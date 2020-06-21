Cayuga County property transfers: June 21, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded from April 27 to May 3.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Lattimore Estates LLC, 4 Shearin St., Auburn, to Thomas R. and Marybeth LeFevre, 30 Alden Ave., Auburn, property at 4 Camp St., $72,000. Assessment $65,800.
• Thomas J. Alexander, 16 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn; Theodore H. Leader, 13 Bristol Ave., Auburn; Jonathan A. Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn; to David E. and Crystal M. Gibson, 30 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 329 N. Seward Ave., $174,500. Assessment $84,100.
• Jennylee A. Turose, 3903 Mandy Rue, Auburn; Constance M. Wetzel, 74 Cottage St., Auburn; Joseph C. Wetzel, 7796 Bull St., Bridgeport; as co-executors, to Maggie Kathryn Carlson and David W. Smith Jr., 5782 Townhall Road, Auburn, property at 22 Union St., $110,300. Assessment $81,000.
• William F. Cholette, as executor, 4 Garrow St., Auburn, to Timothy Daly, 3699 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn, property at 97 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $59,200.
• Linda A. Harwood, 19 Maple St., Auburn, to Spencer W. Restey, 1116 Gorham Road, Elbridge, property at 15-17 Anna St., $99,000. Assessment $84,100.
• Derek and Emily O'Neill, 211 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Macy Wilcox, 9814 Route 38, Port Byron, property at 211 N. Hoopes Ave., $143,600. Assessment $134,700.
• U.S. Bank Trust NA, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, 3701 Regent Blvd., Suite 175, Irving, TX, to Anthony Ciampi, 93 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 92 Fitch Ave., $23,000. Assessment $65,800.
• Bouley Enterprises, 265 Genesee St., Suite 4, Auburn, to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 20 Canoga St., $23,500. Assessment $25,000.
• Linda Littlejohn, 23 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Aaron J. and Felicia Kiley, 1128 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 23 Anderson Circle and rear parcel, $118,556. Assessment $114,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Carol Ann Millier, 6643 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Thomas R. Fedeli, 7260 Potter Road, Auburn, and Mark T. Fedeli, 110 Forest Way, Camillus, property at 6643 Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $119,300.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• • Lauri A. Foster-Walters, 1158 Osborne Road, Port Byron, to Lauri A. Foster-Walters and Brian M. Walters, 1158 Osborne Road, Port Byron, property at 8909 Jackson St., $1. Assessment $94,600.
• Lisa A. Deverell-Harrington, 18 Apricot Lane, Liverpool, and Sarah Nichols, 520 Glynn Meadow Lane, Roswell, GA, to Joseph T. Deverell, PO Box 447, Weedsport, property at 8818 Shephard Road, $120,000. Assessment $141,700.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Robert G. Gould Jr., 12595 Ira Station Road, Martville, to Bethany J. Gould, 10411 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, property at 10411 Short Cut Road, $0. Assessment $103,000.
• Cinthia Mara Pratt, as trustee, 11066 Duger Road, Cato, to Cinthia Mara Pratt, 11066 Duger Road, Cato, part of property at 11060 Duger Road, $0. Assessment $182,500.
• Cinthia Mara Pratt, as trustee, 11066 Duger Road, Cato, to Mara Hile, 11060 Duger Road, Cato, part of property at 11060 Duger Road, $0. Assessment $182,500.
• Mara Hile, 11060 Duger Road, Cato, to Cinthia Mara Pratt, 11066 Duger Road, Cato, and Stephen P. Hile, 7526 Henry Clay Blvd., Liverpool, property at 11068 Duger Road, Cato, $0. Assessment $89,000.
• Mara Hile, 11060 Duger Road, Cato, to Kristen L. Hirvela, 11220 Duger Road, Cato, property at 11060 Duger Road, $0. Assessment $182,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Edward E. and Carol A. Primrose, 10765 Cooper St., Cato, to Eric and Jason Primrose, as trustees, 9927 O'Neil Road, Port Byron, property at state Route 38, $0. Assessment $4,700.
• Trent S. and Jamie L. Sears, 10426 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Kyle R. Villano, 10948 Cooper St., Canton, property at 10426 Slayton Road, $240,000. Assessment $202,600.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Stephen H. Randall, 43 Waterview Heights, Ithaca, and Kevin F. Wyszkowski, 450 Fenner Road, Lansing, to Stephen H. Randall, 43 Waterview Heights, Ithaca, and Kevin F. Wyszkowski, 450 Fenner Road, Lansing, property at state Route 34, $0. Assessment $36,000.
• Mary McLaughlin and Benjamin Orcheski, 10112 State Route 90, Genoa, to Kasey M. McKelvey and Jacob B. Bancroft, 1525 Trumansburg Road, Ithaca, property at 10112 State Route 90, $144,200. Assessment $115,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora, to Susanne Holland, 323 Main St., PO Box 181, Aurora, property at 323 Main St., $0. Assessment $1,306,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• William A. and Mary Ann Walters, 6699 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to Joseph Harkness and Jolean P. Blackman, 1265 Howell Road, Port Byron, property at state Route 38, $12,000. Assessment $12,100.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Lauri A. Foster-Walters, 1158 Osborne Road, Port Byron, to Lauri A. Foster-Walters and Brian M. Walters, 1158 Osborne Road, Port Byron, property at 1158 Osborne Road, $1. Assessment $73,000.
• Dennis L. Laird, 8074 State Route 90, Port Byron, to Patrick D. Murnane, 250 McIntosh Drive, Apartment A11, Auburn, property at 8074 State Route 90, $92,700. Assessment $76,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• David J. and Lynnette M. Savino, 5427 Murphy Hill Road, Moravia, to Jeremy R. Stewart, 42 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 5432/5427 Murphy Hill Road, $167,480. Assessment $114,200.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Rodney L. Roberts 1 Third Ave., Auburn, to Rodney L. and Elizabeth A. Roberts, 1 Third Ave., Auburn, property at 1 Third Ave., $0. Assessment $77,500.
• Rita M. Kricks, 6117 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Rita M. Kricks, as trustee, 6117 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 6117 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $153,800.
• Timothy D. and Amanda B. Clifford, 50 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Robert D. and Daniel R. Cuddy, 44 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 50 Letchworth St., $141,000. Assessment $66,600.
• Christine D. and Charles H. Lynch Jr., 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive, A-2, Longboat Key, FL, to Timothy D. and Amanda B. Clifford, 50 Letchworth St., Auburn, property at 117 Stryker Ave., $275,000. Assessment $238,100.
Town of Sempronius 100
Equalization rate
• Patricia A. Fletcher, 5985 Big Hill Road, Moravia, to Dwigth M. and Roxann E. Eschbach, 618 Hepburn St., Milton, PA, property at 5985 Big Hill Road, $212,000. Assessment $306,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Haley and John W. Anderson Jr., 7180 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to John W. Anderson Jr., 7180 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, property at 7180 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $106,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Robert C. Butler, 96 Wall St., Auburn, to Clifford and Deborah Kasson, 959 Tracy Creek Road, Vestal; John Todd Mansfield, 200 Front St., Vestal; Jacqueline J. Mansfield, 200 Front St., Vestal; property at 636 Farleys Point Road, $40,000. Assessment $70,800.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Donald M. Chamberlain, 14711 Cayuga St., Sterling, to Amber N. Sipior, as trustee, 14711 Cayuga St., Sterling, property at 14711 Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $220,100.
• Robert J. and Jennifer M. Meyer, 862 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, to Jacqueline S. and Lester F. Meyer Jr., 870 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, property at 870 Sterling Station Road, $500. Assessment $149,900.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• David S. Tanner, 1878 Towline Road, Aurora, to David S. Tanner and Nancy L. Sheffield, 1878 Townline Road, Aurora, property at 1878 Townline Road, $0. Assessment $102,400.
