Cayuga County property transfers: March 8, 2020

City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Heather D. Adkins, 80 Mary St., Auburn, to Heather D. and Thomas C. Adkins, 80 Mary St., Auburn, property at 80 Mary St., $0. $140,200.
• Charles A. Marangola, as referee, 141 Main St., PO Box 17, Moravia, to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 1000 Blue Gentian Road, Eagan, MN, property at 19 Grove Ave., $45,000. Assessment $72,600.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Matthew and Hannah Dillon, 1552 208th St., Bayside, property at 31 West St., $29,618. Assessment $46,000.
• J. Robert Pflug III, 110 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Kaylee E. Quezada, 150 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 110 N. Hoopes Ave., $170,750. Assessment $133,900.
• Susan B. Orman, 155 Rugged Peak Drive, Somerset, KY, to Andrew D. Battista and Kayleigh L. Smith, 120 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, property at 21 Swift St., $165,000. Assessment $124,500.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX, to Dale Richard Baker, 5728 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 8 Church St., $25,000. Assessment $65,000.
• Lori M. Miller, 16 Aspen St., Auburn, and Richard D. Vanacore, 57 Perry St., Auburn, as co-executors, to Richard D. Vanacore, 57 Perry St., Auburn, property at 57 Perry St., $25,000. Assessment $79,300.
• James E. and Denise M. Alberry, 26 Westwood Drive, Auburn, to Michael P. Baim, 10 Throop Ave., Auburn, property at 151 Garrow St. Extension, $138,000. Assessment $116,900.
• Beyond Your Front Door Properties LLC, 62 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Kaitlin Peranski, 2316 Bockes Road, Skaneateles, property at 131 N. Lewis St., $109,000. Assessment $81,000.
• Thomas P. Abbott, 1037 Euclid Ave., Syracuse, as trustee, to Southfield Apartments LLC, 401 Walnut St., Fayetteville, properties at 555 and 135 Quill Ave., $0. Total assessment $1,206,000.
• Aliceann Y. Roy, 22 Nelson St., Auburn, to Ronald F. Spencer, 109 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 109 Standart Ave., $0. Assessment $81,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Kathleen M. Smith, 5777 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Cayuga Dairy LLC, 1374 Indian Field Road, Genoa, three properties on Bluefield Road in Aurelius and Fleming, $140,000. Assessments $19,400, $20,100 and $17,400.
• HMC Assets LLC, 2015 Manhattan Beach Blvd., #100, Redondo Beach, CA, as trustee, to Mauricio Schiavenin, 8 Avanti Drive, Rochester, property at 6123 Deerview Drive, $184,900. Assessment $215,500.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Scott R. and Kris E. Guild, 2783 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Dona G. Occhipinti, 217 Peakwood Lane, Apartment 13, Baldwinsville, property at 2783 E. Brutus St., $190,000. Assessment $182,300.
• Wayne D. and Dale E. Thompson, 8481 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Wayne D. Thompson, 8481 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 8481 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $98,700.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• David A. Dennison, as trustee, 11825 Southard Road, Cato, to Joseph D. and Heidi M. Dennison, 3663 State Route 370, Cato, property at 3597 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $270,000.
• Duane S. Gustke, 38 Lincoln St., Auburn, to Earl D. and Kay D. Martin, PO Box 63, Cato, property at 11510 Calkins Road, $88,297. Assessment $62,300.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Judson Davis, 4117 Center St. Road, Auburn, to Tammy S. and Daniel H. Skardinski, 11611 Pople Road, Cato, property at Stickles Lane, $14,000. Assessment $9,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Thomas J. and Diane M. Ginalski, 602 S. Main St., Groton, to Nicholas J. Scott and Hollie M. Ginalski, 8829 State Route 90, King Ferry, property at 8829 State Route 90, $120,000. Assessment $99,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Nicole Dodge, 2561 E. Mechanic St., Cato, to Nathaniel W. and Nicole L. Dodge, 2661 E. Mechanic St., Cato, property at 2561 E. Mechanic St., $0. $71,300.
• Kathleen Jolly, 6548 Stevens Road, Jordan, to Black Rock Farms LLC, 11636 Route 34, Cato, property at Dalton Road, $106,327. Assessment $106,327.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Brian K. Barrett Sr., 40 O'Brien Glenway, Oswego, to Bradley M. Brokaw and Caitlyn J. Potter, 179 Anderson Place, Buffalo, property at 292 Main St., $260,000. Assessment $194,100.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Lugene White, as executor, 8671 Purser Road, Port Byron, to Lugene White, 8671 Purser Road, Port Byron, property at 8671 Purser Road, $1. Assessment $74,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Karen B. Woodworth, 89 Mountain Road, Rochester, to Samuel Richard and Ann M. Huston, 32800 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH, property on State Route 41A, $450,000. Assessment $145,000.
• Gary R. and Deborah L. Porter, RD#1, Old Salt Road, to Lori A. Richards, 1827 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Tracy Lynn Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, property at 5375 Dewitt Drive, $0. Assessment $227,000.
• Gary R. and Deborah L. Porter, RD#1, Old Salt Road, to Lori A. Richards, 1827 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Tracy Lynn Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, property at 4539 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $134,500.
• Gary R. and Deborah L. Porter, RD#1, Old Salt Road, to Lori A. Richards, 1827 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Tracy Lynn Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, property at 4508 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $111,400.
• Donald Dewitt, 5506 Split Rock Road, Skaneateles, to Donald and Anna R. Dewitt, 5506 Split Rock Road, Skaneateles, properties at Ridge Road, State Route 41A, 5506 Split Rock Road, Mack Road (two parcels), Globe Road and 3635 State Route 41A and in Sempronius at Bear Swamp Road, $0. Total assessment $1,431,100.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Mark A. DeChick, 55 First Ave., Auburn, to Connor N. Delaney and Michael R. Westmiller, 89 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 55 First Ave., $131,000. Assessment $82,100.
• Brian and Judy L. Garrett, 48 Fairway Drive, Auburn, to Kathleen Nye, 5 Anderson Circle, Auburn, property at 48 Fairway Drive, $335,000. Assessment $261,900.
• Kathleen M. Maurillo and Ronald C. Heintz, 26 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Elizabeth M. Johnson, 120 Riverside Drive, Saranac Lake, property at 26 Willowbrook Drive, $310,000. Assessment $191,900.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Craig A. Buckhout, 2939 Lyon Road, Cazenovia, and Linda B. Goodnough, 3865 Rice Road, Scipio Center, as co-executors, to Craig A. Buckhout, 2939 Lyon Road, Cazenovia, and Linda B. Goodnough, 3865 Rice Road, Scipio Center, property at Rice Road, $0. Assessment $237,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Nichole Winslow, 24 S. Hunter Ave., as trustee, to Sherry A. Fitzgerald, 17 Taber Drive, Auburn, property at 8077 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $237,000. Assessment $176,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Ave. NW, Washington, DC, to George and Crystal Hanford, PO Box 443, Fair Haven, property at 14543 Richmond Ave., $46,000. Assessment $68,700.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Peter J. Rusyniak Jr., 10037 Baker Road, Weedsport, to Suzanne M. Rusyniak, 7194 Beach Road, Auburn, property at 7194 Beach Road, $0. Assessment $50,500.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Marie Wyckoff, as trustee, 36 Cricket Court, Shirley, to Brian and Lauren Wyckoff, 2639 Lyons Road, Moravia, property at 2639 Lyons Road, $154,500. Assessment $119,000.