen D. Helmer, 5 Barber St., Auburn, property at 275 Cayuga St., $145,000. Assessment $93,000.
• Kathryn Bortz and Basl Heath, 12 Greene St., Union Springs, to Hilde and Deborah Barrera, 40 Spring St., Union Springs, property at 12 Greene St., $70,000. Assessment $95,400.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Edmund P. Caruso and Kathleen A. Victory, 15673 State Route 104, Martville, to James D.G. Coulter, 3220 County Route 176, Oswego, property at 15673 State Route 104, $112,000. Assessment $90,100.
• Helen M. Borden, PO Box 268, Fair Haven, to Teresa Howell, John Windsor Borden and Virginia Shene, 7537 Holly Springs Road, Raleigh, NC, property at 14481 Richmond Ave., $0. Assessment $110,700.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Anne M. Greer, 1916 Turnpike Road, Auburn; John E. Greer, 6194 Lake St., Cayuga; Margaret L. Dranczak, 7303 N. Division St. Road, Auburn; Maureen Carberry, 6308 Canoga Road, Auburn; Kevin R. Greer, 268 Seymour St., Auburn; to Kevin R. Greer 268 Seymour St., property at 1916 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $151,700.
• Matthew D. and Rhoda J. Kurtz, 7047 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Bradford J. and Janet M. Hinman, 9970 Welch Road, Corning, property at 7047 Basswood Road, $320,000. Assessment $219,900.
• Joseph P. DeWolf, 230 State St., Auburn, and Julie L. DeWolf, 7788 Rufus Road, Port Byron, to Julie L. DeWolf, 7788 Rufus Road, Port Byron, property at 7788 Rufus Road, $0. Assessment $105,102.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Mary Brooks Mullahy and Peter Edward Davis, PO Box 487, Moravia, to Molly Jane Mullahy, 1123 Emily St., Philadelphia, PA, property at 2562 Lyons Road, $0. Assessment $333,000.
• Roxzann E. Reynolds, 2058 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Catharine E. Ryan and Matthew C. Reynolds, as trustees, 2058 State Route 34B, properties at 1894 State Route 34B and State Route 34B, $0. Assessments $325,600 and $204,100.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, part of property at 12360 Coleman Road, $20,000. Assessment $133,300.
