Cayuga County property transfers: March 13, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Bowtak Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, in trust for Cayuga Community College, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 83-85-87 Wall St., $180,000. Assessment $116,900.

• Kathy M. Dagnesi, 125 Dunning Ave., Auburn, and Elisabeth A. Shea, 725 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, to Kimberly Dagnesi, 118 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 118 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $77,300.

• CEO Properties LLC, 49 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Neal Falkenstein, 60 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 61 Osborne St., $50,250. Assessment $69,500.

• Deborah E. Carter, 173 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Deborah E. Carter and Jeffrey B. Jackson (same address), property at 173 Perrine Ave., $0. Assessment $92,700.

• David S. Galbato, 8455 Torchwood Lane, Cicero, to DSG Properties LLC (same address), property at 65 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $75,600.

• Barbara Greco, 16 S. Albany St., Auburn, to Amy M. Perkins and Howard Perkins, 2589 Earl St., Weedsport, property at 16 S. Albany St., $205,000. Assessment $144,000.

• Auburn East LLC, 2119 Old Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus, to Amber M. Maurillo and Matthew J. Maurillo, 10357 Baker Road, Weedsport, property at 4 Lansing St., $85,000. Assessment $86,100.

• Carl R. Townsend, 7732 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, to Walsh CNY Properties LLC, 105 Waterbridge Terrace, Camillus, property at 99 Lansing St., $203,000. Assessment $109,000.

• Mariann Sharra, 162 N. Division St., Auburn, Joanne Sherwood, 70 Walnut St., Auburn, and John L. Elice, 34 Fourth Ave., Auburn, to John L. Elice and Carolynn A. Elice, 34 Fourth Ave., Auburn, and John J. Elice (same address), property at 32 Logan St., $96,000. Assessment $85,500.

• Lattimore WCBB LLC, 1732 First Ave, Number 21479, New York, to 81 Genesee Street LLC, P.O. Box 1371, Fairport, property at 81 Genesee St., $1,500,000. Assessment $3,800,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Stanley W. Jakaub and Jeanne M. Jakaub, 688 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Susan M. Jakaub and Stanley W. Jakaub III, as trustees for the Stanley W. Jakaub and Jeanne M. Jakaub Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 688 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $128,765.

• Wesley A. Wright and Nicholas D. Wright, as trustees of the David A. Wright Irrevocable Trust, 973 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Wesley A. Wright, 5602 Oakwood Road, Auburn, property at 973 Turnpike Road, $80,000. Assessment $114,000.

• Ralph Albert Deal and Cynthia Andrea Deal, 394 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Steven Tardibone, P.O. Box 2232, Auburn, property at 394 W. Genesee St. Road, $58,300. Assessment $154,000.

• Kenneth P. Kinnaman and Danielle M. Kinnaman, 6511 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Brandon Sean Smart, Standart Woods Garden Apartments, Apartment R205, Auburn, property at 6511 Beech Tree Road, $119,900. Assessment $73,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Dale F. Armstrong and Lester A. Armstrong, 1996 Emerson Road, Port Byron, to CK Rental Properties LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 2591-2593 Earl St., $155,000. Assessment $90,100.

• John M. Roe and Betsy S. Roe (aka Betsey S. Roe), 221 Fire Lane 12, Jordan, to Rachel A. Keller and Jon T. Gilmore, 4399 Lyons Road Extension, Marcellus, property at 8401 Shepherd Road, $280,000. Assessment $177,300.

• Barbara J. Edersheim, 2565 Denman Road, Weedsport, to Tim J. Joseph, 9744 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 2565 Denman Road, $80,450. Assessment $101,333.

• Donna Paddock, P.O. Box 60, Cazenovia, Brenda ReSue, Clermont, FL, Craig Ryan, 2971 Turnpike Road, Auburn, Robyn L. Ward, 3075 Turnpike Road, Auburn, Sonia Webb, Great Falls, VA, and Jennifer Ryan (c/o Barbara Ryan), Leesburg, FL, to John Ryan, 2716 Rude St., Weedsport, property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $304,348.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Kevin M. Curtis, 10050 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Dennis Vendel and Kathleen Vendel, 2905 Sherwood Road, Palmyra, property at 10050 Jordan Road, $120,000. Assessment $84,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Adele M. Guy, as executor of the last will and testament of Edwin E. Mack, 9967 O’Neill Road, Port Byron, to Adele M. Guy (same address), property at 9967 O’Neil Road, $0. Assessment $89,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Cross Lake Properties LLC, P.O. Box 920, Weedsport, to Martin Homer, 2545 E. Main St., Cato, property at 2545 E. Main St., $100,000. Assessment $49,100.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• David J. Manning, 1873 Nauvoo Road, Port Byron, to Jacqueline Dixon, 4254 Wiggins Road, Auburn, property at 1873 Nauvoo Road, $100,000. Assessment $68,200.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Cynthia Jean Lees, 8145 High St., Port Byron, to Thomas R. Lees, 7870 State St., Auburn, property at 8145 High St., $0. Assessment $59,000.

• Donna M. Boardway, 824 O’Connor Road, Port Byron, to Tyler Jirinec, 214 Wheat St., Cayuga, property at 824 O’Connor Road, $88,000. Assessment $42,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Thomas J. Nolan, 3402 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Scenic Vista Builders LLC, 3251 Ensenore Road, Moravia, property at 2839 Jugg St. and Jugg Street, $260,000. Assessment $89,118 and $12,800.

• Christine A. Wilbur and Roger A. Middleton, 117 Myrtle Ave., Johnson City, to Laurie A. Wood, 82 S. Main St., Moravia, property at 84 S. Main St., $65,000. Assessment $45,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Sharon L. Forshee, 448 Glenwood Lane, Auburn, to Nickolas R. LaPointe, 3 Brandon Court, New Windsor, property at 447 Glenwood Lane, $420,000. Assessment $339,800.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Michael F. Casler and Susan L. Casler, 14 Calloway Drive, Auburn, to Susan L. Casler (same address), property at 14 Calloway Drive and 406 Waters Edge, $0. Assessment $465,227.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Cynthia Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, as administrator of the estate and last will and testament of Steven Nemec (aka Harry Steve Nemec) (aka Steven Nemec Jr.), to Andrew T. Millier and Hannah Millier, 4644 Long Hill Road, Moravia, property at 3782 Ensenore Road, $450,000. Assessment $440,500.

Town of Sempronius 92

Equalization rate

• Donald E. Lang and Jill R. Lang, 344 Reese Road, Earlville, to Eric B. Barden and Gina Puzo, 86 S. Main St., Homer, property at 6869 N. Glen Haven Road, $50,000. Assessment $584,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Timothy P. Hubbard, as trustees for the Lyndon P. Hubbard and Dorothy M. Hubbard Trust, 3723 Taylor Road, Auburn, to Linda L. Dunham (same address), property at 3723 Taylor Road, $117,600. Assessment $116,000.

• Ronald D. Dennis and Penelope Ann Dennis (aka Penelope M. Dennis), 7018 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Michael G. Dennis, 7060 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, property at Cherry Street Road, $0. Assessment $67,000.

• Ronald D. Dennis and Penelope Ann Dennis (aka Penelope M. Dennis), 7018 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Laura D. Fitzgerald, 7061 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, and Jeffrey A. Dennis, 3215 Cottle Road, Weedsport, property at 7018 Cherry St. Road, off Cherry Street and Off Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $155,400.

• Thomas J. Hickel, 135 Schwartz Road, Lancaster, to Hilary James Hoffman and Cheryl A. Hoffman, 3675 Center St. Road, Auburn, property at Center Street Road, $28,000. Assessment N/A.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• William H. Derby, as executor of the last will and testament of Ruth E. Engle, 14624 Martville Road, Sterling, to William H. Derby, 14683 Martville Road, Sterling, property at 14624 Martville Road, $1. Assessment $127,024.

• Magen Elaine Doyle and Keaton Jon Doyle, 2908 County Route 57, Fulton, to Steven J. Reed, 1885 Pierce Road, Martville, property at 14380 Victory St., $50,000. Assessment $35,700.

