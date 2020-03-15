Cayuga County property transfers: March 15, 2020

City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Clifford A. Doyle, 193 Cottage St., to Mitchell Nevidomsky, 48 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 228 Seymour St., $70,400. Assessment $66,000.
• Victoria T. Kowalski, 1 Swift St., Auburn, as executor, to Elizabeth Koenig, 67 South St., Auburn, property at 1 Swift St., $225,000. Assessment $186,800.
• Florence M. Smith, 29 Perry St., Auburn, to Kelly M. Sheftic, 14 Logan St., Auburn, property at 29 Perry St., $58,000. Assessment $87,600.
• 30 Capital Group LLC, 1208 Realoaks Trail, Fort Worth, TX, to Dustin N. Culver, 8 Hoffmann St., Auburn, property at 9 Cayuga St., $62,000. Assessment $55,000.
• Paul Sedor, 7121 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Gromedico LLC, 7555 Morgan Road, Liverpool, property at 96 Washington St., $10,000. Assessment $1,500.
• Paul Sedor, 7121 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Gromedico LLC, 7555 Morgan Road, Liverpool, property at 90 Washington St., $45,000. Assessment $48,000.
• Paul Sedor, 7121 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Gromedico LLC, 7555 Morgan Road, Liverpool, property at 92 Washington St., $195,000. Assessment $124,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Merrill and Penalyn Hobart, 2753 Rude St., Weedsport, to Elaine Hobart, 112 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 2753 Rude St., $0. Assessment $135,600.
• Brian M. and Megan N. Henderson, 8936 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Sara E. Casper, 2938 Jackson St., Weedsport, property at 8936 Jackson St., $125,080. Assessment $119,700.
• U.S. Bank Trust NA, 3701 Regent Blvd., Irving, TX, to Scott and Kris Guild, 2783 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 8774 Horton St., $113,197. Assessment $87,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• David A. Dennison, 11825 Southard Road, Cato, as trustee, to Ronald L. Dennison, 11636 State Route 34, Cato, properties at Southard Road (town of Ira), Calkins Road (town of Cato), 11456 Southard Road (town of Ira), Calkins Road (town of Ira), Calkins Road (town of Cato) and part of property at 3597 State Route 370 (town of Cato), $0. Assessments of $54,100, $64,300, $18,700, $97,000, $89,700 and $270,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Alan S. Dunchak, 5347 State Route 34, Auburn, to Katherine T. Dunchak, 3 Dexter Ave., Auburn, property at 5347 State Route 34, $173,000. Assessment $172,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Timothy Hoyt, 12448 Ferris Road, Cato, to Nicholas A. Rice, 12478 Ferris Road, Cato, property at 12470 Ferris Road, $6,000. Assessment $6,900.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Patricia A. Florack, 93 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville, property at 11406 North St., $89,900. Assessment $91,100.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Ashley M. Eisenhauer, 103 Niblick Circle, Baldwinsville, as executrix, to Ashely D. and Robert W. Rose Sr., 306 W. South St., Groton, property at 140 Tucker Hill Road, $115,000. Assessment $161,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Raymond Gould, 19 E. Dock St., Port Byron, to Jonathan R. Gould, 31 Grover St., Apartment 2, Auburn; Nathan J. Gould, 3931 Norman View Drive, Sherrills Ford, NC; Mylinda A. Pruzenski, 168 Spanish Trail, Rochester; Abigal J. Riggal, 2699 Rude St., Weedsport; property at 19 E. Dock St., $0. Assessment $69,500.
• Emery L. House, 46 King St., Port Byron, as administrator, to Brandy L. Anstee, 33 Johnson Drive, Auburn, property at 50 King St., $29,000. Assessment $88,200.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Leon M. and Thelma H. Martin, 7934 Laraway Road, Cayuga, to Laraway Valley Hunting Club Inc., PO Box 305, Montezuma, part of property at 7660 State Route 90N, $1,000. Assessment $490,000.
• Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., 4666 Faries Parkway, Decatur, IL, to Gray Rock Properties LLC, 14150 State Route 31, Savannah, property at 8797 W. Loop Road, $2,250,000. Assessment $2,410,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Samuel A. and Sandra J. Patane, 81 Stryker Ave., Auburn, to Daniel A. Patane, 29 Union St., Auburn, and Michael G. Patane, 9225 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, as trustees, property at 81 Stryker Ave., $0. Assessment $84,100.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Sherry Garr Anderson, 5911 Petre Drive, Auburn, as trustee, to Nelson Associates LLC, 188 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 320 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $1,100,000.
• Kenneth E. Shaw, 109 Wellington Road, Dewitt; Brian F. Shaw, 24 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn; Anne Westbrook, 68 West End Ave., Binghamton; to Cassandra Kalet Clare, 8 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 24 N. Hunter Ave., $37,500. Assessment $117,200.
• Scott E. Shaw, 3630 Shelby Road, Lynwood, WA, to Cassandra Kalet Clare, 8 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 24 N. Hunter Ave., $12,500. Assessment $117,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Brian and Colleen M. Dibernardo, 1312 Morstein Road, West Chester, PA, to Lori L. Warfield, 5995 State Route 26, Whitney Point, property at Fancher Avenue, $24,500. Assessment $28,600.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Martin D. Keough, 7100 State St. Road, Auburn, to Margaret A. Keough, 7100 State St. Road, Auburn, as trustee, property at 7100 State St. Road, $0. Assessment $122,959.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Connie A. Rejman, 2769 Poplar Ridge Road, Venice Center, to Justin E. Rejman, 2769 Poplar Ridge Road, Venice Center, property at Poplar Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $29,600.