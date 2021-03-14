Cayuga County property transfers: March 14, 2021

• Mary Jo Gunderson (fka Mary Jo Whiting), 3449 State Route 90, Aurora, to Kevin T. Engel and Kristina Engel, 147 Myers Road, Lansing, property at 3449 State Route 90, $164,750. Assessment $120,000.

• Timothy Cr. Stank Sr., 280 Conklin Forks Road, Conklin, and Suzanne E. Rhyner, Edgar, WI, as co-executors of the estate of Lynde M. Lafler, late of 1388 Oakdale Road, Johnson City, and Suzanne E. Rhyner, to David R. Gerber and Sharon A. Gerber, 5749 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia, property at 2435 Sunset Beach Dr., $250,000. Assessment $146,700.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 90

• Willard J. Rusch, 1709 New York Central Road, Port Byron, to Willard J. X. Rusch Irrevocable Trust, Wendy R. Smith, co-trustee, Sevierville, TN, and Lisa M. Walker, co-trustee, South Portland, ME, property at 1709 New York Central Road, $0. Assessment $77,400.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 80

• James N. Greene, P.O. Box 405, Moravia, to James N. Greene Jr., Acton, MA, and David N. Greene, Colorado Springs, CO, as co-trustees of the James N. Greene Sr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 115 and 107 Main St. and Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $378,000.