Cayuga County property transfers: July 5, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded May 12-18.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• David A. and Ann M. Foster, 4 Amherst Ave., Auburn, to David A. Foster, 4 Amherst Ave., Auburn, property at 4 Amherst Ave., $0. Assessment $145,600.
• Paul J. and Shari A. Hemsley, 437 N. Seward Ave., to Amanda Desimone, 51 Maple St., Auburn, property at 437 N. Seward Ave., $148,400. Assessment $119,100.
• David M. and Joanne M. Rhodes, 51 Arterial West, Auburn, to David M. and Joanne M. Rhodes, as trustees, 51 Arterial West, Auburn, property at 51 Arterial West, $0. Assessment $89,600.
• Matthew J. Abbott and Frederick J. Estlinbaum, 2769 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, to PEEC Properties LLC, 2774 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles, property at 466-468 N. Seward Ave., $68,000. Assessment $63,600.
• Michael A. Marinelli and Anna Boim-Marinelli, 7107 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Rachel M. Bailey, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 50 Bradford St., $5,000. Assessment $21,999.
• Alan and Judith M. Shellenberger, 21607 Regency Park Lane, Leesburg, FL, to D.J. Good LLC, 144 South St., Auburn, property at 144 South St., $400,000. Assessment $294,600.
• Charles T. and Patricia M. Kemper, 138 Franklin St., Auburn, to Charles T. and Patricia M. Kemper, 138 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 138 Franklin St., $0. Assessment $93,200.
• Nicholas D. Calarco, 30 Grant St., Auburn, to Adelso Vasquez Mendez and Betsy O. Mendez, 19 Van Patten St., Auburn, property at 30 Grant St., $156,350. Assessment $149,400.
• Jennie R. Bersani, 21 Charles St., Auburn, to Stephen P. and Jennie R. Bersani, 21 Charles St., Auburn, property at 21 Charles St., $0. Assessment $155,000.
• Walter C. and Micheal L. Foulke, 90 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Llewellyn A. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees, 5 Court St., Auburn, property at 5 Court St., $1. Assessment $87,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• John F. Holihan Jr., 8943 Oakland St., Weedsport, to John F. Holihan Jr. and Sherill Ellis, 8943 Oakland St., Weedsport, property at 8943 Oakland St., $0. Assessment $27,053.
• Hourigan's Dairy Farm LLC, 878 Gorham Road, Elbridge, to Keely Reppi, 4253 Inverrary Drive, Liverpool, property at 3456 Clinton Road, $72,000. Assessment $73,800.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Richard and Bobbie Baran, 8051 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Peter L. Briggs and Debbie Feeley, 2794 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at 2792 Sand Beach Road, $0. Assessment $102,700.
• Peter L. Briggs and Debbie Feeley, 2794 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, to Peter L. Briggs and Debbie Feeley, 2794 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, and Matthew Feeley, 2792 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at 2792 Sand Beach Road, $0. Assessment $102,700.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Beth Kanalley, 676 Hoy Road, Cortland; Kevin Mahaney, 1446 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca; James Mahaney Jr., 928 Mahaney Road, King Ferry; to Kathleen Y and James Mahaney Jr., 928 Mananey Road, King Ferry, part of property at 8984 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $285,000.
• Beth Kanalley, 676 Hoy Road, Cortland; Kevin Mahaney, 1446 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca; James Mahaney Jr., 928 Mahaney Road, King Ferry; to Martin G. Nolan and Jacqueline Mastro, 347 Main St., Aurora, part of property at 8984 State Route 90, $154,000. Assessment $285,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Lenny M. Schmidt, 12337 State Route 34, Cato; Jeffery T. Schmidt, 388 County Route 6, Phoenix; Mark V. Schmidt, 12385 Schmidt Lane, Cato; to Nutrition Bar Confectioners LLC, 12351 State Route 34, Cato, property at 12337 State Route 34, $85,000. Assessment $79,600.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Tracy J. Bunnell, 1044 Carpenter Road, Aurora, to Jonathan M. Richardson and Katie L. MacKenzie, 59 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at 1044 Carpenter Road, $175,000. Assessment $149,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Theodore R. Bishop, 73 Chipman Corners Road, Groton, to Theodore R. and Laura E. Bishop, 73 Chipman Corners Road, Groton, property at 73 Chipman Corners Road, $0. Assessment $85,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Glenn G. Herrington, 8601 Centerport Road, Port Byron, to Glenn G. and Robin Herrington, 8601 Centerport Road, Port Byron, property at 8601 Centerport Road, $0. Assessment $186,800.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Maureen E. Collier, 2145 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Bradley and Markie Bouck, 3 Flamingo Drive, Moravia, property at 2145 Rockefeller Road, $169,900. Assessment $121,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Wells Fargo Bank NA, 3476 State View Blvd., Fort Mill, SC, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs, Loan Guaranty Service, 3401 West End Ave., Nashville, TN, property at 3876 State Route 41A, $1. Assessment $92,200.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Gregory P. Skipton, as trustee, 411 Pawling St., Watertown, to Daniel P. and Mary E. Tracy, 50 Riding Ridge Road, Monroe, CT, property at 12 Waterford Lane, $420,000. Assessment $291,700.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• • Walter C. and Micheal L. Foulke, 90 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Llewellyn A. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees, 5 Court St., Auburn, property at 3140 State Route 34B, $1. Assessment $524,600.
Town of Sempronius 100
Equalization rate
• Frank K. Belonsoff Sr., 847 Elm St. Extension, Groton, to Millbrook Associates LLC, 449 Stevens Road, Freeville, property at 13667 State Route 90, $315,000. Assessment $190,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Kathleen S. Connell, 5 Center St., Union Springs, and John B. Connell, PO Box 71, Auburn, to Kathleen S. Connell, 5 Center St., Union Springs, property at 5 Center St., $0. Assessment $101,500.
• Zachary R. Wertman, as executor, 674 Creager Road, Union Springs, to Zachary R. Wertman and Kaylee Lemczak, 674 Creager Road, Union Springs, property at 674 Creager Road, $1. Assessment $75,600.
• Walter C. and Micheal L. Foulke, 90 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Llewellyn A. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees, 5 Court St., Auburn, property at 69 Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $203,100.
• Walter C. and Micheal L. Foulke, 90 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Llewellyn A. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees, 5 Court St., Auburn, property at 90 Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $138,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Elizabeth and Ralph Arena, 1863 Onionville Road, Martville, to Ralph Arena, 1863 Onionville Road, Martville, property at 1863 Onionville Road, $28,000. Assessment $87,300.
• Dean D. Cummis, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to William F. and Dorothy M. Snyder, 12053 State Route 38, Red Creek, property at 14361 Victory St., $15,000. Assessment $23,100.
• Robert T. Schofield, as receiver, Whiteman Osterman & Hannah LLC, One Commerce Plaza, Albany, to Jeffrey and Joan Green, 8957 E. Bluff Drive, Penn Yan, property at 11, 31 and 32 Lake Ontario Acres, $75,000. Assessment $110,800.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!