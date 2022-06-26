Cayuga County property transfers: June 26, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 16-22:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Shawn Ripley, P.O. Box 54, Auburn, to Ian Watosky and Makayla Hoffman, 7625 W. Port Bay Road, Wolcott, property at 81 Osborne St., $145,000. Assessment $69,800.

• Christine Miles, 53 Union St., Auburn, to David Warrick, 7155 County House Road, Auburn, property at 53 Union St., $50,000. Assessment $68,800.

• SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Jimmy Martinez, 9999 State Route 90, Genoa, property at 111 S. Fulton St., $134,000. Assessment $72,300.

• David S. Schafer and Ann M. Schafer, 11 Harvard Ave., Auburn, to Christy Robinson-Curran, 6467 Sharon Drive, Auburn, as trustee of the David S. Schafer and Ann M. Schafer Irrevocable Trust, property at 11 and 13-15 Harvard Ave., $0. Assessment $152,900 and $19,600.

• Thakor Patel and Kailash Patel, 14 Wilbur Ave., Auburn, to Justin A. Davis, 362 Eagles Pointe Circle, Liverpool, property at 14 Wilbur Ave., $177,900. Assessment $139,200.

• Lynn Cheche Baker, 7144 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to Steven E. La Rose and Johanna B. Pastore, 11 Cottrell St., Auburn, property at 15 Henry Drive, $235,000. Assessment $158,200.

• Lynette Wilson, as executrix of the estate of Kelly A. Dare, 20 Elm St., Auburn, to Robert Dare, Hendersonville, NC, Brittney Dare, 20 Elm St., Auburn, and Bryana Major, St. Augustine, FL, and Donald Lupo, 20 Elm St., Auburn, property at 20 Elm St., $0. Assessment $83,900.

• Roland E. Nortman and Martha Buckbee-Nortman, 306 Roxford Road South, Syracuse, to Brian J. Marshall, 229 W. Molloy Road, Mattydale, property at 8 Capitol St., $73,000. Assessment $72,600.

• Brenda Becker, 9863 Ridge Road, North Rose, and Karen Engles, 6870 E. Sorrell Hill Road, Warners, as co-executrices of the estate of Donald A. Martino, 99 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Tracey A. Germano, 41 Market St., Auburn, property at 99 Standart Ave., $141,000. Assessment $88,000.

• Harold Etna White and Christina Marie White, 58 Bradford St., Auburn, to Erin L. Colella, 3375 Melrose Road, Auburn, and Jennifer M. White West, 104 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, property at 58 Bradford St., $0. Assessment $73,900.

• David Delfavero and Sylvia A. Delfavero, 20 Highland St., Auburn, to Matthew Delfavero and Samara Zink, as trustees for the David and Sylvia A. Delfavero Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 20 Highland St., $0. Assessment $136,400.

• Inez E. Lynch, 108 Van Anden St., Auburn, to Robert J. Lynch (same address), property at 108 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $73,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Mark Alan Odrzywolski and Karen Jones Odrzywolski, 5535 Mobbs Road, Auburn, to Thomas J. and Patricia A. Quinn, 2602 Glanville Road, Auburn, property at 6355 Willow Drive, $225,351. Assessment $174,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Charles E. VanCamp and Sue A. Salisbury-VanCamp, 2796 E. Rude St., Weedsport, to Jeffrey A. Mowers and Loretta Mowers, Borrego Springs, CA, property at 2796 E. Rude St., $225,000. Assessment $112,300.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Joseph T. Deverell, 158 Krystyna Lane, Weedsport, to Ann Kent and Gary Kent, 183 City View Drive, Rochester, property at 158 Krystyna Lane, $325,000. Assessment $134,500.

• Mark K. Fairchild and Audrey L. Fairchild, 147 Crooked Lane Road, Tully, to Ronald Pickett and Elizabeth DeRose, 208 Alice St., Vestal, property at 218 Fire Lane 14, $170,000. Assessment $62,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, CA, to Steven L. Colvin, 5867 Bonnie Lynn Terrace, Auburn, property at 5867 Bonnie Lynn Terrace, $89,901. Assessment $101,700.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Joseph J. Wargo and Sharon L. Wargo, 140 Creek Road, Genoa, to Jack K. Arnink, 781 Gully Road, Aurora, property at 140 Creek Road, $160,000. Assessment $115,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Ross C. Lawton, 309 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Lorrie A. Emerson, 5220 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at 00 Hurley Drive, $0. Assessment $3,900.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Bryan Vancuyck, 20 Park St., Port Byron, to Helmer Rentals LLC, 7883 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 20 Park St., $85,000. Assessment $63,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Stanley Burke and Sharon Burke, 443 Indian Cove Road, Moravia, to Timothy J. Corcoran and Helen D. Corcoran, 720 Peru Road, Groton, property at 443 Indian Cove, $450,000. Assessment $189,700.

• Gary L. Debele and Renee Machyousky, 5080 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Gary Debele (same address), property at 48 Church St., $52,500. Assessment $63,500.

• Wayne D. Marks and Marjorie R. Marks, 5 Donald Drive, Moravia, to Michael Marks (same address) and David Marks, 671 Goodrich Hill Road, Locke, property at 5 Donald Drive, $0. Assessment $82,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Pamela L. Foresman and Robert M. Foresman, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Arthur H. Foresman, 60 Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, and Robert M. Foresman, 680 Milton Ave., Rye, to Lawrence W. Gallagher, 7321 Dogwood Lane, Manlius, property at 60 Brook Hollow Drive, $550,000. Assessment $256,900.

• William C. Fox, 187 Burtis Point, Auburn, to Timothy Buhl and Mary Ellen Buhl, 35 Fire Lane 24, Auburn, property at 187 Burtis Point, $950,000. Assessment $325,000.

• James Cundle and Sarah Cundle, 2876 Nunnery Road, Skaneateles, to Jeremy James Brown and Laura Rath Brown, 658 Clark St., Groton, property at 5798 North Road, $610,000. Assessment $222,900.

• Scott Hess, 5785 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, to Scott M. Hess and Ann M. Hess (same address), property at Cedar Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $5,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Kenneth Keppel and Karin Keppel, 23 Fire Lane 20, Auburn, to Edward Woodrow and Anne Woodrow, 3145 Hidden Lake Drive, Baldwinsville, property at 23 Fire Lane 20, $360,000. Assessment $229,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Sally Eruysal, 14 Onyx Drive, Penfield, Andrea Masten, 7992 Austria Pine Circle, Manlius, Anthony Verdibello, Boca Raton, FL, and Thomas Verdibello, 20 Hollandale Lane, Apt. E, Clifton Park, to Dale A. Austin and Mary S. Autson, P.O. Box 29, Moravia, property at 34 Wegman St., $236,150. Assessment $147,800.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Timothy P. Lowden and Patricia A. Lowden, P.O. Box 8, Fair Haven, to Bryan Ray and Erin Ray, 16 Millford Crossing, Penfield, property at 14587 Fancher Ave., $670,000. Assessment $406,000.

• Rhett W. Myers Jr. to American Financial Resources Inc., Parsippany, NJ, property at 14434 Meade St., $49,600. Assessment $81,700.

• Cody A. Donahue, 14372 Victory St., Sterling, to Cody A. Donahue and Jennifer Young (same address), property at 14372 Victory St., $0. Assessment $80,900.

• Scott Little and Mandie Little, 1020 S. 11th St., Laramie, to Taylor J. Crawford, 6643 Wolcott St., Red Creek, property at 1545 Onionville Road, $110,000. Assessment $46,700.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• Phillip Michael Speranza and Kimberly Renee Horner, 7174 Creech Road, Cortland, to Joshua C. Scott and Ellen R. Scott, 11 Nixon Ave., Homer, property at 7174 Creech Road, $330,000. Assessment $170,000.

• Richard Mark Besley Jr. and Dalana Allbright, Richard Mark Besley Jr., 47 Genesee St., Auburn, and Dalana Allbright, 987 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to Mason Akins and Dalana Allbright (Akins), 987 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 987 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $169,600.

• Timothy A. Chace and Debra L. Chace, 500 Champlin Road, Locke, to Nathan M. Reynolds, 534 Champlin Road, Locke, property at Champlin Road, $25,880. Assessment $35,100.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Alan Kendrick-Bowser and Virginia Kendrick-Bowser, 1 Kennedy Lane, Auburn, to Emily Ann Ivery and Nathaniel Kenneth Schulz, 850 Vine St. Apt. 8F, Liverpool, property at 11954 McNeeley Road, $190,000. Assessment $84,800.

• Kenneth R. Martin, as administrator of the estate of Rhonda K. Turner, 12027 Route 38, P.O. Box 347, Cato, to Scott A. Zimmerman, 4006 Reed Road, Savannah, property at 12954 Coleman Road, $200,000. Assessment $127,600.

