Cayuga County property transfers: March 20, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 7-13:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Maureen Mullally, 4361 Fay Road, Syracuse, as executor of the estate of Margaret I. Mullally, 33 Wood St., Auburn, to Autumn Ride LLC, 1552 208th St., Bayside, property at 33 Wood St., $32,000. Assessment $60,700.

• Roger M. Button and Pauline Ferro, 113 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Charles Smith and Kim Stevens, 30 Barber St., Auburn, property at 25 N. Green St., $96,000. Assessment $58,000 and $12,400.

• Norma A. Olcott, 47 Mattie St., Auburn, to Ziad G. Hussein and Dawn M. Hussein, 6106 Jemola Runne, Cicero, property at 45-47 Mattie St., $125,000. Assessment $99,800.

• Kenneth E. Dover, 19 Grover St., Auburn, to Tracy Verrier and Ian Phillips, 16 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 19 Grover St., $220,000. Assessment $144,600.

• Jonathan A. Hochberg, 82 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Jonathan A. Hochberg and Evelyn D. Blair (same address), property at 82 Lake Ave., $0. Assessment $119,800.

• Kaleigh M. Maywalt (fka Kaleigh M. Reid), 33 Glenthorne Road, Rochester, to Richard A. Love III and Jennifer Caster, 415 Skyview Terrace, Syracuse, property at 32 Aspen St., $132,000. Assessment $62,000.

• Bel-Aire North Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to BMG Capital Inc. (same address), property at 100 Lake Ave., $0. Assessment $156,600.

• Grillo Companies Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to BMG Capital Inc. (same address), property at 5, 6 and 10 McMaster St., $0. Assessment $103,700, $139,500 and $118,000.

• Willard G. Schwarting and Jean B. Schwarting, 970 Townline Road, Cayuga, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 5-7 Steel St., $28,000. Assessment $56,500.

• Auburn East LLC, 2119 Old Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus, to Jeremy R. Kozub and Kathy Kozub, 5547 Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 6 Morris St., $152,251. Assessment $110,400.

• Peter J. Petrosino and Jean M. Petrosino, 2699 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, to MS Family Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 180, Skaneateles, property at 36 York St., $375,000. Assessment $239,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Brian J. Hill and Kimberly A. Hill (aka Kimberly M. Hill), 2815 Basin St., Weedsport, to Adam J. Hurd and Nina A. Hurd, 6217 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 2815 Basin St., $315,000. Assessment $197,900.

• Lucien R. Martens, 21 ½ Troy St., Seneca Falls, and John C. Martens, 932 Mill Road, Port Byron, to Andrew Lee Drourr and Jordan Ashley Bell, 404 Pineview Circle, Seneca Falls, property at 2542 Hamilton St., $160,000. Assessment $123,200.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jeffrey L. and Jean Ann Maillie, 48 Girton Place, Rochester, property at 80 Fire Lane 17, $0. Assessment $41,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• David R. Yantch and Kathleen A. Yantch, 5147 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Danielle Dennis, 5137 W. Lake Road, Auburn, and John P. Testa, 7010 Owasco Road, Auburn, as co-trustees of the Yantch Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 5147 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $279,000.

• Daniel Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, to Long Shot Properties LLC (same address), 5295 Bluefield Road, $0. Assessment $50,400.

• Katherine Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, to Long Shot Properties LLC (same address), property at 2401 Sunset Beach Drive, 2140 Detrich Road and Detrich Road, $0. Assessment $269,000, $201,300 and $19,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Clifford Doyle, 193 Cottage St., Auburn, to Ronald D. Kratzer and Teresa L. Kratzer, 10033 State Route 90, Genoa, property at 10033 State Route 90, $41,641. Assessment $106,552.

• Amy White Sheils (fka Amy White), 373 Indian Field Road, Genoa, to Casandra M. Vernon, 924 Dublin Hill Road, Aurora, property at 373 Indian Field Road, $166,000. Assessment $129,900.

• Craig Wellman, 416 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Johnothan G. C. Nash, 70 Fuller Lane, Slaterville Springs, property at 416 Mahaney Road, $0. Assessment $40,700.

• Doris Lobdell, Apt. A, 693 N. Wood North Road, Freeville, to Frank Vakerich, 995 Fire Road 6, King Ferry, property at Clear View Road, $5,000. Assessment $2,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Timothy J. Hoyt and Susan J. Hoyt, 12448 Ferris Road, Cato, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 12459 Ferris Road and Ferris Road, $24,000. Assessment $25,900 and $2,500.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Ronald A. Merriman and Deborah S. Merriman, 2254 Hanshaw Road, Freeville, to 2373 Sunset Drive Beach LLC, 4017 Quail Ridge, Cortland, property at 2373 Sunset Beach Drive, $350,000. Assessment $131,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Dean Sickles and Cheryl Sickles, 13 E. Main St., Cortland, to Debbie Welch, 5635 Globe Road, Moravia, property at 5670 Howell Road, $12,000. Assessment $45,000.

• Laurie A. Stewart, 4675 W. Cayuga St., Locke, to Michael D. Kennedy, 153 Algerine Road, Lansing, property at 4675 W. Cayuga St., $160,000. Assessment $95,800.

• Billy J. Figgolari, 4772 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Laurie L. Horton and Michael A. Horton, 3311 Zelsnack Road, Marathon, property at Erron Hill Road, $53,000. Assessment $12,400.

• Scott F. Kirkey and Shelley M. Kirkey, 89 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, and Skyler J. Kirkey, 2416 Lyons Road, Moravia, to Andrew Klock and Summer Kirkey, 1356 Breesport Road, Lot 12, Erin, property at 4841 Chevalier Road, $32,000. Assessment $21,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Joshua Dennis, 8220 Barnes Road, Port Byron, to Daniel R. Burns and Lauren M. Quinn, 7259 Donovan Road, Port Byron, property at 8220 Barnes Road, $350,000. Assessment $253,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Karen M. Brennan, 4992 Fox Hole Road, Moravia, to Ann Marie Brennan (same address), property at 4992 Fox Hole Road, $0. Assessment $121,600.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Donald E. Lang and Jill R. Lang, 344 Reese Road, Earlville, to Michael Montinarelli and Sandra Montinarelli, 88 Green Road, Churchville, property at 6869 N. Glen Haven Road, $21,000. Assessment $584,000.

• Karen Lawitts and Howard Wolhandler, 6251 Turnwood Drive, Jamesville, to AGAM KH LLC (same address), property at 82 Lakewood Lane, $0. Assessment $478,100.

• Barbara J. Baldwin, 3697 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Matthew Carman, Arlington, MA, property at 3697 State Route 41A, $81,000. Assessment $68,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Jeffrey C. Cronk and Pamela M. Cronk, 207 Bossard Road, Groton, to David M. Stewart and Nicole M. Stewart, 7835 Halsey Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 101 Burtis Point Road, $439,000. Assessment $247,700.

• Edward D. Fischer, 6172 E. Lake Road, Auburn, as executor of the estate of Shirley J. Fischer (aka Shirley Fischer), to Edward D. Fischer (same address), Nancy L. Trutschel, 310 Standart Woods, Auburn, Sharon M. Raymond, 3 Chapin St., Auburn, Kelly E. Miller, 5204 North Road, Auburn, and Richard J. Fischer, 2749 Jugg St., Moravia, property at 3561 Swartout Road, $0. Assessment $85,400.

• Edward D. Fischer (same address), Nancy L. Trutschel, 310 Standart Woods, Auburn, Sharon M. Raymond, 3 Chapin St., Auburn, Kelly E. Miller, 5204 North Road, Auburn, and Richard J. Fischer, 2749 Jugg St., Moravia, to Morgan B. Miller, 3561 Swartout Road, Auburn, property at 3561 Swartout Road, $106,000. Assessment $85,400.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• BMG Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to BMG Capital Inc. (same address), property at 3272 Walker Road, $0. Assessment $131,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Michael T. Moulton, 52 Grove St., Union Springs, and Christine M. Moulton, 8004 State St. Road, Port Byron, to Michael T. Moulton (same address), property at 52 Grove St., $0. Assessment $94,900.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Vernon Bishop and Barbara Jean Bishop, 16269 Ontario Shores Drive, Sterling, to Sterling Lake LLC, 428A Main St., Suite 202, Armonk, property at 16269 Ontario Shores Drive, $415,000. Assessment $292,784.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• Peter J. Carr, 497 Clark St. Extension, Groton, and Joshua T. Carr, 6085 Howell Road, Locke, to Joshua T. Carr (same address), property at 6085 Howell Road, $0. Assessment $105,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• James L. Delaney, 336 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, and Kevin D. Delaney, 121 Lookout Circle, Syracuse, to Kalan Kent and Katelyn M. Kent, 3180 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 7563 Potter Road, $300,000. Assessment $174,700.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• John A. Walton, 12622 Ira Station Road, Martville, to Patrick J. Walton, 1681 Pierce Road, Martville, property at 12622 Ira Station Road, $2,500. Assessment $200,000.

• Steven J. Sheldon, 630 Victory Road, Red Creek, to Steven J. Sheldon and Nancy Sheldon (same address), property at 630 Victory Road, $0. Assessment $123,100.

