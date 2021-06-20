Cayuga County property transfers: June 20, 2021

• Steven H. Buschman, as referee for the estate of Caroline E. Smith, 11 Court St., Auburn, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 94 Owasco St., $34,501. Assessment $56,400.

• 2 Willey Street Inc., 2 Willey St., Auburn, to Made CNY LLC, 66 Arterial East, Auburn, property at 66 Arterial East, $255,000. Assessment $236,500.

• Kevin M. Babcock and Tamila M. Babcock, 4 Greene St., Union Springs, to Nicole Spaulding, 95 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 95 N. Lewis St., $120,000. Assessment $99,400.

• Bonnie Naugle Colony, as administrator of the estate of Lucille Naugle, 141 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, to Show Place LLC, P.O. Box 304, Auburn, property at 141 Ross St. Extension, $27,500. Assessment $70,200.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Nicholas G. Johnston, 6663 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Nicholas G. Johnston and Erica L. Johnston (same address), property at 6663 State Route 90 North, $0. Assessment $315,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 92