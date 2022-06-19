Cayuga County property transfers: June 19, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 9-15:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Juan Otero, 27 Brookside Drive West, Harriman, to Trudy Ann Falter, 32 Seminary St., Auburn, property at 26-28 Seminary St., $77,500. Assessment $62,600.

• Matthew J. DeBois, 58 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Eileen M. Barry, 11 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 58 Lake Ave., $130,000. Assessment $65,900.

• Rebecca L. Smith, 94 Francis St., Auburn, to Joel Miglionica, 120 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 120 N. Hoopes Ave., $1. Assessment $139,000.

• Michael Bush, 10205 Slab City Road, Jordan, to Kayli Moore-Griffith, 213 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, property at 31 Derby Ave., $39,500. Assessment $51,600.

• Paul N. Gera and Lorraine A. Gera, 52 Oak St., Auburn, to Kathleen A. Preston and/or Thomas D. Gera, as co-trustees of the Paul and Lorraine Gera Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 52 Oak St., $1. Assessment $133,600.

• Pamela J. Lockhart, 213 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Leon H. Defendorf and Heather A. Defendorf, 215 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 211-213 and 215 S. Seward Ave., $1. Assessment $136,900.

• Robert J. Kenny, 56 Adams Ave., Auburn, and Jason R. Kenny, 126 Van Anden St., Auburn, to Jason R. Kenny (same address), property at 126 Van Anden St., $1. Assessment $62,000.

• Robert W. Bench, 247 State St., Auburn, to Joseph Baliva, 8239 High St., Montezuma, property at 4 Derby Ave., $1. Assessment $86,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Linda J. Wood (aka Linda J. Gowen-Wood), 2412 Woodland Ave., Wantagh, to Linda J. Gowen-Wood (same address), as trustee of the Linda J. Gowen-Wood Living Trust, property at 6182 Court St., $0. Assessment $151,084.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Ashley Oliver, 9012 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Justin Daniel Kintzele, 2115 Townline Road, Moravia, property at 9012 N. Seneca St., $130,000. Assessment $67,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• James and Colleen Gunsalus, 10371 Shortcut Road, Weedsport, to James L. Gunsalus (same address), property at 10371 Shortcut Road, $1. Assessment $78,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Jeffrey Good, Fort Myers, FL, to James Swagler and Debra D. Swagler, 6 Calloway Drive, Auburn, property at 3016 Pinfeather Place, $45,000. Assessment $35,000.

• Michael Sawran and Shelley L. Sawran, 4799 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Michael Boglione and Jamie L. Boglione (same address), part of 4799 W. Lake Road, $312,500. Assessment $196,800.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Katherine Stone (fka Katherine Elizabeth Pawloski), 1009 Stevens St.., Genoa, to Donald A. Luoma, P.O. Box 11, Genoa, property at 1009 Stevens St., $130,000. Assessment $159,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Paul H. Bramble, 10757 Slayton Road, Weedsport, to Country Boy Hardware LLC, 2225 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 2525 W. Main St., $125,000. Assessment $96,100.

• Jimmie W. Hall and Sandra L. Hall, 13074 State Route 34, Martville, to Laurie M. Holbrook (same address), property at 13074 and 13048 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $67,900 and $31,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Helen Prouty, 1063 Cortland Road, Groton, to Michael Prouty, P.O. Box 653, Ithaca, property at 13274 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $65,000.

• Lorrie A. Emerson, as administrator of the estate of Leon Webster Darling II, 5220 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Ross C. Lawton, 309 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, property at Hurley Drive, $5,000. Assessment $7,700.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• TOTL Property LLC, P.O. Box 199, Penn Yan, to Milford Mast, Windsor, CO, property at 121 and 132 Main St., $155,000. Assessment $35,600 and $35,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Patrick Smart, 3593 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Peter T. Curvin and Cristina N. Curvin, Crested Butte, CO, property at 3593 Rockefeller Road, $75,000. Assessment $55,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa A. Berry (aka Lisa A. Webster), 17 Silver Ave., Auburn, to Ellen P. Moran, Worcester, MA, property at 6 Melrose Parkway, $234,000. Assessment $101,100.

• Timothy Charles Reid and Stephanie Reid, Marshfield, MA, to Deirdre Houston, as trustee of the 212 Burtis Point Trust, 11 Elm Drive, Millbrook, property at 212 Burtis Point Road, $0. Assessment $315,900.

• Jason M. Sheridan, The Grand Rehabilitation Facility, 32 Russell St., Chittenango, to Amy L. Sheridan, 31 Greene St., Oxford, property at 18 Shearin St., $1. Assessment $110,000.

• Paul Hofmann and Holly Flagg, 3904 O’Neil Road, Auburn, to Eric T. Bostain and Elizabeth J. Bostain, San Diego, CA, property at 3904-3905 O’Neil Road, $360,000. Assessment $166,400.

• MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, to Brent Lee VerHoeven, 96 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, and Jeffrey S. Piascik, 2766 Green St., Weedsport, property at 7319 Owasco Road, $150,000. Assessment $92,500.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Lee E. Willits and Constance M. Willits, Punta Gorda, FL, to Sarah Harding and Natalie Zauhar, 38 State St., Skaneateles, property at 6907 N. Glen Haven Road, $510,000. Assessment $230,300.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Angela A. Bergan, 150 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, Kathleen Lapsley, Round Rock, TX, Suzanne Nangle, 2890 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, James Bergan, 57 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles, and Lisa Edmunds, 3881 Mandy Rue, Auburn, to Angela A. Bergan (same address), property at 3188 Barrington Way, $1. Assessment $200,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Patricia S. Pysnack-Weaver, 23 Oak Drive, Union Springs, to Nathan R. Hoyser, 3210 Sunset Drive, Walworth, property at 23 Oak Drive, $195,000. Assessment $161,200.

• 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Drive, Farmington, to Jessica Guarino, 21 Center St., Union Springs, property at 21 Center St., $47,500. Assessment $26,600.

• Matthew Loveless and Danielle Loveless, 5077 State Route 90, Cayuga, to Douglas R. Sochan and Kimberly G. Sochan, 5067 State Route 90, Cayuga, part of 5077 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $457,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Austin Davis, 1948 County Route 11, Parish, property at 1734 Laxton Road, $85,000. Assessment $49,400.

• Dennis A. Jaeger, Omaha, NE, to Shawn Decker, 7 S. Ramona Beach Road, Pulaski, property at State Route 38, $55,000. Assessment $27,400.

• Helene Houghtaling, 13691 State Route 38, Martville, to Helene Houghtaling (same address) and April Houghtaling, 325 Nichols Road, Jefferson, property at 13691 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $89,200.

• Michele R. Baldwin, P.O. Box 313, Skaneateles, to Kent M. Baldwin, P.O. Box 153, Fair Haven, property at 14520 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $222,500.

• Bert G. Anson and Linda K. Anson, 14027 State Route 38, Sterling, to Linda K. Anson (same address), property at 14027 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $198,600.

• Danielles of Sterling Inc., 14504 Teachout Road, Sterling, to Armington Road Properties LLC, 3784 Armington Road, Box 184, Palmyra, property at 14504 Teachout Road, $45,000. Assessment $31,200.

• Eric Thompson and Darcy Thompson, 15065 King Road, Sterling, to Nicholas Grosso and Bridget Grosso, 882 Beach Road, Brewerton, property at 15479 McIntyre Road, $22,000. Assessment $18,000.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• William E. Nies, William E. Pickard and Billee Jo Pickard, 1304 E. Lake Road, Summerhill, to Billy Jo Dowd, Dunnellon, FL, property at 1304 E. Lake Road, $35,000. Assessment $55,323.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Gayle J. Wyckoff, 8085 State Route 90, Montezuma, to Tracy Brennan (same address), Brandon S. Harris, 3876 Allen Road, Cato, and Alex J. Harris, 103 Crenshaw Court, Camillus, property at Lyons Road, $0. Assessment $40,000.

• William E. Ryan, 549 Conlon Road, Lansing, Patricia A. Berry, 10256 State Route 90, Genoa, Donald E. Ryan, Diamond, OH, Carrie L. Ryan, as executor of the estate of John F. Ryan, 12 King St., Homer, and Michael J. Ryan, Edmond, OK, to Michael R. Crittenden Jr. and Lille L. Crittenden, 8 Buchanan Drive, Union Springs, property at 2641 State Route 34B, $125,000. Assessment $120,400.

