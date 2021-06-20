Cayuga County property transfers: June 20, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 17-23:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Richard B. Salmon, 48 Frances St., Auburn, to Richard L. Salmon, 39 Perry St., Auburn, property at 48 Frances St., $0. Assessment $73,500.
• Kevin Babcock, 95 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to James W. Relfe Jr. and Karen A. Relfe, 2805 Ross Dr., Weedsport, property at 74 Lansing St., $165,000. Assessment $102,300.
• Bank of America, Plano, TX, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 32 Mary St., $10. Assessment $94,000.
• Mary Pinchak, 15 Cross St., Auburn, to Michael Pinchak, Point Pleasant, NJ, and Mary Pinchak, 15 Cross St., Auburn, property at 15 Cross St., $0. Assessment $62,000.
• Mary E. Nolan, 126 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Maureen A. Harrienger, 50 Sausalito Dr., East Amherst, property at 126 N. Fulton St., $1. Assessment $98,800.
• Shawn W. Daly, 2287 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Manette E. Becker, 6022 Lake St., Cayuga, property at 202 Seymour St., $85,000. Assessment $69,000.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC (dba Mr. Cooper), Coppell, TX, to Morteza Al Sharif, 502 Gansvoort St., Fulton, property at 32 Mary St., $90,300. Assessment $84,800.
• Steven H. Buschman, as referee for the estate of Caroline E. Smith, 11 Court St., Auburn, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 94 Owasco St., $34,501. Assessment $56,400.
• 2 Willey Street Inc., 2 Willey St., Auburn, to Made CNY LLC, 66 Arterial East, Auburn, property at 66 Arterial East, $255,000. Assessment $236,500.
• Kevin M. Babcock and Tamila M. Babcock, 4 Greene St., Union Springs, to Nicole Spaulding, 95 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 95 N. Lewis St., $120,000. Assessment $99,400.
• Bonnie Naugle Colony, as administrator of the estate of Lucille Naugle, 141 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, to Show Place LLC, P.O. Box 304, Auburn, property at 141 Ross St. Extension, $27,500. Assessment $70,200.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Nicholas G. Johnston, 6663 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Nicholas G. Johnston and Erica L. Johnston (same address), property at 6663 State Route 90 North, $0. Assessment $315,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Jean Marvin, by Raymond Bizzari, Director of Community Services, 160 Genesee St. 2nd Floor, Auburn, to Carol J. Waterman, 1020 Howell Road, Port Byron, property at 2795 Ross Dr., $125,000. Assessment $121,700.
• Bradley J. Labulis and Jennifer Labulis, 2658 W. Watson St., Weedsport, to Christie E. Hamilton and Timothy J. Kaiser, 67 Steel St., Auburn, property at 2658 W. Watson St., $150,000. Assessment $99,300.
• Deborah W. Fleming, 1107 Earls Hill Road, Penn Yann, to Diane W. Case LLC, 8795 Hooper St., Weedsport, property at 2681 Erie Dr., $45,000. Assessment $21,800.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• JVA Construction Services LLC, 8387 Zenith Dr., Baldwinsville, to Marco Lisi and Kimberly Ann Lisi, 703 Fairway Circle, Baldwinsville, property at 11014 Duger Road, $60,000. Assessment $53,500.
• Douglas H. White, 7686 Tater Road, Memphis, as successor trustee of the Henry H. White Jr. Revocable Trust, to Justin D. White and Sara K. White, 7681 Tater Road, Memphis, properties at West Main Street, State Route 370, Short Cut Road and Calkins Road, $0. Assessment $118,600.
• John C. Whitman, as trustee under the John C. Whitman Living Trust, 16 Keeler Ave., Moravia, to Heidi D. McMahon, 92 Brown Hill Road, Homer, property at 10657 Bonta Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $22,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• George J. Shamon, 6124 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Mary C. Shamon, 355 S. End Ave. Apt. 28G, New York, and Catherine S. Epstein, Chatham, NJ, property at 6124 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $134,700.
• George J. Shamon, 6124 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Mary C. Shamon, 355 S. End Ave. Apt. 28G, New York, and Catherine S. Epstein, Chatham, NJ, property at West Lake Road, $0. Assessment $108,700.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Robert P. Martin, Telford, PA, to Michael T. Kisamore and Melissa A. Hiller, Stewartstown, PA, property at 1149 Honoco Road, $415,000. Assessment $275,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Douglas H. White, 7686 Tater Road, Memphis, as successor trustee of the Henry H. White Jr. Revocable Trust, to Justin D. White and Sara K. White, 7681 Tater Road, Memphis, property at State Route 370, $0. Assessment $1,300.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Tanya A. Brown, 7286 Sherman Road, Auburn, to Ryan Baker and Crystal Baker, 26 King St., Port Byron, property at 26 King St., $70,000. Assessment $91,600.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• James H. Decker and Kathleen S. Decker, 7592 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Kristen M. Decker, 7586 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, property at 7586 State Route 90 North, $1. Assessment $30,400.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Susan Cook, 1115 E. Point Dr., Ithaca, Gregory J. Bilinski, 1061 Perry City Road, Ithaca, Bradley J. Bilinski, 979 Clearview Road, Fire Lane 6, King Ferry, and James J. Bilinski, 1209 Mecklenburg Road, Ithaca, to Susan O’Brien, Webster, NH, property at 78 S. Main St., $174,400. Assessment $119,500.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Jeffrey E. Hatter and Karen M. Hatter, Captiva, FL, to Jeffery E. Hatter and Karen M. Hatter, as trustees for the Jeffrey and Karen Hatter Revocable Trust (same address), property at 367 Wide Waters Lane, $0. Assessment $280,380.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Lynn D. Smith, 165 Burtis Point, Auburn, to Lindenwood Legacy LLC, 212 Starksboro Dr., Camillus, property at 165 Burtis Point, $1. Assessment $266,400.
• Nicole Kelly, as power of attorney for Dolores A. Bielowicz, 22 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, to Alessio Giudice and Madelyn Giudice, 99 Helmi Dr., Syracuse, property at 22 Van Duyne Ave., $100,000. Assessment $70,800.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Butler RP 5 LLC, Eureka, CA, to Greg Snyder, 11812 Stage Road, Akron, property at 4486 State Route 38, $380,000. Assessment $396,400.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Richard Charles Stoyell Jr., 2907 Jugg St., Moravia, to Richard M. Edgar Jr. and Cindy L. Edgar, 145 Creech Road, Cortland, property at 2585 Hathaway Road, $85,000. Assessment $56,700.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Robert C. Mack and Helen E. Mack, as trustees under the Mack Revocable Trust, 3590 Stevens Road, Weedsport, to Timothy D. Mack, 8183 Grant Ave. Road, Weedsport, property at 8175 and 8183 Grant Ave. Road, $360,000. Assessment $199,200.
• Joseph Barski, Genesee Gardens, Building 9, Apt. 313, Auburn, and Stanley Barski, 61 Dayton St., Auburn, to Stanley Barski, property at 3354 Depot Road, $0. Assessment $110,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Kim G. Willis, 172 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Cayuga Nation, P.O. Box 786, Seneca Falls, property at 123 Cayuga St., $225,000. Assessment $170,000.
• Douglas J. Degraw and Angela N. Degraw, 33 Gorwydd Lane, Union Springs, to Susan C. Guszcza and Martin J. Siracusa, Roxbury, MA, property at 7 Oak Dr., $225,000. Assessment $149,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Carl J. Crawford and Katherine A. Crawford, P.O. Box 179, Sterling, to John W. Hall, 15042 State Route 104, Martville, property at 15042 State Route 104, $25,000. Assessment $23,200.
• John E. Pascal and Patricia A. Pascal, 786 Franklin St., Skaneateles, to Vickie Younglove, 17312 Roosevelt Highway, Kendall, property at 14547 Cayuga St., $97,000. Assessment $57,900.
• Rebecca Ann Carr and Till Fritzsching, 20141 Beutel Road, Watertown, to Community LD LLC, 70-13 Austin St., Forrest Hills, property at 1549 Marsh Road, $46,000. Assessment $42,062.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Joanne M. Francis, Williamston, NC, to Michael J. Jorgensen and Kristine E. Jorgensen, 5869 Experimental Road, Auburn, property at Lewis Road, $25,000. Assessment $17,200.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Scott Kolbasook, 7686 E. Keeney Road, Cuyler, as executor of the estate of Andrew Kolbasook, 1720 Houghtaling Road, Cato, and Ciara L. Kolbasook, Pittsfield, MA, to Alex T. Sharkey and Tara L. Lovato, 10857 Taberg Florence Road, Camden, property at 1720 Houghtaling Road, $128,500. Assessment $101,900.