Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 16-21:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Darrell N. Ramie, 209 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Darnell M. Fuller (same address), property at 209 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $137,700.

• Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency Inc. (fka Cayuga County Action Program Inc.), 89 York St., Auburn, to Seana Marie Millard and Andrew Joseph Hewitt, 6205 Deptford Court, Liverpool, property at 136 and 134 Clark St., $149,900. Assessment $169,000.

• Courtney J. Ray, 85 Lansing St., Auburn, to Kelly Recore, Turnersville, NJ, property at 85 Lansing St., $110,000. Assessment $124,600.

• Steven Stark, 5563 Cross Road, Cayuga, to BGL Properties CNY LLC, 79 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 5 West St., $40,000. Assessment $54,300.

• Ralph L. Schooley Jr. and Sharon Y. Schooley, 8717 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, to Next Gen Property Development LLC, 150 York St., Auburn, property at 150 and 156 York St., $380,000. Assessment $323,000.

• Katherine E. Duryea, 5970 South St. Apt. 3, Auburn, to Brett M. Tracy II, 42 Lincoln St., Auburn, property at 2 McMaster St., $25,000. Assessment $72,400.

• Lawrence M. Morabito, Carleton, MI, Christopher G. Morabito, 7394 Owasco Road, Auburn, Terry A. Morabito, 64 Piping Rock Road, Locust Velley, Joseph G. Morabito, 3 Taber Dr., Auburn, Michelle Muldoon, 339 Poplar Beach, Auburn, Patricia A. Robinson, 8804 Hooper St., Weedsport, Susan G. Rusinko, 111 N. Marrin Ave., Auburn, Michael G. Morabito, 6729 Carrie Court, Auburn, Nancy A. Morabito (nka Nancy Kavanagh), 29 Perrine St., Auburn, Melissa A. Morabito (nka Melissa Geherin), 28 S. Hunter Dr., Auburn, to Jerri L. Rankin, 6 Orchard St. Apt. B, Auburn, property at 23 Park Ave., $135,000. Assessment $110,000.

• Rebecca A. Rollins, 7 Koenig Point, Auburn, to Kaitlin Feocco, 3079 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, and Dillion Hudson, 2901 Orleans Road, Clifton Springs, property at 110 S. Seward Ave., $169,900. Assessment $96,400.

• Caddyshack Properties LLC, 144 Standart Ave., Auburn, to MKTD Holdings LLC, 7219 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 103-105 Genesee St., $320,000. Assessment $360,300.

• DD Cummins LLC, 3125 State Route 370 East, Cato, to Steven D. Tardibone and the Sunset Restaurant LLC, P.O. Box 2232, Auburn, property at 93, 95 and 99-101 N. Division St., $300,000. Assessment $511,700.

• Eric Splane, 113 Owasco St., Auburn, to Ryan D. McGloon and Alicia G. McGloon, 1839 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 113 Owasco St., $119,900. Assessment $73,900.

• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Auburn, to Richard Walrad, 37 N. Fulton St. Apt. 5, Auburn, property at 3 Madison Ave., $74,000. Assessment $64,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Anthony A. Tabone, 5197 Bluefield Road, Auburn, as executor of the estate of Anthony Tabone, to Alexandra Shutter, 14 Emily Dr., Auburn, property at 6161 Bluefield Road, $159,650. Assessment $87,900.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2149 Ellis Dr., Auburn, property at 7023 River Road, $50,200. Assessment $55,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• William T. Zaika and Rosanne M. Zaika, as trustees of the Zaika Living Trust, 129 Flint Path, Syracuse, to Kevin P. Kane and Kathleen M. Kane, 704 Northbrook Way, Webster, property at Jordan Road, $3,659. Assessment $3,000.

• Rosemary A. Donnelly, P.O. Box 396, Jordan, to James W. Donnelly Sr. and Debra Donnelly, P.O. Box 12, Meridian, property at 45 Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $108,000.

• Rosemary A. Donnelly, P.O. Box 396, Jordan, to James W. Donnelly and Debra M. Donnelly, P.O. Box 12, Meridian, property at 10185 Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $25,300.

• Rosemary A. Donnelly, P.O. Box 396, Jordan, to James W. Donnelly and Debra M. Donnelly, P.O. Box 12, Meridian, property at 10812 Jordan Road, $25,000. Assessment $230,500.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Martin J. Greathouse, as surviving tenant by the entirety to Lorraine M. DelFavero (aka Lorraine DelFavero), 9907 State Route 38, Port Byron, to Geoff Phoenix, Tigard, OR, property at 9907 State Route 38, $259,900. Assessment $115,800.

• Trease Warren, 878 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Silver Ridge Properties LLC, 527 State Route 31, Port Byron, property at 878 Howell Road, $63,500. Assessment $72,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Kenneth C. Wilson and Brenda J. Wilson, 5948 South St. Road, Auburn, to Danielle R. Friedel, 9551 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 5948 South St. Road, $205,000. Assessment $151,400.

• Laura J. Rooney, 3415 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, Linda J. Morse, 3030 Pinfeather Place, Auburn, and Julianne Cabal, 51 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, to Joseph Michael Mioni and Catherine Mioni, Maple Hill, KA, property at 3030 Pinfeather Place, $360,000. Assessment $275,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Frederick Michael Goodwin, Forest, VA, to Michelle Debbie Reynolds and Resa Dee Reynolds, 208 Groton Road, Freeville, property at 811 Fire Lane 7 and 861 Fire Lane 6, $274,900. Assessment $115,100 and $148,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Ronaled E. Holt and Kelly I. Holt, 12550 State Route 176, Cato, to Jake A. Ciferni and Rachel Strait (same address), property at 12550 State Route 176, $185,000. Assessment $126,900.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• James S. Taylor and Marie R. Taylor, 21 Chery Ave., Aurora, to James S. Taylor (same address), property at 21 Cherry Ave., $0. Assessment $162,400.

• Daniel J. and Marnie A. Fessenden, 3727 Brick Church Road, Union Springs, to Kenneth G. and Nicole E. Delaney, 2895 Cork St., Aurora, property at Kings Corners Road, $49,920. Assessment $87,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Robert Gene Miller and Deserae Lynn Miller, 244 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, to Stuart Benjamin and Rachel Benjamin, 2606 Hathaway Road, Moravia, property at 871 Main St., $135,000. Assessment $105,000.

• Claude D. Henline, 4726 E. Cayuga St., Locke, to John E. Byler and Rachel D. Byler, 6151 Howell Road, Locke, property at 5183 Erron Hill Road, $17,000. Assessment $24,500.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Helen M. Dykoschak, 10 Capitol St., Auburn, as executrix to the estate of Winifred M. Murray (aka Winifred Murray), 7714 Fuller Road, Port Byron, to Helen M. Dykoschak (same address) and Kathleen B. Murray, 7714 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 7714 Fuller Road and McDonald Road, $0. Assessment $128,300.

• William Wellington (aka William L. Wellington), 857 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Matthew D Kurtz, Kirskville, MO, property at 7786 State Route 90 North, $200,000. Assessment $99,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Robin Marie Nelson, 70 Redfield St., Constantia, as executor of the last will and testament of Carolyn M. Nelson, to Matthias A. Langtry, 44 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 42 W. Cayuga St., $100,000. Assessment $75,500.

• Steven T. Morey, 8 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, to Sandra M. Brown, 11 Donald Dr., Moravia, property at 10 Galbraith Dr., $112,500. Assessment $37,100.

• Robert Valenti, 4638 Riley Road, Moravia, as executor of the estate of Rudolph Valenti, to Robert Valenti (same address), property at 4689 Riley Road, $1. Assessment $77,700.

• Robert Valenti, 4638 Riley Road, Moravia, as executor of the estate of Rudolph Valenti, to Angelo Mazzacchi, 3479 Quarry Road, Moravia, property at 4689 Riley Road, $120,000. Assessment $77,700.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Rose M. Roser and Larry G. Roser, 4723 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Kristal Lee Davis, Panama City, FL, and Tammy Hagin, Warren, ME, property at 4723 State Route 41A, $1. Assessment $97,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Charles D. Balog Jr. and Stacey L. Balog, 6196 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Joseph Casbarro and Georgina Casbarro, Vienna, VA, property at 6196 Oakridge Road, $424,900. Assessment $189,771.

• Mark J. Giannotta and Ashly M. Giannotta (fka Ashley M. Januszka), 57 Stryker Ave., Auburn, to Casey R. Galbally, 35 Perry St., Auburn, property at 57 Stryker Ave., $164,900. Assessment $73,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Donald E. Kennedy Jr. and Dina J. Kennedy, 6947 Proximity Lane, Victor, to Danielle N. Van Lent and Christina M. Kennedy-Dunn, as trustees for the Donald E. Kennedy Jr. and Dina J. Kennedy Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at 64 Fire Lane 10A and Fire Lane 10, $0. Assessment $226,100 and $74,000.

• Donald Kennedy (aka Donald E. Kennedy Jr.), 6947 Proximity Lane, Victor, to Danielle N. Van Lent and Christina M. Kennedy-Dunn, as trustees for the Donald E. Kennedy Jr. and Dina J. Kennedy Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at Edgewater Point and State Route 38, $0. Assessment $27,500 and $11,800.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Richard A. Tillotson, 5675 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Nicholas Magill and Raven Magill, 2215 Amber Road, Marietta, property at 5675 Skinner Hill Road, $300,000. Assessment $169,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Quinn W. Hunt and Anna Louise Charlotte Hunt, 7294 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to Gary Miller and Carol Miller, Smithfield, VA, property at 7294 Mutton Hill Road, $205,000. Assessment $81,900.

• Dawn Giannone, as trustee of the Giannone Living Trust, 6507 Beech Road, Auburn, to Seth A. Kieffer and Kierstin M. Kieffer, 757 Clark St., Cayuga, property at Beech Road, $48,000. Assessment $10,798.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Martin E. Morse and Donna J. Morse, 125 Morse Mountain Road, South Plymouth, to Joseph Carl Santoferrara and Antonietta Maria Santoferrara, 14932 W. Bay Road, Sterling, property at 14934 W. Bay Road, $270,000. Assessment $211,300.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Nancy B. Sealy, Sun City Center, FL, to Jason A. Martin, 2679 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 2553 High Bridge Road, $140,000. Assessment $160,400.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Joan L. Merrill, 1549 Thompson School Road, Martville, to Duane Merrill (same address), property at 1549 Thompson School Road, $0. Assessment $150,700.