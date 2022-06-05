Cayuga County property transfers: June 5, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 25-May 1:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• James H. Frost, 2953 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Marcellus, to Jordan T. Angie, 47 Kinney St., Jamestown, property at 8 Camp St., $143,000. Assessment $137,700.

• Charles H. Lynch Jr., as executor of the estate of Michael P. Kozanitis, Clifton, TX, to Advent Equities LLC, 90 State St. Suite 700 Office 40, Albany, property at 151 and 153 Seymour St., $150,000. Assessment $137,000.

• Paul M. Kennedy, as executor of the last will and testament of Barbara J. Kennedy, 1107 Lynch Road, Baldwinsville, to Christy Kennedy, 4 Mill St., Auburn, property at 6 Mill St., $40,000. Assessment $39,100.

• Generations Bank, 20 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, to RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, property at 00 John Walsh Boulevard, $2,000. Assessment $163,000.

• Jason T. Countryman to MidFirst Bank, property at 2 Orchard Ave., $42,780. Assessment $55,000.

• Brian A. Neagle and Tammy S. Neagle, 20 Teller Ave., Auburn, to MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, property at 56-58 Swift St., $100,000. Assessment $96,300.

• Jacqueline A. Madere, 122 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Jerry Simpson, 6782 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 122 N. Lewis St., $168,000. Assessment $125,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 6208 Lake St., $0. Assessment $133,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Lake Street, $0. Assessment $15,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 6927 River Road, $0. Assessment $50,800.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 7021 River Road, $0. Assessment $26,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 357 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $48,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Fosterville Road, $0. Assessment $19,700.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 2105 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $46,600.

• David T. Perkins and Tammy L. Perkins, 2288 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, to Tammy L. Perkins (same address), property at 2288 Overbrook Drive, $0. Assessment $138,500.

• Nichole M. Jakaub and Stanley W. Jakaub III, 1737 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Michael T. Fallat, 300 Starboard Side Lane No. 307, Webster, property at Line Kiln Road, $35,000. Assessment $20,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $54,800.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 2309 Mills Road, $0. Assessment $51,700.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to D. D. Cummins LLC (same address), property at 9345 and 9337 Stickle Road, $0. Assessment $314,900 and $16,700.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Sean R. Thomas and Kristen A. Thomas to Fifth Third Bank National Association, property at 11302 South St., $500. Assessment $55,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 11238 South St., $0. Assessment $17,500.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 10998 Duger Road, $0. Assessment $45,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $2,600.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $2,800.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 10850 Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $136,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $2,200.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 10249 Slab City Road, $0. Assessment $75,000.

• Nelson A. Dumas and Holly Dumas (fka Holly Laury), 6869 Stevens Road, Jordan, to Justin M. Cook and Madalyn Marie Fabrizio, 12007 County Line Road, Cato, property at 10296 Baker Road, $125,000. Assessment $67,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 9666 Sickles Lane, $0. Assessment $37,100.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 9636 Sickles Lane, $0. Assessment $21,400.

• Deborah L. Stevens, 116 Ouderkirk Road, Pulaski, to Michael Winkler, 2585 Earl St., Weedsport, property at 10355 Slayton Road, $114,296. Assessment $115,300.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Joseph T. Giambrone, 5850 South St. Road, Auburn, to Mallory G. Colella and Matthew J. Dewitt, 14 Hoffman St., Auburn, property at 5850 South St. Road, $151,000. Assessment $110,200.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Daniel W. Beckley and Joyce Beckley, 88 Storm Road, Groton, to Steven H. Vivenzio, 1184 State Route 38, Locke, property at 4045 Weeks Road, $185,000. Assessment $129,000.

• Elsie W. Todd, 847 Davis Road, Lansing, to Jacob Todd, Marlton, NJ, property at Town Line Road, $50,000. Assessment $180,400.

• Mahlon R. Perkins, 477 Lake Road, Dryden, as executor of the last will and testament of Thomas L. Todd, to Jacob Todd, Marlton, NJ, property at Town Line Road, $50,000. Assessment $180,400.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Atwater Road, $0. Assessment $16,400.

• Alan D. Evener, 307 Stryker Homes, Auburn, and Patti L. Secaur (fka Patti L. Evener), 138 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Kevin A. Clemons and Sharri L. Clemons, 2459 Atwater Road, King Ferry, property at 2459 Atwater Road, $1. Assessment $43,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 12254 Bradt Road, $0. Assessment $76,200.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1918 Lake Road, $0. Assessment $45,600.

• Malcolm C. Collins and Carol A. Collins, 210 Etna Road, Ithaca, to George Schell and Lorena Schell, Miami Beach, FL, property at 1817 Honoco Road, $280,000. Assessment $225,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Tara A. Funk, 1330 Toll Gate Road, Locke, to Thomas Morse (same address), property at 1330 Toll Gate Road, $144,000. Assessment $50,600.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Hurley Drive, $0. Assessment $7,700.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 4689 W. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $76,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 4685 W. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $69,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 935 Main St., $0. Assessment $50,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at East Cayuga Street, $0. Assessment $1,100.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Tucker Hill Road, $0. Assessment $17,200.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property off Tucker Hill Road, $0. Assessment $3,700.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 4756 Chevalier Road, $0. Assessment $59,000.

• Penni Morse and Terry Sinclair, 4778 Harris Hill Road, Locke, to Stanley Burke and Sharon Burke, 443 Indian Cove, Moravia, property at 4778 Harris Hill Road, $195,000. Assessment $152,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 101 Main St., $0. Assessment $72,100.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 66 Pine St., $0. Assessment $8,400.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1409 Haiti Road, $0. Assessment $40,300.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at State Route 31, $0. Assessment $100.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1532 State Route 31, $0. Assessment $27,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 8258 Halsey Road, $0. Assessment $20,000.

• John Cameron Stuart and Sally M. Stuart, 7433 State St. Road, Auburn, to Jonathan Luke Stuart, 1358 Berger Road, Port Byron, property at 1358 Berger Road, $1. Assessment $78,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 29 Church St., $0. Assessment $40,800.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 9 Allis Ave., $0. Assessment $45,800.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 12 Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $32,100.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 501 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $147,200.

• Deron J. Snyder, P.O. Box 25, Locke, to Karen L. Snyder, 29 Grove St., Moravia, property at 29 Grove St., $95,000. Assessment $99,200.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Ryan A. Rowe, as executor of the estate of Bertha M. Rowe, 4746 Rowe Road, Skaneateles, to Ryan A. Rowe (same address), property at 4384 State Route 38A, $219,300. Assessment $219,300.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 4247 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $60,600.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Quarry Road, $0. Assessment $10,500.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 3585 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $122,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 14 Second Ave., $0. Assessment $91,000.

• Huntsman Hollow LLC (nka Evergreen Place LLC), 2 Lacoma Lane, Pittsford, to Baymont LLC, 59 Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, property at 59 Brook Hollow Drive, $757,050. Assessment $669,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 3439 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $42,100.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 2892 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $240,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• James E. Sevier and Linda L. Sevier, 3466 Miller Road, Auburn, to Steven J. Sevier, 2631 Tanner Road, Weedsport, and Sheila M. O’Connor, 3587 Miller Road, Auburn, property at 3466 Miller Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 6919 Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $82,400.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property off State Route 20, $0. Assessment $1,700.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $399,000.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at County Line Road, $0. Assessment $2,400.

• John M. Wejko, 9027 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Leslie C. Raymond, 2207 Kamm Road, Marietta, property at State Route 20, $30,000. Assessment $36,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Aurelius Springport Town Line Road, $0. Assessment $19,600.

• Kelly S. O’Hara, 5942 Oakwood Road, Auburn, to Bradley Rindfleisch, 5371 State Route 90 North Apartment 2, Cayuga, property at State Route 90, $20,555. Assessment $75,000.

• Bradley Rindfleisch, 5371 State Route 90 North Apartment 2, Cayuga, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at State Route 90, $20,555. Assessment $75,000.

• Noah M. Morhiser, 1488 Marshall Road, Waterloo, to Mark S. Lawrence and Barbara R. Lawrence, 5957 Experimental Road, Auburn, property at Gorwyyd Lane, $50,000. Assessment $39,500.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 14728 Lake St., $0. Assessment $69,400.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 4th St, $0. Assessment $22,300.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 14563 Church St., $0. Assessment $18,900.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 607 4th St., $0. Assessment $40,600.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at Wildwood Drive North, $0. Assessment $1,700.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 606 Camp Road, $0. Assessment $1,700.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 621 4th St., $0. Assessment $132,700.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 525 Parsonage St., $0. Assessment $27,500.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at West Lake Road, $0. Assessment $1,500.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1004 State Route 104A, $0. Assessment $75,400.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 14121 Short Cut Road, $0. Assessment $83,500.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 15087 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $29,700.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1413 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $62,600.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1456 Atwood Road, $227,600.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1438 and 1450 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $32,300.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 220 Champlin Road, $0. Assessment $142,400.

• Robert G. E. Neff and Sarah E. Neff, 1282 Lick St., Moravia, to Travis Pierce, 478 Lick St., Groton, property at 1344 Lick St., $35,000. Assessment $37,800.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 7795 State St. Road, $0. Assessment $140,500.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 1548 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $149,300.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 3625 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $56,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 14584 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $24,600.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 12970 Timerson Road, $0. Assessment $43,900.

• David J. Dempsey, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga (same address), property at State Route 370, $0. Assessment $2,100.

