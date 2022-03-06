Cayuga County property transfers: March 6, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 24-30:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Mary E. Walsh, 13 Catlin St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Thomas Walsh (aka Thomas J. Walsh), to Mary E. Walsh, 13 Catlin St., Auburn, and Thomas J. Walsh, 3210 Barrington Way, Auburn, as co-trustees of the trust under the last will and testament of Thomas Walsh, property at 13 Catlin St., $0. Assessment $77,700.

• Christopher Paoff and April Paoff, 42 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to April Paoff (same address), property at 42 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $78,800.

• Secor LLC, P.O. Box 250, Auburn, to Michael Marinelli and Anna Boim Marinelli, 7107 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 24 Beach Ave., $38,000. Assessment $54,500.

• Keith Main, 26 Grant St., Auburn, to Keith Main and Phyllis Main (same address), property at 26 Grant St., $0. Assessment $79,000.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 158 Seymour St., $139,900. Assessment $68,000.

• Christopher D. Nervina, Zephyr Hills, FL, to Paul E. Nervina, 6963 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at 31 Lexington Ave., $0. Assessment $74,700.

• Thomas J. Quinn, 2602 Glanville Road, Auburn, and Dennis P. Quinn, 134 Swift St., Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 19 Augustus St. and 7 Auburn Ave., $0. Assessments $94,400 and $51,500.

• Caroline M. Blowers, 15 Highland St., Auburn, to Theresa F. Denson, 69 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 15 Highland St., $153,000. Assessment $105,900.

• Stanley W. Jakaub and Jeanne M. Jakaub, 688 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Susan M. Jakaub, 64 Barnard Road, Phoenix, property at 26 Copley St., $0. Assessment $100,000.

• Rebecca L. Dixon, 49 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Peter H. Windsheimer and Rachel L. Ramirez, 26 Morris St., Auburn, property at 49 Grove Ave., $128,000. Assessment $102,900.

• Eric R. Guilfoos, 555 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley, as executor of the estate of Alice M. Guilfoos, to Jennie A. Stearns, 8734 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, and Cornerstone SK Realty LLC, P.O. Box 1304, Auburn, property at 78 Pulsifer Drive, $111,551. Assessment $113,700.

• Joseph E. Saville, 25 Sherman St., Auburn, to Jacqueline Lea Chilbert and David Gregory Carroll, 8423 Lace Bark Lane, Liverpool, property at 23-25 Sherman St., $152,500. Assessment $97,000.

• James Ohara, Calvary SPV I LLC (aao Synchrony Bank) (fka GE Capital Retail Bank) to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, property at 168 Seymour St., $73,933. Assessment $78,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Paul C. Meyer, 317 Cliffside Drive, Auburn, to T Dock LLC (same address), property at 1074 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $41,000.

• Robert W. Guy, 35 Wallace St., Auburn, to Lake Country Propane Inc., 2106 Ellis Drive Extension, Auburn, property at 2106 Ellis Drive Extension, $0. Assessment $62,500.

• James W. Showers and Yvonne P. Showers, 1158 Osborne Road, Port Byron, to Robert D. Long, 237 W. Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 330 Clark St. Road, $1. Assessment $33,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Vitangela Bowden, 8661 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, as executrix of the last will and testament of Donald F. Bowden Sr. to Joshua Bowden, 2015 River Road, Port Byron, property at Tanner Road, $0. Assessment $14,800.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• James D. Bloomfield, 11468 Calkins Road, Cato, Thomas H. Bloomfield, 310 County Route 7, Hannibal, and Joan F. Mocyk, 15 McHarrie St., Baldwinsville, to James Delpha and Mary Delpha, 109 E. Genesee St., Baldwinsville, property at 11330 Bonta Bridge Road, $150,000. Assessment $122,000.

• Matthew J. Kovach, as trustee of the Kovach Family Irrevocable Trust, 10817 State Route 34, Cato, and John P. Kovach and Martha L. Kovach (same address) to Erik P. Howard, 321 S. Salina St. Apt. 503, Syracuse, property at 10817 State Route 34, $213,500. Assessment $137,000.

• Mark G. Loveland, 14468 Stafford St., Sterling, to C.N.Y. Towing and Repossession LLC, 14851 State Route 104, Martville, property at 10277 State Route 34, $180,000. Assessment $180,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Christopher Curran, 1118 Hard Point Road, Conquest, to Tammy Balamut, 1445 Woodmancy Road, Tully, property at 1118 Hard Point Road, $160,000. Assessment $132,700.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Daniel M. Peckham (aka Daniel Peckham), 11639 State Route 176, Cato, to Jason Peckham and Erin Peckham, 11651 State Route 176, Cato, property at 11651 State Route 176, $135,000. Assessment $142,800 and $119,400.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• James W. Maloney Jr., Brunswick, ME, to Eugene R. Clements Sr. and Joan Marie Clements, Sunset Beach, NC, property at 428 Main St., $375,000. Assessment $135,600.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Cheryl L. Stockton, 12329 State Route 90, Locke, to Matthew W. Hammon, 3349 Center Road, Moravia, property at 12329 State Route 90, $167,000. Assessment $145,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Dennis Ware and Chere Ware, P.O. Box 401, 2 Mill St., Port Byron, to CK Rental Properties LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 8 Blauvelt Drive, $240,000. Assessment $150,500.

• Michael B. O’Sullivan and Louise R. O’Sullivan, 2093 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Brandon T. Magill, 3282 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 2093 State Route 31, $172,500. Assessment $82,200.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Ronald Fleury, 7258 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, to Ryan Hultz, 232 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 7285 Baldwin Road and Baldwin Road, $155,000. Assessment $115,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Curtis D. Shoemaker Jr. and Susan J. Shoemaker, 3013 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia, to Shawn P. Keefe and Elise N. Edmonds Keefe, 148 Main St. Apt. 3, Moravia, property at 3013 Buckley Hill Road, $200,000. Assessment $92,600.

• Heidi L. Fleming (fka Heidi L. Russell), 26 Church St., Moravia, to Mark Tory Lunetta and Fred Bingham Fead III, Berkeley, CA, property at 26 Church St., $498,500. Assessment $260,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Anthony M. Calogero, 435 Boscobel Lane, Moravia, and Alicia M. Calogero, Burnsville, NC, to Lucien Dylan Catania and Kathleen Catania, 2425 Thayer Road, Hubbardsville, property at 435 Boscobel Lane, $517,500. Assessment $537,000.

• Anthony M. Calogero, 435 Boscobel Lane, Moravia, and Alicia M. Calogero, Burnsville, NC, to 355 Wide Waters LLC, 120 Madison St., Chittenango, property at 435 Boscobel Lane, $15,000. Assessment $537,000.

• James L. Perry, 3866 Quarry Road, Moravia, to Mark J. Perry, 12 Mattie St., Auburn, as trustee of the James L. Perry and Donna L. Perry Irrevocable Trust, property at 3866 Quarry Road, $0. Assessment $124,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• David Verillo and Ann Verillo, 6711 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Eric Verillo, as trustee of the David and Ann Verillo Irrevocable Trust, 5714 Boulia Drive, Clay, property at 6711 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $405,000.

• Adam C. Sutkus and Carol S. Sutkus, 36 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Adam C. Sutkus and Carol S. Sutkus, as trustees of the Adam C. Sutkus and Carol S. Sutkus Revocable Living Trust (same address), property at 36 Green Links Turn, $0. Assessment $217,900.

• Charlene M. Boyce (kna Charlene M. Grazul), 7254 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Carl C. Grazul (same address), property at 7254 Owasco Road, $1. Assessment $81,500.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Cheryl A. Stryker, 959 Number One Road, Union Springs, to Joseph G. DeMaio, 89 Letchworth St., Auburn, property at 959 Number One Road, $239,900. Assessment $171,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Linda L. Lindner, 376 State Route 104A, Sterling, to CNY Home Buyer LLC, 91676 Tanwood Circle, Phoenix, property at 376 State Route 104A, $60,000. Assessment $81,700.

• Kristine A. Hanford, P.O. Box 366, Fair Haven, to Patricia A. Hanford, P.O. Box 244, Fair Haven, property at 566 Platt St., $102,359. Assessment $75,600.

• Samuel E. Simmons and Angela J. Simmons (fka Angela J. Newman), 15555 State Route 104, Martville, to Nelson Abrew and Alshesirea Abrew, West Newark, NJ, property at 15237 State Route 104, $365,000. Assessment $248,800.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• Ronald F. Butts and Laurie A. Butts, 446 Groton Road, Freeville, to David A. Butts (same address), property at 651 Dresser Road, $30,000. Assessment $13,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Oscar R. Ernst, 2875 Firelane 1, Moravia, to Kimberly Reid, Thorndale, TX, as trustee of the Oscar R. Ernst Revocable Trust, property at 2875 Firelane 1, $0. Assessment $269,000.

• Town of Venice, 2479 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to Thomas Roach and Diane Roach, 2227 Stewarts Corners Road, Venice Center, property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $9,900.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Dawn M. Garbus, 70 Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, to Frederick S. Woods, 172 E. Seneca St., Oswego, property at 1353 White Road, $0. Assessment $111,300.

