Cayuga County property transfers: March 27, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 14-20:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• George Murray, P.O. Box 7309, Auburn, to George Murray and Jennifer Murray, 105 Wall St., Auburn, property at 194 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $197,000.

• Karen Marie Emily, Farmington, CT, Anthony Duane Franceschelli, 37 Green Links Turn, Auburn, and Sharon Marie Thomas, 120 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Daniel Warnow, 10 Spring St. Apt. A, Seneca Falls, property at 51 Clymer St., $141,000. Assessment $104,200.

• Linda Dewey, 19 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Linda E. Dewey (same address) and Scott E. Gray, Oceanside, CA, property at 19 Elizabeth St., $0. Assessment $162,800.

• Trevor J. Harmon, 2968 Weller Road, Weedsport, to Luke Varga and Irene White-Varga, 5 Augustus St., Auburn, property at 315 N. Hoopes Ave., $217,500. Assessment $157,300.

• Edward H. Mosher and Diane Amodei Mosher (fka Diane E. Amodei), 34 Richardson Ave., Auburn, to Jasen E. Walter and Amy S. Walter, 819 Creager Road, Union Springs, property at 34 and 32 ½ Richardson Ave., $200,000. Assessment $110,500.

• Alan Karpinski, 25 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Carrie Hall, 3955 East St., Skaneateles, property at 25 S. Hunter Ave., $270,000. Assessment $216,000.

• Anthony J. Tesoro and Linda J. Tesoro, 22 Taber Drive, Auburn, to Karol Prayne, 2130 New Michigan Road, Canandaigua, Marykay April, 14338 Wilde Road, Martville, Shawn Tesoro, Westborough, MA, and Todd Tesoro, P.O. Box 913, 6 Wayne Ave., Fort Montgomery, property at 22 Taber Drive, $0. Assessment $157,100.

• Anthony J. Tesoro and Linda J. Tesoro, 22 Taber Drive, Auburn, to Karol Prayne, 2130 New Michigan Road, Canandaigua, Marykay April, 14338 Wilde Road, Martville, Shawn Tesoro, Westborough, MA, and Todd Tesoro, P.O. Box 913, 6 Wayne Ave., Fort Montgomery, property at 286 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $139,000.

• Ross A. Moe, 316 Mineah Road, Apt. 2, Freeville, to Michael P. Bryden, 23 Wood St., Auburn, property at 21-23 Wood St., $0. Assessment $69,400.

• Christopher D. Kowal, as trustee for the David L. and Mary Catherine Kowal Irrevocable Trust, 4427 Pace Lane, Clay, to Sebastiano L. Vassallo, 314 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, property at 314 McIntosh Drive, $146,000. Assessment $120,000.

• Joseph L. Artuso Jr., 1 Teller Ave., Auburn, and Erica M. Minnoe, 7 Upper Drive, Auburn, to Joseph L. Artuso Jr., 1 Teller Ave., Auburn, property at 1 Teller Ave., $0. Assessment $219,400.

• Martha Sharples, as agent for Hazel M. Cook, The Commons, 3 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Danielle Nucci, 5 North St. Apt. 1, Camillus, property at 96 Frances St., $102,000. Assessment $96,100.

• Richard A. Chalupnicki and Christine S. Chalupnicki, 6500 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Michael L. Perez, 110 Scott Ave., Syracuse, property at 4 Paul St., $65,000. Assessment $75,100.

• Martin F. Raftis and Lisa A. Raftis, 46 Seymour St., Auburn, to Brendan Raftis, 73 N. Fulton St., Auburn, as trustee of the Martin Raftis and Lisa Raftis Irrevocable Trust, property at 46 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $80,000.

• Patrick Murphy and Barbara J. Murphy, 46 Logan St., Auburn, to Margaret Palmer, 39 Chapman Ave., Auburn, property at 46 Logan St., $140,000. Assessment $112,947.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Edward J. Clark and Debora L. Clark, 2128 State Route 326, Auburn, to Dale L. Newell, trustee of the Clark Residence Trust (same address), property at 2128 State Route 326, $0. Assessment $101,700.

• Melinda L. Pearce, 6764 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Christian Tarry, 40 French Ave., Auburn, property at 6764 Beech Tree Road, $252,000. Assessment $156,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Thomas E. Hunt Sr., 2931 E. Brutus St. Road, Weedsport, to Thomas E. Hunt Jr. (same address), property at 2931 E. Brutus St. Road, $0. Assessment $98,600.

• Linda Coyle, 2042 Emerson Road, Weedsport, as administratrix of the estate of Shawn E. Coyle, to B & B Solutions LLC, 1624 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, property at 8905 S. Seneca St., $75,000. Assessment $103,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Brian M. Clink, 3150 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, to Francis W. Madaia, Red Bank, NJ, property at 3150 Ditmar Road, $250,000. Assessment $120,000.

• Lorinda S. Smith, 4 Carpenter St., Auburn, to Alexander N. Okal and Nykola F. Okal, 2681 Holmes Road, Weedsport, property at 2768 Holmes Road, $28,000. Assessment $17,200.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Priscilla Peck, 1278 Bartnick Road, Genoa, to Ashland Farm LLC, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, property at 1278 Bartnick Road, $100,000. Assessment $315,000.

• Kristi Martin (fka Kristi Sullivan), 966 Indian Field Road, Genoa, and Daniel Sill, 146 Conlon Road, Lansing, to Kristi Martin and Daniel Martin, 966 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 966 Indian Field Road, $0. Assessment $149,000.

• Veronica Rafferty (fka Veronica Purser), 901 Sherwood Road, Aurora, to Judith L. Moody, 2868 Hill Road, Genoa, property at Hill Road, $39,000. Assessment $46,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Norman Wylde, 6617 Route 79, Chenango Forks, to Trevor J. Townsend, 3424 Dennison Road, Cato, property at Abandoned Town Road, $3,000. Assessment $1,800.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Jolika Ullah and Rita Ullah, 1222 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, to Smith Parker LLC, as trustee for the Albany Cayuga Six Trust, Glen Allen, VA, property at 00 Hurley Drive, $10,000. Assessment $35,000.

• Gerald J. Todd, 12519 State Route 90, Locke, to Henry Mast and Salina Mast, 5077 Erron Hill Road, Locke, property at 12519 State Route 90, $150,000. Assessment $126,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Galway Global LLC, 1274 Auburn-Sennett Townline Road, Auburn, to 425 Grant Avenue LLC, 30 Wegman St., Auburn, property at 2139 State Route 31, $194,000. Assessment $218,100.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Frank W. Stroman and Cynthia A. Waring, 11119 Staplin Road, Mannsville, to Evan C. Waring and Alyson J. Waring, as co-trustees of the Stroman Waring Residence Trust (same address), property at Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $25,100.

• Jack Charles Du Mars and Rosanne Irving, Eugene, OR, to Selover Mansion Inc., 83 S. Main St., Moravia, property at 83 S. Main St., $30,000. Assessment $43,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Russell Stayton and Belinda L. Stayton, 20560 Pinehurst Road, Alexandra Bay, to O’Connell Farms LLC, 8063 Jericho Road, Weedsport, property at 4045 Old Salt Road, Derby Road, Derby Road and Old Salt Road, $1,000,000. Assessment $279,500, $44,400, N/A and $149,100 ($473,000 total).

• Georgina Roth, 4983 Tall Oaks Drive, Fayetteville, to Candace Newlove-Marrs, Nederland, CO, property at 432 Woodside Way, $785,000. Assessment $685,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Terry L. Hole, Sharpsburg, GA, as trustee of the Elmer E. Hole Irrevocable Trust, to Melinda B. Franklin-Cripe, White Pigeon, MI, property at 5097 North Road, $267,050. Assessment $150,400.

• Patrick J. Herbert and Joanne Carnicelli (nka Joanne Herbert), 6960 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Sean Herbert, 12 Letchworth St., Auburn, as trustee of the Patrick J. Herbert and Joanne Herbert Irrevocable Trust, property at 6960 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $97,100.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Darvin L. Martin, 3422 Carter Road, Moravia, to Michael Bergen and Miriam Bergen, Elizabethtown, PA, property at 3349 Center Road, $115,000. Assessment $69,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Robert Thilburg and Lynette Thilburg, 1819 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Chad C. Mason and Sheena M. Mason, 6960 Scott Gulf Road, Moravia, property at Case Road, $0. Assessment $117,500.

• Carol S. Paden, 3012 Pleasant Drive, Endwell, to North Glen Haven LLC, Charlottesville, VA, property at 6908 N. Glen Haven Road, $393,000. Assessment $270,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Kurt M. Seitz, 7935 North St. Road, Auburn, to Kurt M. Seitz and Bonnie L. Seitz (same address), 7935 North St. Road, $0. Assessment $123,000.

• William J. Miles, 860 Old Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, to Tracey J. Shults and Casey P. Baker, 6965 County Line Road, Skaneateles, property at 00 State Route 20, $80,000. Assessment $30,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Daniel D. Schenck and Jennifer L. Schenck, 4271 Truesdale Road, Union Springs, to Heather Schenck, 1185 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, part of 4271 Truesdale Road, $162,500. Assessment $165,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Kathleen J. Bowersox, 1835 Onionville Road, Martville, to Vincent D. Ruggio (same address), property at 1835 Onionville Road, $30,460. Assessment $52,400.

• Everett Abare, Ann Abare and William Abare, 8 Greenvale St., Oswego, to Susan Sweet and Nathaniel Sweet, 160 E. 6th St., Oswego, property at 16128 Ford Drive, $65,000. Assessment $37,800.

