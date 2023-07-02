Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 14-23:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Diane D. Taylor, 2 Teller Ave., Auburn, to Whitney Sprague Kukol and Evan P. Mazzoni, Cleveland, OH, property at 2 Teller Ave., $695,000. Assessment $413,400.

• U.S. Bank National Association to Muhammad Yahya Hashmi, 2144 Bronx Park East No. 5, Bronx, property at 10 Orchard Ave., $34,121. Assessment $59,100.

• Tyler A. Nevidomsky and Ashley N. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc. (same address), property at 335 Clark St., $0. Assessment $124,200.

• Jamie L. Rathbone, 6 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to Jamie L. Rathbone and Shawn M. Rathbone (same address), property at 6 Easterly Ave. and 56 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $92,400 and $70,300.

• Jamie L. Rathbone, 6 Easterly Ave., to Tamara J. Magel, 240 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, property at 171 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $124,000.

• Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc., 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 23 Court St. and 23 Court St. South, $0. Assessment $118,000.

• Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc., 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 25 Court St. Rear, $0. Assessment $2,300.

• Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc., 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 27 Court St., $0. Assessment $158,400.

• Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc., 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 27 Westlake Ave., $0. Assessment $26,500.

• Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc. (same address), property at 17 Canoga St., $0. Assessment $109,400.

• Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc. (same address), property at 225-227 Woodlawn Ave., $0. Assessment $113,100.

• Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc. (same address), property at 106-108 Janet St., $0. Assessment $103,700.

• Frank Porter and Lois Porter, 8199 Route 90, Montezuma, to Gatesco Inc., 8355 King St. Road, Port Byron, property at 67 Perrine St., $50,000. Assessment $81,300.

• 570 Delaware XXVII LLC, University Park, FL, to Lucky 7 MM Inc., 2909 Milton Ave., Solvay, property at 213 State St., $500,000. Assessment $200,000.

• Andrej L. Gifford and Cindy L. Gifford (nka Cindy L. Howard), 30 Madison Ave., Auburn, to VAP-DEC Holdings LLC, 88 Putnam Road, Cortlandt Manor, property at 110 Park Place, $156,000. Assessment $128,000.

• Nancy A. Stevenskey, 7 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Charles T. Steveskey Jr., Savannah, GA, property at 7 N. Hurd Circle, $0. Assessment $220,700.

• Robin C. Casper, 4514 Watervale Road, Manlius, to Rescued Properties of CNY LLC, 503 Bass St., Liverpool, property at 213 Janet St., $110,000. Assessment $85,600.

• Jon D. Quinn, 9 Benham Ave., Auburn, to Jon D. Quinn and Karen E. Quinn (same address), property at 9 Benham Ave., $1. Assessment $54,000.

• Patricia Glanville (aka Patricia C. Glanville), 5527 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Dennis A. Culver Jr., 2725 Downs Road, Weedsport, properties at 15 and 17 Aurelius Ave., $35,000. Assessment $65,600.

• 425 Grant Avenue LLC, 30 Wegman St., Auburn, to Philip Renauld Brady, 511 S. Main St., Geneva, property at 445 N. Seward Ave., $167,500. Assessment $93,500.

• Dean Moniz, 7 Ward Lane, Auburn, to Capflow Capital LLC, 303 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 39 West St., $145,000. Assessment $110,100.

• NewRez LLC (dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing), Greenville, SC, to SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 36 Lake Ave., $77,700. Assessment $92,800.

• Tyler Z. Dunlap and Catherine N. Adams, Cary, NC, to Antonia Scollan, 28 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 30 Fitch Ave., $150,000. Assessment $146,400.

• Robert N. O’Hara III, 17 Mann St., Auburn, to UMB Bank National Association, Minneapolis, MN, property at 17 Mann St., $100. Assessment $121,600.

• Patricia Fritz, as heir at law of Steven J. Fritz (aka Steven Fritz) and the estate of Steven J. Fritz, to SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC and KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1539 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 24 Frances St., $45,000. Assessment $56,400.

• SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, and KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, to BBH Investments Inc., 5981 Amber Dr., Farmington, property at 24 Frances St., $65,000. Assessment $112,900.

• Marta Kupczynski and Mirek Kupczynski, 4939 Bentbrook Dr., Manlius, to Nichole Lynn Johnson, 23 Paul St., Auburn, property at 35 Seymour St., $145,750. Assessment $103,900.

• Lee Michael Gauthier, Estero, FL, to 122 Clark Street LLC (same address), property at 122 Clark St., $0. Assessment $378,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Rachael L. Brown to Lauren R. Gonzalez, 84 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at 84 Cayuga St., $215,500. Assessment $125,700.

• Christopher P. Hansen, 623 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Dustin H. Parker, 25 Spruce Lane, Seneca Falls, property at Fuller Road, $179,000. Assessments $19,400 and $59,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn Inc. (same address), property at 8828 S. Seneca St., $0. Assessment $66,500.

• Kayann Taylor, 3365 E. Genesee St., Sennett, to James A. Putvin and Sherri Putvin, 9764 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 9403 Hewitt Lane, $36,000. Assessment $34,800.

• Bradford R. Spoor, 1275 State Route 5 Lot 296, Elbridge, to Christine L. Spoor, 8799 South St., Weedsport, property at 8799 South St., $1. Assessment $106,600.

• Raymond Smith, Krista Becker and Shane Annal, as heirs to the estate of Constance A. Haggett (aka Connie A. Haggett) (aka Constance A. Means) (aka Constance A. Smith), and James H. Orman, administrator of the estate of Constance A. Haggett, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, property at 9390 Hewitt Lane, $60,000. Assessment $112,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Stephen E. Rink, 5737 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Stephen R. Rink and Patricia A. Rink (same address), property at 5737 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $142,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Frank Turek Jr., 834 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, as executor of the estate of David Turek, 461 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Genoa Holdings LLC, Blacksburg, VA, property at 10052 State Route 90, $1. Assessment $119,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• John R. Marshall, 1026 Carpenter Road, Aurora, and Elizabeth Ann Brooks, P.O. Box 304, Aurora, to John R. Marshall (same address), property at 1026 Carpenter Road, $0. Assessment $454,900.

• George Schell and Lorena Schell, Old Bridge, NJ, to 1817 Honoco LLC, 1817 Honoco Road, Aurora, property at 1817 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $298,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Donald Ennis, 476 Johnson Road, Cayuta, as executor of the estate of Sharon R. Ennis, to Donald Ennis (same address), property at 4508 W. Hill Road, $0. Assessment $46,000.

• Jacob J. Byler, 5669 Howell Road, Locke, to Amos D. Mast and Laura N. Mast, 769 Toll Gate Hill Road, Locke, property at 5669 Howell Road, $140,000. Assessment $31,500.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Christopher P. Hansen, 623 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Dustin H. Parker, 25 Spruce Lane, Seneca Falls, property at Fuller Road, $179,000. Assessments $19,400 and $59,300.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Peter Eldred and Ellisa Eldred, 4550 Valentine Road, Auburn, to Peter Eldred and Ellisa Eldred (same address), property at 4550 Valentine Road and 4552 Valentine Road, $0. Assessment $132,100 and $123,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Keith M. Ross, 4582 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Keith M. Ross and Bridget M. Dautrich (same address), property at 4582 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $191,900.

• Ginger M. O’Bed, 3542 Cork St., Scipio Center, as executor of the last will and testament of Gail E. Perkins, 23552 Cork St., Scipio Center, to Brian M. Dugan, 3218 State Route 34B, Aurora, property at Cork Street, $104,375. Assessment $347,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Peters Dairy Farm Inc., 4093 Miller Road, Auburn, to Lea Michael Hares, 5960 Broadway Road, Auburn, property at Center Street Road, $0. Assessment $55,800.

• Janet R. Graham, 3258 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Janet R. Graham, as trustee of the Janet R. Graham Revocable Trust (same address), property at 3258 Franklin St. Road and part of 3232 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $150,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Fred S. Seither Jr., 557 Guinnip Ave., Elmira, Mary Lee Oliver, 5362 Old Oneida Road, Verona, Rose Ann Hudson, 3081 CR 51, Hannacroix, and Cheri Lou Sagazie, 120 Tissal Road, Saugerties, to Janice L. Hanson and Stephen D. Hanson, as trustees of the Hanson Family Revocable Trust, Saint Louis, MO, property at Seither Loop, $296,000. Assessment N/A.

• Rachael L. Brown, 84 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Lauren R. Gonzalez, 2730 County Road 8, Montour Falls, property at 84 Cayuga St., $215,500. Assessment $125,700.

• Andrew F. Lucas and Kimberly J. Lucas (fka Kimberly J. Sexton), 2 Center St., Union Springs, to Noah Davis and Claire Davis, 2884 Hill Road, Genoa, property at 2 Center St., $267,800. Assessment $166,100.

• Eric LaDouce, 8 Arnold St., Union Springs, to Eric LaDouce and Taylor Marie LaDouce (same address), property at 8 Arnold St., $0. Assessment $102,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Michael J. Proper, 97 Scholfield Road, Rochester, to Fair Haven Agritourism LLC, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling, property at State Route 104A, $70,000. Assessment $28,200.

• Cleta U. Blair, Standish, ME, to Christine King, 7133 State Route 104 Apt. 3, Oswego, property at 1940 Nichols Road, $0. Assessment $48,100.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Thomas Lansdowne, as executor of the last will and testament of Dale Lee Lansdowne, 800 W. Chestnut St., Rome, to Brenda Lansdowne, 185 Van Rensselaer Boulevard, 2 TD, Albany, and Ethlyn Lansdowne, Indianapolis, IN, property at 13412 State Route 90 and 13422 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $61,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Joshua J. Cole, 7986 State St. Road, Port Byron, to James P. Cole, 5194 Hamilton Road, Elbridge, property at 7986 State St. Road, $50,000. Assessment $96,600.