Cayuga County property transfers: May 1, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 21-27:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• David Young Enterprises LLC (fka Young Agency Real Estate LLC), 41 Fall St., Seneca Falls, to 144-146 Woodlawn Holdings Inc., 409 E. Genesee Parkway, Syracuse, property at 144-146 Woodlawn Ave., $60,000. Assessment $65,000.

• Cynthia L. Ross, 15 Ketchell St., Auburn, to Ashley DeFelice, 67 Park Ave., Auburn, property at 15 Ketchell St., $128,235. Assessment $90,200.

• Ashley DeFelice, 67 Park Ave., Auburn, to Michael S. Rudgers and Colleen E. Musshafen, 6 Fort St. Apt. B, Auburn, property at 67 Park Ave., $121,900. Assessment $76,000.

• David J. Trinca and Jeanne M. Trinca, 146 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, to Brian Trinca, Ashville, NC, and Aimee Trinca, 3330 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 146 Garrow St. Extension, $0. Assessment $118,400.

• Lawrence A. Garuccio and Katherine A. Garuccio (fka Katherine A. Tubbert), 111 Stryker Ave., Auburn, to James J. Flesher, Fort Myers, FL, property at 11 Madison Ave., $85,000. Assessment $68,000.

• Manoel C. Arruda, 433 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Ryan Silkwood, 216 W. Center St., Canastota, property at 433 N. Seward Ave., $172,000. Assessment $105,800.

• Edward Mosher (aka Edward L. Mosher), 107 Ross Place, Auburn, to Lorie A. Mosher (same address) and Crystal L. Spurgeon, 318 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 107 Ross Place, $0. Assessment $112,100.

• Deborah Franczek to KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 68 Holley St., $48,701. Assessment $87,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Roger W. Walters, 758 Aurelius Springport Townline Road, Cayuga, to Ross S. Walters, 2729 Almond Drive, Auburn, property at NSN High Bridge Road, $54,568. Assessment $132,600.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Steven R. Grennell and Bambi L. Grennell, 2688 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to John W. Briggs Jr., 4065 Lakes Corners-Rose Valley Road, Clyde, property at 1170 Hard Point Road, $5,000. Assessment $25,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Vincent J. LoPiccolo, 5832 South St. Road, Auburn, to Janice A. Timmons, 1758 Whiting Road, Memphis, property at 5832 South St. Road, $177,000. Assessment $122,000.

• Brian P. Schenck, as sheriff of Cayuga County, 7445 County House Road, Auburn, to Mapleton Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4956 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 14 Justin Drive, $160,000. Assessment $231,300.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Whaling Properties LLC, Pittsfield, MA, to Warrick Park LLC, 333 Westchester Ave., White Plains, property at Willowcrest Lane, $725,000. Assessment $349,900.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• David J. O’Connor and Marianne R. O’Connor, 385 Firelane 31, Moravia, to Brendan O’Connor, as trustee of the O’Connor Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 385 Firelane 31, $0. Assessment $347,400.

• Frank K. Belonsoff Sr. and Kathy K. Belonsoff, 847 Elm St., Groton, to Frank K. Belonsoff Jr., 19 Stauber Road, Groton, and Michael J. Belonsoff, 775 Elm St. Extension, Groton, property at 353 Fire Lane 35, $0. Assessment $181,100.

• Charles T. Rabeler, 333 Riverside Drive, Johnson City, to Charles T. Rabeler and Marlene Rabeler (same address), property at North Main Street, $0. Assessment $1,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Robert P. Granato, 327 Denman Cove, Auburn, to Robert P. Granato, as trustee of the Granato Family Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 327 Denman Cove, $1. Assessment $246,200.

• Neal S. Duffy and Alicia D. Duffy, 4948 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Alicia D. Duffy (same address), as trustee of the Duffy Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 4948 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $241,806.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• John Sanford, 7030 North St. Road, Auburn, to Justin M. Quimby, 157 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 7929 Grant Ave., $146,000. Assessment $68,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Jean Schwarting, 970 Auerlius Springport Townline Road, Cayuga, to Jean B. Schwarting and Barry H. W. Schwarting, as co-trustees of the Schwarting Living Trust (same address), property at 970 and 1016 Aurelius Springport Townline Road, $0. Assessment $224,400.

• David R. Schenck and Marilyn D. Schenck, 1185 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to David R. Schenck and Marilyn D. Schenck, as trustees of the David and Marilyn Schenck Income Only Trust, 1185 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, property at 1185 Great Gully Road, $0. Assessment $256,800.

• David R. Schenck and Marilyn D. Schenck, 1185 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Lakeview Court LLC (same address), property at 7 Lakeview Court Lane, $0. Assessment $268,200.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Dawn Smith, 3559 Lake Road, Williamson, as executor of the estate of Elizabeth Ann Fillingham, to Bobby Jo Foster, 7122 Dry Bridge Road, Red Creek, property at 1101 Fintches Corners Road, $100,000. Assessment $58,900.

• Monty J. Whitehouse, 440 Main St., Sterling, to Thomas Gehring and Christine Gehring, 119 Spring St., Syracuse, property at 440 Main St., $185,000. Assessment $81,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Roy G. Webb Jr., 2430 Lyons Road, Moravia, to Cheyanne S. Webb, 2416 Lyons Road, Moravia, property at 2416 Lyons Road, $100,000. Assessment $325,200.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• John A. Walton, 12622 Ira Station Road, Martville, to Richard J. Walton, 2877 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, and Andrew F. Walton, 12592 Ira Station Road, Martville, as trustees of the John A. Walton Irrevocable Trust, property at 12622 Ira Station Road, $0. Assessment $200,000.

