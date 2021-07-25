Cayuga County property transfers: July 25, 2021

• Rowland W. Chaffin, 82 S. Main St., Moravia, to Rowland W. Chaffin (same address) and Savannah L. Chaffin, 68 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 66-68 E. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $115,500.

• Richard Mardex and Regina Mardex, 34 Wilson Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, to Sunrise Retreat LLC, 56 Fishkill Hook Road, Hopewell Junction, property at 2858 Fire Lane 1, $185,000. Assessment $89,000.

• Jerome J. Sasso Jr. (aka Jerome Sasso) and Charlotte Sasso, 175 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, to Jerome J. Sasso Jr. (same address), property at 4251 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $13,400.

• Donald H. Ostrander, 11770 State Route 90, Locke, as executor of the last will and testament of Beatrice M. Ostrander (aka Beatrice Myra Ostrander and Beatrice Ostrander), to Donald H. Ostrander, property at 433 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $144,200.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Dennis W. Bell and Barbara M. Bell, 5725 Mack Road, Skaneateles, to Brook E. Kinville, 5744 Mack Road, Skaneateles, property at 5725 Mack Road, $0. Assessment $113,500.