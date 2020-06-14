Cayuga County property transfers: June 14, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded from April 13 to April 26.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Jerry L. Coe, 32 Squires St., Cortland, to Jerry L. Coe and Danielle M. Barrows, 57-59 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 59-59 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $126,800.
• Karen A. Juli, 174 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Timothy and Colleen Locastro, 37 Linn Ave., Auburn, property at 128-130 Prospect St., $9,000. Assessment $24,800.
• Allan P. Griffith, 2961 Holland Drive, Auburn, to Candice E. I. Griffith, 15 Dayton St., Auburn, property at 15 Dayton St., $0. Assessment $72,800.
• Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, to Kevin D. Keysor Irrevocable Trust, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 39 Wall St., $0. Assessment $54,000.
• Craig C. Gummerson, as executor, 248 Wheat St., Cayuga, to Scott Techman and Jamilyn White, 1730 Penfield Road, Penfield, property at 76 Van Anden St., $85,860. Assessment $80,000.
• David Young Enterprises LLC, 41 Fall St., Seneca Falls, to AIP-1 LLC, 13 Morris St., Auburn, property at 30-32 Steel St., $72,000. Assessment $77,700.
• Logan M. Withers, 16 Foote St., Auburn, to Kyle L. Steele, 189 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 16-18 Foote St., $85,000. Assessment $99,200.
• James M. Lindsay, 6 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Michael Strecker, 1254 Muskegon Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI, property at 131 E. Genesee St., $150,000. Assessment $160,000.
• 30A Capital Group LLC, 1208 Realoaks Trail, Fort Worth, TX, to LTLNY Properties LLC, 321 Clark St., Auburn, property at 36 Bradford St., $112,000. Assessment $130,000.
• Mark C. McLaughlin, 127 Capitol St. Extension, Auburn, to Jason W. and Kathleen E. Horbal, 12 Rockingham Road, Auburn, property at 68 Prospect St., $250,000. Assessment $251,600.
• Terry E. and Susan E. Winslow, 62 Swift St., Auburn, to Heather L. Marquart, 7040 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 62 Swift St., $150,000. Assessment $130,000.
• Larry A. Hemans, 73 Lansing St., Auburn, to Aprille Allen, 356 Lakeway Drive, Brandon, MS, property at 73 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $96,100.
• MGA Enterprises Inc., 5 Murphy's Way, Auburn, to KV Real Estate Holdings LLC, 64 Onondaga St., Skaneateles, properties at 55 Arterial West and 1-5 Gibson Square, $572,000. Assessment $276,100.
• Lawrence J. Church, 48 Clymer St., Auburn, to Lawrence J. and Gillian E. Church, 48 Clymer St., Auburn, property at 48 Clymer St., $0. Assessment $142,900.
• Todd R. Post and Richard S. Vanliew, 68 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Terry E. and Susan E. Winslow, 62 Swift St., Auburn, property at 6 Brister Ave., $210,000. Assessment $99,000.
• Kathleen Nye, 5 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Logan M. Withers, 16 Foote St., Auburn, property at 5 Anderson Circle, $195,000. Assessment $148,800.
• Ana Babota, 98 Pulaski St., Auburn, to David M. Balloni II, 104 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, property at 98 Pulaski St., $136,000. Assessment $100,000.
• JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, c/o Information Systems & Networks Corp., Shepherd Mall Office Complex, 2401 NW 23rd St., Suite 1D, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 13 Aurelius Ave., $1. Assessment $33,000.
• Kim M. Farrell, 21 Center St., Auburn, to Timothy M. Quimby, 60 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 21 Center St., $113,000. Assessment $104,000.
• Carl DePalma, as referee, 28-30 Bradford St., Auburn, to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Mailstop MS5/251, Coral Gables, FL, property at 28-30 Bradford St., $45,000. Assessment $69,800.
• Ronald E. Warter, 15 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Overly Deloach, 92 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 92 N. Division St., $45,000. Assessment $50,000.
• Andrew M. Sopchak, 119 Cottage St., Auburn, to Michael A. Strecker, 1245 Muskegon Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI, property at 119 Cottage St., $90,000. Assessment $83,800.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Nicole M. Tomaszewski, 1679 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 4 Cornwall Ave., $21,500. Assessment $50,600.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Bradley E. and Angela G. Christman, 1120 Mahoning Drive West, Lehington, PA, property at 6363 Water St., $411. Assessment $411.
• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Josiah William and Shelley Anne Meyer, 6367 Water St., Cayuga, property at 6367 Water St., $239. Assessment $34,965.
• Rosalie P. Nichols, 6715 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey P. and Kim L. Murray, 6669 Fosterville Road, Auburn, property at 6669 Fosterville Road, $20,000. Assessment $64,600.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Rivera Real Estate LLC, 901 N. Kansas Ave., North Liberty, IA, to Millis Transfer LLC, 901 N. Kansas Ave., North Liberty, IA, property at 3295 State Route 31, $0. Assessment $685,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Richard J. Humiston, 245 Fire Lane 17, Cato, to Jerome L. Burns, 1828 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville, property at 245 Fire Lane 17, $144,000. Assessment $29,500.
• Kraig L. Maxwell, 10470 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Richard J. Humiston, 245 Fire Lane 17, Cato, property at 10470 State Route 34, $125,000. Assessment $97,500.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Jason P. Barry, 128 Ormsby Drive, Syracuse, to Patricia Lincoln, 19 Third Ave., Auburn, property at 5995 South St. Road, $170,000. Assessment $117,400.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Beth A. Reilly, 11549 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, to Danielle C. and Kerry E. Harris Jr., 11549 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, property at 11549 Regan Lee Lane, $239,000. Assessment $182,800.
• Mark R. and Jessica M. Stevens, 11529 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, to Jennifer A. Vann 11529 Regan Lee Lane, property at 11529 Regan Lee Lane, $170,000. Assessment $122,400.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• John Andrew Noel, 8 Estates Drive, Ithaca, and Elizabeth M. Noel, 222 Ridgedale Road, Ithaca, to John Andrew Noel Jr., 8 Estates Drive, Ithaca, property at 1929 Lake Road, $380,500.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Edward K. and Heather L. Marquart, 9036 N. Main St., Port Byron, to William A. Applebee III, as trustee, 9055 N. Main St., Port Byron, property at 9036 N. Main St., $140,000. Assessment $95,500.
• William A. Applebee III, as trustee, 9055 N. Main Road, Port Byron, to David Clair and Carol Martin, 41045 Howick-Turnberry Road, Wingham, Ontario, property at 9055 N. Main St., $320,000. Assessment $291,700.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Johnathan M. Vanderberg and Megan J. Billings, 330 Palace Court, Apartment C, North Syracuse, property at 1473 State Route 31, $103,252. Assessment $140,000.
• Debra L. Anderson, 8406 South St. Road, Port Byron, to Kevin C. Kenny, as trustee, 625 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, VA, property at 8406 South St. Road, $0. Assessment $116,800.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• David N. and Mary Anne Wall, 4715 Howlett Hill Road, Marcellus, to David M. and Mary Anne Wall, 4715 Howlett Hill Road, Marcellus, property at 2909 SE On Owasco, $0. Assessment $123,200.
• Gary W. and Cheryl L. Fickeisen, 66 Aurora St., Moravia, to Nye's Truck Repair & Wash LLC, 59 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 70 Aurora St., $250,000. Assessment $350,000.
• Samuel W. Peabody, PO Box 388, Moravia, and Annie Hughes Peabody, 705 S. Lee St., Americus, GA, property at 2650 Rockefeller Road, $135,000. Assessment $136,000.
• Paul H. and Laura J. Wells, 34 Congress St., Moravia, to Taber Robbins, 1096 Bradley St., Genoa, property at 34 Congress St., $165,000. Assessment $100,200.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Joseph E. Marek, 3589 Twelve Corners Road, Moravia, to Saxton L. Marek, 112 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 3589 Twelve Corners Road, $0. Assessment $66,100.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Ronald C. Ross, as executor, 213 Tareyton Drive, Ithaca, to Trent S. and Jamie L. Sears, 10426 Slayton Road, Port Byron, property at 6034 Oakridge Road, $158,500. Assessment $105,000.
• Sarah A. Hogan, 6989 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Scott E. Wilson and Rebecca H. Currier, 404 Canyon Ridge Drive, Euless, TX, property at 6989 Owasco Road, $300,000. Assessment $209,100.
• Jason W. and Kathleen E. Horbal, 12 Rockingham Road, Auburn, to Matthew J. Festa and Kimberlee M. Winslow, 181 Genesee St., Apartment 1, Auburn, property at 12 Rockingham Road, $144,000. Assessment $140,000.
• John D. Manning, 8508 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Levy Felfoldi, 106 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, property at 106 Eastwood Ave., $0. Assessment $109,400.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• DRR LP, PO Box 609, Geneva, to WrenRow Properties LLC, 248 Harford Road, Brooktondale, property at 1894 Fleming Scipio Townline Road, $85,000. Assessment $135,200.
• Tracy A. Yardley, as executor, 2283 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, to Powder Hill Farm, LLC, 2288 Mosher Road, Scipio Center, property on Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, $260,000. Assessment $250,200.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Brandon U. Lasagna, 3363 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Edward K. Marquart, 9030 N. Main St., Port Byron, property at 3363 Franklin St. Road, $144,000. Assessment $122,000.
• Adam M. and Nichole S. Winslow, 24 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Donald S. and Elizabeth Ann Booth, 29 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, property at 24 S. Hunter Ave., $245,000. Assessment $210,000.
• Kathleen Warren, 7806 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, to Cam Estates LLC, 15 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 7806 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $20,800. Assessment $77,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Barbara Ann Butts, as executor, 1216 Connors Road, Auburn, to Barbara Ann Butts, 1216 Connors Road, Auburn, property at 1216 Connors Road, $0. Assessment $56,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Paul and Samanatha Barbagallo, 14149 State Route 38, Sterling, to Lisa Jarvis, 12291 Old State Road, Cato, property at 14149 State Route 38, $127,500. Assessment $153,400.
• Stephen J. Pryor, 13772 Martville Road, Martville, to Jonathan M. Lozier, 428 Main St., Sterling, property at 13772 Martville Road, $83,900. Assessment $86,900.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Arthur John Harmath III, as trustee, 1088 Route 370, Red Creek, to Helen L. Harmath, 960 Maroney Road, Red Creek, property at 960 Maroney Road, $0. Assessment $65,700.
• Marcia L. Olsen, 3772 Marilyn Drive, Seaford, to Eric L. and Mary L. Olsen, 1922 Maroney Road, Sterling, property at 1922 Maroney Road, $42,500. Assessment $160,800.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!