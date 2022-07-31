Cayuga County property transfers: July 31, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 20-26:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Jeremy Joseph Frisco, Jenks, OK, to Shawn M. Stephens, 29 Holley St., Auburn, property at 28 Holley St., $137,270. Assessment $104,400.

• Jennie Daniels, 27 Perry St., Auburn, to Kathryn Yvonne Thompson-Wynn and Wren Thompson-Wynn, Monroe, WA, property at 107 Janet St., $127,000. Assessment $66,600.

• Mary Jane R. Wilkinson, as administrator of the estate of Angelina Buonocore, 3 Underwood St., Auburn, to Maya Hinton, 26 Logan St., Auburn, property at 3 Underwood St., $113,300. Assessment $71,000.

• Evans & Jiang LLC, 440 Pucker St., Waterloo, to C & J Property Rentals LLC, 28 Kearney Ave., Auburn, property at 194-196 Seymour St., $75,000. Assessment $63,000.

• Donald H. Sharra and Mariann Sharra, 162 N. Division St., Auburn, to Mindy Ann Ianiri, 22 Locust St., Auburn, and Donald J. Sharra, 5149 Onondaga Road, Syracuse, property at 162 N. Division St., $1. Assessment $136,900.

• Home Headquarters Inc., 538 Erie Boulevard West No. 100, Syracuse, to Brenna Baran, 5836 Spring Green Road, Wolcott, property at 89 Walnut St., $149,000. Assessment $117,500.

• Paul E. Kenny, 4049 Eaton Brook Road, Erieville, to Brett M. Tracy II, 42 Lincoln St., Auburn, property at 5 Lawton Ave., $99,858. Assessment $120,000.

• Sandra J. Ward, 220 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Meghen J. Townsend, 3857 East St., Skaneateles, property at 220 N. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $91,300.

• Patricia Johnson to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 12 Arch St., $0. Assessment $70,300.

• Stephen C. Dawley and Joan E. Dawley to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 49 Holley St., $0. Assessment $54,900.

• Joshua L. Sixberry and Crystal L. Sixberry to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 42 Jefferson St., $0. Assessment $28,200.

• Louis Soscia to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 117 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $66,900.

• Richard Church to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 133 Grove Ave. Extension, $0. Assessment $146,400.

• Amanda R. Hitchcock, 68 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Jennifer Lynn Barron, 115 Olympia Terrace, Auburn, property at 68 N. Fulton St., $114,400. Assessment $117,300.

• Tiffanie Hall, as trustee of the Arimiah Tamilio Supplemental Needs Trust, 124 North St., Auburn, to Shawn M. McIntosh, 100 Lake Ave. Apt. 2, Auburn, and Justin J. Denman, 32 Franklin St. Apt. 3, Auburn, property at 124 North St., $54,000. Assessment $137,700.

• Matthew E. Colella, 76 Walnut St., Auburn, to Matthew J. Black and Megan M. Black, 119 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 76 Walnut St., $159,500. Assessment $133,200.

• John Hurd, 124 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Byron Lopez, 2530 Mill St., Auburn, property at 71 Chapman Ave., $15,000. Assessment $21,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Joseph B. Kalet, Fresno, CA, to Blue Cayuga LLC, P.O. Box 1251, Fresno, CA, property at 6671 Route 90 North, $10. Assessment $200,000.

• Louis J. Rapini and Bonita A. Rapini, 74 Green St., Seneca Falls, to Wendy A. Herrick, Macon, GA, and Daniel C. Rapini, 71 Green St., Seneca Falls, property at 5987 Davis Point Road, $0. Assessment $161,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Anne M. Benedict and Christopher D. Hodges, 8801 Horton St., Weedsport, to Christopher D. Hodges (same address), property at 8801 Horton St., $10. Assessment $90,435.

• Robert N. Butler III, Phoenix, AZ, and Amanda M. Reeves, 2713 Mechanic St., Weedsport, to Amanda M. Reeves (same address), property at 2713 Mechanic St., $1. Assessment $116,300.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Patricia Hemler, 2483 Veley Road, Cato, property at 11238 South St., $0. Assessment $17,500.

• Lindsay Gonyea, 6336 Bay Road, Jordan, to Deborah Chieglis, 220 E. 67th St., New York, property at 6 Fire Lane 3, $95,000. Assessment $36,500.

• Lucas D. Fisher and Amy J. Fisher, 2612 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey R. Armour Sr. and Tracy Armour, Hebron, KY, property at 2612 Emerson Road and Emerson Road, $447,000. Assessment $265,000 and $3,000.

• Cleon L. Ford, 10511 Jordan Road, Jordan, to David F. Buske and Vicky Buske, 8496 Henry Clay Boulevard, Clay, property at Jordan Road, $62,000. Assessment $61,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Joanne D. Bigness, 2151 Emerson Road, Weedsport, as executrix of the estate of William Coleman, to Lucas P. Bigness and Joanne D. Bigness (same address), property at 1829 Lemon School Road, $126,750. Assessment $122,200.

• Dean Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, and Jack Benedict, 3429 Blumer Road, Jordan, to James E. Bortle V., 12969 White Cemetery Road, Hannibal, property at 766 Howell Road, $75,000. Assessment $150,800.

• James L. LaGrow Jr., 10755 Baker Road, Cato, to James L. LaGrow Jr. and Michelle LaGrow (same address), property at 10755 Baker Road, $0. Assessment $96,900.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Sidney Gilmore and Anna Gilmore, 2064 Dougall Road, Auburn, to Christopher Danser, 4941 State Route 34B, Auburn, property at 4941 State Route 34B, $170,000. Assessment $74,300.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Sara B. Hocutt, 845 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, as executor of the estate of Gilda Hocutt (aka Gilda M. Hocutt), to Sara B. Hocutt (aka Sara H. Stewart) (same address), property at 845 Poplar Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $341,600.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Patrick G. Clare, 32 Orchard Park Drive, Clifton Park, to David Godfrey, 1737 Davies Lane, Port Byron, property at 1737 Davies Lane, $75,000. Assessment $37,400.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Rosemarie Glover, 26 Summit St., Cortland, property at 501 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $147,200.

• Anne C. Gruver, 201 N. Main St., Moravia, to Thomas O. Gruver, 115 Dobbin Lane, Elbridge, as trustee of the Anne C. Gruver Irrevocable Trust, property at 201 N. Main St., $0. Assessment $71,600.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Kenneth E. Young II, 686 Reynolds Road, Skaneateles, to Glenda Young (same address), property at 5887 New Hope Road, $180,000. Assessment $100,400.

• The Basile Family Limited Partnership, P.O. Box 156, E. Syracuse, to Dwell Equity Group LLC, 100 Magnolia St., Syracuse, property at 79 Woodlot Landing, $500,000. Assessment $385,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Richard A. Nestor and Linda S. Nestor, 9 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Jonathan Durbin and Regina Durbin, 54 Swift St., Auburn, property at 9 Melrose Road, $253,400. Assessment $118,600.

• Raymond J. Casper, as trustee of the James E. Casper and Janet M. Casper Irrevocable Trust, to Bradley Glenwood Bowling and Shannon Lee Bowling, Goodyear, AZ, property at 5141 State Route 38A, $275,000. Assessment $123,200.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Jessica M. Champion, 305 Bialek Way, Chittenango, to Philip G. Freeman and Judith G. Freeman, 2395 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, property at 8 Firelane 30, $249,000. Assessment $185,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to East End Creamery LLC, Orlando, FL, property at 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $399,000.

• Josephine M. Heslep LLC, Richmond, VA, to Kelly Gunderson and Dustin Gunderson, 43 Cherry Ave., Aurora, property at Lot 6 Calemad Drive, $87,500. Assessment $36,900.

• Josephine M. Heslep LLC, Richmond, VA, to George E. Leveille and Nancy L. Leveille, 21 Gladwish Road, Delmar, property at Lot 5 Calemad Drive, $87,500. Assessment $36,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Christine A. McCurdy, 71 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jennie Daniels, 27 Perry St. Apt. A, Auburn, and Beth H. Meyers, 22 Arnold St., Union Springs, property at 14 Anthony St., $100,000. Assessment $106,700.

• Susan M. Weichert, 46 Oswego St., Baldwinsville, to Warren Solfiell, 242 Clark St. Road, Auburn, property at 16 Park St., $89,900. Assessment $67,200.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Sharon and Larry Cosser, 14541 Wildwood Drive S., P.O. Box 103, Fair Haven, property at 4th Street, $0. Assessment $22,300.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Sharon and Larry Cosser, 14541 Wildwood Drive S., P.O. Box 103, Fair Haven, property at Wildwood Drive North, $0. Assessment $1,700.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Sharon and Larry Cosser, 14541 Wildwood Drive S., P.O. Box 103, Fair Haven, property at 607 4th St., $0. Assessment $40,600.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Sharon and Larry Cosser, 14541 Wildwood Drive S., P.O. Box 103, Fair Haven, property at 606 Camp Road, $0. Assessment $1,700.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Sharon and Larry Cosser, 14541 Wildwood Drive S., P.O. Box 103, Fair Haven, property at 621 4th St., $0. Assessment $132,700.

• CNY Home Buyer LLC, 9167 Tanwood Circle, Phoenix, to Bethany A. McComb, 12987 Red Creek Road, Red Creek, property at 376 State Route 104A, $120,000. Assessment $81,700.

• Elhannon Wholesale Nursery Inc., 20716 State Route 22, Petersburg, to Frank D. Campfield, 2677 Gannett Road, Lyons, property at Lot 38 Irvin Road, $14,000. Assessment $25,300.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Paul Vitale, 2220 Turnpike Road, Auburn, Michael Vitale, 75 Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, Vincent Vitale, 7074 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, and Mary Chirco, 2265 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Stephen H. Spinner, 7461 Centerport Road, Auburn, property at Hume Lane, $30,000. Assessment $44,800.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Thomas and Diane Roach, 2227 Stewarts Corners Road, Venice Center, property at 3625 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $56,000.