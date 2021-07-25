Cayuga County property transfers: July 25, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 21-27:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Ann E. Driscoll, 6 Meadowbrook Dr., Auburn, to David H. Driscoll, 20 Frances St., Auburn, property at 6 Meadowbrook Dr., $95,000. Assessment $113,600.
• John R. Gaul, 69 Bradford St., Auburn, to David E. Rose and Laura K. Rose, 67 Bradford St., Auburn, property at 69 Bradford St., $87,500. Assessment $60,500.
• A.D.H. Holdings LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Victoria Von Randall, 107 South St., Auburn, property at 46 Maple St., $42,000. Assessment $62,000.
• DH Properties LLC, Phoenix, AZ, to Stefan Curtis, 2530 Cemetery Road, Fabius, property at 121 E. Genesee St., $8,500. Assessment $70,300.
• Sandra Leader, 307 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Joseph A. Gagliano and Lindsey Gagliano, 26 Hidden Greens Road, Auburn, property at 307 N. Marvine Ave., $205,000. Assessment $152,000.
• Thomas Delfavero and Annette K. Delfavero, 110 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Judith W. Parker, 6439 Lakeshore Road South, Canastota, property at 110 Grove Ave. Extension, $205,000. Assessment $124,500.
• Clinade LLC, Philadelphia, PA, to Jeffrey J. Howard Jr., 39 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 171 Franklin St., $14,000. Assessment $62,900.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Mark E. Doty and Charlotte M. Doty, 6726 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Brian E. Doty (same address), property at 6726 Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $147,700.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Joseph Gagliano, 26 Hidden Greens Road, Weedsport, to Jessica Marie Bradtke and Robert J. Bradtke, 2642 Hamilton St., Weedsport, property at 26 Hidden Greens Road, $310,000. Assessment $179,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Harry A. Burton, 7652 Seneca Beach Dr., Baldwinsville, to Edward J. Felber, 222 Fire Lane 13, Jordan, property at 220 Fire Lane 13, $38,000. Assessment $35,800.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Carl F. Mettler and Cathlene M. Mettler, 10762 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, to Angela M. Foster, 234 Genesee Garden Apartments, Auburn, property at 10762 Duck Lake Road, $0. Assessment $120,500.
• Severin J. Anthonson, 10996 Drake Road, Cato, to Severin J. Anthonson and Vicky J. Anthonson (same address), property at 10996 Drake Road, $0. Assessment $87,600.
• Carlene J. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, to Leonard A. Flier, as trustee for the Carlene J. Flier Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 54 Maple Ave., $0. Assessment $168,900.
• Carlene J. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, to Leonard A. Flier, as trustee for the Carlene J. Flier Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1660 River Road, $0. Assessment $257,800.
• Carlene J. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, to Leonard A. Flier, as trustee for the Carlene J. Flier Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at River Road, $0. Assessment $64,000.
• Carlene J. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, to Leonard A. Flier, as trustee for the Carlene J. Flier Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at O’Neil Road, $0. Assessment $58,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Caryl Ros and Charles Rose, Livingston, TX, to Samuel Miner, 2737 Wise Road, Cato, property at 2718 Wise Road, $1. Assessment $172,800.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Peter R. Kelsey, 28 Grove St., P.O. Box 926, Moravia, to Judith A. Kelsey, 7 Adams St., Apt. 3, Moravia, property at 28 Grove St., $0. Assessment $75,500.
• Rowland W. Chaffin, 82 S. Main St., Moravia, to Rowland W. Chaffin (same address) and Savannah L. Chaffin, 68 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 66-68 E. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $115,500.
• Richard Mardex and Regina Mardex, 34 Wilson Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, to Sunrise Retreat LLC, 56 Fishkill Hook Road, Hopewell Junction, property at 2858 Fire Lane 1, $185,000. Assessment $89,000.
• Jerome J. Sasso Jr. (aka Jerome Sasso) and Charlotte Sasso, 175 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, to Jerome J. Sasso Jr. (same address), property at 4251 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $13,400.
• Donald H. Ostrander, 11770 State Route 90, Locke, as executor of the last will and testament of Beatrice M. Ostrander (aka Beatrice Myra Ostrander and Beatrice Ostrander), to Donald H. Ostrander, property at 433 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $144,200.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Dennis W. Bell and Barbara M. Bell, 5725 Mack Road, Skaneateles, to Brook E. Kinville, 5744 Mack Road, Skaneateles, property at 5725 Mack Road, $0. Assessment $113,500.
• Carol F. Chamberlin, 1333 Echo Hill Path, Yorktown Heights, as executrix of the last will and testament of William C. Chamberlain, to James Chamberlin, Medford, MA, and Jaime Oeberst, Andover, KA, property at 25 Fire Lane 13-I and Lake Ridge Lane, $0. Assessment $1,183,800.
• Linette Weed Glover, 6174 Mitchell Road, Moravia, and Dale E. Weed, 1704 Carley Road, Port Byron, as co-trustees of the Weed Trust and the Weed Irrevocable Trust, to Robert Dewitt and Teresa Hoffman (aka Teresa Dewitt), 4620 State Route 41A, Auburn, property at Fire Lane 16-S, $75,000. Assessment $115,700.
• James T. Macaluso and Mary D. Macaluso, P.O. Box 383, Skaneateles, to Das Maushaus 4887 LLC, Fort Myers, FL, property at 4487 State Route 41A, $300,000. Assessment $119,200.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Samuel J. Vasile, 6796 E. Lake Road, Auburn, and Thomas C. Vasile, 157 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, as trustees of the Mary Ann Pisciotti Grantor Retained Income Trust, to Frederick E. Cornelius, 64 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at Melrose Road, $13,924. Assessment $14,000.
• Eugene A. Moran, 28 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Shane Hand, 5132 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at 5132 State Route 38A, $125,000. Assessment $75,000.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Leone M. Inman (nka Leone M. Krul), 1695 Levanna Road, Scipio Center, to Daryl E. Kurtz and Juli Kurtz, Guntersville, AL, property at 1695 Levanna Road and Levanna Road, $247,500. Assessment $64,299.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Brian C. Pille and Tracey S. Pille, 6706 Carrie Court, Auburn, to Kevin Labourdette and Katherine Butt, Indianapolis, IN, property at 6706 Carrie Court, $349,900. Assessment $221,000.
• Josephine M. Heslep LLC, Richmond, VA, to James T. Milana and Courtney Calderwood, 225 Wilkinson St., Syracuse, property at Lot 30 Calemad Dr., $70,000. Assessment $36,400.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Gorwydd Development Co., 5 Court St., Auburn, to Gerald L. Heiss and Marguerite K. Geiss, 4885 Thunder Cloud Dr., Syracuse, property off of State Route 90, $65,000. Assessment $78,000.
• Aaron Jackson, 6 Anthony St., Union Springs, to Jennifer Shaw-Jackson (same address), property at 6 Anthony St., $0. Assessment $127,647.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Diane Hotaling and Michael Hotaling, 13291 Wright Road, Sterling, to Shawn Michael Hotaling, 1730 Nichols Road, Martville, property at 13291 Wright Road, $0. Assessment $39,800.
• Allen Kyler, P.O. Box 93, Martville, Kenneth Kyler, Naples, FL, Patricia Bare, Athens, TN, and Deborah Landy (aka Deborah Kyler), 162 Mechanicsville, to Olvera Holdings LLC, 14 Tex Pulz Parkway, Port Byron, property at 14840 Lake St. Extension, $135,000. Assessment $95,800.
• Gregg Bryant and Susan Stewart, 36 Deer Creek Road, Pittsford, to Andrew Raus and Carolyn E. Raus, 155 West Ave., Fairport, property at 14640 Ingersoll Road, $468,000. Assessment $247,600.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for Blue Water Investment Trust, to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for Blue Water Investment Trust, property at 1619 Lake Como Road, $10. Assessment $72,800.
• U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for Blue Water Investment Trust, to Mark Tanner, 21 Stevens Road, McLean, property at 1619 Lake Como Road, $9,000. Assessment $72,800.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Lucy Mier (aka Lucy Mierzwa and Lucy M. Mierzwa), 7264 State St. Road, Auburn, to AMKubarek Properties LLC, 108 North St., Auburn, property at 7264 State St. Road, $200,000. Assessment $144,500.
• R.O. LLC, 39 W. Genesee St., Clyde, to Samuel C. Davies, 1275 State Route 5, Lot 291, Elbridge, property at 2245 Turnpike Road, $104,000. Assessment $89,000.
• Walter Kolczynski and Eleanor R. Kolczynski, 7409 Day Road, Auburn, to Greg D. Komoroski, 7427 Day Road, Auburn, property at Day Road, $39,000. Assessment $160,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Diane M. Hotaling and Michael Hotaling (aka Michael P. Hotaling), 12455 Upton Road, Red Creek, to Dustin James Hotaling, 13291 Wright Road, Red Creek, property at 12455 Upton Road, $0. Assessment $68,900.