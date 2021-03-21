Cayuga County property transfers: March 21, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 15-21.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Timothy P. Walsh, 71-73 Capitol St., Auburn, and Susan Walsh, 6417 Victory Dr., Auburn, to Timothy P. Walsh, property at 71-73 Capitol St., $0. Assessment $101,100.
• Jeffrey S. Brier, 18 Canoga St., Auburn, to Jolene M. Dennis, 16 Jefferson St., Auburn, property at 18 Canoga St., $69,000. Assessment $55,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Ross S. Walters, 2729 Almond Dr., Auburn, and Roger W. Walters, 758 Aurelius Springport Townline Road, Cayuga, to David R. Walters, 7458 Robinson Road, Auburn, property at High Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $136,200.
• Georgie A. Edmunds, 6600 Short Road, Cayuga, to Dana R.L. Rouse Sr., 406 Turnpike Road Ext., Cayuga, property at 6600 Short Road and Clark Street Road, $0. Assessment $104,650.
• Auburn Industrial Development Authority, 2 State St., Auburn, to Bluefield Manor Housing Inc., 516 Bluefield Manor, Auburn, property at 516 Bluefield Manor, $0. Assessment $1,400.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Henry A. Stearns III, 238 State St., Auburn, and Jennie A. Stearns, 8734 Weedsport Sennett road, Weedsport, to Jennie A. Stearns, property at 8734 Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $106,800.
• Christine Armistead, Portland, TX, and Anthony Bertonica, 1317 Route 326, Cayuga, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Kathleen T. Ball, 2627 Hamilton Road, Weedsport, to Gideon C. Driscoll and Heather B. Driscoll, Q201 Standart Woods Apartments, Auburn, property at 2627 Hamilton St., $130,000. Assessment $110,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Helen M. Waters, 306 Ulster St., Syracuse, to Theresa A. Waters and John H. Schwartz Jr., 4763 Cornish Heights Parkway, Syracuse, property off Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $11,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Cindy L. Lamphere, 849 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Floyd M. Lamphere Jr. and Katherine P. Lamphere (same address), property at 849 Howell Road, $1. Assessment $66,400.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Jerry Edward Meyer II, 5218 Silver St. Road, Auburn, and Tammy Lynn Meyer, 6 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Jerry Edward Meyer II, property at 5218 Silver St. Road, $0. Assessment $223,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• James D. Moore and Heidi Moore (fka Heidi Dougherty), 12264 Bradt Road, Cato, to Logan Luzier, 7040 Potter Road, Auburn, property at 12264 Bradt Road, $100,000. Assessment $84,100.
• Charles B. Piedmonte, as trustee of the Charles Piedmonte Jr. and Rosemary Piedmonte Irrevocable Trust, to Thomas M. Cook and Anna Jane Christine Ives, 278 E. Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 11460 North St., $142,000. Assessment $95,100.
• Sidney Townsend and Paula Townsend, 12124 State Route 176, Cato, to Chelsea L. Townsend (same address), property at 3520 Dennison Road, $0. Assessment $206,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Edward Brennan and Christine Brennan, Leesburg, VA, to Alpa S. Basu and Anirban Basu, 6 Brittany Court, Chappaqua, property at 1585 Honoco Road, $320,000. Assessment $198,506.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Daryl J. Reiff and Melissa K. Reiff (fka Melissa K. Wise), 7737 Laraway Road, Cayuga, to Leon M. Martin and Thelma H. Martin, 7934 Laraway Road, Cayuga, property at Part 7737 Laraway Road, $15,000. Assessment $86,000.
• John R. Malenick, 7310 Laraway Road, Cayuga, to Steven J. Broker and Kristen Dermody, 10 Epping Wood Trail, Pittsford, property at Laraway Road, $315,000. Assessment $50,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Sheree Banks (fka Sheree Borba), 5 Oriole Path, Liverpool, to Emma Schenck, 7 Liberty Dr., Moravia, property at 4535 State Route 38A, $177,000. Assessment $117,300.
• Emanuel P. Delarco and Janette D. Delarco, 399 Fire Lane 26, Moravia, to Jeremy Kirkland and Tara Welty, 210 Clinton Ave. Apt. 1C, Brooklyn, property at 399 Fire Lane 26, $359,000. Assessment $218,300.
• John Prego, 4454 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Brandon Auble and Alecia Auble, 52 Porter Hill Road, Ithaca, property at 4454 Rockefeller Road, $135,000. Assessment $99,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Kevin Scott Minnoe and Lisa Camardo Minnoe, 3 Morningside Dr., Auburn, to Craig J. Berg and Ashley L. Berg, 192 Aurora Dr., Norwich, property at 3 Morningside Dr., $414,960. Assessment $295,600.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Karsi G. Crysler, 3836 Sherwood Road, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Roberta Rebhan (aka Roberta Ruth Rebhan), Debra M. Scott (aka Debra Scott), 3035 Route 38, Moravia, and Michael K. Rebhan (aka Michael Rebhan), Rifle, CO, to Karsi G. Crysler, property at 3836 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $99,700.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Donald A. Oltz, 5951 W. Lake Road, Auburn, Steven A. Oltz, Honea Path, SC, Joseph R. Vanliew, 5205 Dodier Dr., Weedsport, Jeffrey G. Vanliew, 1504 Leader Road, Waterloo, and Thomas C. Murray, 2414 County Route 8, Oswego, to Thomas C. Murray and Patricia Murray, 2414 County Route 8, Oswego, property at 2946 Ridge road, $80,000. Assessment $87,100.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Grant L. Perry and Patricia N. Perry, 64 Canasawacta St., Norwich, to Richard J. Raus Jr. and Kristine Raus, 3547 Depot Road, Auburn, property at 3547 Depot Road, $128,000. Assessment $215,999.
• Believers’ Chapel, 7912 Thompson Road, Cicero, to Richard W. Liccion and Kathryn M. Liccion, 5969 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 3141 E. Genesee St. Road, $95,000. Assessment $190,000.
• Dennis P. Sedor and Michele Sedor, 5 John Smith Ave., Auburn, to Thomas M. Carroll and Marianne T. Carroll, 9586 Clarecastle Path, Brewerton, property at 5 John Smith Ave., $380,000. Assessment $235,600.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• JKL LLC, 3062 State Route 370, Cato, to Limestone Ridge LLC, 5860 McKinley Road, Brewerton, property at 14400 Martville Road, $9,000. Assessment $42,300.
• Solid Rock Ventures LLC, 9167 Tanwood Dr., Phoenix, to Long Holdings 2 LLC, 285 Bram Hall, Rochester, property at 15604 State Route 104, $80,000. Assessment $125,400.
• Joann R. McGregor and Susan M. Harrington, 14758 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Michael J. Ringer and Jeanette Bristol-Ringer, 10 Southwestern Ave., Queensbury, property at 14758 W. Bay Road, $245,000. Assessment $147,000.
• Brian C. Caster and Janet M. Caster, 16330 Irwin Road, Oswego, to Brian C. Caster, as trustee of the Brian C. Caster Trust of 16330 Irwin Road, Oswego, property at 16330 Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $285,000.
• William G. and Catherine A. Barlow, 6643 Parkwood Lane, Auburn, to Thomas H. and Dawn Hicks, 2580 Walrath Road, Chaumont, property at 14783 Poplar St., $224,000. Assessment $120,600.
• Anthony M. Flammia, 5 Linda Lane, Webster, to Daniel C. Mettler, 12039 Butler St., Wolcott, property at 15115 and 15117 Creek Road, $10,000. Assessment $16,700.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Shawnee L. Shave, Montrose, PA, to Michael J. Kibbe, 524 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, property at 524 Lake Como Road, $200,000. Assessment $177,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Superior Housing Sol Inc., Upton, MA, to Community LD LLC, 70-13 Austin St., Third Floor, Forest Hills, vacant land at State Route 38, $6,500. Assessment $20,326.
• Richard E. Jordan and Linda K. Jordan, 2564 Sittster Road, Auburn, TO Renee J. Cardinale, 10860 State Route 34, Cato, as trustee of the Richard E. Jordan and Linda K. Jordan Irrevocable Living Trust, property at 2564 Sittser Road, $0. Assessment $192,500.