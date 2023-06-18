Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 3-9:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Ann M. Hamilton, 35 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to Martha A. Powers, 33 S. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 33 S. Lewis St., $90,000. Assessment $85,700.

• Castle 2020 LLC, 333 Westchester Ave. Suite W2100, White Plains, to E&O Holdings LLC, 35 Wallace Ave., Auburn, property at 17 Lake Ave., $48,000. Assessment $66,800.

• Self-Storage Grant Avenue LLC, 4004 Box Car Lane, Syracuse, to Washington Street Auburn Grant 2 LLC, Hoboken, NJ, property at 263-265 Grant Ave., $3,560,000. Assessment $782,100.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Half Acre Farms LLC, 1877 State Route 326, Auburn, to Mikala J. Ferro, 2084 State Route 326, Auburn, portion of 2084 State Route 326, $100,000. Assessment $355,600.

• McLain Property Advisors LLC, 5 Alessandro Dr., Ithaca, to 6198 Lake St. LLC, 5976 Birchwood Lane, Sodus, property at 6198 Lake St., $310,000. Assessment $102,800.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Heather B. Driscoll, 2627 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to Gideon C. Driscoll (same address), property at 2627 Hamilton St., $0. Assessment $113,400.

• Mark A. Roberts and Paula J. Roberts, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, to 8951 N. Seneca St. LLC (same address), property at 8951 N. Seneca St. and vacant, $0. Assessment $103,700 and $45,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Matthew J. Schmitt and Arielle Schmitt, 11050 Short Cut Road, Cato, to Kelly Blondin and Utah Perham, 3774 State Route 31, Liverpool, property at 11050 Short Cut Road, $235,000. Assessment $162,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Timothy M. Gilfus, 1695 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, to Timothy M. Gilfus and Jennifer A. Gilfus (same address), property at 1695 Bush Hill Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Joffman Abrams Properties LLC, 2712 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Ryan Leigh Hallock and Mariana Matos Hallock, 612 E. Pointe Dr., Ithaca, property at 2712 Forest Hill Dr., $280,000. Assessment $150,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Douglas C. Vanbenschoten, 446 Locke Road, Groton, to Richard A. Sharp and Sandra L. Sharp, 1166 Ridge Road, Lansing, property at 10199 State Route 90 and State Route 34, $117,698. Assessment $260,600 and $83,600.

• Laurie Fenner, 365 Salmon Creek Road, Lansing, to H. Ferguson LLC, 420 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 1097 State Route 34, $75,000. Assessment $60,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Tennille M. Thacker, 2447 W. Main St., Cato, to Daniel Sell and Sarah Sell, 128 W. Pleasant St. Apt. M-8, Manlius, property at 2447 W. Main St., $170,000. Assessment $130,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Debra A. Kellogg, 1735 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Kellie M. Traverso, as trustee of the Debra A. Kellogg Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1735 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $318,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Cleo A. Barnell Jr. and Margaret S. Barnell, 2391 Route 89, Seneca Falls, to Leon M. Martin and Thelma H. Martin, 7934 Laraway Road, Cayuga, property at 7746 Laraway Road, $218,000. Assessment $94,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Patricia W. Sears, 311 Sears Road, Cortland, as trustee under the James F. Sears and Patricia W. Sears, to Michael Mulvaney, P.O. Box 19, Moravia, property at 56 Central St., $65,000. Assessment $109,300.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• William E. Cass Jr., 301 Farmer St., Syracuse, to Nolan Cass, as trustee of the William E. Cass Jr. and Frances D. Adamo-Cass Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 3717 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $109,700.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Christine Litty, 4877 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Christine A. Litty, as trustee of the Christine A. Litty Revocable Trust (same address), property at 4877 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $219,200.

• Kenneth Boyd, as trustee of the John Bisgrove III Trust, Cumming, GA, to Sunrise AG LLC, 5261 Martin Road, Auburn, property at 5678 North Road and off North Road, $907,000. Assessment $365,500 and $7,200.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Patrick J. Byrne, P.O. Box 144, Spencer, to Byrne Property Management LLC, 102 N. Main St., P.O. Box 144, Spencer, property at 34 Fire Lane 33, $0. Assessment $175,000.

• Michael F. Carboine and Cheryl A. Carboine, 1993 Thermopylae Dr., Cortland, to Michael Carboine Jr., Devon, PA, and Kimberly Catalano, 30 Rosedale Dr., Binghamton, property at 48 Fire Lane 10A, $0. Assessment $369,600.

• Robert J. Beaulieu and Mary Ann Beaulieu, 3059 State Route 38, Moravia, to Dennis J. Small (same address), property at 3059 State Route 38, $193,500. Assessment $149,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Suzanne A. Langerlan, 2115 Sand Hill Road, Moravia, to Charles J. Smiley, 43 Main St. Downstairs, Homer, property at 2115 Sand Hill Road, $170,000. Assessment $125,300.

• Cindy Darlene Bossard, Round Up, MT, and Jacqueline Gieger, 242 Callicoon Center, P.O. Box 223, Jeffersonville, to Lou Iannone and Lee Iannone, 2776 Hathaway Road, Moravia, property at 2752 Hathaway Road $1,500. Assessment $119,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Robert F. Novak and Dolores M. Novak, 7967 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Timothy O’Connell and Christine O’Connell, 8041 Jericho Road, Weedsport, portion of 7967 Grant Ave. Road, $10,000. Assessment $185,500.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Johan N. Lehtonen, 6 Oak Dr., Union Springs, to Nikoli K. Biljanoski, 9 Swift St., Auburn, property at 6 Oak Dr., $200,000. Assessment $149,600.

• Sandra L. Wilks, 1603 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Ashley Ann Scott, 5994 Franklin Road, Moravia, property at 1603 Great Gully Road, $311,000. Assessment $283,700.

• Sandra L. Wilks, 1603 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Ashley Ann Scott, 5994 Franklin Road, Moravia, property at Great Gully Road, $0. Assessment $20,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Richard C. Quigley, 352 S. 2nd St., Fulton, and Eileen R. Quigley, 1989 Shutts Road, Martville, to Eileen R. Quigley (same address), property at 1989 Shutts Road, $0. Assessment $100,100.

• Reginald W. Batrack, 64 W. 5th St., Oswego, as administrator of the estate of Dorothy Batrack, to Eugene Batrack, 14230 Craine Road, Sterling, property at 14223 Acre Road, $1. Assessment $80,000.

• Eugene Batrack, 14230 Craine Road, Sterling, to Reginald W. Batrack, 14223 Acre Road, Sterling, property at 14223 Acre Road, $45,500. Assessment $80,000.

• James F. Shaffer and Joitsa M. Shaffer, 14030 Cosgrove Road, Sterling, to Michele Chapman, 9756 State Route 38, Port Byron, property at 14030 Cosgrove Road, $164,950. Assessment $113,100.

• Donald P. Thayer Jr., 111 W. Albany St., Oswego, to Donald P. Thayer Jr. and Linda M. Thayer (same address), property at 16153 Sunset Dr., $0. Assessment $17,700.

• Donald P. Thayer Jr., 111 W. Albany St., Oswego, to Donald P. Thayer Jr. and Linda M. Thayer (same address), property at 16167 Ford Dr., $0. Assessment $0.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Matthew Bennett, 2314 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Todd Bennett, 7351 State St. Road, Auburn, to Shawn McNabb, 2779 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 6948 N. Division St. Road, $189,000. Assessment $111,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Catherine Reynolds, 1997 Landon Road, King Ferry, to Martin Reynolds, 430 Wolf Run Road, Cuba, as trustee of the Catherine Reynolds Irrevocable Trust, property at 1997 Landon Road, $0. Assessment $228,795.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Jeanne L. Baldwin and Lawrence J. Baldwin, 12544 Coleman Road, Red Creek, to Jeanne L. Baldwin (same address), property at 12544 Coleman Road, $1. Assessment $65,500.