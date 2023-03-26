Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 9-16:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Mandy M. Wheaton (nka Mandy M. Gonio), 56 Dayton St., Auburn, to Carrie A. Mattes, 144 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 56 Dayton St., $200,000. Assessment $189,700.

• Ozzie Properties LLC, 107 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Andrew M. Riester and Samuel Picciano, 7058 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at 83-85 N. Division St., $87,000. Assessment $65,000.

• Alicia McKeen (aka Alice Theresa McKeen), Sevierville, TN, to Alexis N. Portipilo, 122 Swift St., Auburn, property at 78 Capitol St., $79,000. Assessment $111,700.

• Cathy Jo Brill, as executor of the estate of Douglas R. Brill, 130 Dawson Ave., Auburn, to Cathy Jo Brill (same address), property at 130 Dawson Ave., $0. Assessment $67,249.

• Gordon Franklin Terry, 109 E. State St., Suite 304, Ithaca, to Gordon Franklin Terry LLC (same address), property at 185 North St., $0. Assessment $104,700.

• Scott Chadwick and Amy Lara, Reno, NV, to Amy Lara, 1625 Salt Road, Penfield, property at 27 S. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $145,700.

• Patricia Drummey, 144 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Kathryn A. Szozda, 5336 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 144 S. Hoopes Ave., $132,000. Assessment $124,400.

• Shannon Raymond Ward and Rachel Ward to JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, property at 76 Pulaski St., $500. Assessment $91,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Richard Exley, Rogers, AR, to Richard Dean Exley, as trustee of the Richard Dean Exley Revocable Trust (same address), property at 6200 Court St., $0. Assessment $90,700.

• Tammy I. Ibbs, 2449 Hillview Drive, Cato, to Susan J. Busker, Fairbank, IA, and Larry Culver, 4751 Walworth Ontario Road, Walworth, property at 6505 Route 90 North, $0. Assessment $179,200.

• Nicole Hazzard (fka Nicole Waldschmidt), 1214 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, to Aaron Hoskins and Elizabeth Hoskins, 793 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, property at 1214 Clark St. Road, $230,000. Assessment $129,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Edwin Weller, 107 W. Chariot Ave., Elbridge, to Allen Weller, 8675 Pierce Road, Jordan, vacant property at East Brutus Street Road, $15,000. Assessment $17,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Mark G. Loveland, 14468 Stafford St., Sterling, to Charles R. Foltz Jr., 11312 South St., Cato, property at 2522 W. Main St., $91,000. Assessment $27,500.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• William J. Coleman, 10558 Curran Road, Port Byron, to Lanaya Bowen, 10565 Curran Road, Port Byron, property at 10565 Curran Road, $13,000. Assessment $67,400.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• William P. Mahaney, 6158 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to David Ryan Foley, 2007 Sand Hill Road, Moravia, property at 6158 W. Lake Road, $188,000. Assessment $110,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Bruce L. Hall and Sharon A. Hall, 8517 State Route 90N, King Ferry, to John S. Fessenden and Mariann R. Fessenden, 774 Fire Lane 7, King Ferry, property at 769 Fire Lane 7 and Clearview Road, $220,000. Assessment $99,900 and $195,408.

• Daniel D. DalCais, San Antonio, TX, to Terance Bailey, 5139 Jacksonville Road, Trumansburg, property at Sills Road, $1. Assessment $71,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• William E. Heary and Michael W. Heary, 561 Dill Road, Union Springs, to Andres E. Diz, 1810 Route 90N, King Ferry, property at 0 Ledyard Road, $575,000. Assessment $776,800.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Milford Mast, Windsor, CO, to Port Byron NY Properties LLC (same address), property at 121 and 123 Main St., $0. Assessment $35,600 and $35,000.

• David Denman and Julie Denman, No. 332 County Road 27, Clifton Springs, to Allan Francis Patterson II and Julie Ann Patterson, No. 76 Lewis St., Auburn, property at 1518 State Route 31, $160,000. Assessment $84,700.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Marci L. Welch, 540 Bone Plain Road, Freeville, to Sheri L. Spooner, 2761 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia, property at 2835 Buckley Hill Road, $0. Assessment $45,900.

• Betty R. Main, 603 Jennings St., Endicott, to Chad Williams and Kimberly Williams, 1167 Summit Drive, Apalachin, property at 465 Indian Cove, $228,700. Assessment $160,100.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Jerri-Ann Cortese, 28 Grant Ave., Amsterdam, and Kathleen Cavanaugh, 2125 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, to Jerri-Ann Cortese, Philip V. Cortese and Anna Li Cortese, 28 Grant Ave., Amsterdam, and Kathleen A. Cavanaugh, Michael J. Cavanaugh, Michael J. Cavanaugh Jr., Maureen E. Neufeld and Thomas G. Cavanaugh, 2125 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, property at 409 Wide Waters and Fire Lane 21, $0. Assessment $322,100.

• Paul C. Floreck, 11 Regent Road, Warwick, and Lisa A. Letizia, 110 Meadow Road, Syracuse, to Paul A. Floreck (same address), property at 6434 Appletree Point Road, $180,000. Assessment $551,500.

• Caryn D. Holmes (fka Caryn D. Ryan), 3948 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Corey D. Holmes (same address), property at 3948 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $165,900.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Mary L. Cotter, as trustee of the Mary Cotter Living Trust, 101 Gadwall Lane, Manlius, to Nancy Hitchcock, 5167 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 4632 E. Lakeview Drive, $175,000. Assessment $107,200.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• C. Marcus Gruber III, as sole trustee of the June D. Lonergan Irrevocable Family Trust, Fernandina Beach, FL, to C. Marcus Gruber III and Patricia A. Gruber (same address), property at 6935 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $384,100.

• The Nature Conservancy, Arlington, VA, to Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, Inc., 6073 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 0 Filmore Road, $0. Assessment $213,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Gale S. Sturm, 59 Wegman St., Auburn, and Gary C. Sturm, 12 Havens Ave., Auburn, to Gale S. Sturm (same address), property at 59 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $175,900.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Patricia Odell, Hahira, GA, to Jacob M. Rusinko and Nicole E. Weaver, 1767 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 14 Oak Drive and off Creager Road, $305,000. Assessment $245,500 and $19,000.

• Adam T. Smith, 57 Monroe St. Apt. 3, Brooklyn, as executor of the estate of Thomas James Smith (aka Thomas J. Smith), to J&A Smith Farm LLC, 5407 Lockwood Road, Auburn, property at 5407 Lockwood Road, $0. Assessment $1,023,700.

• Kathleen M. Finn, Atlanta, GA, to Nathaniel Gavitt and Erica Bizzari, 18 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 538 Fire Lane 14, $20,000. Assessment $361,500.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Kent M. Baldwin, 14520 Fancher Ave., Sterling, to Kent M. Baldwin and Dianna L. Nesbitt (same address), property at 14520 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $222,500.

• Edith M. Elders, Newfoundland, PA, to Paula B. Kinney, Orangeville, PA, property at 14663 Wildwood Drive, $40,000. Assessment $31,100.

• American Financial Resources Inc., Parsippany, NJ, to Thomas H. Hicks and Dawn A. Hicks, 14783 Poplar St., Sterling, property at 14434 Meade St., $52,500. Assessment $81,700.

• Simmons Holdings LLC, Pipersville, PA, to Lynn Shortslef, 1422 Old State Road, Sterling, part of 15169 Green Road, $29,760. Assessment $46,700.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• A. Ann Parker, 207 Salt Road, Groton, to Timothy S. Hayes, 213 First St., Ithaca, and Lynn M. Hayes, Acworth, GA, as co-trustees of the Ronald W. Hayes and Cathleen A. Hayes Irrevocable Trust, property at Salt Road, $4,000. Assessment $33,500.

• Brian D. Stout and Susan A. Stout, 13751 State Route 90, Locke, to Jason Clore and Callan Space, 6243 Howell Road, Locke, property at 13751 State Route 90, $104,000. Assessment $202,380.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Melody Case (aka Melody Webster) and Steven Case, as distributees of the estate of Gregory A. Case (aka Gregory Allen Case), to FV-1 Inc. in trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC, property at 420 Old Route 104, $142,374. Assessment $80,800.

• Kenneth Van Patten, 11954 State Route 38, Cato, to Thaddeus P. Wiggins and Michael Wiggins, 694 Maiden Lane, Red Creek, property at 11954 State Route 38, $20,000. Assessment $25,600.

• Jeffrey A. Phinecy and Clinton L. Eaton, 11412 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, to Kayleigh A. Whelan and Casey E. Whelan, 3669 Buttercup Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 11412 Johnnycake Hill Road, $52,000. Assessment $34,000.