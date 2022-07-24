Cayuga County property transfers: July 24, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 13-19:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Nancy J. Sroka, 11 Englewood Ave., Auburn, to Heather A. Henshaw, 1075 Smith Road, East Amherst, and Jill M. Clingersmith, 6165 Fawn Meadow, Farmington, property at 11 Englewood Ave., $0. Assessment $109,100.

• Jeanne M. Stanton (fka Jeanne M. Goon), 190 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Jeanne M. Stanton (same address), property at 190 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $127,300.

• Matthew B. Olmsted, 120 Austin Dr., Auburn, to Juliana D. Beratta, 3 North St., Apt. 2D, Marcellus, property at 120 Austin Dr., $165,448. Assessment $104,000.

• George A. Lorenzo, 106 Mary St., Auburn, to Marc Lorenzo and Matthew Lorenzo, as trustees for the George A. Lorenzo Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at 106 Mary St., $0. Assessment $181,200.

• Craig W. Wright and Linda J. Wright, as co-trustees of the Wright Living Trust, 13 North Park, Auburn, to Craig W. Wright and Linda J. Wright (same address), 13 North Park, $0. Assessment $142,000.

• Susan L. Cartner, 5L Schwartz Towers, Auburn, to Akhil R. Naini and Jared Smith, 330 W. 39th St. No. 26B, New York, property at 2 Mundt Ave., $140,000. Assessment $80,000.

• Kep-Rem Inc., 7 Parsons St., Auburn, to AJS Housing NY LLC, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 24 Nelson St., $65,000. Assessment $72,200.

• Josue R. Martinez and Keren Flacon, 37 Fleming St., Auburn, to Cody T. Cottrell and Mariah L. Cottrell, 27 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 37 Fleming St., $180,000. Assessment $89,500.

• Brandon I. Gravius and Melissa A. Carbonaro-Gravius, 115 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Nicholas D. Calarco and Mackenna L. Lewis, 110 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 115 S. Seward Ave., $340,000. Assessment $327,600.

• Constance D. Evelyn, 261 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to James N. Salvage Jr., 15 Pleasant St., Auburn, property at 261 E. Genesee St., $241,000. Assessment $168,100.

• Omar Bailey, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Christine L. Kinsella and Kate Lynn Kinsella, 145 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 37 Hoffman St., $90,000. Assessment $43,300.

• Tami L. Rickerson, 155 Curtis Place, Auburn, to Melissa Gray, Phoenix, AZ, property at 155 Curtis Place, $155,000. Assessment $103,800.

• Stephen Rusin Jr., 73 Walnut St., Auburn, to Barbara Rusin Scheuermann, trustee of the Stephen Rusin Jr. Irrevocable Trust, 3 Park Edge Lane, Delmar, property at 73 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $92,000.

• Bel-Aire North Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Brandon Chase, 202 Genesee St., Unit No. 9, Auburn, property at 35 Augustus St., $93,000. Assessment $83,700.

• BMG Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Brandon Chase, 202 Genesee St., Unit No. 9, Auburn, property at 9-11 Beardsley St., $126,000. Assessment $145,900.

• Anne M. Kassel, Monticello, GA, to Natasha A. Kassel and Allston M. Rhoads, 62 Garrow St., Auburn, property at 62 Garrow St., $70,500. Assessment $73,100.

• Andrew Catalone, NP in Psychiatry & NP in Adult Health PLLC, 61 Pines Dr., Oswego, to AJS Housing NY LLC, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 119 North St., $199,000. Assessment $190,200.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Christopher P. Ryan, 6069 Lake St., Cayuga, to Kimberly F. Vantyne, 577 Harvard St., Rochester, property at 6047 Lake St. and 6069 Route 90, $999,999. Assessment $315,100.

• Edward T. Spencer Jr., 1974 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Yvonne A. Parkinson, Newport News, VA, property at 1974 W. Genesee St. Road, $125,000. Assessment $149,900.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• John Cardinell, 2537 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Mark Winger, Smithfield, ME, property at 2533 W. Brutus St., $169,900. Assessment $65,000.

• David M. O’Connor, 3293 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to Carmen L. O’Connor, 9524 State Route 34N, Weedsport, and Stephen M. O’Connor, 2709 Liberty St., Weedsport, property at 3293 Cottle Road, $0. Assessment $105,700.

• Jerry L. Strayer and Natalie Strayer, 6532 Mullen Dr., Auburn, to Lindsay Carpenter, 2693 Jefferson St., Weedsport, property at 2693 Jefferson St., $0. Assessment $141,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• James VanWagner, 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, to Karrie Reed, 13080 State Route 34, Martville, property at 3364 Cottrell Road, $15,000. Assessment $27,800.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• James D. Ryan, 10290 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, to Rosalie Catlin (same address), property at 10290 Aldrich Road, $1. Assessment $32,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Hugh R. Crowley and Margaret A. Crowley, 2610 Mill Road, Auburn, to KL Smith & Sons Enterprises LLC, 4956 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 5008 State Route 34, $15,000. Assessment $58,152.

• Colleen Hennessy, 6029 Lake Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Matthew Olmsted and Katlyn E. Anderson, 120 Austin Dr., Auburn, property at 6029 Lake Ave. Extension, $240,000. Assessment $142,500.

• Christine M. White, 6006 South St. Road, Auburn, to Joshua M. O’Hara and Lilly Smolak, 23 Columbus St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 6006 South St. Road, $196,808. Assessment $114,500.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Vernon Richard Dix Jr. and Jacqueline Mae Scully, New Freedom, PA, to Robert Reynolds and Carol Reynolds, 21 Amaris Dr., Deposit, property at 1123 Honoco Road, $150,000. Assessment $227,800.

• Charles Starner, 1442 Powers Road, King Ferry, to Joseph Lester and Lisa Lester, 1430 Powers Road, King Ferry, property at 1432 Powers Road, $60,600. Assessment $287,600.

• Amy Villarejo, Woodland, CA, to Lucinda E.G. Ramberg, 1010 E. State St., Ithaca, property at 865 Fire Lane 6, $68,500. Assessment $151,700.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Angela M. Stevens, 2474 W. Main St., Cato, to Bradley Stevens, 2547 E. Main St., Cato, property at 2549 E. Main St., $1. Assessment $83,500.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Steven R. Terpening, 13104 Arnold Road, Hannibal, property at 13104 Arnold Road, $159,900. Assessment $123,200.

• Gregory A. Stever, 12766 White Cemetery Road, Cato, to Gregory A. Stever and Heather Stever (same address), property at 12766 White Cemetery Road, $0. Assessment $235,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• David W. Ehrentraut, 199 W. Groton Road, Locke, to Alexander Goerler and Frances Goerler, 106 Christopher Circle No. 2, Ithaca, property at 199 W. Groton Road, $195,000. Assessment $109,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Aaron L. Wilson, 9197 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Randy L. Wilson, 1216 Fuller Road, Port Byron, Gregory B. Wilson, 8745 Centerport Road, Port Byron, Michele A. Traver, 11 Warrick Dr., Port Byron, and Rachele A. Wilson, 2714 Bell St., Weedsport, property at 9197 Conquest Road, $0. Assessment $78,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Melissa M. Thompson, P.O. Box 246, Moravia, to Kindria J. Neild, 21 Church St., Moravia, property at 30 Central St., $137,000. Assessment $90,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• James Walker and Lisa M. Walker, 3198 Duck Road, Scipio Center, to Susan H. Peterson and Rebecca S. Peterson, 1007 Newell Road, Middlesex, property at 3198 Duck Road, $335,000. Assessment $180,100.

• Timothy C. Buhl and Mary Ellen Buhl, 35 Fire Lane 24, Auburn, to Marc Sholinsky, 515 E. 89th St. Apt. 1A, New York, property at 35 Fire Lane 24, $2,150,000. Assessment $629,500.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Lawrence R. Baran and Debora L. Baran, 5953 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, as trustees of the Baran Trust, to Lawrence R. Baran and Debora L. Baran (same address), part of 5953 Sayles Corners Road, $1. Assessment $4,658.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• William Hulik Jr. and Debra S. Hulik, 3 Horan Ave., Auburn, to Christopher W. Hulik, 6125 Willow Lane, Farmington, as trustee of the William Hulik Jr. and Debra S. Hulik Irrevocable Trust, property at 3 Horan Ave., $0. Assessment $249,444.

• Ross Rathbun, 7176 County House Road, Auburn, to Gregory Rathbun, 9798 Powers Road, Weedsport, Michael Rathbun, 104 Stonehedge Dr., Weedsport, and Brian Rathbun, 3089 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, property at 7173 County House Road, $0. Assessment $135,700.

• William Swarts and Carla Swarts, 21 Calemad Dr., Auburn, to MS Family Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 180, Skaneateles, property at 21 Calemad Dr., $875,000. Assessment $517,500.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Marilyn A. Cartner (aka Marilyn A. Meyers Cartner) (aka Marilyn A. Myers), 3 Saint Anthony St., Auburn, to Scott A. O’Connor, 2 Leona St., Endwell, property at 6 Factory St., $45,500. Assessment $66,800.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• CBTS Fair Haven LLC, Lakewood Ranch, FL, to Joseph F. Scro Trust (same address), property at 14597 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $567,500.

• Andrew Morsillo, Munhall, PA, as trustee of the Linda A. Morsillo and Vanessa J. Kalette Irrevocable Trust, to Linda A. Morsillo and Vanessa J. Kalette, 13561 McGibbon Road, Martville, property at 13561 McGibbon Road, $0. Assessment $161,700.

• Adrianus J. Peeters, 13254 State Route 38, Martville, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 13254 State Route 38, $101,000. Assessment $111,800.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Michael C. Bishop, 102 Kaywood Road, North Syracuse, as trustee of the Robert C. Bishop Irrevocable Trust, to Michelle L. Bensberg, 4211 Carrs Cove Road, Union Springs, property at 7384 Centerport Road, $150,500. Assessment $102,200.

• Charles A. Smith and Madeline Smith, 2131 Sine Road, Auburn, to Matthew P. Smith, 2079 Sine Road, Auburn, property at 2131 Sine Road, $1. Assessment $135,000.

• Charles A. Smith and Madeline I. Smith, 2131 Sine Road, Auburn, to Matthew P. Smith, 2079 Sine Road, Auburn, property at 2079 Sine Road, $1. Assessment $85,000.

• Anthony W. Marquez, 7109 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Anthony W. Marquez and Margaret R. Marquez (same address), property at 7109 Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $290,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Craig Eunice and Raeonna Eunice, P.O. Box 1024, Jordan, to Eugene M. Martin, 4074 Coval Road, Clyde, property at 2046 Brandt Road, $50,000. Assessment $34,400.

• Lorie Chapman, as trustee of the Carol A. White Irrevocable Trust, 4613 W. Genesee St., Camillus, to Westbury 22 Properties LLC, 4772 Westbury Road, Red Creek, property at 12172 Westbury Road, $36,000. Assessment $24,239.