Cayuga County property transfers: March 1, 2020

• Paul and Helen M. Kotzer, 27 Prospect St., Auburn, to Collin P. O'Toole, 4259 Wiggins Road, Auburn, property at Swamp Road, $27,500. Assessment $22,800.

• John D. Kirch, 3637 Center St. Road, Auburn, to Harry Vincent, 1485 US Route 20, Skaneateles, property at 3637 Center St. Road, $164,000. Assessment $98,100.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 81

• Between NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Nicholas and Colleen Wilmot, 998 Number One Road, Union Springs, property at 998 Number One Road, $0. Assessment $85,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Laura and James M. Bishop Jr., 756 County Route 21, Hannibal, to R W W Contracting Group Inc., 608 S. Fourth St., Fulton, property at 14871 Lake St. Extension, $47,500. Assessment $55,500.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Leslie M. McDowell, as executrix, 6991 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Leslie M. McDowell, 6991 Basswood Road, Auburn, properties at Basswoord Road and at 6991 Basswood Road, $1. Assessments $85,600 and $136,600.