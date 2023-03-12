Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 22-28:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Lisa M. Becker, 9424 Woodlawn Drive, Brewerton, as administrator of the estate of Matthew J. Becker, 12 Catlin St., Auburn, to Ashley L. Miles, 12 Catlin St., Auburn, property at 12 Catlin St., $95,000. Assessment $99,100.

• M. Joyce Thomasson, 454 Bartnick Road, Genoa, to Jason M. Scotti and Susana Scotti, San Diego, CA, property at 25 Tuxill Square, $115,000. Assessment $115,200.

• Mark A. Stopyra, 105 Perrine St., Auburn, to Jason D. Bergerstock and Jennifer Simons, 2607 Sloan Road, Auburn, property at 44 Aurelius Ave., $70,000. Assessment $51,300.

• Jeffery D. Mead and Charisse M. Mead, 8 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Sonja M. Yates-Alexander, 8 Vista St., Auburn, property at 8 Elizabeth St., $167,000. Assessment $176,500.

• Daniel Testa Jr. and Teresa Testa, 2 Bella Ave., Auburn, to Daniel A. Testa III, as trustee of the Daniel and Teresa Testa Irrevocable Trust, 198 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2 Belle Ave., $0. Assessment $222,900.

• Michael Furgeson, 214 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Michael Furgeson and Kenda Furgeson (same address), property at 214 Perrine Ave., $0. Assessment $101,200.

• Joseph A. Williams, 181 Seymour St., Auburn, to Tevon A. McDougle and Haley M. Lukins, 33 Bradford St., Auburn, property at 181 Seymour St., $122,000. Assessment $131,000.

• Joshua Czyz, 140 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Melissa Dittmar-Gilbert and Mark Gilbert, 63 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, property at 63 Pulsifer Drive, $250,000. Assessment $180,600.

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Lansing, MI, to John Wilson, 6468 Sharon Drive, Auburn, property at 128 Standart Ave., $115,000. Assessment $137,600.

• Kimberly C. Taylor, 165 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Brandon W. Taylor, as trustee for the Kimberly C. Taylor Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 165 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $182,700.

• Raymond E. Decker, 3710 State Route 31A, and Jennifer T. Decker, 152 Franklin St., Auburn, to Jennifer T. Decker (same address), property at 152 Franklin St., $0. Assessment $91,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Austin D. Good, 8418 Cooper Road, Brutus, to Shannon C. Swift and William R. Swift, Belleville, IL, property at 8418 Cooper Road, $427,500. Assessment $328,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Kevin M. Stock, 9757 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, to Munadhil A. Abdulkarim and Hussein M. Aziz, Haledon, NJ, property at 9757 Bonta Bridge Road, $190,000. Assessment $92,000.

• Scott W. Plank (aka Scott Plank) and Janet R. Plank (fka Janet R. Hillman), 9521 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to Alexander W. Nassimos and Mara C. Elia, 506 Mary St., Newark, property at 9521 Bonta Bridge Road, $205,000. Assessment $96,000 and $15,100.

• Vernon Symonds and Margaret C. Symonds, 9905 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to Nicholas Wiwsianyk, 39 Union St., Auburn, property at 9905 Bonta Bridge Road, $161,000. Assessment $115,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Nicholas J. Squairs and Deidre S. Squairs, 11065 Schooley Road, Cato, to Brendan L. Schram and Kayla F. Schram (same addres), property at 11065 Schooley Road, $159,000. Assessment $90,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Joel Eisenschmidt, 2652 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, to Mark J. Giannotta and Ashly M. Giannotta, 57 Stryker Ave., Auburn, property at 2652 Sand Beach Road, $230,000. Assessment $141,500.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• James R. Harris, 454 Bartnick Road, Genoa, to James R. Harris, as trustee of the Harris Trust (same address), property at 454 Bartnick Road, $0. Assessment $79,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Randy H. Roberts and Wendy L. Roberts, 11726 State Route 38, Cato, to Randy H. Roberts and Wendy L. Roberts and Cheyanne M. Roberts (same address), property at 2346 Robinson Road, $0. Assessment $108,500.

• John A. House, 11540 Southard Road, Cato, to John A. House (same address), as trustee of the John A. House Revocable Trust Agreement, property at 11540 Southard Road, $0. Assessment $202,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Richard H. Wilson and Kaye A. Wilson, 3360 State Route 90, Aurora, to the Revocable Trust of Richard H. Wilson and the Revocable Trust of Kaye E. Wilson, 3360 State Route 90, Aurora, property at State Route 90, $0. Assessment $0.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Allan L. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Kenneth C. Badman, and David L. Badman Sr., 6267 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Allan L. Badman and Deborah A. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $60,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• 915 Development LLC, 105 Stillwater Drive, East Syracuse, to Go 180 Ventures LLC (same address), property at 77 Hazelhurst Ave., $0. Assessment $57,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Steven Tardibone, 5884 W. Lake Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Steven Tardibone Living Trust, to Pure Drive LLC, 6 Elm St., Auburn, property at 520 State Route 5, $155,000. Assessment $125,000.

• Gary J. Sheftic Jr., 6788 Pine Ridge Road, Auburn, to Colby J. Falcone, 8122 Baker Road, Auburn, property at 6788 Pine Ridge Road, $138,000. Assessment $86,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Rodney B. Davis and Mary R. Davis, 111 Mynderse St., Seneca Falls, to Patricia C. Myska, Clark, NJ, property at 4368 State Route 90, $66,000. Assessment $39,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Gerber Homes & Additions LLC, 1260 Ridge Road, Ontario, to Daniel Fey and Robin B. Fey, 41 Oswego River Road, Phoenix, part of West Bay Road, $40,000. Assessment N/A.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Randy H. Roberts and Wendy L. Roberts and Cheyanne M. Roberts, 11726 State Route 38, Cato, to Randy H. Roberts and Wendy L. Roberts (same address), property at 12572 Ira Station Road, $0. Assessment $25,000.