Cayuga County property transfers: June 12, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 2-8:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Christopher D. Stephens (aka Christopher R. Stephens), 85 Lake Ave., Auburn, to David Brill and Kristina Stephens, 8 Dennis St., Auburn, property at 8 Dennis St., $150,000. Assessment $161,100.

• Stephen M. Lupo, Fort Myers, FL, to Advent Equities LLC, 90 State St. Suite 700 Office 40, Albany, property at 290 Genesee St., $80,000. Assessment $77,000.

• Steven M. Deyo, 5865 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Jason Barry, 128 Ormsby Drive, Syracuse, property at 14 Ketchell St., $55,000. Assessment $47,800.

• 19 Franklin St. LLC, 1660 45th St., Brooklyn, to Noory Properties LLC, 28 Michael Road, Syosset, property at 19 Franklin St., $400,000. Assessment $316,900.

• Joyce Tanner, 35 Howard St., Auburn, to Cynthia Ann Speno, Tamarac, FL, property at 35 Howard St., $131,150. Assessment $108,200.

• Karen L. Kopec and Matthew M. Ryan, 56 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Karen L. Kopec (same address), property at 56 Elizabeth St., $0. Assessment $78,800.

• Robert Carberry and Patricia Carberry, 16 Goodspeed Place, Skaneateles, to John Breeze and Jennifer Newcomb, 24 Charles St., Auburn, property at 24 Charles St., $215,000. Assessment $114,900.

• RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 5 Sumner St., $73,500. Assessment $56,200.

• Jeffrey W. Zink, 21 Kearney Ave., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Jeffrey C. Zink, 38 Locust St., Auburn, to David S. Suslik, Theresa A. Suslik and Kimberly Scott, 102 Meadow Lane, Elbridge, property at 38 Locust St., $129,900. Assessment $117,100.

• Cathy D. Darby to M&T Bank, One Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, property at 5 Venice St., $12,325. Assessment $34,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Steven Tardibone, 5884 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Rebecca L. Youngs, 5 Elm St., Auburn, property at 394 W. Genesee St. Road, $125,000. Assessment $105,000.

• Jeffrey D. Sharpe and Cindy L. Sharpe, 6143 Court St., Cayuga, to Stacy Barrows, as trustee for the Jeffrey and Cindy Sharpe Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6143 Court St., $0. Assessment $98,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• James P. Reyer and Tamara A. Reyer, 8780 Hooper St., Weedsport, to Bryann M. Dusharm, 5471 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 8780 Hooper St., $245,000. Assessment $171,500.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Rodney J. Ames Jr. and Michele M. Ames, 1200 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 1200 Fuller Road, $78,000. Assessment $74,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Douglas J. Burgman and Beth L. Burgman, 11306 State Route 90, Locke, to William J. Wahl, 19 Buddy Drive, Moravia, property at 11306 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $47,200.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• James J. Meagher, Las Vegas, NV, as executor of the last will and testament of Judith A. Meagher, 12168 Bradt Road, Cato, to James J. Meagher, property at 12168 Bradt Road, $0. Assessment $45,400.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Donald Eugene Hall, 605 Dubois St., Elmira, to Tina L. Bell and Theodore L. Bell, 1274 Suckerport Lane, Moravia, property at 1265 Suckerport Lane, $9,600. Assessment $19,600.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Cayuga County, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Depaul Port Byron Housing Development Fund Corporation (HDFC), 1931 Buffalo Road, Rochester, property at 29 Church St., $0. Assessment $40,800.

• Port Byron Housing Redevelopment Company L.P., Portland, ME, to DePaul Port Byron Housing Development Fund Corporation, 1931 Buffalo Road, Rochester, property at 27 Church St., $2,087,522. Assessment $668,800.

• Diane V. Treat, 8153 Barnes Road, Port Byron, to Jason Sarnicola and Nicole Sarnicola (same address), property at 8153 Barnes Road, $0. Assessment $65,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Maureen E. Alvord, 62 Central Ave., Moravia, as executrix of the last will and testament of James D. Alvord, to Douglas K. Medler Jr. and Savanah A. Medler, 5089 Old State Road, Moravia, property at 62 Central St., $150,000. Assessment $83,400.

• Molly N. Osterhoudt and Anna C. Osterhoudt (fka Anna C. Toepp), 23 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Tammy L. VanOrman and Christopher VanOrman, P.O. Box 275, King Ferry, property at 23 W. Cayuga St., $168,000. Assessment $81,000.

• James J. Driscoll, 16 Scammell Ave., Auburn, to Patrick M. Bevier and Jessica N. Bevier, 3177 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 161 Main St., $0. Assessment $73,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, OK, to 915 Development LLC, 105 Stillwater Drive, East Syracuse, property at 77 Hazelhurst Ave., $54,250. Assessment $57,200.

• Peter Hoadley and Paula Hoadley, 3586 Koenig Point Drive, Auburn, and Dennis Hoadley, Cary, NC, to Peter Hoadley and Paul Hoadley (same address), property at Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $10,300.

• Doris A. Lindsay, 4960 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, and Fred P. Lindsay, Cape Coral, FL, to Doris A. Lindsay (same address), property at 4960 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $234,700.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Howard G. Dunham, San Diego, CA, to H. Glenn Dunham II, as trustee of the Survivor’s Trust under the Dunham Trust (same address), property at 3884 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $120,652.

• Gary Lee Pettit, 3292 Black St., Scipio Center, to Lucas C. Pettit (same address), property at 3292 Black St., $0. Assessment $129,300.

• Bonnie S. Laspina (fka Bonnie S. Stephenson), 1568 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, as administrator of the estate of Robert A. Stephenson, to Thomas Hoppel, 1636 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, property at 1778 Sherwood Road, $17,000. Assessment $46,522.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Brett M. Oakes, 77 Maplewood Road, Ithaca, Matthew E. Oakes, Naples, FL, and Kaitlyn C. Nisula (fka Kaitlyn C. Cannavino), Palm Beach Gardens, FL, to Jal Kids Farm, LLC, 4638 Kingsford Terrace, Syracuse, property at O’Neil Road, $499,900. Assessment $40,900.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Terry L. Hutchison and Jonnie K. Hutchison, Petersburg, PA, to Randy Crawford and Mary Smith, 327 Tug Hill Road, Oswego, property at State Route 104A, $32,000. Assessment $17,200.

• Charles E. Doll III, Jacksonville, FL, and Teresa D. Price, 79 Kendall Ave., Binghamton, as co-trustees of the Doll Family Trust, to The Phoenix 6981 LLC (same address), property at 6981 Glen Haven Road North, $0. Assessment $329,900.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Michael Kreydatus, 7423 Rice Road, Auburn, to Timothy J. Clink and Megan R. Clink, 8339 Ball Road, Weedsport, property at 7423 Rice Road, $145,600. Assessment $96,300.

