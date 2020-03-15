Cayuga County property transfers: March 15, 2020

• David A. Dennison, 11825 Southard Road, Cato, as trustee, to Ronald L. Dennison, 11636 State Route 34, Cato, properties at Southard Road (town of Ira), Calkins Road (town of Cato), 11456 Southard Road (town of Ira), Calkins Road (town of Ira), Calkins Road (town of Cato) and part of property at 3597 State Route 370 (town of Cato), $0. Assessments of $54,100, $64,300, $18,700, $97,000, $89,700 and $270,000.