Cayuga County property transfers: June 7, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded from March 23 to April 12.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Heather M. Chadwick, as trustee, 131 Pulsifer Drive, to Krystal M. Brown, 1661 Leader Road, Waterloo, property at 126 E. Genesee St., $77,000. Assessment $76,800.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2780 Lake Vista Drive, Lewisville, TX, property at 32 Mary St., $0. Assessment $84,800.
• Susan Spaide, 38 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Gabriel J. Solomon and Morgan J. Serens, 36 S. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 34 Paul St., $105,000. Assessment $33,999.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Robin C. Casper, 109 S. Warren St., Syracuse, property at 159 Garrow St. Extension, $83,000. Assessment $155,900.
• Ioan Dubovici and Ilie Babota, 25-27 Wood St., Auburn, to James L. Lusk, 108 Francis St., Auburn, property at 25-27 Wood St., $113,000. Assessment $84,200.
• Pervez Hai, 1091 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook, IL, to Renpro LLC, 9069 Elpsis Road, Camden, property at 16-18 Gaylord St., $14,000. Assessment $80,600.
• Shiela D. Gallup, 6 Saint Anthony St., Auburn, to Donald W. Ward, 19 Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn property at 6 Saint Anthony St., $138,000. Assessment $124,400.
• Douglas H. and Jane B. Ververs, 93 Prospect St., Auburn, to Carol L. Barbagallo, 18 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 93 Prospect St., $153,500. Assessment $157,000.
• Julia Lupo, 28 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Megan and Christopher Davison, 27 Wood St., Auburn, property at 28 Kearney Ave., $109,042. Assessment $124,100.
• Dennis Sedor, as referee, 110 Genesee St., Suite 210, Auburn, to U.S. Bank National Association, 1133 Rankin St., Suite 100, St. Paul, MN, property at 225 N. Seward Ave., $145,812. Assessment $82,500.
• John Schmoke, 332 Clark St., Auburn, to RPS Automotive Sales & Service Inc., 332 Clark St., Auburn, property at 332 Clark St., $0. Assessment $95,000.
• Stephen and Teresa Roof, 5971 Valley Drive, Jordan, to DaMan 315 LLC, PO Box 12, Mottville, property at 42 Frances St., $65,000. Assessment $71,600.
• HSBC Bank USA, c/o PHH Mortgage Corp., 1 Mortgage Way, Mount Laurel, NJ, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, c/o Information Systems and Networks Corp., Shepherd Mall Office Complex, 2401 NW 23rd St., Suite 1D, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 25 Peacock St., Auburn, $1. Assessment $61,300.
• BMG Capital Inc, PO Box 1557, Auburn, to Aaron C. and Beth A. Smith, 19 Crescent Ave., Auburn, property at 12 Henry Drive, $191,400. Assessment $159,800.
• Robert M. Buschman and Eileen R. McHale, 217 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Doug Verville, A-2 Oak Creek Town Homes, Auburn, property at 217 S. Hoopes Ave., $174,000. Assessment $128,300.
• Peter J. Ruzicka, 6480 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Paul and Deborah Ruzicka, 5868 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 50 Walnut St., $90,000. Assessment $90,000.
• Kelly L. Hurd, 57 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Jerry L. Coe, 32 Squires St., Cortland, property at 57 E. Genesee St., $89,400. Assessment $126,800.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Debra D. Wayne, 6600 Half Acre Road, Auburn, to Colleen M. Shay, 6561 Half Acre Road, Auburn, property at 6561 and 6628 Half Acre Road, $0. Assessment $153,600.
• Colleen M. Shay, 6561 Half Acre Road, Auburn, to Debra D. Wayne, 6600 Half Acre Road, Auburn, property at 1501 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $220,600.
• Paul C. Parlin, 1760 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Carly D. McUmber and Nicholas A. Pearson, 508 Vienna St., No. 6, Newark, property at 1760 Clark St. Road, $94,000. Assessment $83,900.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Kevin W. and Susan M. Ryan, 2754 Centennial St., Weedsport, to Tracey Davenport, PO Box 293, Skaneateles, property at 2754 Centennial St., $167,000. Assessment $123,000.
• Thomas J. Hannig, 8800 South St., Weedsport, to Barry G. and Kathryn J. Germinara, 3055 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 8800 South St., $150,000. Assessment $126,900.
• Cori and Dustin Mills, 8508 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to John Manning and Annamaria Felfoldi, 106 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, property at 8508 Jericho Road, $362,000. Assessment $344,200.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Kyle Van Liew, 3497 Sherman Road, Jordan, to Thomas Grant, 11076 Cooper St., Cato, property at 3497 Sherman Road, $120,000. Assessment $96,000.
• Matthew and Stacey Miller, 3148 State Route 370, Meridian, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 3148 State Route 370, $77,000. Assessment $95,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, and Chad B. Gilfus, 2467 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, to Grace V. Sessler, 11571 Bradt Road, Cato, property at 9587 State Route 38, $70,967. Assessment $149,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• David J. and Debora A. Ward, 2591 Glanville Road, Auburn, to Charles and Alecia Butts, 5638 Mobbs Road, Auburn, part of property at 5547 Mobbs Road, $32,000. Assessment $182,200.
• David Gould and Suzanne Turkett, 2741 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, to Andrew J. Campbell and Patricia A. French, 2705 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, part of property at 2705 Sand Beach Road, $0. Assessment $571,000.
• Michael C. and Paula J. Patell, 4370 Kasson Road, Camillus, to Amy Dugliss and Michael Fiorentino, 700 Scarboro Drive, Syracuse, property at 5894 Owasco Terrace, $485,000. Assessment $280,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Anto and Roberta E. Parseghian, 294 Lake Road, King Ferry, to Anto and Roberta E. Parseghian, as trustees, 294 Lake Road, King Ferry, property at 294 Lake Road, $0. Assessment $155,800.
• Harry E. and Donna L. Lo Vette, 2800 Hill Road, Genoa, to Donna L. Lo Vette, 2800 Hill Road, Genoa, property at 2800 Hill Road, $0. Assessment $88,300.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Valerie J. Torrese, as executor, 484 County Route 3, Fulton, to Jacob B. and Linda M. Schwartz, 388 Cottrell Road, Waterloo, property at Bradt Road, $6,000. Assessment $1,500.
• Mark A. and Jill L. Modafferi, 11528 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, to Matthew and Stacey Miller, 3158 Route 370, Cato, property at 11528 Regan Lee Lane, $230,000. Assessment $180,500.
• Flugelbinder Inc., 9968 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, to DD Cummins LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 2517 W. Main St., $50,000. Assessment $127,800.
• Linda L. Smith, 1633 County Route 57, Fulton, and Judy A. Moore, 99 County Route 7, Hannibal, as co-trustees, to Ronald L. Crandall, 12382 Filkins Road, Baldwinsville, property at 12382 Filkins Road, $44,100. Assessment $59,200.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Charlotte Bancroft, 1570 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, to Matthew Bancroft, as trustee, 74 Little Wolf Road, Tupper Lake, property at 1570 Ledyard Road, $0. Assessment $156,700.
• Susanne Holland, 14 Knightswood Road, Toronto, Ontario, to Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora, property at 323 Main St., $0. Assessment $1,306,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Locke Moravia Properties LLC, 221 Highgate Road, Ithaca, to Timber Ridge Acres LLC, 4147 State Route 34B, Union Springs, three parcels off Main Road in Locke and Moravia, $359,800. Assessment $198,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Vandewater & Associates, 3950 State Route 12, Lyons Falls, to Georgia Treacy and William Keagle, 4226 Long Hill Road, Moravia, part of property at Long Hill Road, $27,000. Assessment $66,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Cynthia B. Brennan, as referee, 7 Court St., Auburn, to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 100 Blue Gentian Road, Eagan, MN, property at 3876 State Route 41A, $110,326. Assessment $92,200.
• Douglas R. Albern, 1 Gulf Hill Road, PO Box 148, McLean, to Grace Mohr, 3610 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 3610 Oak Hill Road, $175,000. Assessment $142,800.
• James A. and Sarah Taylor, 4558 State Route 38A, Skaneateles, to Lisa Taylor-Velez, 250D Westview Commons Blvd., Rochester; Brian Taylor, 3093 County Line Road, Skaneateles; Michael Taylor, 2 Coal Creek Way, Rush; Mark Taylor, 251 Callodine Ave., Amherst; property at 4558 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $161,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Pandora Drossos, as executrix, 4237 Spring Creek Lane, Bellingham, WA, to Ellen A. and Michael R. Carr, 2086 Skipper Court, Bellmore, property at 3587 Owasco Drive, $108,000. Assessment $84,900.
• Joshua J. and Heidi S. Crane, 4207 School St., Auburn, to Joshua Darling and Tiffany M. Anderson, 12 Augustus St., Auburn, property at 4207 School St., $235,000. Assessment $150,800.
• Stefan and Danuta Babiak, PO Box 476, Auburn, to Matthew F. Stock, 10 Vandenbosch Ave., Auburn, property at 59 French Ave., $108,000. Assessment $72,200.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Tracy A. Yardley, as executor, 2283 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, to Joseph and Shelly Connors, 2362 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, properyt at Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, $5,000. Assessment $4,800.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Barry G. and Kathryn J. Germinara, 3055 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to William M. and Alexandra N. Shenk, 8407 Ball Road, Weedsport, property at 3055 Turnpike Road, $169,600. Assessment $173,900.
• Bill L. and Terrie Lynn Haynes, 7519 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Benjamin G. Haynes, 7519 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, part of property at 7519 Cherry St. Road, $1. Assessment $172,900.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to David and Marsha Chitambar, 11 Maple Way, Union Springs, part of property at North Cayuga Street, $20,000. Assessment $26,000.
• Tracey L. Derby, 88 York St., Auburn, to Kailie M. Carter and Charles M. Nolan, 1260 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, property at Spring Street Road, $10,000. Assessment $9,960.
• Christopher Burtless, 29 Homer St., PO Box 71, Union Springs, to Caryn Burtless, 1414 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 29 Homer St., $80,000. Assessment $80,000.
• John W. and Donna Fox, 12459 County House Road, Albion, to Terri L. Fox, 25 S. Washington Ave., PO Box 1022, Oxford, and Tracey L. Fox, 6300 North Road, Sodus, property at Chapel Street, $0. Assessment $126,400.
• Michael Westover, 27 Hillview Drive, Union Springs, to Michael and Barbara Westover, 27 Hillview Drive, Union Springs, property at 27 Hillview Drive, $0. Assessment $154,902.
• Ronald P. Giannino, as administrator, 149 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to McClung Family Partnership, 2233 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, properties at 149 Cayuga St. and 2 Factor St., $100,888. Assessments $75,000 and $6,700.
• John Todd and Kristy Mansfield, 200 Front St., Vestal, to Jacqueline J. Mansfield, 200 Front St., Vestal, property at 693 Fries Cove Road, $0. Assessment $72,500.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Suzanne K. Parsons, 14443 Stafford St., Sterling, to Joseph and Gale Cacchione, 15525 McIntyre Road, Sterling, property at 578 Main St., $45,000. Assessment $43,800.
• John Paige, 306 Roosevelt Ave., Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; Elizabeth M. Welch, 7665 Route 104A, Red Creek; Judson J. Paige, 375 Harding Road, Williamsville; to Paige Enterprises LLC, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven, property at 14451 Bell Ave., $1. Assessment $276,800.
• Paul W. Garland and Anne Hallinan-Garland, 14521 Church St., PO Box 478, Fair Haven, to Nathan J. Garland, as trustee, 15 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 14521 Church St., $0. Assessment $99,600.
• Raymond and Sandra Monahan, 900 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Sterling Spring Water LLC, 5554 Main St., Williamsville, property at 900 State Route 104A, $194,000. Assessment $118,400.
• Marcella A. Maurizio, 451 Main St., Sterling, to Kayleigh Musso, 2327 Day Road, Weedsport, property at 1461 Onionville Road, $134,900. Assessment $64,600.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Thomas and Crystal Ripley, 6565 Eaton Road, Moravia, to Kyle and Rachael Ripley, 754 Lake Como Road, Cortland, part of a property at 6565 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $1,233,700.246
• Geraldine B. Rote, 7185 Hatfield Road, Cortland, to Daniel L. Sweeney Jr., 1839 Preble Road, Preble, part of property at 7185 Hatfield Road, $35,000. Assessment $246,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• U.S. Bank Trust NA, as trustee, c/o Hudson Homes Managements LLC, 3701 Regent Blvd., Suite 175, Irving, TX, to Mervin and Irma Sensensig, 183 Patterson Road, Brushton, property at 12167 Duck Lake Road, $73,000. Assessment $45,500.
• Leonard Larocca, 110 Exeter Ave., Liverpool, to Benny G. Larocca Sr., as trustee, 8191 Trellis Brook Lane, Liverpool, property at 1124 Maroney Road, $0. Assessment $42,100.
• Barbara Scutt, 14615 Lake St., Sterling, to Jamie Countryman, 11926 W. Main St., Wolcott, property at 500 Victory Road, $30,000. Assessment $40,400.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!