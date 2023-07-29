Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 11-17:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

* Katherine Stephens, 10 Cottrell St., Auburn, to David A. Morabito and Patricia L. Morabito, 7073 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at 10 Cottrell St., $1. Assessment $146,000.

* Louis R. Quill Jr., 68 Prospect St., Auburn, to Rhoel E. Zapanta, 33 Arlington Drive, Auburn, property at 32 Van Patten St., $137,800. Assessment $128,200.

* Jacob D. Ehrgott, 58 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Eric M. Schaeffer and Robert C. Gage, 75 Perrine Ave., Auburn, property at 7 Pimm Ave., $67,000. Assessment $55,500.

* Donald L. Upfold and Cynthia S. Ballard, 19 North Park, Auburn, to Theresa Powers, 1273 State Route 5, Elbridge, property at 19 North Park, $149,900. Assessment $132,400.

* Nancy A. Steveskey, 7 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Charles T. Steveskey Jr., Savannah, GA, property at 7 N. Hurd Circle, $0. Assessment $220,700.

* Edwin E. Lewis and Shirley Luckhart, as trustees for the 2015 Edwin E. Lewis and Shirley Luckhart Revocable Trust, Moscow, ID, to CORIXID LLC, 8 Henry Drive, Auburn, property at 8 Henry Drive, $0. Assessment $194,700.

* Gerda Scholte, 438 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Mocca Properties LLC, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 7-9 Washington St. and 112 Washington St., $120,000. Assessment $73,700 and $88,100.

* Peter S. Harris and Vickie L. Harris, 3201 E. Brutus St. Road, Weedsport, to Roy L. Lewis and Stacey A. Lewis, 119 Norris Ave., Auburn, property at 119 Norris Ave., $95,000. Assessment $102,800.

* Anthony Passarella and Allison L. Passarella, 30-32 Case Ave., Auburn, to Natalie A. Church, 146 Genesee Gardens, Auburn, property at 30-32 Case Ave., $175,000. Assessment $136,000.

* Gerard D. Bower and Mary Jo T. Bower, 51 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Kristen A. Laird, 146 Main St. Rear Apartment, Port Byron, and Heather L. Lee, 6433 Victory Drive, Auburn, property at 51 Standart Ave., $1. Assessment $106,400.

* Charis Elaine Gdula, 11 Boston Ave., Auburn, to Charis Elaine Gdula (same address) and Michael Leide, 7 Boston Ave., Auburn, property at 7 Boston Ave., $0. Assessment $107,200.

* Constance K. Head to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, property at 31 Seymour St., $55,801. Assessment $85,900.

* Sarah E. Ochs, 146 Thomas Road, Rochester, as executrix of the last will and testament of Anne Rhinehart (aka Anne L. Rhinehart) (fka Anne Loretta Estep), to Martin J. Rozwood, 3662 Chainmaker Path, Baldwinsville, and Constance Mansell, 189 State St., Auburn, property at 189 State St., $90,000. Assessment $89,200.

* Sherri L. Campagnola, 14 Morris St., Auburn, to Michael A. Bufano, 54 Maple St., Auburn, property at 14 Morris St., $179,900. Assessment $118,800.

* Lucette E. Wildner, 65 Perry St., Auburn, to SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 65 Perry St., $75,000. Assessment $88,900.

* Ioan Dubovici Sr., 7273 Sherman Road, Auburn, and Ioan Dubovici Jr., 55 Copley St., Auburn, to Ioan Dubovici Sr. (same address) and Ioan Dubovici Jr. (same address), property at 6-8 Pearce St., $0. Assessment $95,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

* Horseshoe Real Estate Group LLC, 1470 Coral Dr., Farmington, to Rebecca Rienhardt, 4 N. Hamilton St., Jordan, property at 9001 Jackson St., $100,000. Assessment $71,300.

* Brandie Evans, Bettsville, OH, as administrator of the estate of Craig D. Keel, to Judy L. Culver, 19 Mattie St., Auburn, property at Downs Road, $30,000. Assessment $147,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

* Nikki M. Post, 10454 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Richard Humiston, 10470 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 10454 State Route 34, $18,000. Assessment $47,000.

* Danielle Holmes (fka Danielle Parker) and Donald C. Holmes III, 2586 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, to James R. Dashnau, 10316 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 2586 Brick Church Road, $190,000. Assessment $105,300.

* Fifth Third Bank National Association, Cincinnati, OH, to Empire Real Homes LLC, 1255 Dublin Road, Waterloo, property at 11302 South St., $62,000. Assessment $55,000.

* Peggy Renee (aka Peggy Callahan), Harrisburg, NC, to Brandon S. Ford and Morgan J. Ford, 11465 White Road, Cato, property at 11465 White Road, $0. Assessment $33,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

* Rosalie M. Catlin, Lexington, NC, to Ronny L. Gunsalus, 10290 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, property at 10290 Aldrich Road, $10. Assessment $32,000.

* Justin W. Reeves and Jillian C. Reeves, 10395 Montana Road, Weedsport, to Justin W. Reeves (same address) and Edward E. Primrose, 9927 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, property off Egypt Road, $20,000. Assessment $17,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

* Robert Brechue, 54 Drummond St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Joseph F. Brechue, 5753 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Elizabeth Breidenbach, 700 Shore Road, Apt. 3L, Long Beach, property at 5753 W. Lake Road, $1. Assessment $129,900.

* C. Craig Culver and Marlene A. Culver, 4826 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Justin B. Culver, 4998 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at Silver Street Road, $60,000. Assessment $174,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

* Joseph A. Rucco and Rita E. Rucco, 11537 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, to Joseph A. Rucco and Rita E. Rucco (same address), as trustees of the Joseph A. Rucco and Rita E. Rucco Revocable Trust, property at 11537 Regan Lee Lane, $1. Assessment $158,400.

* Laura Quimby, 11923 Watkins Road, Cato, to Adam Quimby and Jake Fedele, 583 Village Boulevard North, Baldwinsville, property at 11923 Watkins Road, $190,000. Assessment $121,400.

* Laura Quimby, 11923 Watkins Road, Cato, to Adam Quimby and Jake Fedele, 583 Village Boulevard North, Baldwinsville, property at 02 Watkins Road, $190,000. Assessment $121,400.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

* David Lane, 1853 Black Rock Road, King Ferry, to Andrew Beckmann and Julia Mizutani, 203 E. Jay St., Ithaca, property at 1853 Black Rock Road, $380,000. Assessment $327,600.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

* Christine M. Moulton, 8004 State St. Road, Port Byron, to Nicholas A. Church and Kiersten M. Harvey, 8197 State Route 90, Montezuma, property at 8173 High St., $58,000. Assessment $57,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

* Julia A. Boise (fka Julia A. Ormsby) and Tyler K. Boise, 1888 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Samuel Hull and Rachael Hull, Tucson, AZ, property at 1888 State Route 38A, $245,000. Assessment $183,800.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

* Kenneth D. Cannon and Joanna D. Viggiano, 1636 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Joanna D. Viggiano (same address), property at Amerman Road, $0. Assessment $32,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

* Gerard H. Coleman and Dawn E. Coleman, 7 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, to Kimberly Dawn Bauso, 10 Hobart Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Gerard H. Coleman and Dawn E. Coleman Irrevocable Trust, property at 7 Van Duyne Ave., $0. Assessment $103,500.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

* Morgan T. Palmer, 78 Fire Lane 26, Auburn, to Morgan T. Palmer and Julie E. Palmer (same address), property at 78 Fire Lane 26, $0. Assessment $289,300.

* Dale A. Perkins, 2163 Center Road, Scipio Center, Deidra A. Hetherington, 3413 Cork St., Scipio Center, and Linda Carney (fka Linda L. Wyant), Bryan, TX, to Dale A. Perkins (same address) and Deidra A. Hetherington (same address), property at 2175 Center Road, $0. Assessment $180,361.

* John Howland and Cheryl A. Howland, Fort Myers, FL, and Bryan Howland, 4178 State Route 90, Union Springs, to Brycol Properties LLC, 5444 Lockwood Road, Auburn, property at 4570 State Route 38, $1. Assessment $151,500.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

* Joseph L. Beyer and Lisa R. Beyer, 6992 N. Glen Haven Road, Homer, to Q Capital and Development LLC, 4180 Highland Ave., Skaneateles, property at 6992 N. Glen Haven Road, $658,125. Assessment $475,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

* Joseph P. Cheney and Alice M. Cheney, 901 Shantz Road, Jordan, to CLS1 Properties LLC, P.O. Box 37, Auburn, property at 7046 Mutton Hill Road, $150,000. Assessment $98,200.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

* Lauren R. Gonzalez, 2730 County Road 8, Montour Falls, to SO LET’S GO FLX LLC (same address), property at 84 Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $125,700.

* Jennie Daniels, 27 Perry St. Apt. A, Auburn, and Beth H. Meyers, 22 Arnold St., Union Springs, to Cathy P. Sirois and Linda Passamaneck, as trustees of the Kevin D. Sirois Self-Settled Supplemental Needs Trust, property at 14 Anthony St., $205,000. Assessment $106,700.

* John Howland and Cheryl Howland, Fort Myers, FL, to Brycol Properties LLC, 5444 Lockwood Road, Auburn, property at 4178 State Route 90, $1. Assessment $227,400.

* John Howland and Cheryl A. Howland (aka Cheryl Howland), Fort Myers, FL, to Howland Enterprises LLC, 5444 Lockwood Road, Auburn, property at 5444 Lockwood Road, $1. Assessment $392,300.

* Joyce E. Martin, 2 Park St., Union Springs, as surviving tenant by the entirety of George E. Martin, to Georgia E. Martin, Apex, NC, property at 2 Park St., $0. Assessment $131,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

* Mary K. Quimby, as executrix of the last will and testament of Daniel A. Jacobs, 12881 Coleman Road, Red Creek, to Daniel A. Jacobs II, 1010 Fintches Corners Road, Martville, property at 1010 Fintches Corners Road, $0. Assessment $106,800.

* Brian M. Corey and Lisa Corey, 14449 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Jeffrey E. Smith and Dawn M. Smith, 3559 Lake Road, Williamson, property at $0. Assessment $1,700.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

* Emily J. Behm, 14273 S. Butler-Savannah Road, Savannah, as executrix of the last will and testament of Mary Jean Muhlnickel, to Kelsey Mason and Alex Grenier, 70 Pointe Vintage Drive, Rochester, property at 7766 State St. Road, $149,900. Assessment $129,400.

* Ioan Dubovici and Ileana Dubovici, 7273 Sherman Road, Auburn, to Ioan Dubovici Sr. and Ileana Dubovici (same address) and Ioan Dubovici Jr. and Antonia Luiza Dubovici, 55 Copley St., Auburn, property at 7273 Sherman Road, $0. Assessment $188,900.

* Jason R. Thurston, 7396 Centerport Road, Auburn, and Heidi Thurston, 7263 North St. Road, Auburn, to Jason R. Thurston (same address), property at 7396 Centerport Road, $0. Assessment $89,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

* Shawn D. Breeds and Connie J. Breeds, 1823 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to BBH Investments Inc., 5981 Amber Drive, Farmington, property at 1823 Poplar Ridge Road, $65,000. Assessment $96,000.