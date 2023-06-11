Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 27-April 2:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• David Harvey, Hardeeville, SC, Carl Harvey, Old Town, FL, and Freeda Benham, 133 Palmer St., Auburn, to Taylor B. Lukins, 8861 South St., Weedsport, property at 133 Palmer St., $160,000. Assessment $148,600.

• Jennifer Dennis, 31 Johnson Drive, Auburn, and Michael Dennis, 32 Orchard St., Auburn, to Michael Dennis, 32 Orchard St., Auburn, property at 32 Orchard St., $1. Assessment $70,100.

• Roberta E. Cramer (aka Roberta Elizabeth Cramer), 200 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Judith A. Merritt, 5752 Silver St. Road, Auburn, James A. Cramer, 13 Garrow St., Auburn, and Jeanne A. Hering, 9125 Mower Road, Jordan, property at 200 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $78,400.

• MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, to Julia K. Wilson, 98 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 96-98 Hamilton Ave., $159,000. Assessment $111,500.

• Patrick V. Mahunik and Amy E. Mahunik, 2 Frederick St., Auburn, to Frontenac Properties LLC, P.O. Box 412, Union Springs, property at 114 Owasco St., $104,000. Assessment $62,300.

• Anthony W. Loria and Mary E. Bodner, 139 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Mary E. Bodner, 139 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 139 Lake Ave., $0. Assessment $131,500.

• David Warrick, 7155 County House Road, Auburn, to David Westmiller and Lisa Westmiller, 2122 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 40 Arlington Ave., $70,000. Assessment $84,200.

• Christopher C. Molloy, 23 Delevan St., Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Bradley T. Molloy, to Russell T. Hentze, 69 Soundview Ave., East Northport, property at 2 Morris St., $62,000. Assessment $99,700.

• Steven H. Spinney, 19 Wood St., Cayuga, to Steven H. Spinney and Nancy Spinney (same address), property at 19 Wood St., $10. Assessment $69,300.

• John R. Rourke and Debra S. Rourke, 22 Walnut St., Auburn, to Jacob D. Lauckern, 2 Cambridge Circle, Auburn, property at 17-19 Gaylord St., $137,800. Assessment $97,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Robert J. Bower and Linda R. Bower, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, as co-trustees of the Robert J. Bower and Linda R. Bower Revocable Trust, to Melissa J. Bower, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, property at 1396 Great Gully Road, $0. Assessment $155,600.

• David Cunningham, as special trustee for the Gary J. Bernice Cunningham Irrevocable Trust, 989 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, to Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, property at 989 Chamberlain Road, $0. Assessment $1,050,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Antonio R. Briseno, 2617 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to David Emerson, South Yarmouth, MA, property at 2617 Hamilton St., $180,000. Assessment $120,600.

• Jerry M. Allen and Patricia A. Allen, 8673 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Nicholas L. Ramos, 19 Wright Ave., Auburn, property at 8673 Jericho Road, $206,000. Assessment $79,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Stephen G. Hess, 1186 Penfield Center Road, Penfield, to Shannon Hess, as trustee of the Pamela R. Hess and Stephen G. Hess Trust (same address), property at 11309 South St., $1. Assessment $70,300.

• Wolfgang Laitner and Winifred Laitner, 7499 Moon Valley Drive, Liverpool, to Wolfgang Laitner and Winifred Laitner, as trustees under the Laitner Living Trust, 7499 Moon Valley Drive, Liverpool, property at 209 Fire Lane 12, $0. Assessment $152,700.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Troy A. Wood and Kala M. Wood, 1366 Lake Road, Cato, to Kala M. Wood (same address), property at 1366 Lake Road, $42,000. Assessment $164,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Thomas H. Giltner and Susan M. Giltner, 3060 Pinfeather Place, Auburn, to Stacy L. Amoia, 76 Mary St., Auburn, Michael T. Giltner, 3060 Pinfeather Place, Auburn, and Melissa M. Driscoll, 6430 Victory Drive, Auburn, as co-trustees of the Thomas H. Giltner and Susan M. Giltner Irrevocable Trust, property at 3060 Pinfeather Place, $0. Assessment $250,000.

• Suzanne Mackenzie, 5896 Owasco Terrace, Auburn, to Tammy F. Mackenzie (same address), property at 5896 Owasco Terrace, $0. Assessment $220,700.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Lucia Reeves, 10 Kellogg Road, Cortland, Blair Reeves, 1409 Atwater Road, Genoa, to Blair Reeves (same address), 1409 Atwater Road, $1. Assessment $149,900.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Ann M. Titus, 11506 Ferris Road, Cato, as executor of the estate of Steven E. Titus (same address), to Ann M. Titus (same address), property at 11506 Ferris Road, $0. Assessment $40,100.

• Robert J. Teska, as trustee for the Donald F. Teska Irrevocable Trust, 12679 State Route 34, Martville, to Robert J. Teska, Encampment, WY, property at 12679 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $255,300.

• Robert J. Teska, Encampment, WY, to Robert J. Teska and Joyce A. Teska (same address), property at 12679 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $255,300.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Stuart W. Wood Jr. and Carol C. Wood, 10 S. Main St., Moravia, to Alyssa Lopez and Angel Lois Rodriguez, 112 Turkey Hill Road, Apartment A, Ithaca, property at 56 Grove St., $162,000. Assessment $53,300.

• Gail A. Wellauer (nka Gail A. Van Wagner), 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, to Rent-A-Home LLC (same address), property at 3 Glenside Drive, $0. Assessment $194,200.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Jack W. Lowe and Janet W. Lowe, 107 Homestead Road, Ithaca, to Jack W. Lowe (same address), property at 6110 Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $151,400.

• Michael J. Gorr and Kathleen H. Gorr, 8 Deer Run, Skaneateles, to Sarah Elizabeth Hoey, as trustee of the Michael J. Gorr and Kathleen H. Gorr Family Trust (same address), property at 8 Deer Run, $0. Assessment $356,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Mary Jane Giannotta, 12 Third Ave., Auburn, to Jean A. Longo (same address), property at 12 Third Ave., $0. Assessment $74,100.

• Robert A. Bevier, 4936 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Robert R. Bevier, Mount Pleasant, SC, property at 4936 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $126,100.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Don T. Shcedler Jr., 2078 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Thomas Andre Schedler, 24 Noble Lane, Rome, property at 2078 Center Road, $0. Assessment $249,800.

• Joyce A. Bennett, 2917 Cork St., Aurora, to Kimberly S. Sellen, 9364 State Route 90, Genoa, and Matthew P. Bennett, 1956 Sherwood Road, Aurora, as trustees of the Joyce A. Bennett Irrevocable Trust, property at 2917 Cork St., $0. Assessment $123,900.

• Roger A. Post, Fairbanks, AK, Marilyn E. Post, 4394 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, Linda E. VanBuskirk, 3100 State Route 90, Aurora, Kenneth R. Post, 4409 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, Nancy J. Post, 8882 State Route 90N, King Ferry, and Barbara L. Post, 3649 Keesee Road, Moravia, to Aurora Ridge Dairy LLC, 2498 Angling Road, Aurora, property at Fleming Scipio Town Line, $1,100,000. Assessment $737,000.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Leon G. Smith, 6619 Frazier Road, Moravia, to John E. Smith, 2354 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 6619 Frazier Road, $0. Assessment $84,400.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Michael J. O’Connell and Elizabeth K. O’Connell, 8019 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Dennis Dornon and Kaitlyn O’Connell, as trustees for the Michael J. O’Connell and Elizabeth K. O’Connell Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 8019 Jericho Road, $0. Assessment $130,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Robert J. Bower and Linda R. Bower, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, as co-trustees of the Robert J. Bower and Linda R. Bower Revocable Trust, to Melissa J. Bower, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, property at 5909 Waynes Point, $0. Assessment $486,200.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Larry Cosser and Sharon Cosser, P.O. Box 103, Fair Haven, to Michaline Jo Younis and Adam Jorseph, 198 Schepps Lane, Kirkville, property at Main Street, $1. Assessment $23,300.

• Susan Traniello, 1006 Whitlock Road, Rochester, to Paul J. Traniello, 1791 N. Clinton Ave., Rochester, property at 541 Quonset Drive, $1. Assessment $70,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Castle 2020 LLC, 120 Bloomingdale Road Suite 304, White Plains, to MGB Renovations LLC, 2314 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2091 Turnpike Road, $35,000. Assessment $75,500.

• Charles S. Randall and Margaret A. Randall, 7239 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Sara J. Randall, 28 S. Marvine Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Randall Family Trust, property at 7239 N. Division St. Road, $0. Assessment $133,766.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Erik K. Larsen, Corpus Christi, TX, to Kurt P. Larsen, 1817 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at State Route 34B, $400,000. Assessment $841,000.

• Kurt P. Larsen, 1817 State Route 34B, King Ferry, as trustee of the Joan A. Larsen Irrevocable Trust, to Kurt P. Larsen (same address), property at State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $841,000.

• Linda D. Moon, 3161 Myers Road, Genoa, as executrix of the estate of Mary A. Keeney (aka Mary Arleene Keeney), 3165 Myers Road, Genoa, to Milton D. Moon and Linda D. Moon, 3161 Myers Road, Genoa, property at 3165 Myers Road, $770. Assessment $128,500.

• Linda D. Moon, 3161 Myers Road, Genoa, as executrix of the estate of Mary A. Keeney (aka Mary Arlene Keeney), 3165 Myers Road, Genoa, to James P. Malseed and Mary E. Malseed, 3205 Myers Road, Genoa, property at 3165 Myers Road, $2,660. Assessment $128,500.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Carson Ladelfa and Sheryl Ladelfa, 126 E. Charlotte Ave., Palmyra, to Wesley Klingensmith, 1354 Leicester Road, Caledonia, property at 00 Houghtaling Road, $68,000. Assessment $33,800.