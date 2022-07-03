Cayuga County property transfers: July 3, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 23-30:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Carl Townsend, 7732 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, to Christopher D. Dominick, 36 Belmont Ave., Auburn, property at 100 Lansing St., $9,900. Assessment $13,500.

• Samuel Buttaro, 2809 Downs Road, Weedsport, to Danyelle R. Coe, 15 Morse Dr., Moravia, property at 106 Standart Ave., $90,425. Assessment $96,000.

• John M. Flummerfelt and Priscilla E. Flummerfelt to the City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 145 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $107,100.

• RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 24 Augustus St., $95,000. Assessment $67,400.

• RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 11-13 LaFayette Place, $95,000. Assessment $49,800.

• RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 7 Venice St., $95,000. Assessment $35,000.

• RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 4 Seymour St., $47,500. Assessment $58,400.

• RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 6 Seymour St., $47,500. Assessment $44,900.

• Lawrence P. Merrithew and Jo Ann Merrithew, 100 Norris Ave., Auburn, to Kevin P. Pelletier and Tracy S. Pelletier, 2133 Mecklenburg Road, 1, Ithaca, property at 100 Norris Ave., $168,302. Assessment $118,000.

• William M. Ingram and Lorrie A. Ingram, 121 Park Place, Auburn, to William M. Ingram (same address), property at 121 Park Place, $0. Assessment $97,500.

• Stanislaw Rybczyk and Barbara Rybczyk, 16 Crescent Ave., Auburn, to Elizabeth Rybczyk, Fitchburg, WI, and Katarzyna Rybczyk, 16 Crescent Ave., Auburn, as trustees of the Stanislaw and Barbara Rybczyk Income Only Trust, property at 16 Crescent Ave., $0. Assessment $121,500.

• Mokergran LLC, 63 E. Halley Lane, Central Islip, to Melissa Hankin, 1 Jefferson St. Apt. 11, Auburn, property at 16 Garrow St., $90,900. Assessment N/A.

• Catherine S. Tringali, 6 Case Ave., Auburn, to Francis K. Tringali, 7038 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to property at 6 Case Ave., $0. Assessment $84,700.

• Eileen R. Golden, 36 S. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Sheila Jean Westerfield, Wakefield, RI, property at 36 S. Marvine Ave., $0. Assessment $165,700.

• Steven Green, 29 Belmont Ave., Auburn, to Steven Green and Candice Green (same address), property at 29 and 33 Belmont Ave., $0. Assessment $83,900.

• Joshua A. Massarini, 761 Kings Corner Road, Union Springs, to Andrew Parrott, 130 S. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 130 S. Fulton St., $150,000. Assessment $117,600.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Angela Leubner, 8784 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Edward P. Leubner and Angela M. Leubner (same address), property at River Road, $0. Assessment $17,500.

• William D. L. Patterson (aka William D. L. Patterson Jr.), 570 Chamberlain Road, Cayuga, to William D. L. Patterson Jr. and Carol A. Patterson (same address), as co-trustees of the William D. L. Patterson Jr. and Carol A. Patterson Revocable Trust Agreement, property at 570 Chamberlain Road, Chamberlain Road and Chamberlain Road, $0. Assessment $472,200.

• Rosalie P. Nichols (fka Rosalie P. White), 6715 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to David J. Rouse Jr., 295 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at Clark Street Road, $0. Assessment $46,300.

• Stephen B. Wheeler, 1998 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Stephen B. Wheeler and Tina Riester (same address), property at 1998 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $125,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Wendy L. Harris, as trustee of the Margaret S. Harris Testamentary Trust, 8476 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Hidden Springs Farm & Stables LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 8476 State Route 34, $409,000. Assessment $259,500.

• Vitangela Bowden, 8661 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, as executrix of the last will and testament of Donald F. Bowden Sr. (aka Donald F. Bowden), to Carolyn J. Campbell, Atlantic Beach, FL, Denise E. Bowden, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Charlene A. Langowski, Clear Lake, MN, and Joseph M. Bowden, 2015 River Road, Port Byron, property at 8567 and 00 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $403,200.

• Vitangela M. Bowden (aka Angela Bowden) (aka Ditangela Bowden), 8661 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Donald F. Bowden Jr., 3694 Saddleback Road, Canandaigua, Denise E. Bowden, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Charlene A. Langowski, Clear Lake, MN, and Michael P. Bowden, Anna, TX, as trustees of the Vitangela Bowden Income Only Trust, property at 8661 Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $97,700.

• Carolyn J. Campbell, Atlantic Beach, FL, Denise E. Bowden, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Charlene A. Langowski, Clear Lake, MN, and Joseph M. Bowden, 2015 River Road, Port Byron, to Bowden Farm LLC, 3694 Saddleback Road, Canandaigua, property at 8567 and 00 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $403,200.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Kathleen A. DenHaese, 3827 State Route 370, Cato, to Ryan S. DenHaese and Cherie N. DenHaese, 1178 Berger Road, Port Byron, property at 3827 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $43,000.

• Catherine Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to Brian Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, $165,000. Assessment $102,000.

• Michael W. Polifrone and Marie L. Polifrone to Peter H. Khoury, Gilchrist County, FL, property at 10030 Jordan Road, $1. Assessment $58,000.

• Peter H. Khoury, Gilchrist County, FL, to Michael W. Polifrone and Marie L. Polifrone, 388 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, property at 10022 Jordan Road, $1. Assessment $47,300.

• Peter H. Khoury, Gilchrist County, FL, to Michael W. Polifrone and Marie L. Polifrone, 388 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, property at 10020 Jordan Road, $109,000. Assessment $217,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Sean Carr and Erin Carr, 7951 Davis Road North, Clay, to John Raymond Bell, 63 Chadwell Road, Rochester, property at 278 E. Lake Road, $72,000. Assessment $25,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Gordon Miller, Tucson, AZ, to Shawn K. Lillie, 7191 Donovan Road, Auburn, property at 5372 Ridge Road, $70,000. Assessment $84,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• George L. Goodale and Pamela L. Goodale, 7981 Townline Road, Bergen, to Lee L. Goodale and Rebecca H. Goodale, 401 Powers Road, King Ferry, property at 397 Powers Road, $120,000. Assessment $129,900.

• Frederick Michael Goodwin, Forest, VA, as executor of the last will and testament of Barbara J. Goodwin, and Frederick Michael Goodwin, as executor of the last will and testament of Frederick Goodwin, and Kathleen Patricia Moyer, 606 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca, as successor executrix of the estate of Barbara E. Goodwin, to Frederick Michael Goodwin, Forest, VA, property at 811 Fire Lane 7 and 861 Fire Lane 6, $0. Assessment $115,000 and $148,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• John Hayden and Diane H. Hayden, P.O. Box 174, Meridian, to Cato Farms LLC, 11032 State Route 34, Cato, property at vacant lot State Route 34, $149,000. Assessment $78,400.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Zachery Wilkinson and Joel Adams, 4733 E. Cayuga St., Locke, to Kimberly D. Cushing, 72 Port Watson St., Cortland, property at 963 Main St., $173,000. Assessment $110,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• David R. Mills and Sherry L. Mills, 8200 Lasher Road, Port Byron, to Travis D. Tarr, 18 Willard St., Auburn, property at 8164 Lasher Road, $179,800. Assessment $269,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Shirley A. Ryan, Wittmann, AZ, to Shirley A. Ryan, as trustee of Ryan Family Trust (same address), property at 7704 Beach Road, $0. Assessment $29,000.

• Walter G. Keating and Beverly Keating, Williston, VT, as executors of the estate of Marian T. Ellinwood, to Stephen Wunder, 8699 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, property at 8700 Dwyer Road, $0. Assessment $18,000.

• Walter G. Keating and Beverly Keating, Williston, VT, as executors of the estate of Marian T. Ellinwood, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 8705 Dwyer Road, $90,000. Assessment $63,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Douglas R. Harriger, 4539 W. Hill Road, Locke, to 1-3 Van Pelt LLC (same address), property at 1 Van Pelt Lane, $0. Assessment $50,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Sidney Devorsetz, 1 Short Road, Fayetteville, as executor of the estate of Suzanne K. Devorsetz, to 81 Ridings Drive LLC, property at 81 Ridings Dr., $0. Assessment $917,800.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Catherine R. McArdle, 67 W. Lake St., Skaneateles, to Joseph L. and Nancy L. Kinsella, Watertown, CT, property at 6030 E. Lake Road, $485,000. Assessment $330,000.

• Hunter R. Lawrence, 16 Haven Ave., Auburn, to Hunter R. Lawrence and Caitlyn N. Major (same address), property at 16 Havens Ave., $0. Assessment $85,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Marlea Mazur, as administrator of the estate of Edward L. Mazur Jr., 7893 Webster Lane, Auburn, to Julie Farr-Dickert, 1855 Locust Lane, Skaneateles, and Aaron Dickert, property at Depot Road, $10,000. Assessment $30,000.

• Marlea Mazur, 7893 Webster Lane, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Edward L. Mazur Jr., to Julie Farr-Dickert and Aaron Dickert, 1855 Locust Lane, Skaneateles, property at 7893 Webster Lane, $325,000. Assessment $209,100.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Lois Vreeland, 398 LaGrange Ave., Rochester, to Stephen L. Taber, 1255 Townline Road, Auburn, property at 18 Seminary St., $149,000. Assessment $70,300.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Kimber-Lee Scott, 14878 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Bradley Cooper and Bernadette Cooper, 6730 Van Buren Road, Warners, property at 14923 W. Bay Road and 14878 W. Bay Road, $780,500. Assessment $944,500.

• Christine Steinburg, 8938 Blind Sodus Bay Road, Red Creek, to Dennis W. Mark and Robin J. Mark, 468 Lake Road, Ontario, property at 13805 Martville Road, $43,000. Assessment $22,300.

• Steven C. Bolton and Carrie A. Bolton, P.O. Box 49, Fair Haven, to Ronald M. LaBeef and Olinda A. LaBeef, P.O. Box 658, Fulton, property at 14402 S. Fancher Ave., $215,000. Assessment $71,600.

• Jeffrey R. Izzo and Kristin Eberhardt Izzo, 164 Hoover Road, Rochester, to Peter T. Van Buskirk and Ellen S. Van Buskirk, North Port, FL, property at 14872 North Hadcock Dr., $290,000. Assessment $237,600.

• Dianna L. Nesbitt, 14402 Victory St., Sterling, to Michael G. Hanford and Kristine A. Hanford, P.O. Box 336, Fair Haven, property at 14402 Victory St., $160,000. Assessment $131,900.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Bourke L. Kennedy, 2151 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Lesley C. Kennedy and Zarin Kinsella, 2163 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2151 Turnpike Road, $100,000. Assessment $235,000.

• Ward W. Mitchell and Katherine L. Mitchell (aka Kathleen L. Mitchell), 7523 Potter Road, Auburn, to Gair Elizabeth English, 5840 Ike Dixon Road, Camillus, and Robert F. Mitchell, 39 Charles St., Auburn, as co-trustees of the Ward W. Mitchell and Katherine L. Mitchell Irrevocable Trust, property at 7526 Potter Road, $0. Assessment $254,000.

• Kimberly S. Relfe, 7484 State St. Road, Auburn, to Brandon Mettler and Kimberly S. Relfe (same address), property at 7484 State St. Road, $0. Assessment $102,600.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Thomas Lee Burnett, 1384 Thompson School Road, Martville, to Daniel L. Burnett (same address), property at 1384 Thompson School Road, $0. Assessment $73,000.

• Javier Torres, 4234 State Route 104, Mexico, to Mary E. Schleicher, 820 County Route 53, Oswego, property at 12308 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $15,900.

