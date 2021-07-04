Cayuga County property transfers: July 4, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 1-6:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Taylor Roe, 8 Arnold St., Union Springs, to Jason Cooper and Ashley Cooper, 70 Mary St., Auburn, property at Thornton Avenue, $49,000. Assessment $50,600.
• Mark L. Hawker and Marsha M. Hawker, 3283 Walker Road, Auburn, to Rori A. Calhoun, 118 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 118 N. Seward Ave., $85,000. Assessment $81,100.
• Douglas McCall and Stephanie McCall, 342 Clark St., Auburn, to Joseph D. Truesell, 2910 Ryan Road, Weedsport, property at 342 Clark St., $138,000. Assessment $89,000.
• Joseph E. Pettigrass and Daphne M. Pettigrass, 5478 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Chelsea I. Pettigrass and Peter V. Sigona, 46 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 210 N. Hoopes Ave., $182,000. Assessment $104,900.
• Marshall Ziegler-Greer, 24 Center St., Auburn, to Michael F. Hollister, 7 Basin St., Union Springs, property at 24 Center St., $150,000. Assessment $93,600.
• Auburn Housing Authority, 7 Merriman St., Auburn, to Melone Village III Housing Development Fund Company Inc. (same address), property at 20 Thornton Ave., $1,570,000. Assessment $22,200.
• Thomas W. Cool, 3 Barber St., Auburn, to David D. Quimby Sr., 5 Paul St., Auburn, property at 5 Paul St., $0. Assessment $29,100.
• Nicholas J. Wilmot, 998 Number One Road, Union Springs, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 20-22 Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $67,700.
• P.J.C. LLC, 4979 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia, to Mary E. Netti, 133 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 219-222 N. Seward Ave., $108,047. Assessment $69,500.
• William B. Rosbrook, executor of the estate of Thomas C. Hulbeck, 3090 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, to American Advisors Group, Orange, CA, property at 9 Cady St., $97,510. Assessment $84,400.
• Halbert W. Nadler, 31 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 31 Wallace Ave., $80,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Emily Andam (nka Emily Ewing), 76 E. Genesee St. Apt. 1, Auburn, to Gail Hegerhorst, Highland, UT, property at 6 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $20,999.
• Conwell Limited Partnership, Philadelphia, PA, to ZIG Auburn LLC, Charlotte, NC, property at 85-89 Genesee St., $500,000. Assessment $245,300.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Randall K. Logue, 6065 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to James E. Young and Larraine A. Young, 4549 State Route 34B, Union Springs, property at 6065 Bluefield Road, $272,001. Assessment $135,000.
• John E. Calkins, by attorney in fact Norma M. Calkins, 1762 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Norma M. Calkins (same address), property at 1762 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $116,900.
• David J. Dineen and Deborah Dineen, 411 W. Genesee St., Cayuga, to Norene W. Marlowe and Eric W. Marlowe, 19 Williston Road, Rochester, property at 411 W. Genesee St. Road, $265,000. Assessment $107,200.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Patricia J. Sanchez, 505 South Way, Newfield, to Meghan E. Hutchings, 8 Cedar Lane, Weedsport, property at 8337 Jericho Road, $150,520. Assessment $81,600.
• David J. Malvaso and Dale R. Yates, 8941 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Light’s Rental Properties of Cayuga LLC, 20 Harden Boulevard, Camden, property at 8941 N. Seneca St., $100,000. Assessment $130,300.
• Michael Walker II, 2787 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Derek Warren and Rachael Warren, 2757 East St. Apt. 16, Weedsport, property at 2787 E. Brutus St., $139,920. Assessment $55,900.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Olvera Holdings LLC, 14 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, to Keith Froebel, 4984 Cross Road, Cayuga, property at 10078 Jordan Road, $245,000. Assessment $87,000.
• Bryan K. Daniels and Kristi J. Daniels, 11296 South St., Cato, to Kyle D. Goldthwait and Christine N. Vanfleet, 7105 Kingdom Road, Memphis, property at 11296 South St., $169,600. Assessment $132,000.
• Paul P. McGetrick, 3425 Sherman Road, Jordan, as executor of the last will and testament of Joyce M. McGetrick, 3479 Sherman Road, Jordan, to Michael S. Ellsworth, 3479 Sherman Road, Jordan, property at 3479 Sherman Road, $0. Assessment N/A.
• Paul P. McGetrick, 3425 Sherman Road, Jordan, as executor of the last will and testament of Joyce M. McGetrick, 3479 Sherman Road, Jordan, to Paul P. McGetrick Jr., 3463 Sherman Road, Jordan, property off Sherman Road, $0. Assessment $4,200.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Frederick C. Roberts, 6221 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Thomas J. DelFavero and Annette K. DelFavero, 110 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, property at 6221 W. Lake Road, $229,900. Assessment $165,000.
• Michael T. Fallat, 2737 Almond Dr., Auburn, to Steven Fenton and Maria Fenton, 2755 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, part of 2737 Almond Dr., $1,648. Assessment $441,900.
• Michael T. Fallat, 2737 Almond Dr., Auburn, to Paul J. Colella and Kristy L. Alberici, 2761 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, part of Almond Drive, $5,078. Assessment $441,900.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• William J. Doeing and Brenda L. Doeing, 340 Indian Field Road, Genoa, to Joseph L. Doeing, 328 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 328 Indian Field Road, $0. Assessment $55,800.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Tyler Blanchard, 7498 North St. Road, Auburn, and Kimberly Blanchard, 3447 Lysander Road, Cato, to Christopher W. Bush, 12197 Bradt Road, Cato, property at 12197 Bradt Road, $122,340. Assessment $75,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Mark Wilmot, 3452 State Route 90, Aurora, to Daniel Ritz, 3470 State Route 90, Aurora, and Mark Wilmot, 3452 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 3470 State Route 90, $153,000. Assessment $89,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Darlene Emma Rocco, 1524 Chigwell Lane South, Webster, as administrator of the estate of Ralph W. Hawley Jr., to Kevin A. Pierce, 2945 Southeast On Owasco, Moravia, property at 2947 Southeast On Owasco, $20,000. Assessment $54,200.
• Kevin A. Pierce, 2854 Southeast On Owasco Road, Moravia, to William T. Martin and Elizabeth M. Bement, 46 Lake Shore Road, Lansing, property at 2947 Southeast On Owasco Road, $50,000. Assessment $52,400.
• Deborah L. Heffernan, 15 Donald Dr., Moravia, to Brett M. McGraw, Germany, property at 15 Donald Dr., $145,000. Assessment $115,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Michael B. Brady and Karen Simmonds-Brady, 363 Cottonwood Lane, Auburn, to Christopher Scott Prentice, as trustee for the Christopher S. Prentice Revocable Living Trust, Lutz, FL, part of Cottonwood Lane, $105,000. Assessment $770,600.
• BMG Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Bruce E. Cornell and Erica C. Cornell, 2113 Moravia Venice Town Road, Moravia, property at 7401 Owasco Road, $200,000. Assessment $79,300.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Adam S. Helas, 46 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Adam S. Helas and Michelle M. Hillman (same address), property at 46 S. Hunter Ave., $0. Assessment $125,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Michael F. Hollister, 7 Basin St., Union Springs, to Derrick A. DeCoudres, 19 Moraine Manor, Auburn, property at 7 Basin St., $179,000. Assessment $110,500.
• Jamie L. Nye, 4 Ridgeway St., Union Springs, to Elsa Ann Jorgensen and William P. Anderson, 76 State St. Apt. 103, Seneca Falls, property at 4 Ridgeway St., $137,800. Assessment $75,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Matthew J. Hally, 14113 Cosgrove Road, Sterling, to Steven J. Kush, 14041 Cosgrove Road, Sterling, property at 14113 Cosgrove Road, $100,000. Assessment $239,000.
• Robert G. Wyman, P.O. Box 62, Martville, to Jayden T. Brown and Erica L. Stauring, 1109 Fintches Corners Road, Martville, property at 15311 State Route 104, $16,000. Assessment $21,443.
• Michele Corey and Victoria Grutzik, 1658 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, to Victoria Grutzki (Same address), property at 1658 Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $127,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Marshall Ziegler-Greer, 24 Center St., Auburn, to Marshall Ziegler-Greer and Meghann E. Maher (same address), property at 1902 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $29,348.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Ronald C. Coleman and Shelly A. Coleman, 11626 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, to Patrick J. Coleman, 12028 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, as trustee of the Ronald C. Coleman and Shelly A. Coleman Irrevocable Trust, property at 11626 Johnnycake Hill Road $0. Assessment $109,300.