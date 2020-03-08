Cayuga County property transfers: March 8, 2020

Equalization rate 95

• Karen B. Woodworth, 89 Mountain Road, Rochester, to Samuel Richard and Ann M. Huston, 32800 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH, property on State Route 41A, $450,000. Assessment $145,000.

• Gary R. and Deborah L. Porter, RD#1, Old Salt Road, to Lori A. Richards, 1827 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Tracy Lynn Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, property at 5375 Dewitt Drive, $0. Assessment $227,000.

• Gary R. and Deborah L. Porter, RD#1, Old Salt Road, to Lori A. Richards, 1827 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Tracy Lynn Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, property at 4539 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $134,500.

• Gary R. and Deborah L. Porter, RD#1, Old Salt Road, to Lori A. Richards, 1827 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Tracy Lynn Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, property at 4508 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $111,400.

• Donald Dewitt, 5506 Split Rock Road, Skaneateles, to Donald and Anna R. Dewitt, 5506 Split Rock Road, Skaneateles, properties at Ridge Road, State Route 41A, 5506 Split Rock Road, Mack Road (two parcels), Globe Road and 3635 State Route 41A and in Sempronius at Bear Swamp Road, $0. Total assessment $1,431,100.

Town of Owasco