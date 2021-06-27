Cayuga County property transfers: June 27, 2021

• Eric Perine and Jennifer Perine, 5389 Brockway Road, Moravia, to Jonathan D. Beckley and Cynthia A. Beckley, 379 Cobb St. Apt. B, Groton, property at 5389 Brockway Road, $232,000. Assessment $156,900.

• Erin A. Epperly and Scott M. Epperly, 6 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Wanda Wakefield, 17 Liberty Dr., Moravia, property at 6 W. Cayuga St., $240,000. Assessment $140,000.

• Diane Lidell, 12 Banks St., Cortland, Sheila Chace, 3443 Pendleton St. Extension, Cortland, and William John Fregoe, 12 Banks St., Cortland, to Joseph J. Volpe Jr. and Lucia Ayra, Wantage, NJ, property at 5634 and 5658 Dresserville Road, $179,000. Assessment $153,500.

• Benjamin E. Stanton and Amanda J. Stanton, 5253 McGraw Marathon Road, Marathon, to Amanda J. Stanton, 1988 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 1988 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $107,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Robert T. Dusel, 233 E. 69th St. Apt. 12D, New York, to Samuel R. Mason III and Sarah S. Mason, West Chester, PA, property at 150 Plunkie Point, $550,000. Assessment $397,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 73