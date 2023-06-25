Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 10-13:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Martin Babinec, as executor of the last will and testament of Christopher C. Spagnola, 161 Valley Drive, Herkimer, Krista Ann Babinec, 28 Waverly Place, Little Falls, and Laura Ann Eisenburg, Studio City, CA, to Auburn Foundry Inc., 15 Wadsworth St., Auburn, property at 15 Wadsworth St., $0. Assessment $149,400.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Michael E. DePew, 82 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 82 N. Lewis St., $95,000. Assessment $72,000.

• George O. Kerstetter and Jean M. Kerstetter, P.O. Box 811, Auburn, to Kerstetter Apartments LLC (same address), property at 21 Wall St., $0. Assessment $3,237.

• George O. Kerstetter and Jean M. Kerstetter, P.O. Box 811, Auburn, to Diamond Excavation and Masonry Inc., 10350 Slayton Road, Port Byron, property at 21 Wall St., $50,000. Assessment $48,100.

• Joseph V. Schill Jr. and Constance M. Schill, 23 Standart Ave., Auburn, to George J. Dragone and Barbara J. Dragone, as trustees of the Dragone Family Trust, 13 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 23 Standart Ave., $0. Assessment $164,100.

• John J. Voorhees LLC, 119 Osborne St., Auburn, to Forrest E. Todd, 184 Maplewood Ave., Syracuse, property at 35 Sheridan St., $129,900. Assessment $117,100.

• Daniel P. Baumes, 321 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Carmela Barbagallo, 84 Rudolph Road, Oswego, property at 321 N. Marvine Ave., $185,000. Assessment $166,500.

• AME Zion Church to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 71 Wall St., $0. Assessment $11,800.

• Roger G. Jackson to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 13 Wallace Ave., $0. Assessment $12,200.

• William Juhl to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 10 Nelson St., $0. Assessment $40,100.

• Lena and Norman Gleason to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 70 Nelson St., $0. Assessment $86,400.

• Deanna C. Jenkins, 125 Kings Park Drive Apt. D, Liverpool, to Fingerlakes Rental Properties LLC, P.O. Box 320, Port Byron, property at 134 Van Anden St. and 87 Washington St., $42,500. Assessment $63,700 and $7,600.

• Erin M. Wilkinson, 33 Oak St., Allegany, to Thomas Paul Jones, 31 Middle Lane, Weedsport, property at 4 Underwood St., $100,000. Assessment $80,800.

• Karen Plis (aka Karen L. Plis), 12100 Duck Lake Road, Red Creek, to Matthew DeVercelly and Jennifer DeVercelly, 119 Lincoln Ave., Sayville, property at 215 State St. and 217-219 State St., $185,000. Assessment $86,900 and $102,600.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Janet K. Robson, 4781 Little Church Road, Stanley, to Robert Mark Robson, P.O. Box 117, Hall, Michael W. Robson, 4803 Little Church Road, Stanley, and Amy M. Perry, 37 Angelo St., Geneva, property at 6421 Route 90, $0. Assessment $201,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Constance Manion, Westminster, MD, to Jeremy Manion and Erin Yale-Manion, 9201 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 9201 Bonta Bridge Road, $80,000. Assessment $92,600.

• Erwin J. Grome Jr., Rebecca L. VanNorstrand, Michael J. Grome and William J. Bus, as heirs at large of Sharon L. Grome, to KeyBank National Association, property at 3273 Route 31, $166,095. Assessment $127,400.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Antoinette Bisson (aka Antoinette Bison) to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, property at 10132 Slab City Road, $128,286. Assessment $123,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Brittany M. Zimmer and Jose L. Nieves Jr., 5995 South St. Road, Auburn, to Brittany M. Zimmer (same address), property at 5995 South St. Road, $0. Assessment $166,800.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Andrew T. Simkin, as administrator of the estate of Peter A. Simkin, Seattle, WA, to Penelope P. Simkin, Seattle, WA, property at Lake Road on Cayuga Lake, $0. Assessment $181,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Victoria Kerrick and William Kerrick, 1583 Masten Road, Moravia, to Melissa Spoon, as trustee for the Victoria and William Kerrick Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at 1583 Masten Road, $0. Assessment $118,000.

• Paul B. McCarty and Jennifer S. McCarty, 243 Clark St. Extension, Groton, to Keegan D. McCarty, 4657 W. Cayuga St., Locke, property at 4651 W. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $17,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Ruth Galindo to CNY Residential Holdings LLC, 466 E. Brighton Ave., Syracuse, property at 8727 Dwyer Road, $99,139. Assessment $68,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Leeks Management LLC, 1715 Albany St., DeRuyter, to Michael A. D’Agostino and Annalisa Morrison, 2553 Jugg St., Moravia, property at 10 Central St., $50,000. Assessment $50,000.

Victoria Kerrick and William Kerrick, 1583 Masten Road, Moravia, to Melissa Spoon, as trustee for the Victoria and William Kerrick Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at Skinner Hill Road, $0. Assessment $20,800.

• TMB Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 431, Moravia, to Core & Main LP, St. Louis, MO, property at 31 Central St., $190,000. Assessment $324,100.

• TMB Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 431, Moravia, to Core & Main LP, St. Louis, MO, property at 79 and 92 W. Cayuga St., $4,800,000. Assessment $2,021,900.

• TMB Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 431, Moravia, to Core & Main LP, St. Louis, MO, property at 63 and 65 Central St., $2,208,500. Assessment $1,854,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Amie Thompson, Greenwood, SC, as executrix of the last will and testament of Susan C. Clark, to Daniel M. McPeck and Sarah McPeck, 5180 State Route 38A, Auburn, part of state Route 38A, $14,925. Assessment $9,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Joyce A. Bennett, 2917 Cork St., Aurora, to Kimberly S. Sellen, 9364 Route 90, Genoa, and Matthew P. Bennett, 1956 Sherwood Road, Aurora, as trustees of the Joyce A. Bennett Irrevocable Trust, property at 2917 Cork St., $0. Assessment $123,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Diane W. Nachtrieb, 5722 U.S. Route 11, Homer, and Stuart Wood Jr., 10 S. Main St., Moravia, as executors of the last will and testament of Ruth A. Wood, to Joshua B. Badman, 5836 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at 2274 Richardson Hill Road, $139,000. Assessment $92,000.

• Terry D. Tracy, 5479 Route 41, Homer, to Mary J. Tracy, 6066 Frazier Road, Moravia, property at 6606 Frazier Road, $0. Assessment $105,800.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Anthony D. Granillo, 6535 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Marcia Myers, 3377 Stevens Road, Weedsport, property at 6535 Town Hall Road, $108,500. Assessment $190,400.

• Janet R. Graham, 3258 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Ryan J. Coe and Mara Casler, P.O. Box 337, Auburn, property at 3232 Franklin St. Road, Franklin Street Road and Franklin Street Road, $300,000. Assessment $96,500, $100 and $2,700.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• John A. McCully, Pompano Beach, FL, to Kathleen Duclos, as trustee of the 354 Backus RD Trust, Woodstock, GA, property at 354 Backus Road, $1. Assessment $328,200.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Joseph F. Scro and Rose J. Scro, as trustees of the Joseph F. Scro Trust (nka the Amended and Consolidated Joseph F. Scro Trust), Lakewood Ranch, FL, to Brandon M. Weaver and Abigail M. Weaver, 45 Waterhouse Drive, Fulton, property at 14597 Francher Ave., $600,000. Assessment $567,500.

• Joseph F. Scro and Rose J. Scro, as trustees of the Joseph F. Scro Trust (nka the Amended and Consolidated Joseph F. Scro Trust), Lakewood Ranch, FL, to Brandon M. Weaver, Abigail M. Weaver and Allen Demey, 45 Waterhouse Drive, Fulton, property at 0 Fancher Ave., $135,000. Assessment $75,800.

• Richard J. Kleinstuber, 1837 Schoolcraft Road, Sterling, to Richard J. Kleinstuber, as trustee of the Richard J. Kleinstuber Revocable Trust (same address), property at 1837 Schoolcraft Road, $0. Assessment $85,000.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Renee Cobb, as administrator of the estate of Carl E. Walrad, 7021 Hatfield Road, Cortland, to Renee Cobb, as administrator of the estate of Jeraldine W. Carpenter, 1076 Old Stage Road, Groton, property at 7021 Hatfield Road, $0. Assessment $71,000.

• Renee Cobb, as administrator of the estate of Jeraldine W. Carpenter, 7021 Hatfield Road, Cortland, to Renee Cobb (same address) and Melissa Carpenter Carlisle, 1057 Bradley St., Genoa, property at 7021 Hatfield Road, $0. Assessment $71,000.

• Larry R. Walrad, 1076 Old Stage Road, Groton, Renee Cobb, 7021 Hatfield Road, Cortland, and Melissa Carpenter Carlisle, 1057 Bradley St., Genoa, to Renee Cobb and Gene R. Cobb, 7021 Hatfield Road, Cortland, property at 7021 Hatfield Road, $0. Assessment $71,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Mary L. Vitale, 7174 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Mary L. Vitale and James Vitale, as trustees of the Mary L. Vitale Trust (same address), property at 7174 Beech Tree Road and 7223 N. Division St. Road, $0. Assessment $306,800.

• Matthew Bennett, 2314 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Todd Bennett, 7351 State St. Road, Auburn, to Shawn McNabb, 2779 State Route 38, Moravia, part of 6948 N. Division St. Road, $0. Assessment $111,000.

• Michael T. Weed, 3 Vista, St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Thomas M. Weed, 2215 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Jacob Pucci and Megan Therrien-Pucci, 399 S. Main St. 5, Geneva, property at 2215 Turnpike Road, $200,000. Assessment $115,500.

• Wayne M. Putnam and Barbara F. Putnam, 7290 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Kristy L. Simmons and Ashley N. Putnam, as trustees for the Wayne M. Putnam and Barbara F. Putnam Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 7290 Donovan Road, $0. Assessment $114,900.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Arthur H. Burt III, 2876 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, to Arthur H. Burt III and Emily Beth Burt (same address), property at 2876 Fire Lane 1, $0. Assessment $163,800.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Joanne M. Gardner, 14906 State Route 104, Martville, to Cheryl L. Maxwell, Loma Linda, CA, Kevin L. Gardner, 32 Creighton Drive, Central Square, and Deanne M. Hall, 65 Ontario St., Oswego, property at 14906 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $92,000.