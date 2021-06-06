Cayuga County property transfers: June 6, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 3-9:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Bernard J. Jasniewski and Debra A. Jasniewski, 27 Swift St., Auburn, to Lori D. Pineau, 21 S. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 27 West St., $58,710. Assessment $5,100.
• Eric Barendt, 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Barendt Properties LLC (same address), property at 19 Cady St., $0. Assessment $102,100.
• Erin M. Barendt and Danielle L. Barendt (aka Eric Barendt and Danielle Barendt), 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Barendt Properties LLC (same address), property at 25 Cady St., $0. Assessment $56,000.
• Erin M. Barendt and Danielle L. Barendt (aka Eric Barendt and Danielle Barendt), 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Barendt Properties LLC (same address), property at 48-50 Holley St., $0. Assessment $81,300.
• Erin M. Barendt and Danielle L. Barendt (aka Eric Barendt and Danielle Barendt), 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Barendt Properties LLC (same address), property at 141 Cottage St., $0. Assessment $68,000.
• Susan L. Holbert, 27 Crescent Ave., Auburn, and Deanna R. Guido, 150 Seymour St., Auburn, to Deanna R. Guido, 150 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 150-152 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $90,000.
• Donald J. Watkins and Susanne K. Scolaro, 7467 Centerport Road, Auburn, to Margaret A. Sullivan, 4 Fort St., Auburn, property at 4 Fort St., $50,000. Assessment $76,000.
• Jason R. Guy, 5 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to Steadfast Results LLC, 8 Arnold St., Union Springs, property at 78 Elizabeth St., $90,000. Assessment $57,000.
• Wayne E. Neale and Terry Anne E. Litterst, Newbury, MA, to Wayne E. Neale and Terry Anne E. Litterst, as trustes under the Neale and Litterst Family Trust, property at 122 N. Hoopes Ave., $0. Assessment $102,100.
• Lori D. Pineau, 27 West St., Auburn, to Lori D. Pineau and Jacqueline C. Gleason (same address), property at 27 West St., $0. Assessment $51,000.
• First Love Ministries, 99 Wall St., Auburn, to Syracuse Vineyard Church, 312 Lakeside Road, Syracuse, property at 184 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $281,100.
• Debill Enterprises LLC, 24 Grover St., Auburn, to R&M Associates LLC, 282 State St., Auburn, property at 6 Seminary Ave., $65,000. Assessment $45,000.
• Scott F. Redfield, Phoenix, AZ, to Mary H. Miner, 21 Morris St., Auburn, property at 21 Morris St., $0. Assessment $59,400.
• Jonathan A. Cramer, 126 Osborne St., Auburn, to Justin San Martin, 24 Pulaski St., Auburn, 202 State St., $8,000. Assessment $11,000.
• William Spahn, 2711 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Michael Augustine, 34 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 30 Underwood St., $95,000. Assessment $60,000.
• Almon F. Barber, 84 Frances St., Auburn, to Benk Holdings LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 84 Frances St., $85,000. Assessment $86,700.
• Susan K. Meyer, 5705 State Route 90, Cayuga, Ann Schafer, 11 Harvard Ave., Auburn, and Jerry Thompson, Spring Hill, FL, to John E. Thompson, Piscataway, NJ, property at 31 Metcalf Dr. and 31 Metcalf Dr. Rear, $105,000. Assessment $147,000.
• William Gleason, 154 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, as the executor of the estate of Donna M. Gleason, 60 Grant St., Auburn, to Karen M. Windell and Scott Allen Windell, 11400 NW 56 Dr., Apt. 108, Coral Springs, property at 60 Grant St., $90,000. Assessment $85,000.
• Brian D. Lesch, 23 Perry St., Auburn, to Scott Morey and Mariah Harder, 1638 Route 38 Apartment Upper, Moravia, property at 23 Perry St., $123,600. Assessment $77,300.
• Michael McKeen, 11 Shevchenko Ave., Auburn, to Taylor McKeen, 778 W. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 11 Shevchenko Ave., $120,000. Assessment $109,500.
• Norman G. Quill and Deborah L. Quill, 9 Brookfield Place, Auburn, to Shannon L. Moskov, 36 Augustus St., Auburn, property at 9 Brookfield Place, $0. Assessment $64,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Ginny L. Grish, as trustee of the H.E. Finley Family Irrevocable Trust, 6493 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, and Richard A. Finley, 5 Charles Place, Stanhope, to Ginny L. Grish, 282 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 6493 Route 90 North, $1. Assessment $217,470.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Carl T. Scheufele III and Diane P. Scheufele, 2282 Hamilton Road, Weedsport, as co-trustees of the Carl T. Scheufele III and Diane P. Scheufele Revocable Trust, to Jean A. Thayer, 2527 Sittser Road, Auburn, property at 2282 Hamilton Road, $180,000. Assessment $123,900.
• U.S. Bank Trust to Zachary Butler, 237 Fire Lane 11, Cato, property at 2656 W. Brutus St., $78,000. Assessment $74,800.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Timothy J. Burrows and Kelly L. Burrows, 8188 Eileen Dr., Cicero, to Timothy M. Lincourt and Roberta L. McKeown, 1511 Rochester St., Lima, property at Jordan Road, Fire Lane 7, $20,000. Assessment $19,500.
• Darrin C. Schmitz, 190 Academy Ave., Sparrowbush, to Richard S. Wilbur and Sandra Wilber, Eagle Mountain, UT, property at Jordan Road, $33,000. Assessment $20,000.
• Lawrence D. Paice, 11274 Duger Road, Cato, as executor of the estate of Janice M. Stachurski, 11274 Duger Road, Cato, to Lawrence J. Paice, 11274 Duger Road, Cato, property at 11274 Duger Road, $1. Assessment $88,500.
• Donna Sowles, 8769 South St., Weedsport, as executor of the last will and testament of Harry J. Sowles, to Donna Sowles, property at 11301 South St., $0. Assessment $87,200.
• Concetta M. Reitz, 90 Cole Road, Fulton, as executrix of the estate of Doris M. Reitz (same address) to Michael James Smith, 11570 White Road, Cato, property at 11570 White Road, $0. Assessment $52,907.
• Norman Allen Hoy, 8505 Whisper Ridge Circle, Baldwinsville, to Norman Allen Hoy and Barbara J. Hoy (same address), property at 207 Fire Lane 12, $0. Assessment $138,372.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Sharon R. Gould, 8 Garden Circle, Selkirk, as executor of the estate of Loren Gould, 763 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, to Travis Wilson, 1228 Stickles Lane Extension, Port Byron, property at 763 Spring Lake Road, $15,000. Assessment $57,700.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Joseph Feocco, 57 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 2821 White Birch Lane, $255,000. Assessment $222,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Michael W. Lucey Jr., 6284 Cedar Creek, Farmington, and Wendy L. VanVorrhis, 5937 Bridle Path, Farmington, to Robert J. Lattin and Pamela J. Lattin, 462 Powers Road, King Ferry, property at 471 Powers Road, $2,000. Assessment $345,000.
• Michael R. Franklin, 919 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Michael R. Franklin and Diane L. Franklin (same address), property at 919 State Route 34B, $1. Assessment $143,900.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Ingleside Farm Land LLC, 3625 State Route 90, Aurora, to Cayuga Dairy LLC, 1374 Indian Field Road, Genoa, properties at State Route 90 and Levanna Road, $1,364,507. Assessment $2,370,100.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Ross C. Lawton, 309 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Christopher Haff, 1793 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Union Springs, property at Conforti Way, $7,700. Assessment $33,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Charles D. Spaulding, 16 VanPelt Land, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Margaret A. Spaulding (aka Peggy Spaulding), to Tracey L. Shields, Naples, FL, property at 34 Grove St., $22,000. Assessment $25,100.
• Donald Joshua Spaulding, P.O. Box 563, Moravia, Kristi Lynn Spaulding, 13 Moraine Manor, Auburn, and Susan M. Spaulding, 10856 State Route 90, Locke, to Tracey L. Shields, Naples, FL, property at 34 Grove St., $0. Assessment $25,100.
• William D. Youngs Jr., P.O. Box 180, Moravia, Lauren C. Youngs, 4305 Timothy Dr., Jamesville, and William D. Youngs and Marilyn E. Youngs, 4472 Riley Road, Moravia, to William D. Youngs Jr. and Carol J. Youngs, P.O. Box 180, Moravia, property at 4472 Riley Road, $0. Assessment $222,300.
• John Babel, 18 Grove St., Moravia, as executor of the estate of Charles C. Babel, 5073 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Ryan S. Bowen, 5073 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at 5073 Dresserville Road, $90,000. Assessment $65,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Paulette D. Ball, 7029 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott, and Sandra J. Carr, Venice, FL, to Patricia A. Watson, Providence, RI, property at 7143 Owasco Road, $245,000. Assessment $146,400.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• John Van Orman and Dawn Van Orman, 3939 Black St. Road, Scipio Center, to Aaron R. Van Orman and Billie Jo Van Orman, 3936 Black St. Road, Scipio Center, part of 3961 Black St. Road, $0. Assessment $64,400.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Christopher D. Talcott and Lily Talcott, 1995 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, property at 39 Cayuga Shores Dr., $0. Assessment $144,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Robert J. Halstead and Benjamin B. Halstead, 13364 McGibbon Road, Martville, to Robert J. Halstead (same address), property at 13364 McGibbon Road, $0. Assessment $43,300.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Helen Mauzy, 759 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to Daniel N. Dunham and Melissa L. Stayton, 1600 State Route 41A, Moravia, property at 729/759 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $90,200.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Community LD LLC, 70-13 Austin St., 3rd Floor, Forest Hills, to Deanna Ceron, 7517 Crabapple Dr., Fort Byron, property at State Route 38, $14,500. Assessment $20,326.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Michael Saeli and Maria Saeli, 4258 Saeli Road, Savannah, to Joel R. Allen and Julie M. Allen, 11438 Blass Road, Red Creek, property at 11438 Blass Road, $106.451. Assessment $226,600.
• Daniel H. Skardinski, 11611 Pople Road, Cato, to Michael Purdy, 12330 Westbury Road, Red Creek, property at 12330 Westbury Road, $69,200. Assessment $68,800.