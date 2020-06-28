Cayuga County property transfers: June 28, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded May 4-11.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Michael and Angela Brown, as trustees, 114-66 211th St., Cambria Heights, to Scott Dziuba, 3 Rock Ave., Auburn, property at 11 Delevan St., $21,000. Assessment $54,999.
• David Young Enterprises LLC, 41 Fall St., Seneca Falls, to S & S Properties of CNY LLC, 228 Elm St., Minoa, property at 68 E. Genesee St., $95,000. Assessment $96,000.
• U.S. Bank Trust NA, as trustee, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, 3701 Regent Blvd., #200, Irving, TX, to Joel Miglionica, 19 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 42 Oak St., $107,000. Assessment $129,900.
• Andrew K. and Shobna L. Cuddy, 1485 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Darcy M. Proper and Ronald George Prent, 47 Charles St., Auburn, property at 145 E. Genesee St., $177,000. Assessment $175,500.
• Alain and Michele Gosselin, 18 Liberty St., Auburn, to Jennifer A. Thomas and Issiac Jolly, 92 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 18 Liberty St., $130,100. Assessment $99,700.
• Virginia G. Shepherd, Finger Lakes Center for Living, Park Avenue, Auburn, to Jeanette Shepherd-Ng, 7409 Four Brothers Way, Willow Springs, NC, property at 10 Foote St., $2,200. Assessment $81,800.
• Fastrax Properties NY LLC, 146 Rock Hill Drive, PO Box 960, Rock Hill, to David and Karen Anthony, 4933 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 116 Cottage St., $123,600. Assessment $77,000.
• Stephen H. Vincent, 39 Fleming St., Auburn, to Stephen H. Vincent II, 18021 Kings Park Drive, Tampa, FL, property at 39 Fleming St., $0. Assessment $101,800.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Christopher A. McNabb, 3214 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to Cori A. Mills, 8508 Jericho Road, Weedsport, property at 3214 Cottle Road, $140,000. Assessment $87,600.
• Amy E. Hickok, as trustee, 2569 Oakland Park, Weedsport, to James T. and Heather A. McEnelly, 2826 E. Rude St., Weedsport, property at 2826 E. Rude St., $100,000. Assessment $112,500.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Robert A. and Cynthia A. Springstead, 5881 South St. Road, Auburn, to Robert J. Springstead, 59 Kensington Ave., Auburn, and Timothy P. Springstead, 7758 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, property at 5881 South St. Road, $0. Assessment $95,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Troy Mitchell, 18358 Northwest 27th St., Morriston, FL, to Joshua Mitchel, 1097 Bradley St., Genoa, property at state Route 90, $1. Assessment $24,900.
• Troy Mitchell, 18358 Northwest 27th St., Morriston, FL, to Joshua Mitchel, 1097 Bradley St., Genoa, property at state Route 90, $1. Assessment $18,500.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Michael Shortt, 132 Pellet Road, Hannibal, to Gay Marie Gauger, 13213 Guernsey Road, Hannibal, property at 13213 Guernsey Road, $19,900. Assessment $30,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora, to Ferrari Property Holdings LLC, 3627 Keesee Road, Moravia, property at 316 Main St., $264,000. Assessment $229,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Alexandra N. Barrett, as administrator, 210 W. Groton Road, Locke, to Aaron R. and Sarah A. Botsford, 273 W. Groton Road, Locke, property at 210 W. Groton Road, $145,000. Assessment $113,500.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Helen M. Lauckarn, 117 Genesee Gardens, Auburn, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, property at 132 Main St., $71,128. Assessment $78,500.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Duane and Nancy Niswender, 1812 Meadowbrook Lane, Moravia, to Robert J. Johnson, 1844 Meadowbrook Lane, Moravia, property at 1844 Meadowbrook Lane, $0. Assessment $41,000.
• Sandy L. and Michael Miller, 5307 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Vicki Hoy Cooper, 20637 Worthing Lane, South Bend, IN, property at 5307 Skinner Hill Road, $215,000. Assessment $160,100.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Thomas and Nancy Rissler, 5880 North Road, Auburn, to Shane W. and Shannon Calkins, 6313 Canoga Road, Auburn, property at 5880 North Road, $241,014. Assessment $140,000.
• U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, 3217 S. Decker Lake Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, to Ryan W. and Amy M. Pine, 7222 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 33 Green Links Turn, $515,000. Assessment $491,500.
• Jennifer L. Cox, as executrix, 601 June Road, Endicott, to James and Sarah Cundle, 10905 Low Bridge Lane, Austin, TX, property at 5798 North Road, $410,000. Assessment $222,900.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Florence Clark, as executor, 4543 State Route 34, Auburn, to Lee D. Hargett, as executor, 4976 Harris Hill Road, Locke, property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $20,400.
Town of Sempronius 100
Equalization rate
• Joel E. Lansdowne, 5621 Sears Road, Groton, to Joshua B. Scott, 150 Park Place, Auburn, property at 6112 Franklin Road, $134,000. Assessment $108,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Beverly A. Groce, 138 Standart Ave. Apartment 215, Auburn, to Brandon U. Lasagna, 3363 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 7833 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $163,000. Assessment $173,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• C.P. Ward Inc., 100 River Road, PO Box 900, Scottsville, to Katherine Leaveck, as trustee, 839 Middle Road, Oswego, property at 0 Teachout Road, $5,700. Assessment $5,600.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, part of property at 14328 Wilde Road, $20,000. Assessment $79,500.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• David H. Hopkins II, 6705 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Keith C. Martin, 7273 State St. Road, Auburn, part of property at 2333 Turnpike Road, $70,000. Assessment $188,600.
• Jason M. Morganthaler, 7165 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to John J. Murley, 5 Willard St., Auburn, property at 7165 N. Division St. Road, $100,000. Assessment $132,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!