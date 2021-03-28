Cayuga County property transfers: March 28, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 22-28.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Jeffrey L. Stevens and Julie L. Stevens, 119 Austin Dr., Auburn, to Donald R. Miler, 76 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 119 Austin Drive, $184,000. Assessment $124,900.
• Tracy L. Anderson, 61 Capitol St., Auburn, to Joseph Donofrio, 4 Kenwood Dr., Auburn, property at 211 State St., $0. Assessment $48,000.
• Joseph Donofrio, 14 Tehan Ave., Auburn, to Johnny Garcia, 13 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 211 State St., $57,000. Assessment $48,000.
• Robert J. Wilson, 48 Case Ave., Auburn, to Teodor Dubovici and Maria Dubovici and Alexandra Dubovici and Sonia Dubovici, 100 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 58 Case Ave., $25,000. Assessment $43,000.
• Francis K. Basile, 14 Jefferson St., Auburn, to Lisa M. Miller and Allan S. Miller, 4083 State Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 14 Jefferson St., $0. Assessment $73,000.
• Leonel Fontanez, 139 Van Anden St., Auburn, to R&M Associates LLC, 282 State St., Auburn, property at 139 Van Anden St., $68,000. Assessment $75,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Malinda L. Herbig, 6397 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Rebecca Karcz, 8588 Pierce Road, Jordan, Brian Herbig, 2665 Lincoln St., Weedsport, Michael Herbig, 1190 New York Ave., Brooklyn, and Paul Herbig, 1166 Pacific St. Apt. 3D, Brooklyn, property at 6397 Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $86,500.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• B&M Holdings Group of Rochester LLC, 283 Hedgegarth Dr., Rochester, to Elbridge RW Holdings LLC, 100 E. Ave. No. 406, Rochester, property at 8310 Grant Ave. and Baker Road, $225,000. Assessment $660,100.
• Lisa I. Cole, 111 Cowan Ave., Syracuse, to Thomas J. Young, 9338 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 8762 S. Seneca St., $134,000. Assessment $103,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Carol C. Brooks and Christine M. Novak, 198 Fire Lane 12, Cato, to Carol C. Brooks and Christine M. Novak, as trustees of the Christine M. Novak and Carol C. Brooks Trust, property at 198 Fire Lane 12, $1. Assessment $83,000.
• Carol C. Brooks and Christine Novak, 198 Fire Lane 12, Cato, to Carol C. Brooks and Christine M. Novak, as trustees of the Christine M. Novak and Carol C. Brooks Trust, property off Jordan Road, $1. Assessment $5,500.
• Gary F. Thomson and Agnes J. Thomson, 9494 Steamship Manhattan, Brewerton, to Lisa Marie Wells, 9494 Steamship Manhattan, Brewerton, as trustee of the Thomson Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 310 Fire Lane 14, $0. Assessment $310,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Harry D. Fribourg, 11468 North St., Cato, to William W. Whalen Sr. and Deborah D. Hatherill, 438 S. Midler Ave., Syracuse, property at 11468 North St., $140,000. Assessment $125,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• John Eldridge and Carole Eldridge, Bethel, CT, to Gregory R. Rejman and Heather L. Rejman, 2830 State Route 34, Scipio Center, part of State Route 90, $200,000. Assessment $260,100.
• William E. Heary, 561 Dill Road, Union Springs, to Roberta Massarini, 761 King Corners Road, Union Springs, property at 761 Kings Corners Road, $109,600. Assessment $139,400.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Clifford J. Sovocool, 5196 Dresserville Road, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Emmett C. Sovocool (aka Emmett Clifford Sovocool), to E. Scott Talbot and Terrie L. Talbot, 4575 Hall Road, Moravia, property at 2709 Oak Hill Road, $139,100. Assessment $138,700.
• Thomas E. Buchal and Mary R. Buchal, 2544 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Caitlan R. Wampole and Matthew W. Ferriter, 8532 Bayridge Road, Syracuse, property at 2544 Oak Hill Road, $260,000. Assessment $165,500.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Vincent Del Castillo and Mary Alice Del Castillo, 218 Westend Ave. Apt. 2C, Freeport, to James R. Gettel, 3671 Old Salt Road, Moravia, and Sean D. Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, property at State Route 38A, $22,000. Assessment $18,100.
• Thomas M. O’Brien, 501 Peru Road, Groton, to Thomas F. O’Brien, 301 Elm St., Groton, as trustee of the Thomas M. O’Brien Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 397 Fire Lane 29, $0. Assessment $194,000.
• Paul O. Phelps and Margaret A. Phelps, 4589 Cosmos Hill Road, Cortland, to Chad T. Rogers and Kathleen J. Witter, 103 Orchard Road, Skaneateles, and Donald R. Witter and Kendra J. Witter, 132 Orchard Road, Skaneateles, property at Fire Lane 13A, $180,000. Assessment $207,100.
• James P. Ranalli, P.O. Box 890, Syracuse, to Terrace Lane Enterprises LLC, Pintura, UT, property at 6518 Glen Cove Road and parts of Glen Cove Road, $2,020,000. Assessment $1,266,300.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Eric T. Leader, 24 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Cierra June Leader, 24 Melrose Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Eric T. Leader Irrevocable Trust, property at 24 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $140,500.
• Timothy A. Kerstetter and Bradley M. Thurston, P.O. Box 250, Auburn, to Bethann J. Butera, 5896 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at Honeysuckle Road, $6,500. Assessment $16,300.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Lee S. Michaels, 17 E. Genesee St., Suite 401, Auburn, to Daniel E. Bennett and Diane L. Muller, 3584 Ensenore Road, Moravia, property at Ensenore Road, $118,700. Assessment $129,022.
• Hatfield Farms LLC, 3266 State Route 34, Scipio, to Marcia L. Hatfield, 1567 Gray Road, Genoa, property at 3266 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $520,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Corol H. Moulton and Margaret L. Moulton, 4940 State Route 34, Auburn, to Matthew Augustyn and Patricia Augustyn, 104 Evergreen Ave., Elmira, property at 6396 Curtin Road, $9,500. Assessment $18,500.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Karen Bayus, 50 Wegman St., Auburn, to Candler Kimsey and Julie Kimsey, Concord, CA, property at 37 Highland St. Ext., $155,000. Assessment $115,800.
• Vitaliy Darovskikh and Jane Darovskikh, 6732 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Vitaliy Darovskikh and Jane Darovskikh (same address), part of 6732 Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $223,000.
• George E. Haux, as trustee of the George E. Haux Living Trust, 39 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, and Vitaliy Darovskikh and Jane Darovskikh, 6732 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Vitaliy Darovskikh and Jane Darovskikh, property at Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $30,000.
• George E. Haux, as trustee of the George E. Haux Living Trust, 39 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, and Vitaliy Darovskikh and Jane Darovskikh, 6732 Swamp Road, Auburn, to George E. Haux, as trustee of the George E. Haux Living Trust, part of 6732 Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $50,000.
• Geraldine A. Morgan, 7434 Parry Road, Baldwinsville, as executrix of the estate of Annie L. Gardiner (aka Anne L. Gardiner), late of 3214 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Jorden Feocco, 2575 Earl St., Weedsport, property at 3214 Turnpike Road, $128,750. Assessment $102,500.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Rainbow Moon Nurseries LLC, Wayne, NJ, to Douglas C. Bond and Christine C. Bond, 6469 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, property at Route 104A, $89,900. Assessment N/A.
• Scott W. Burdick, P.O. Box 301, Stephentown, as executor of the last will and testament of Wesley H. Burdick, to Steven Wright and Kathleen Wright, 28 W. Elisha St., Waterloo, and Michael S. Tandle and Mary E. Peck, 105 E. Williams St., Waterloo, property at Lots 21 and 22 Irwin Road, $32,000. Assessment $50,700.
• Bret Will, Denton, TX, to New York 104A LLC, Denton, TX, property at 1132 State Route 104A, $0. Assessment $66,000.
• Todd M. Vannucci, as successor trustee of the Carolyn E. Vannucci Revocable Trust, and as executor of the last will and testament of Carolyn E. Vannucci, One Columbus Place, N35E, New York, and Justin St. Phillips, as a distributee of the Carolyn E. Vannucci Revocable Trust, to Donald R. Colloca and Brigitte H. Colloca, Clinton, OH, property at 16136 Ford Dr., $135,000. Assessment $81,100.
• Constance R. Murabito, 196 W. Albany St., Oswego, to Donald R. Colloca and Brigitte H. Colloca, Clinton, OH, property at 16136 Ford Dr., $0. Assessment $81,100.
• Robert J. Prior and Katherine F. Prior, 54 Fairlawn Dr., Honeoye Falls, to Brian J. DeMott, 117 Tug Hill Road, Oswego, property at 0 Fintches Corners Road, $58,750. Assessment $31,400.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Bradley R. Devitt, 7276 State St. Road, Auburn, to Michel Tortorello, 2484 Highbridge Road, Weedsport, property at 7276 State St. Road, $0. Assessment $134,100.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Betty J. Scott (aka Betty Scott), 4041 Holley Road, Moravia, to Mark R. Scott, 1889 Moravia-Venice Townline Road, Moravia, property at Holley Road, $81,000. Assessment $82,800.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• William J. Bailey, P.O. Box 54, South Butler, to Javier Torres, 4234 State Route 104, Mexico, property at 12308 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $3,800.