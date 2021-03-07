Cayuga County property transfers: March 7, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 1-7.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Deborah A. Riester, 104 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Christopher Riester, 4223 Dildine Road, Union Springs, property at 104 Throop Ave., $52,000. Assessment $114,700.
• Melanie A. LaManna, 317 McIntosh Dr., Auburn, to Michael LaPointe and Sarah LaPointe, as trustees for the Melanie A. LaManna Irrevocable Trust, and Melanie A. LaManna (same address), property at 317 McIntosh Dr., $0. Assessment $146,000.
• Katrinka Tezyk, Raleigh, NC, to Katrinka Tezyk, as trustee of the Tezyk Living Trust, Raleigh, NC, property at 11 Lake Ave., $0. Assessment $43,200.
• Joseph P. Gagliostro, Marco Island, FL, to JDSS Holdings LLC, 117 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 119 Grant Ave., $83,600. Assessment $98,000.
• Joseph P. Gagliostro, Marco Island, FL, to JDSS Holdings LLC, 117 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 117 Grant Ave., $136,400. Assessment $158,000.
• Donald R. Miller, 76 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Shannon M. Miller (fka Shannon M. Ottley) (same address), property at 76 Lake Ave., $1. Assessment $141,000.
• Robert J. Sloan and Ann I. Sloan (fka Ann I. McNamara), 22 Densmore Ave., Auburn, to Robert J. Sloan and Ann I. Sloan, as trustees under the Sloan Living Trust (same address), property at 22 Densmore Ave., $0. Assessment $148,300.
• Shawn D. Ripley, P.O. Box 54, Auburn, to Vasile ILCU, 7275 Sherman Road, Auburn, property at 40 Jefferson St., $40,000. Assessment $57,000.
• Maureen L. Shaw, 4469 Rustlers Road, Marcellus, to Sara B. Cudahy, 16 MacDougall St., Apt. 8, Auburn, property at 25 Densmore Ave., $153,000. Assessment $118,400.
• Nelson Associates LLC, 188 Grant Ave., Auburn, to CARS-DB4 LP, McClean, VA, property at 188 Grant Ave., $5,797.059. Assessment $2,200,000.
• Rodney J. Major to U.S. Bank Trust, NA, property at 69 Chapman Ave., $90,081. Assessment $45,100.
• Michael Milillo, 5092 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Gregory M. Delap, B23 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 236 E. Genesee St., $175,000. Assessment $113,400.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Katrinka Tezyk, Raleigh, NC, to Katrinka Tezyk, as trustee of the Tezyk Living Trust, Raleigh, NC, property at 6577 Route 90N, $0. Assessment $173,500.
• William R. Pollard and Susan G. Pollard, 75 Swift St., Auburn, to Anthony W. Pollard (same address), property at 1672 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $38,000.
• John M. Fuller, 828 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to John B. Connell, 5 Walnut St., P.O. Box 71, Auburn, property at West Genesee St. Road, $12,500. Assessment $153,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Larry D. Parkman, 1 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, and Sue L. Ryan, Metairie, LA, to John Fitzgerald and Julia Fitzgerald, 2783 Tanner Road, Weedsport, property at 2765 Tanner Road, $39,000. Assessment $79,800.
• David W. Field and Wayne Newton, P.O. Box 932, Weedsport, to Rene Calkins and Renee Calkins, 8848 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, property at vacant Stevens Road, $27,500. Assessment $18,400.
• Michael J. Daly, 8788 Horton St., Weedsport, to Paul Flickner and Morgan Flickner, 25 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 17 Hidden Greens Road, $38,000. Assessment $19,100.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Laureen M. Benigni, 169 Fire Lane 12, Cato, to Steven H. Buschman, as trustee of the Laureen M. Buschman Irrevocable Trust, 25 Perry St., Auburn, property at 169 Fire Lane 12, $0. Assessment $131,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Scott S. Sutphen and Tammie G. Sutphen (aka Tammie Gibbons), 622 Rock City Road, Ballston Spa, to Gene LaLone and Donna LaLone, 3405 Humphrey Road, Cato, property at 3437 Humphrey Road, $1. Assessment $23,400.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Iginio Labaro, 321 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Nicole Franklin and Andrew Franklin, 36 Skye Terrace, Moravia, property at 348 Tucker Hill Road, $144,000. Assessment $85,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• David M. Evangelista, 722 Bowling Green, Cortland, to Daniel S. Sallier and Renee A. Hayes, 96 Mary St., Ithaca, property at 15 W. Cayuga St., $86,500. Assessment $68,300.
• Arron M. Sovocool, 881 Tollgate Road, Locke, as executor of the last will and testament of William E. Sovocool, to Justin Bucciferro, 14 Frederick Road, Pittsford, property at 3124 Oak Hill Road, $196,375. Assessment $155,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Nancy E. Castellano (fka Nancy E. Evans), 6238 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Matthew A. Evans, 12 Springfield Dr., Mechanicville, property at 6238 Oakridge Road, $0. Assessment $133,800.
• Thomas J. Ferlenda and Elizabeth A. Ferlenda, 1 Wisteria Lane, Auburn, to Tricia Botindari, 5581 Silver St. Road, Auburn, and Christine Malone, 3 Stryker Ave., Auburn, property at 1 Wisteria Lane, $0. Assessment $247,500.
• Thomas J. Ferlenda and Elizabeth A. Ferlenda, 1 Wisteria Lane, Auburn, to Tricia Botindari and Dana Botindari, 5581 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 7257 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $76,000.
• Linda M. Nervina, 7089 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Dexter Case and Brenda D, Hoffman-Case, 309 Bank St., Batavia, property at 7089 Owasco Road, $279,900. Assessment $183,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Malcolm S. Ligreci and Mary Beth Ligreci, 7225 Lacey Road, Moravia, to Eric J. Jandrew and Taylor Irene Jandrew, 6301 Lacey Road, Moravia, property at 6225 Lacey Road and off Franklin Road, $219,980. Assessment $138,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Jeffrey L. Gage and Sherry M. Hillebrandt, 8042 Baker Road, Auburn, to Kelsey Gage, 214 Royal Parkway East, Williamsville, as trustee of the Jeffrey L. Gage and Sherry M. Hillebrandt Irrevocable Trust, property at 8042 Baker Road, $0. Assessment $262,400.
• Nelson Associates LLC, 188 Grant Ave., Auburn, to CARS-DB4 LP, McClean, VA, property at 346 Grant Ave., $4,367,647. Assessment $1,256,000.
• Nelson Associates LLC, 188 Grant Ave., Auburn, to CARS-DB4 LP, McClean, VA, property at 320 Grant Ave., $3,335,294. Assessment $1,100,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Mitchell Thurston, 10 Pethybridge Lane, Springport, to Erinne E. Middelkoop, 175 Broad St., Suite 181, Glen Falls, property at 10 Pethybridge Lane, $93,000. Assessment $56,000.
• Ronald L. and Nancy A. Chretien, The Villages, FL, to Charles L. and Cathleen M. Dreverman, 4422 Dildine Road, Union Springs, property at Dildine Street, $15,000. Assessment $42,000.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Amber Shutter, as executor of the estate of Michael J. LeFever, 62 Stryker Ave., Auburn, to Amber Shutter (same address), property at 2864 Fire Lane 1, State Route 38, $0. Assessment $106,800. s
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• JNT Farms, 12968 Pople Road, Martville, to Todd S. Scruton and Ashley R. Gillis, 12639 Upton Road, Red Creek, property at 12968 Pople Road, $0. Assessment $256,100.