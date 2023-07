Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 24-30:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• BHJ Properties LLC, 4160 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Bowtak Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2 Van Patten St., $110,000. Assessment $77,600.

• J R Real Estate Holdings LLC, 71 South St., Auburn, to Joseph P. Chuff, 227 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 48 Clark St., $85,000. Assessment $84,000.

• J R Real Estate Holdings LLC, 71 South St., Auburn, to Joseph P. Chuff, 227 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 7-9 Genesee Place, $75,000. Assessment $72,700.

• William G. MacDavitt and Suzanne C. MacDavitt, 21 Lakehurst Ave., Auburn, to Elizabeth A. MacDavitt, as trustee for the William G. MacDavitt and Suzanne C. MacDavitt Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 21 Lakehurst Drive, $0. Assessment $131,900.

• Lacey Angelier, as executor of the last will and testament of Janice L. Leeson, 24 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Lacey Angelier, Des Moines, WA, and Erin Bennett, Lawrence, KS, property at 24 Fitch Ave., $0. Assessment $111,700.

• Lacey Angelier, Des Moines, WA, and Erin Bennett, Lawrence, KS, to The Nieces LLC, Des Moines, WA, property at 24 Fitch Ave., $0. Assessment $111,700.

• Scott P. Kellison, 42 Park Ave., Auburn, to Louis C. Tabone and Christina L. Tabone, 6591 Butera Drive, Auburn, property at 42 Park Ave., $164,000. Assessment $142,700.

• Judith L. Wright, 26 Mary St., Auburn, to the Judith L. Wright Living Trust (same property), property at 26 Mary St., $0. Assessment $150,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Penny M. Hawker, 2655 Lincoln St., Weedsport, as trustee of the CAT Quinn Irrevocable Trust, to Heather McKeen, 97 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 1870 Pinckney Road, $30,000. Assessment $117,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Kylecroft NY LLC (fka Kylecroft LLC), 89 York St., Auburn, to Andrew Cole and Haley Surprenant, 11886 State Route 34, Cato, property at Lot 7 and 8 Rosewood Circle, $55,000. Assessment $17,200.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• James Kirby Jr., Jacqueline R. Kirby and Ben Somes, to Tammac Holdings Corporation, Wayne, PA, property at 10092 Bonta Bridge Road, $150,000. Assessment $122,000.

• Jeffrey D. Hallock and Cynthia A. Hallock to the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A., property at 2796 Holmes Road (aka Holmes Road), $123,250. Assessment $92,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Gregory A. Bartlett (aka Gregory Bartlett), 813 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, and Hanah J. Bartlett (aka Hannah Bartlett), 6580 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Hannah Bartlett (same address), property at 813 Spring Lake Road, $0. Assessment $145,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Racheal Bothwell, 2080 U.S. Route 11, Parish, to Joshua Bothwell, 587 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, property at 620 Sharpsteen Road, $0. Assessment $27,200.

• Joshua Bothwell, 587 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, to Brianna Meddaugh, 616 Mayo Road, Trumansburg, and Taylor Germain, 468 Tupper Road, Locke, property at 620 Sharpsteen Road, $0. Assessment $27,200.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Ronald W. Dusharm, 12449 Ferris Road, Cato, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at Ferris Road, $0. Assessment $16,800.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Ronald W. Dusham and Heidi Lynne Dusharm, 12449 Ferris Road, Cato, property at Ferris Road, $0. Assessment $2,500.

• Ronald W. Dusharm, 12449 Ferris Road, Cato, to Ronald W. Dusharm and Heidi Lynne Dusharm (same address), property at Ferris Road, $0. Assessment $16,800.

• W. Kurt Stavenhagen Jr. and Wendy A. Stavenhagen, 12949 White Cemetery Road, Hannibal, to Joshua Williams and Katja Williams (same address), property at 12949 White Cemetery Road, $225,000. Assessment $145,700.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• David J. Morell, 688 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta, as executor of the last will and testament of Ann C. Tobey, and Theresa M. Zablocki, Norfolk, VA, to Jess W. Esposito and Dawn M. Esposito, 205 Thurston Ave., Ithaca, property at 64 Sherwood Road, $256,000. Assessment $180,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• David Tanner, 112 Meadowlark Drive, Weedsport, and Belinda Tanner, 7808 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Belinda Tanner (same address), property at 25 Utica St., $1. Assessment $83,068.

• Lauren N. Maltese, 13 Moore Place, Port Byron, to Victoria R. Groom and Stephen A. Wooldridge Jr., 2584 Earl St., Weedsport, property at 13 Moore Place, $72,500. Assessment $21,800.

• Paulette J. Weiler, 53 Chase St., Auburn, to Paul H. Weiler, 6177 Court St., Cayuga, property at 8228 Centerport Road, $0. Assessment $25,100.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Steven J. Morse and Deborah A. Atwood, Fort Pierce, FL, to Richard D. Carter Sr., 3 West Road, Cortland, property at Skinner Hill Road and Park Street, $15,000. Assessment $13,700 and $12,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Douglas H. Allis, 6494 Glen Cove Road, Moravia, to Douglas H. Allis and Patricia Duncanson Allis (same address), vacant property at Glen Cove Road, $1. Assessment $118,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Diane M. Saltarelli, Mount Pleasant, MI, Connie A. Gleason, 11 Calloway Drive, Auburn, Kirk B. Edmunds, 724 Reynolds Road, Skaneateles, Bryan A. Edmunds, 3881 Mandy Rue, Auburn, and Elizabeth A. Edmunds, 24 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Brian Patrick Linney and Amelia Ann Linney, as trustees of the Linney Revocable Trust, Snohomish, WA, property at 24 Willowbrook Drive, $450,000. Assessment $191,900.

• FLX Properties LLC, 8 Howell St., Canandaigua, to Douglas W. Lewis II, 349 Rorick Hollow Road, Lowman, property at 7391 Owasco Road, $150,000. Assessment $86,600.

• Diane Petrilli, Higganum, CT, as administrator of the last will and testament of Carl C. Grazul, to Mark Deyo, 61 Orchard St., Auburn, property at 7254 Owasco Road, $130,000. Assessment $81,500.

• Ryan M. Whipple, 405 Skyview Terrace, Syracuse, and Christine M. Whipple, 5122 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Christine M. Whipple (same address), property at 5122 State Route 38A, $1. Assessment $117,700.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Pradip Ananda, possible heri to the estate of Yogi P. Ananda (aka Swamy Pranabatmananda), to Keybank N.A., 4224 Ridge Lea Road, Amherst, property at 2791 White Birch Lane, $100. Assessment $157,400.

• West Bay Estates LLC, 14678 Lake St., Fair Haven, to Aurora Community Development Group LLC (same address), property at 2892 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $240,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• LoPiccolo’s Auto Group LLC, 518 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, by Michael B. LoPiccolo, 36 Letchworth St., Auburn, Linda L. LoPiccolo, 3885 O’Neil Road, Auburn, Courtney L. LoPiccolo (fka Courtney L. Norton), 36 Letchworth St., Auburn, and Justin T. L. Read, 6 Elm St., Auburn, to Steven Tardibone, 5884 W. Lake Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Steven Tardibone Living Trust, property at 518 Grant Ave. Road, $295,000. Assessment $260,000.

• Skaneateles Suites LLC, 505 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, to MJ Auburn LLC, 9 Sherwood Court, Highland Mills, property at 4221 E. Genesee St. Road, $475,000. Assessment $300,000.

• Gerald Jenner, 3768 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to David Harkness, 948 McDonald Road, Port Byron, property at 3768 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $95,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Kristian M. Piscitelli and Christine M. Piscitelli, 39 Cayuga Shores Drive, Cayuga, part of 5737 State Route 90, $7,000. Assessment $57,600.

• Ronald L. Chretien and Nancy A. Chretien, The Villages, FL, to Martin D. Cornell and Christina M. Cornell, 2797 Center Road, Scipio Center, property at Dildine Road, $160,000. Assessment $137,000.

• Richard R. Sullivan, 63 Center St., Union Springs, to Richard R. Sullivan and Susan Marie Sullivan (same address), property at 63 Center St., $0. Assessment $241,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Hope Ann Clary, 631 Couty Route 54 Lot 62A, Pennellville, to Lesa Doris Clary, 29 Rochester St., Hannibal, property at 15680 State Route 104, $10. Assessment $60,500.

• West Bay Estates LLC, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Fair Haven Agritourism LLC (same address), property at 14728 Lake St., $0. Assessment $69,400.

• Robert Henderson, 132 Ellen St., Oswego, to Chad Henderson, 11930 Johnny Cake Hill Road, Cato, property at 1057 Old State Road, $5,000. Assessment $50,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• James Vitale and Mary Lynn Vitale, 7174 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Mary L. Vitale and James Vitale, as trustees of the Mary L. Vitale Trust (same address), part of 7174 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment $215,600.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Seth Wejko, 181 Washington St., Auburn, to Allen M. Hoover and Mabel J. Hoover, 10175 State Route 38, Port Byron, property at Duck Lake Road, $119,000. Assessment $93,100.