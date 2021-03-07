Cayuga County property transfers: March 7, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 1-7.

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Deborah A. Riester, 104 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Christopher Riester, 4223 Dildine Road, Union Springs, property at 104 Throop Ave., $52,000. Assessment $114,700.

• Melanie A. LaManna, 317 McIntosh Dr., Auburn, to Michael LaPointe and Sarah LaPointe, as trustees for the Melanie A. LaManna Irrevocable Trust, and Melanie A. LaManna (same address), property at 317 McIntosh Dr., $0. Assessment $146,000.

• Katrinka Tezyk, Raleigh, NC, to Katrinka Tezyk, as trustee of the Tezyk Living Trust, Raleigh, NC, property at 11 Lake Ave., $0. Assessment $43,200.

• Joseph P. Gagliostro, Marco Island, FL, to JDSS Holdings LLC, 117 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 119 Grant Ave., $83,600. Assessment $98,000.

• Joseph P. Gagliostro, Marco Island, FL, to JDSS Holdings LLC, 117 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 117 Grant Ave., $136,400. Assessment $158,000.

• Donald R. Miller, 76 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Shannon M. Miller (fka Shannon M. Ottley) (same address), property at 76 Lake Ave., $1. Assessment $141,000.