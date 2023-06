Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 20-26:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Robert A. Schermerhorn, 3117 E. Bayard St. Extension, Seneca Falls, to REO Holdings 1 LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 7 Vandenbosch Ave., $80,000. Assessment $109,000.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Lisa L. DeManty, Auberry, CA, property at 22 Wood St., $65,000. Assessment $77,800.

• Thomas Morgan (aka Thomas C. Morgan), Christine Ordon and John Doe to Jonathan A. Cramer and KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 117 Cottage St., $30,259. Assessment $61,800.

• Brad Lasher and Jayme Lasher to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, and SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 245 Seymour St., $38,900. Assessment $106,700.

• Kecee Lewis, Welsh, LA, to Jonathan R. Brown, Stockton, CA, property at 24 Grover St., $245,000. Assessment $227,100.

• U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Kathryn A. Hovis-Younger and Eleanor A. Younger, 4387 Lamphier Road, Locke, property at 283 Seymour St., $115,900. Assessment $135,400.

• Christopher J. Dutton, Orlando, FL, to Daniel Doolittle, 37 Baitsell Drive, Oswego, property at 40 Hoffman St., $90,000. Assessment $87,900.

• Judith A. Forno, 31 Levenworth Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of P. Mark Hess, to Margaret Symonds, 36 Steel St., Auburn, property at 29 Boston Ave., $150,000. Assessment $101,200.

• Aaron W. Austin, Aurora, CO, as executor of the last will and testament of Penelope L. Austin, to Cindy L. Wiley, M149 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 141 Franklin St., $192,000. Assessment $121,200.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Siobhan O’Hora (aka Shioban O’Hora), 8724 Pierce Road, Jordan, to Gary S. Lebo and Amy J. Lebo, Glyndon, MD, property at 8724 Pierce Road, $475,000. Assessment $237,700.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Christopher J. Gross and Erica Gross, 9756 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Jeremy Hinman, 32 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 9726 State Route 34, $265,000. Assessment $105,000.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Todd Fenchel, 10249 Slab City Road, Jordan, property at 10249 Slab City Road, $0. Assessment $75,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Glenn Matthew Horst and Karen L. Horst, 10069 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, to Glenn M. Horst and Ruth Ann Horst, 10244 State Route 38, Port Byron, property at State Route 38, $0. Assessment $153,400.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• James Orman, as administrator for the estate of Robert V. Cummings, to Robert W. Cummings, 20 Eric Lane, Auburn, property at 4753 State Route 34, $76,247. Assessment $130,500 and $7,600.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Susan A. Slate, 2892 Stockwell Road, Cato, to Bruce H. Weller-Ruthven (same address), property at 2892 Stockwell Road, $1. Assessment $98,100.

• William Applebee III and Rhonda A.E. Applebee, 12028 Bradt Road, Cato, to William Applebee III (same address), property at 12028 Bradt Road, $1. Assessment $120,800.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Stephen J. Longyear and Kathleen M. Longyear, 7826 Salt Block Road, Cayuga, to Joseph B. Longyear (same address), property at 7826 Salt Block Road, $0. Assessment $68,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Allan L. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, and David L. Badman Sr., 6267 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Badman Farms LLC, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at 3801 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $353,800.

• Allan L. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, and David L. Badman Sr., 6267 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Badman Farms LLC, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at Bear Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $211,700.

• Allan L. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, and David L. Badman Sr., 6267 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Badman Farms LLC, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $9,900.

• David L. Badman Sr. and Sheila J. Badman, 6267 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Richard P. Badman and Shawn S. Badman, as trustees for the David L. Badman Sr. and Sheila J. Badman Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6267 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $202,400.

• Phillip Badman, 4080 Wayne Center Road, Lyons, to Muscari Family Partnership LP, Yardley, PA, property at 4443 State Route 41A, $95,000. Assessment $302,200.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael and Michelle Paciorek, 1782 Tamarack Trail, Skaneateles, property at 3585 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $122,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Fredrick A. Westover and Sharon L. Westover, 4874 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to David L. Cartner, 2556 Dublin Court, Marcellus, Michael R. Westover, 27 Hillside Drive, Union Springs, and Pamela L. Cartner, 23 N. Albany St., Auburn, property at 4874 Twelve Corners Road, $0. Assessment $119,400.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• William A. Green Jr., 2088 Sand Hill Road, Moravia, to William A. Green Jr. and Bonnie J. Green (same address), property at 2088 Sand Hill Road, $0. Assessment $96,000.

• Allan L. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, and David L. Badman Sr., 6267 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Badman Farms LLC, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $12,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Corey D. Woodworth, 7830 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Terry L. Beyor, as trustee for the Hilda E. Beyor Irrevocable Trust, 11 Chestnut St., Auburn, property at Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $3,600.

• Christopher Roden and Katilyn Roden, 6944 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Andrew C. Sanders and Gabrielle A. Sanders, 8 Harnden St., Auburn, property at Calemad Drive, $78,750. Assessment $36,400.

• Dale M. Cunningham, 5994 Lake Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Dale M. Cunningham (same address), as trustee of the Dale M. Cunningham Revocable Trust, properties at 388 Grant Ave. Road and off State Route 5, $0. Assessment $288,700.

• Dale M. Cunningham, 5994 Lake Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Dale M. Cunningham (same address), as trustee of the Dale M. Cunningham Revocable Trust, property at Gates Road, $0. Assessment $151,600.

• James Vivenzio and Peggy Vivenzio, 6444 Sharon Drive, Auburn, to James Vivenzio (same address), property at 6444 Sharon Drive, $0. Assessment $189,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• A. Harold Brown and Jean O. Brown, 28 Grove St., Union Springs, to Bruce Brown, 2777 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, as trustee of the A. Harold Brown and Jean O. Brown Irrevocable Trust, property at 28 Grove St., $0. Assessment $192,929.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Matthew McCormick, Temple, TX, to Elizabeth McCormick, 152 Lakeshore Road, Oswego, property at 14495 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $235,800.

• Theodore M. Smith, 14285 Acre Road, Sterling, to Bella Taft LLC, 116 Sutton Drive, Syracuse, property at 14285 Acre Road, $53,000. Assessment $45,800.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• James Casbarro, as executor of the estate of Stanley J. Casbarro, 7646 Centerport Road, Auburn, to James S. Casbarro, 7628 Centerport Road, Auburn, property at 7646 Centerport Road, $72,000. Assessment $12,600.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Anthony Perrotta and Laura Perrotta, 1336 Town Line Road, Cato, property at 12036 Old State Road, $15,000. Assessment $13,700.

• Gregory DeChick (aka Gregory A. DeChick) to Paul M. Wood Jr. and Linda E. Wood, 1579 Conquest Victory Townline Road, Cato, property at 11656 State Route 38, $215,000. Assessment $260,900.