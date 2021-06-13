Cayuga County property transfers: June 13, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 10-16:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Thomas J. Alfieri Irrevocable Trust, 86 Bradford St., Auburn, to Steven Zalone, 43 West St., Auburn, property at 43-45 West St., $95,700. Assessment $70,000.
• Marianne Caci, 91 Pulsifer Dr., Auburn, as administratrix of the estate of Richard A. Zambito, to Marianne Caci, property at 91 Pulsifer Dr., $0. Assessment $159,200.
• Gary L. Hadden and Lesley J. Hadden, 46 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Ashley M. Hadden, 5559 Sunview Dr., Elbridge, as trustee of the Gary L. Hadden and Lesley J. Hadden Irrevocable Trust, property at 46 Kearney Ave., $0. Assessment $139,500.
• William H. Sautter, 10 Seminary St., Auburn, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Maryville, TN, property at 10 Seminary St., $52,130. Assessment $78,600.
• Christie Hamilton and Timothy Kaiser, 67 Steel St., Auburn, to Sarah A. Chambers and Christina Russo, 4549 State St. Road, Skaneateles, property at 67 Steel St., $66,500. Assessment $63,200.
• Lee Indelicato, 40 Westwood Dr., Auburn, and Sam Indelicato, 5363 State Route 34, Auburn, and Bryan Indelicato and Heather Henderson, as trustees for the Lee A. and Cynthia D. Indelicato Irrevocable Trust, 40 Westwood Dr., Auburn, to Rosenkrans Local Market LLC, 4163 Route 89, Seneca Falls, properties at 35 Columbus St., 37 Columbus St. and 1 Lafayette Place, $199,900. Assessment $101,900.
• Nancy A. Sloan, 142 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Nicholas P. Bashta, as executor of the estate of Nicholas Bashta, 10 Dennis St., Auburn, property at 115 N. Seward Ave., $15,000. Assessment $87,000.
• Nicholas P. Bashta, 10 Dennis St., Auburn, as executor of the estate of Nicholas Bashta, 115 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Alyssa N. Butler and Justin N. Adams, 1965 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 115 N. Seward Ave., $131,000. Assessment $87,000.
• William E. Kuhn and Helena C. Kuhn, 6901 Stevens Road, Jordan, to Nancy J. Velez-Sepulveda, 82 Garrow St., Auburn, property at 82 Garrow St., $84,400. Assessment $53,200.
• Joey M. Angelina, 113 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Patrick F. LaGrow, 119 Genesee St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 113 S. Hoopes Ave., $123,500. Assessment $131,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Julie Janusz, 2184 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Daniel McNeilly and Sandra McNeilly, 279 Conklin Hill Road, Chenango Forks, property at 2184 W. Genesee St. Road, $179,000. Assessment $90,100.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Gary Thomson (aka Gary F. Thomson) and Gary Thomson (aka Gary W. Thomson), 9494 Steamship Manhattan, Brewerton, to Charles R. Foltz Jr. and Heather Foltz, P.O. Box 51, Cato, property at 188 Fire Lane 14, $100,000. Assessment $85,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Charles Walker, 50 Garrow St., Auburn, to Grant Wall, 10373 Spook Woods Road, Port Byron, and Julie Wall, 50 Garrow St., Auburn, property at 10373 Spook Woods Road, $1. Assessment $34,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Darlene Quiel, Garner, NC, as trustee for the Ogden Arvol May and Elizabeth May Irrevocable Trust, to David Miller and Danielle Miller, 70 Main St., Freeville, property at 936 Lake Road, $155,200. Assessment $135,200.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Natascha O’Brien, 3743 Carter Road, Cato, property at 3743 Carter Road, $20,000. Assessment $23,000.
• Scott W. Parker, 68 E. Genesee St., Auburn, and Amy L. Parker, 11555 State Route 176, Cato, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 11555 State Route 176, $100,000. Assessment $124,400.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Marshall M. Trabout, 369 Ellis Point Road, Aurora, to Eric Niermeyer and Melanie Niermeyer, 704 Princeton Dr., Vestal, property at 369 Ellis Point Road, $100,000. Assessment $1,025,300.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Michael S. Braig, 70 Locke Road, Groton, to Cemento LLC, 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 70 and 00 State Route 38, $165,000. Assessment $173,200.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Garry P. Beach Jr., 7964 Laraway Road, Cayuga, to Richard J. Beach and Angeles S. Beach, 7968 Laraway Road, Cayuga, property at 7936 Laraway Road, $16,000. Assessment $10,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Robert E. Distin and Jessie M. Distin, 1922 Harris Cross Road, Moravia, to Daniel Gaston, 5159 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at Harris Cross Road, $34,480. Assessment $92,100.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Jeffrey Carlberg and Marybeth Carlberg, 787 Franklin St., Skaneateles, to Jeffrey Carlberg and Marybeth Carlberg, as trustees of the Carlberg Family Trust, property at 40 Fire Lane 12D, $0. Assessment $492,600.
• Carlyn E. Helmer, 3 Prentiss Dr., Skaneateles, as executor of the last will and testament of Jack N. Helmer, to Carlyn E. Helmer, 3 Prentiss Dr., Skaneateles, and Jeffrey B. Davis, 3700 Highland Ave., Skaneateles, as trustees of the Jack N. Helmer Disclaimer Trust, property at 69 Woodlot Landing, $0. Assessment $556,900.
• Joseph Viscomi, 12 Leitch Ave., Skaneateles, to Mikhail V. Yesepkin, 193 Pulaski Ave., Staten Island, property at 36 Twisting Lane, $263,000. Assessment $157,900.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• James E. Young and Larraine A. Young, 4549 State Route 34B, Union Springs, to Kevin Robert Lutkins and Jeannette Mary Lutkins, 4516 State Route 34B,UnionSprings, property at Fleming Scipio Townline Road, $1. Assessment $464,200.
• Amanda E. Mason, 3771 Wycoff Road, Scipio Center, to Gary P. Goodnough and Linda B. Goodnough, 3865 Rice Road, Scipio Center, property at 3771 Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment $159,500.
• Amanda E. Mason, 3771 Wycoff Road, Scipio Center, to Gary P. Goodnough and Linda B. Goodnough, 3865 Rice Road, Scipio Center, property at 3755 Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment $41,700.
• Aurora Ridge Dairy LLC, 2498 Angling Road, Aurora, to DLH Associates LLC, 3218 State Route 34B, Aurora, part of 3568 Black St., $0. Assessment $524,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Victoria M. Snively, 300 Beckwith Road, West Henrietta, and Jennifer A. Holmes, 2766 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, as trustees of the William J. Holmes and Bridget P. Holmes Irrevocable Trust Agreement, to Sunshine Sara Equinozzi, 3081 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 3082 E. Genesee St. Road, $238,875. Assessment $196,000.
• Scott E. Sherman, 3693 Taylor Road, Auburn, and Christina F. Sherman, 6138 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Scott E. Sherman, property at 3693 Taylor Road, $0. Assessment $200,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Mary Lou Hotaling, 4527 Dildine Road, Union Springs, as executor of the estate of Marguerite W. Maleski, to Kathleen M. Ganley, 183 Rosedale Boulevard, Amherst, property at 2 Ridgeway, $87,200. Assessment $80,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Steven J. Hall, Bulls Gap, TN, to Daniel Bean, 14713 Center Road, Sterling, property at 14713 Center Road, $65,000. Assessment $80,900.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Adjacent Railroad Property Owners Inc., 302 National Bank Building, Auburn, to Stephen Dewitt and Elsa J. Dewitt, 6356 State Route 41, Homer, property at 2924 Cascade Cove, $0. Assessment $209,900.
• Stephen P. Sullivan, Southbury, CT, as administrator of the last will and testament of Pamela Main Sullivan, and Toni T. Sullivan, Southbury, CT, to Kari Main Kontoleon and George Peter Kontoleon, Pompton Lakes, NJ, property at 2926 Cascade Cove, $0. Assessment $120,600.
• Kari Main Kontoleon and George Peter Kontoleon, Pompton Lakes, NJ, to Stephen Dewitt and Else Dewitt, State Route 41, Homer, properties at 2926 Cascade Cove and 2865 Firelane 1, $125,000. Assessment $120,600.
• Stephen P. Sullivan and Toni T. Sullivan, Southbury, CT, to Lee Dewitt and Karen Dewitt, 250 State Route 90, Cortland, property at 2924 Cascade Cove, $225,000. Assessment $209,900.
• Patrick Sullivan and Kezia Sullivan, 2977 Ford Road, Scipio Center, to Kezia Sullivan (same address), property at 2977 Ford Road, $36,466. Assessment $180,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Scott I. Polmanteer, 2057 State Route 370, Cato, to Paul M. Vannorstrand and Chanda L. Vannorstrand, 11223 Cooper St., Cato, property at Old State Road, $27,000. Assessment $50,900.