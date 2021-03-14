Cayuga County property transfers: March 14, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 8-14.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Phillip C. Gioia, 330 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Phillip C. Gioia and Catherine Willsey (same address), property at 330 N. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $141,900.
• O.E. Franklin LLC, 111 Franklin St., Auburn, to Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Auburn, property at 144 Wall St., $21,500. Assessment $59,500.
• Ann M. Caruana, 143 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Rebekah Waldo, 134 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 134 Standart Ave., $138,500. Assessment $111,000.
• Laurie F. Ross, 4 Harvard Ave., Auburn, to Linda M. Nervina, 7089 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 8 Harvard Ave., $170,000. Assessment $137,400.
• Donna M. Angotti, 103 Columbus Ave., Rome, to Andrea Heath, 34 Boston Ave., Auburn, property at 228 Franklin St., $118,000. Assessment $123,000.
• Rose Gentile (aka Rose A. Gentile), 140 Prospect St., Auburn, to James Gentile Jr., as trustee of the Rose A. Gentile Living Trust, 6831 Jayhawk Circle, Baldwinsville, property at various Prospect Street, $0. Assessment $170,800.
• Lynette Wilson, 6468 Sharon Dr., Auburn, and Terri A. Levine, 201 North St., Apt 1, Auburn, to Jacqueline A. Madere, 7 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 122 N. Lewis St., $154,000. Assessment $84,000.
• BBH Investments Inc., 2 Washington St., Auburn, to Kenneth R. Scott Sr. and Chrystal D. Larrabee, 3 Lizette St., Auburn, property at 28-38 Rathbun St., $0. Assessment $14,300.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Thaddeus F. Barski, 40 Perrine St., Auburn, as executor of the estate of Nancy J. Barski, to Ross S. Walters, 2927 Almond Dr., Auburn, property at High Bridge Road, $35,000. Assessment $136,200.
• Richard A. Chalupnicki and Christine S. Chalupnicki, 6500 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Marc A. Chalupnicki and Sara M. Casler, as trustees for the Richard A. Chalupnicki and Christine S. Chalupnicki Irrevocable Trust, and Richard A. Chalupnicki and Christine Chalupnicki (same address), property at 6500 Basswood Road, $0. Assessment $120,900.
• Douglas Amodei and John Amodei, 6512 Mullen Dr., Auburn, to Meghan M. Reap, 3903 Stetson Circle, Syracuse, property at 6512 Mullen Dr., $230,000. Assessment $137,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Mark A. Stephens, Thedford, NE, to Michael P. Schatt, 10284 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 10284 State Route 34, $140,000. Assessment $104,800.
• Andrew Martin and Anita Martin, 2554 Taylor Road, Savannah, to Doren E. Martin and Cheryl A. Martin, 2898 Jorolemon Road, Weedsport, property at Saya Road, $150,000. Assessment $75,000.
• Adam R. Mendzef, 9657 State Route 34, Weedsport, and Deborah A. Mendzef, 5442 Arcadia Zurich Norris Road, Sodus, to Marjorie E. Lawton and Shailer Upton Lawton, 46 Petticoat Lane, Bloomingburg, property at 9657 State Route 34, property at 9657 State Route 34, $302,000. Assessment $189,900.
• Judy Campitello, Tavares, FL, and Jacqueline M. Watson, 7406 Donegal Way, Liverpool, as trustees of the Joseph Galtieri Irrevocable Trust, to Jacqueline M. Watson, 7406 Donegal Way, Liverpool, property at 139 Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $105,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Heather Loucks, 3669 Mill St., Marion, property at off West Main Street, $1,725. Assessment $7,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Denise Jones, Richmond, TX, Anita Stimak, Katy, TX, Marie Rake, Katy, TX, and Debra Brenchley, 191 Mix Road, Chenango Forks, to Andrea B. Brown, 477 Chrysler Road, Endwell, property at 2393 Sunset Beach Dr., $260,000. Assessment $215,000.
• Mary Jo Gunderson (fka Mary Jo Whiting), 3449 State Route 90, Aurora, to Kevin T. Engel and Kristina Engel, 147 Myers Road, Lansing, property at 3449 State Route 90, $164,750. Assessment $120,000.
• Timothy Cr. Stank Sr., 280 Conklin Forks Road, Conklin, and Suzanne E. Rhyner, Edgar, WI, as co-executors of the estate of Lynde M. Lafler, late of 1388 Oakdale Road, Johnson City, and Suzanne E. Rhyner, to David R. Gerber and Sharon A. Gerber, 5749 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia, property at 2435 Sunset Beach Dr., $250,000. Assessment $146,700.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Willard J. Rusch, 1709 New York Central Road, Port Byron, to Willard J. X. Rusch Irrevocable Trust, Wendy R. Smith, co-trustee, Sevierville, TN, and Lisa M. Walker, co-trustee, South Portland, ME, property at 1709 New York Central Road, $0. Assessment $77,400.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• James N. Greene, P.O. Box 405, Moravia, to James N. Greene Jr., Acton, MA, and David N. Greene, Colorado Springs, CO, as co-trustees of the James N. Greene Sr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 115 and 107 Main St. and Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $378,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Finger Lakes Real Estate Development LLC, 6064 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Emanuel Delarco and Janette Delarco, 399 Fire Lane 26, Moravia, property at 3544 Honeysuckle Road, $255,000. Assessment $116,500.
• Dennis P. Sedor, 5 John Smith Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Paul and Mary Anne Lattimore Family Benefit Trust, to Warren L. Vanderpool Jr., 58 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, property at Lot No. 6, Calloway Drive, $80,000. Assessment $71,900.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Delmar L. Sensenig and June M. Sensenig, 3380 Route 414, Seneca Falls, to Jerrell Martin, 3521 Ensenore Road, Moravia, property at 3537 Wyckoff Road, $100,000. Assessment $209,700.
• Matthew Peachey, 106 Woodland Dr., Moravia, and Melvin Peachey, 145 Woodland Dr., Moravia, to Brittany M. Denman, 3672 Wycoff Road, Moravia, property at 3672 Wycoff Road, $132,500. Assessment $99,100.
• Dale L. Newell, 2633 Sherman Road, Marietta, to Wayne E. Stuttle and Janet D. Stuttle, 2136 Mosher Road, Scipio Center, property at 000 Cork St., $91,000. Assessment $92,300.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Dale Kehoe, 2841 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Mark L. Minnoe, 2068 Dumplin Hill Road, Moravia, property at State Route 41A, $500. Assessment $13,469.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Claudio Gomez, as executor of the estate of Jennie-Lee Herndon, 4930 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, to Carl R. Vernon, 1761 Center Road, Scipio Center, property at 4984 Cross Road, $169,900. Assessment $146,600.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Scott W. Burdick, P.O. Box 301, Stephentown, as executor of the last will and testament of Wesley H. Burdick, to James M. McKenna and Zoe M. Familo, 2919 County Route 57, Fulton, property at Lot 12 Ontario Shores Dr., $51,250. Assessment $72,000.
• Brandon Flack, as trustee by William F. Flack, and William F. Flack, as trustee of the Donna M. Flack Revocable Trust, Stonington, CT, to Kenneth J. Pink and Anastasia N. Pink, 43 N. Country Club Drive, Rochester, property at 14539 and 14540 Fancher Ave., $535,000. Assessment $310,500.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Blake Burgess, Placerville, CA, property at 626 Main St., $0. Assessment $59,500.
• Dean C. Smith and Jeannette Smith, 14404 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, to Melissa R. Uruburu and Joseph E. Hildebrant, 14386 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, property at 14386 Fair Haven Road, $500. Assessment $203,800.