Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 27-March 5:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Jennie A. Stearns, 78 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, and Cornerstone SK Realty LLC, P.O. Box 1304, Auburn, to Jennie A. Stearns (same address), property at 78 Pulsifer Drive, $0. Assessment $111,900.

• Patricia A. Bianco, 9 Sherwood St., Auburn, to Lindsey Ann Smelski, 7 Sherwood St., Auburn, Melissa Lynn Schmidt, 4 Mattie Place, Auburn, and Anne Marie Snelson, 62 Kearney Ave., Auburn, as co-trustees of the Patricia A. Bianco Irrevocable Trust, property at 9 Sherwood St., $0. Assessment $87,100.

• MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, to Matthew D. Vanliew, 157 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, property at 56-58 Swift St., $125,000. Assessment $109,500.

• Sally Price, 24 MacDougall St., Auburn, to Bren T. Price Jr., 8 Silver Ave., Auburn, and Taylor M. Price, 74 Mary St., Auburn, as trustees of the Sally T. Price Irrevocable Trust, property at 24 MacDougall St., $0. Assessment $149,800.

• Caryl J. Peck, 7 Orchard St. Apt. 2, Auburn, to Caryl J. Peck and Natalia Shynkarenko (same address), property at 7 Orchard St., $0. Assessment $98,500.

• M&T Bank, 475 Cross Point Parkway, Getzville, to Michael Tedesco, 660 S. 7th St., Lindenhurst, property at 5 Venice St., $5,000. Assessment $34,700.

• Jamie L. Rathbone, 6 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to Mark P. Delaney, Raleigh, NC, property at 3-5 Wood St., $31,000. Assessment $50,800.

• Jean B. Schwarting, 970 Aurelius Springport Townline Road, Cayuga, as executor of the estate of Willard G. Schwarting (same address), to Wayne T. Hoskins, 5328 Lockwood Road, Auburn, property at 137 North St., $110,900. Assessment $221,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Daniel E. Witchey and Karen J. Witchey, P.O. Box 73, Cayuga, to Dennis F. Witchey, 3465 State Route 104, Mexico, as trustee of the Daniel and Karen Witchey Income Only Trust, property at 258 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $115,300.

• Richard D. Kuehner, Allentown, PA, Kathleen M. Kuehner Heaton, Arlington, VA, Kristine R. Kuehner Latime, Roanoke, VA, and Karen Kuehner Logan, Pendleton, SC, to William Scott Saroodis and Brett Saroodis, 7585 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, property at 6528 Canoga Road, $112,000. Assessment $202,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Robert W. Chilson, P.O. Box 264, Weedsport, to Weedsport Development LLC, P.O. Box 233, Skaneateles, property at 8930, 8934, 8936 and vacant North Seneca Street, $390,000. Assessment $109,000, $199,600, $168,700 and $500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• David Craig and Lisa Craig, 304 Academy Place, Syracuse, to David W. Craig and Lisa M. Craig and their successors in trust, as trustees of the David W. Craig and Lisa M. Craig Revocable Living Trust (same address), property at 214 Fire Lane 16, $0. Assessment $123,600.

• Peter J. Fatcheric, 2560 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Debra Dunham and Andrew P. Fatcheric, as trustees for the Peter J. Fatcheric Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 2560 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 2560 Emerson Road, $0. Assessment $98,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Charles Behm and Roberta Behm, 11318 Cooper St., Cato, to Kimberly D. Wagner, 10764 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 10764 Duck Lake Road, $10,000. Assessment $48,700.

• Edward Wolf, 1065 Hoben Road, Oxford, to Anthony Vanderwerff, 60 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 9625 Stickles Lane, $1,100. Assessment $13,900.

• Jamie M. Napolitano, 10098 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Christopher Woughter and Patricia Oliver, 2046 Mott Road, Cato, property at 10774 Egypt Road, $140,000. Assessment $93,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Lynn C. Stark and Sara B. Stark, 2629 Fleming-Scipio Town Line Road, Auburn, to Adrian White and Shameckia White, 273 W. Calthrop Ave., Syracuse, property at 2629 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, $360,000. Assessment $300,900.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Orris H. Oswald, 12463 State Route 176, Cato, to Joyce DePietro, East Lyme, CT, property at 12463 State Route 176, $130,000. Assessment $147,000.

• Barbara Rogers (fka Barbara J. Babbitt) (fka Barbara J. Solomon), West Palm Beach, FL, to David Christopher Solomon, P.O. Box 283, Cato, property at 2596 E. Main St. and East Main Street, $0. Assessment $24,100 and $500.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Emmanuel M. Guizano and Melissa T. Guizano, 25 Mountain Brook Drive, Vestal, to Edward Ladd and Corinna Ladd, 429 Crocker Hill Road, Binghamton, property at 1639 Honoco Road, $560,000. Assessment $397,300.

• Marsha Signorelli, 3787 Bailey Hollow Road, Newark Valley, to Anthony J. Signorelli, 623 W. Wendall St., Endicott, and Marco V. Signorelli, 3613 James Drive, Endwell, property at 12 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $149,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Christopher D. Marsh, 188 North St., Moravia, to Betsy M. Gersic, Linda Gersic and Michael Gersic, 4780 Harris Hill Road, Locke, property at 4780 Harris Hill Road, $103,900. Assessment $81,000.

• Colin B. Cahill, 10 E. Main St., Cortland, and Martin D. Knobel, 1867 O’Shea Road, Homer, to CBC Rentals LLC, 881 Main St., P.O. Box 9, Locke, property at 881 Main St., $40,000. Assessment $97,000.

• John Hanford, 465 Lafayette Road, Groton, to Steven P. Tibbits and Michelle F. Tibbits, 1291 Bell View Heights, Locke, property at Bell View Heights, $15,000. Assessment $9,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Mandy J. Collins, Hoschton, GA, as executor of the last will and testament of the estate of P. Eugene Crandall (aka Pearl Eugene Crandall), to Gray Rock Properties, 14150 State Route 31, Savannah, property at 2146 State Route 31, off State Route 31 and Centerport Road, $250,000. Assessment $108,000, $3,000 and $8,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Kerry Norris (fka Kerry Petrone), 68 Central St., Moravia, to Hakanaw RE LLC (same address), property at 68 Central St., $189,000. Assessment $72,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Donald E. Lang and Jill R. Lang, 344 Reese Road, Earlville, to Erica Lang Ouellette, as trustee of the Donald E. and Jill R. Lang Trust Agreement, Waltham, MA, property at 6869 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $538,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Inger-Marie Wendel, 6088 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Elvis M. Gilt and Joann M. Gilt, 605 Woodrow Ave., Endicott, property at East Lake Road, $35,000. Assessment $12,700.

• James L. Sierzenga and Raymond F. Sierzenga, 5666 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to James L. Sierzenga (same address), property at Giza Road, $0. Assessment $83,700.

• James L. Sierzenga, 5666 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Bennie J. Duckett and Jean Marie Duckett, 5682 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $130,700.

• Bennie J. Duckett and Jean Marie Duckett, 5682 State Route 38A, Auburn, to James L. Sierzenga, 5666 Town Hall Road, Auburn, property at 5682 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $117,400.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Susan J. Tanner (fka Susan J. Delaney), 4175 Depot Road, Auburn, to Connor O’Toole and Hilary O’Toole, 2354 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, property at 4715 Depot Road, $300,000. Assessment $186,500.

• Brian Quill and Karen Quill, 4068 State St. Road, Skaneateles, to Smolen Homes Inc., 100 Osceola Road, Syracuse, property at Beech Road, $0. Assessment $0.

• William Miles, 860 Old Seneca Turnpike Road, Skaneateles, and Terrie Haynes, 7519 Cherry St., Auburn, as co-executors of the estate of Joellyn C. Miles (aka Joellyn S. Miles), 3636 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to John A. Buchanan and Christina J. Fox, 49 Fennell St., Skaneateles, property at 3636 E. Genesee St. Road, $206,960. Assessment $145,700.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Deborah J. Lewis and David E. Lewis, as trustees for the Millacent S. Lewis Revocable Trust, 12 Evergreen St., P.O. Box 232, Union Springs, to Deborah J. Lewis (same address), property at 12 Evergreen St., $60,000. Assessment $175,500.

• A. Harold Brown and Jean O. Brown, 28 Grove St., Union Springs, to Bruce Brown, 2777 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, as trustee of the A. Harold Brown and Jean O. Brown Irrevocable Trust, property at 28 Grove St., $0. Assessment $192,929.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Blake Burgess, Placerville, CA, to David L. Zwolinski, 12174 Oswego St., Wolcott, property at 626 Main St., $22,500. Assessment $59,500.

• John Enwright and Amy Birdsall Enwright, 17 W. Cayuga St. 2B, Oswego, to Heirloom Hill Orchard LLC (same address), property at Marsh Road and Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $29,300 and $32,600.

• Simmons Holdings LLC, Pipersville, PA, to Charles Shortslef and Lisa Shortslef, 15144 Green Road, Sterling, part of 1519 Green Road, $29,790. Assessment $46,700.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Brian D. Stout and Susan A. Stout, 13751 State Route 90, Locke, to Brian D. Stout and Susan A. Stout (same address), property at 13751 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $72,200.

• John M. Aldrich, 1113 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to John M. Aldrich and Barbara J. Guy-Aldrich (same address), property at 1113 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $91,600.

• Robert Mott and Janet Mott, Kintnersville, PA, to Robert Wayne Mott and Janet Elaine Mott, as trustee for the Mott Living Trust (same address), property at Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $145,000.

• Mark Farran and Nancy Kassim Farran, 262 Franklin St., Brooklyn, to Brian Janik, 570 Fish Road, Ithaca, property at Atwood Road, $30,000. Assessment $16,200.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Ronald D. Loveless and Christine Loveless, 1700 Houghtaling Road, Cato, to Ronald D. Loveless and Christine Loveless (same address), as co-trustees of the Ronald D. Loveless and Christine Loveless Revocable Trust, property at 1700 Houghtaling Road and 1730 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $182,800 and $78,500.