Cayuga County property transfers: March 28, 2021

• Scott W. Burdick, P.O. Box 301, Stephentown, as executor of the last will and testament of Wesley H. Burdick, to Steven Wright and Kathleen Wright, 28 W. Elisha St., Waterloo, and Michael S. Tandle and Mary E. Peck, 105 E. Williams St., Waterloo, property at Lots 21 and 22 Irwin Road, $32,000. Assessment $50,700.

• Todd M. Vannucci, as successor trustee of the Carolyn E. Vannucci Revocable Trust, and as executor of the last will and testament of Carolyn E. Vannucci, One Columbus Place, N35E, New York, and Justin St. Phillips, as a distributee of the Carolyn E. Vannucci Revocable Trust, to Donald R. Colloca and Brigitte H. Colloca, Clinton, OH, property at 16136 Ford Dr., $135,000. Assessment $81,100.