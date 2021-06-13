Cayuga County property transfers: June 13, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 10-16:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Thomas J. Alfieri Irrevocable Trust, 86 Bradford St., Auburn, to Steven Zalone, 43 West St., Auburn, property at 43-45 West St., $95,700. Assessment $70,000.

• Marianne Caci, 91 Pulsifer Dr., Auburn, as administratrix of the estate of Richard A. Zambito, to Marianne Caci, property at 91 Pulsifer Dr., $0. Assessment $159,200.

• Gary L. Hadden and Lesley J. Hadden, 46 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Ashley M. Hadden, 5559 Sunview Dr., Elbridge, as trustee of the Gary L. Hadden and Lesley J. Hadden Irrevocable Trust, property at 46 Kearney Ave., $0. Assessment $139,500.

• William H. Sautter, 10 Seminary St., Auburn, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Maryville, TN, property at 10 Seminary St., $52,130. Assessment $78,600.

• Christie Hamilton and Timothy Kaiser, 67 Steel St., Auburn, to Sarah A. Chambers and Christina Russo, 4549 State St. Road, Skaneateles, property at 67 Steel St., $66,500. Assessment $63,200.